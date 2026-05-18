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Only True History Fans Can Match All Of These 22 Famous Photos & Paintings To The Right Events
Historic photo of NASA mission control celebrating with American flags during a key space event.
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Only True History Fans Can Match All Of These 22 Famous Photos & Paintings To The Right Events

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History is shaped by world events, whether those are treaties, wars, coronations, or even musical events. In this quiz, we’ve chosen 22 iconic photos & paintings of historic events for you to guess. 📜

Some images will be easy to recognize, while others can be quite tricky. What we know for certain is that each one will test your memory and recognition skills as you try to identify the event and, in doing so, demonstrate your knowledge of world history.

So now, the real question is: how many of these events can you truly recognize?

Let’s find out. 👀

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

RELATED:

    Astronaut on the moon next to American flag during historic space mission

    Image credits: NASA / Neil A. Armstrong

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    bksf avatar
    UKGrandad
    UKGrandad
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Q19: this does not show the first programmable computer. That was Babbage's 'Difference Engine'. The picture is of the first electronic digital programmable computer.

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    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    Premium     26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No, it was not Babbage's Difference Engine. That performed a limited (but astonishing for its day) set of tasks to generate mathematical tables. The 'programmable' one was the later Analytical Engine, with punch-card programming devised in part by Ada Lovelace, sometime referred to as the first computer programmer. But it was never actually built. So the claim on that picture is perfectly reasonable.

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    UKGrandad
    UKGrandad
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    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Q19: this does not show the first programmable computer. That was Babbage's 'Difference Engine'. The picture is of the first electronic digital programmable computer.

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    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
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    Premium     26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No, it was not Babbage's Difference Engine. That performed a limited (but astonishing for its day) set of tasks to generate mathematical tables. The 'programmable' one was the later Analytical Engine, with punch-card programming devised in part by Ada Lovelace, sometime referred to as the first computer programmer. But it was never actually built. So the claim on that picture is perfectly reasonable.

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