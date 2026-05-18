Only True History Fans Can Match All Of These 22 Famous Photos & Paintings To The Right Events
History is shaped by world events, whether those are treaties, wars, coronations, or even musical events. In this quiz, we’ve chosen 22 iconic photos & paintings of historic events for you to guess. 📜
Some images will be easy to recognize, while others can be quite tricky. What we know for certain is that each one will test your memory and recognition skills as you try to identify the event and, in doing so, demonstrate your knowledge of world history.
So now, the real question is: how many of these events can you truly recognize?
Let’s find out. 👀
🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀
Image credits: NASA / Neil A. Armstrong
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Q19: this does not show the first programmable computer. That was Babbage's 'Difference Engine'. The picture is of the first electronic digital programmable computer.
No, it was not Babbage's Difference Engine. That performed a limited (but astonishing for its day) set of tasks to generate mathematical tables. The 'programmable' one was the later Analytical Engine, with punch-card programming devised in part by Ada Lovelace, sometime referred to as the first computer programmer. But it was never actually built. So the claim on that picture is perfectly reasonable.Load More Replies...
Additionally, Babbage never actually complete his difference engine. He built only some semi functional prototypes. What he actually did was create highly detailed drawings
Q19: this does not show the first programmable computer. That was Babbage's 'Difference Engine'. The picture is of the first electronic digital programmable computer.
No, it was not Babbage's Difference Engine. That performed a limited (but astonishing for its day) set of tasks to generate mathematical tables. The 'programmable' one was the later Analytical Engine, with punch-card programming devised in part by Ada Lovelace, sometime referred to as the first computer programmer. But it was never actually built. So the claim on that picture is perfectly reasonable.Load More Replies...
Additionally, Babbage never actually complete his difference engine. He built only some semi functional prototypes. What he actually did was create highly detailed drawings
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