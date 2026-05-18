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For much of the 20th and early 21st centuries, the future arrived early, at least on magazine covers and television.

Engineers, scientists, and futurists spoke with remarkable confidence about the future technology that would transform everyday life within a decade or two: airborne traffic, robot helpers, and cities beneath the sea.

Innovation has come a long way, but it's not quite the science fiction reality we were promised.

This list revisits those breakthroughs, not to mock the past, but to understand how confidently imagined futures can still outpace the present, and why some ideas may remain on the drawing board indefinitely.