The world is full of artistic, superbly talented, and crafty individuals. But with so much noise on social media, the best of the best don’t always get the attention they deserve.

So, our team at Bored Panda has curated this list of some of the coolest and most impressive projects and designs from all over the internet, where people took their creativity to a whole other level. Scroll down for some genuine artistic inspiration and to remind yourself why thinking outside the box is so important.

#1

Little Frog Coin Purse

Leather coin purse shaped like a frog, a creative project showcasing unique and cool handmade accessories.

11never Report

    #2

    I Tried To Capture This Good Girl In Wool

    3D white cat sculpture by creative people, emerging from a framed canvas as a cool artistic project.

    Halseyry Report

    #3

    Made A Cat House, That Looks Like My Cat

    Black and white cat next to and inside a large creative geometric cat sculpture in an outdoor grassy setting.

    It's made out of 3mm sheet steel and out of a paper craft design. My cats run up the inside of it. One normally climbs up the tree, and the other goes in through the bottom leg and goes up inside the head and tries to push the other off. Cats are great.

    Natesforge Report

    Creativity is much more intentional and requires far more effort on your part than you might think at first.

    If you laze about all day, simply waiting for inspiration to strike, you might not get very far with your artistic endeavours. You can’t leave your ambitions to be at the mercy of just luck.

    So, you have to make changes to your lifestyle to grow and sharpen your creative instincts.
    #4

    Homemade Cartoon Cake Slice

    Cartoon-style creative cake project with bright colors, decorated with a cherry and a striped candle on top.

    Inside is a banoffee cake with vanilla Swiss meringue buttercream and filled with dulce de leche, biscoff spread, and biscoff biscuits for an added crunch to each bite.

    Single_Disaster_2856 Report

    #5

    Snail Tea Pot

    Handcrafted ceramic snail with glossy green and brown glaze, showcasing creative people and their cool projects in art form.

    souffle-etc Report

    #6

    Grief Sympathy Card. A Condolence Card For A Close Friend Who Lost Their Mother

    Creative project showing embroidered yarn transforming from a tangled mess to a neat pattern on paper, inspiring reflection.

    ResponsibilityNo6603 Report

    As Bas Korsten explained in a piece in the Harvard Business Review, creativity isn’t inherent, and you actually have to actively hone it.

    According to him, creatives of all kinds ought to train their brains in a similar way that athletes train their bodies. If you want quality performance, you need disciplined, sustained effort over a long time.
    #7

    Handmade Stained Glass Book Ends With Mushrooms

    Creative bookends with detailed mushroom art holding classic literature, showcasing unique creative projects that inspire and captivate.

    jelly_unicorn_ Report

    #8

    Iron-On Patches To Cover Cat-Scratched Couch

    Side-by-side before and after of creative project repairing a torn gray couch with red floral embroidery.

    StormyandPerc Report

    #9

    Framed Tufting Artwork. I Designed This Japanese Landscape And Made A Frame For It So That It Would Accentuate The Waterfall

    Tactile art piece of a mountain landscape with a waterfall, showcasing creative people’s cool projects in a unique style.

    Leading_Arachnid8430 Report

    One thing that you can do right now to be more creative is actively engage with nature.

    “It’s been proven that spending time in nature makes us more creative. Looking at trees and leaves — instead of our electronic devices — reduces our anxiety, lowers our heart rates, soothes us, and allows our brains to make connections more easily,” Korsten writes.
    #10

    I Painted The Edges Of These LOTR Books. I Used Japanese Poster Paints, Which Are Really Similar To Gouache. Made These As A Birthday Present For Someone

    Hand-painted book edges featuring creative people and cool projects in detailed fantasy and nature scenes.

    sadgirlpop Report

    #11

    Crochet Skeleton. Took Me About 2 Years

    Knitted skeleton model with detailed organs and muscles, showcasing creative people and their cool projects outdoors and indoors.

    madpigcreations Report

    #12

    I Crocheted My Prom Dress

    Young creative person wearing a handmade crocheted dress with floral details, showcasing cool projects and unique craftsmanship.

    Independent-Yellow49 Report

    Other ways to get your creative muscles growing include things like picking up meditation, moving and exercising more every single day, and intentionally trying to connect with different kinds of people.

    “When consciously seeking inspiration, not enough can be said about diversity. Remember the brain and its predisposition to take the lazy way out? Diversity makes the brain work harder by challenging stereotypes,” Korsten shares his thoughts on HBR.

    He adds that people are far better at creative problem-solving when they “don’t have the comfort of knowing what to expect.”
    #13

    I Made A Giant Bouquet Of Flowers Out Of Paper

    Woman in a red coat holding an oversized bouquet of creative paper flowers on a city street, showcasing cool projects.

    mayalcaulfield Report

    #14

    I Made This 6’ Tall Steel And Stone Dancer

    Sculpture of a human figure made from stones and metal wire, showcasing creative people and cool projects art.

    Titled “Havasu Dancer” I made her from stainless steel and Arizona river rock. I hand-picked the rock to get the purple heavy color palette.

    mccallistersculpture , Ryan McCallister Report

    #15

    I Did My Best Friend's Nails

    Hand with creative nail art featuring stained glass heart designs against blue sky and palm trees, showcasing artistic projects.

    Veryupsetgovernment Report

    Meanwhile, Verywell Mind stresses the fact that creativity is a skill that anyone can develop and strengthen, given enough effort. It’s not just great for artistic projects, though.

    “[Creativity is] all about finding new ways of solving problems and approaching situations. It's also a valuable skill for people from all walks of life, whether you work in an inherently creative field or want to find new opportunities for self-expression.”
    #16

    I Made A Vase

    Unique ceramic vase created by a creative person with intricate, cool project inspired ornate handles and artistic glaze finish.

    SomeOtherLoser Report

    #17

    My Oil Painting On A Newspaper

    Chocolate marble loaf cake with creative design and texture featured in cool projects by creative people.

    JuliaStankevych Report

    #18

    I Competed In The Dallas Quilt Show And Was Bummed Not To Be Awarded Anything. I’m Still So Proud Of My Work

    Quilt art of a creative person’s cool project inspired by the Girl with a Pearl Earring, displayed at an exhibit.

    hkral11 Report

    According to Verywell Mind, the first step to boosting your creativity is to decide to focus on it. This means that you should be intentional about this goal and set aside time daily to develop your skills.

    In other words, if you want to be known globally for your amazing artistic skills, you won’t turn your dreams into reality unless you actually sit down and, well, do artistic things. You have to make room in your schedule for moving toward your goals.
    #19

    My Take On The Gelatin Island Cake. It Is Inspired By A Little Spot We Used To Go Fishing At As Kids. What A Joy It Was To Make

    Miniature creative art project showing a boy fishing under a detailed tree in a pond diorama with moss and water effects.

    Retha_Joubert_Studio Report

    #20

    Foama Lisa vs. Mona Latté?

    Latte art of the Mona Lisa in a white cup, showcasing creative people and their cool projects in coffee design.

    baristabrian Report

    #21

    Pull Apart Rugs I've Made

    Creative people transforming portrait rugs into distorted art pieces on wooden floors, showcasing cool projects and inventive design.

    GremlynRugs Report

    Other ways to improve your creativity include things like:

    1. Doing in-depth research and becoming an expert in your chosen field
    2. Finding ways to reward yourself for moments when you express your curiosity about the world
    3. Being willing to take more risks and move out of your comfort zone
    4. Moving away from dwelling on negative thoughts and self-criticism
    5. Embracing failure
    6. Brainstorm ideas without self-criticism
    7. Trying out new and unorthodox ideas and approaches
    #22

    Stair Runner Snake Rug I Made. I Made 8 Of These 25-Foot-Long Snakes For A Hotel In San Diego Called The Lafayette. These Are Hand-Tufted, Made With Wool Yarn

    Snake-shaped rug stretching up a staircase in a colorful, creatively decorated interior space showcasing cool projects.

    Smallbutalsomedium Report

    #23

    The God Of Potatoes, Part Of My Project Of Building Shrines To God's That Probably Don't Exist

    Handcrafted layered wood art of a multi-armed figure cooking, showcasing creative people and cool projects with intricate detailing.

    mtomsky Report

    #24

    I Took A Class For This Roll Cake. Heartbreaking To Cut Into It

    Creative person’s intricately designed cake roll featuring a detailed rabbit and floral patterns as a cool project showcase.

    AccordingDish3728 Report

    Naturally, you’re going to make mistakes. And a lot of them! Everyone does, no matter if they’re in an artistic field or doing anything else.

    How you deal with failure has a lot to do with your future success.

    If you embrace it and see it as an opportunity for growth, you’re more likely to thrive than if you let your mistakes demotivate you.
    #25

    Made A Wood Resin Comb

    Handcrafted creative wooden comb with glowing resin featuring a deer and flowers, showcasing unique artistic projects.

    emily3289 Report

    #26

    Just Finished A Resin Lamp For My Friend's Birthday. She Is A Huge Fan Of Toothless

    Artistic resin display featuring dragons and a castle, showcasing creative projects that inspire and challenge life choices.

    I made it with wood and epoxy resin. I crafted each small figure inside the lamp, attached them to a foam board, painted them, then fixed them onto the base, and finally poured resin into the mold.

    Tessa_71 Report

    #27

    I Built A Backyard Treehouse

    Creative people’s cool treehouse project elevated among green forest trees with warm lights glowing inside at dusk.

    imakethenews Report

    “The fear that you might make a mistake or fail in your efforts can paralyze progress. Whenever you find yourself harboring such feelings, remind yourself that mistakes are simply part of the process. While you may occasionally stumble on your path to creativity, you will eventually reach your goals,” Verywell Mind suggests.

    #28

    My Parents Planted An Apple-Tree When I Was Born. I Made A Bookshelf Out Of It

    Creative tree-shaped bookshelf with books and plants, showcasing unique projects by creative people in an artistic home setting.

    TrashTashy Report

    #29

    Really Happy With How My Windows 95 Microsoft Paint Mirror Turned Out

    Mirror designed as a creative project resembling an old Paint program window with color palette and tool icons.

    carbonatedbeans Report

    #30

    Painted My White Headphones

    Hand-painted headphones with intricate floral and bird designs, showcasing creative people and their cool artistic projects.

    I bought these ugly white headphones to save money - they were $10 cheaper than the nicer-looking black pair. But then I spent $16 on paint markers to make them prettier.

    Ok-Cranberry-7087 Report

    We can’t wait to hear what you think, Pandas! Which of these arts and crafts designs genuinely impressed you the most? Do you feel inspired to get started on a new and creative project now? If so, what do you think you’d like to make?

    Meanwhile, what’s the coolest artistic thing that you’ve ever made with your hands? Once you’ve upvoted your favorite pics, share your thoughts in the comments down below.
    #31

    A Snowy Embroidery Project Heavily Inspired By Narumi Takada

    Embroidery project showing detailed footsteps in fluffy white fabric, showcasing creative people and their cool projects.

    SecretHoSlappa Report

    #32

    I Embroidered This Handsome Fella’s Portrait. He Took 50-60 Hours And More Than 40 Colors Of Floss

    Hyperrealistic embroidery of a cat created by a creative person showcasing cool projects that may inspire life choices.

    cremepat Report

    #33

    Finished My Graduation Shoes. I Just Graduated With My Master's To Become A Pediatric Registered Dietitian And Wanted Some Fun Shoes To Walk Across The Stage In

    Light blue Converse shoes with creative hand-embroidered fruits and vegetables, showcasing unique creative projects.

    hiya_42 Report

    #34

    One Of My Carving I'm The Most Proud Of

    Wooden sculpture of a creative project featuring a surreal humanoid figure with detailed textures, showcasing unique craftsmanship.

    bisonrimant Report

    #35

    Statue Makeup Look

    Creative person with body art resembling c*****d statue and moss, showcasing unique creative projects that inspire reflection.

    SadDegree4974 Report

    #36

    Picked Up A Stone In The Forest And Gave It A New Life On My Belt

    Hand holding a multi-colored stone next to a leather piece with polished decorative stones showcasing creative projects.

    The stone was very small, and I wanted to make two screws, so I had to work extremely carefully and slowly. I was afraid it might crack, leaving me with no spare. But everything went well.

    Status-Smell7419 Report

    #37

    Turkey Vulture Sculpture That I Made With Vintage Typewriters

    Metal sculpture of a bird made from recycled parts, showcasing creative people and their cool projects outdoors on branches.

    My name is Ricky. I'm a metal sculptor who uses repurposed metal to create art. I wanted to share with you guys this vulture that I welded together using some vintage broken typewriter parts, along with an old calculating machine and some other scrap metal. I put over 80 hours into this piece and im pretty pleased with the way it came out.

    Rickdadick450 Report

    #38

    Finished Carving These 8ft-Tall Archangels Michael And Gabriel In Brazilian Granite

    Two large marble statues of angels with shields and swords, showcasing creative people and their cool projects outdoors.

    Suitable-Letter-9506 Report

    #39

    Just Finished! I Always Wanted To Draw One Of These

    Just Finished! I Always Wanted To Draw One Of These

    emilycopeland Report

    #40

    First Beaded Portrait

    Beaded embroidery portrait of a woman with an afro, showcasing creative people and cool projects in detailed beadwork.

    kaisimon Report

    #41

    Apple Pie With Sanding Sugar Topping

    Pie decorated with a creative fiery dog scene and speech bubble, showcasing cool projects by creative people that inspire and amaze.

    ThePieous Report

    #42

    In Memory Of Sunday. A Lovely Little Lady That Enjoyed Batting Plants, Sitting On Pizza Boxes, And Rolling Onions Across The Floor

    Embroidered artwork of a black cat reaching for hanging plant leaves, showcasing creative projects and detailed craftsmanship.

    No-Zone-3429 Report

    #43

    Konza Prairie, Made Of Air-Dry Clay

    Colorful textured landscape artwork showcasing creative people’s cool projects with vibrant sunset and grassy field details.

    liskaflower Report

    #44

    Bleached Clothing I’ve Made

    Creative people showcasing cool floral designs on black pants and a subtle leaf pattern on a gray t-shirt in casual outfits.

    coosifer Report

    #45

    I Often Forget What Food I Have In My Fridge, So I Create Them

    Colorful pins featuring cute food illustrations arranged on a black surface, showcasing creative projects by imaginative people.

    Theartzzy Report

    #46

    My Niece Received Her Quilt

    Person holding a creative quilt designed to look like books on shelves, showcasing unique artistic projects.

    mrsmarymartin Report

    #47

    A Bust Carving In Basswood (Based On My Wife)

    Wooden bust sculpture of a woman with closed eyes and a butterfly on the chest, showcasing creative people projects.

    It doesn’t really look like her in the end… but that’s ok! I’m still happy with it. My goal was to carve my most “lifelike” piece yet, and I think it probably is that. Having a live model is so helpful, even if your carving doesn’t resemble the model that much, it will probably help your work.

    Vivid-Improvement999 Report

    #48

    I’m A Quilter Who Saves Every Scrap. I Made This Dumbledore Quilt Using All Of The Tiny Scraps From My Stash

    Quilted textile portrait of a bearded man wearing an ornate red hat, showcasing creative people and cool projects.

    exhaustedoctopus Report

    #49

    I Made A Bag Out Of Tags. Over 500+ Tags Used, With Two Fully Adjustable Straps That Can Link Together To Create A Longer Strap

    Bag and accessories made from newspaper print material, showcasing creative projects by innovative and artistic people.

    Educational_Target56 Report

    #50

    Made This Dress From A Goodwill Bedsheet

    Creative woman in a floral dress enjoying nature outdoors, embodying artistic expression and cool project inspiration.

    BarbzWitchery111 Report

    #51

    Finally Finished My Hobbit Hole After Fifteen Months. “The Shire At Dawn”. I Can’t Believe It’s Done

    Man showcasing a creative stained glass artwork of a colorful hobbit house outdoors, highlighting creative projects.

    RecycleYourCats Report

    #52

    Super Proud Of This One

    Green and black textured ceramic mug with geometric patterns, showcasing creative design and unique artistic project.

    HammerlyCeramics Report

    #53

    I Sculpted An Eye Inside An Oyster. It’s Quietly Staring At A Tiny Pearl

    Surreal creative project showing a realistic human eye embedded in an oyster shell against a black background.

    Boo_sculptures Report

    #54

    I Ruined 100 Needles To Make A Kate Spade-Inspired Croc Purse

    Creative people’s cool crocodile-shaped leather handbag with unique eye detail and gold chain on wooden surface.

    Alchaeologist Report

    #55

    Our Deck Table Cracked, So I Repurposed The Legs And Made A Custom Tile Mosaic Top

    Colorful mosaic table featuring creative floral patterns, showcasing unique projects by imaginative people that inspire creativity and art.

    TheGeekstress Report

    #56

    I Had The Honor Of Painting The Casket Of A Friend's Grandmother

    Decorative casket showcasing creative floral and bird artwork, highlighting unique projects by creative people.

    I came and painted it in the funeral home. The Cardinals represent her, her son, and her husband who passed before her. She also loved purple, cheetah print and sparkles.

    Legitimate-Lie-9208 Report

    #57

    Took Me So Many Tries But I Finally Finished My Beaded Puffer Fish Pattern

    Hand holding four creative beaded animal projects, showcasing detailed and colorful handmade art pieces.

    BrotherResponsible50 Report

    #58

    I Crafted A Single-Color, Marilyn-Inspired Word-Search That Slowly Reveals The Portrait As You Solve It

    Portrait of Marilyn Monroe created with a word search puzzle, showcasing creative people and their cool projects.

    Sea-Imagination-6878 Report

    #59

    I Spent An Embarrassing Amount Of Time Making 60 Feet Of Giant Christmas Lights (That Actually Light Up)

    Giant vintage-style outdoor string lights shaped in a figure eight on wood and grass surfaces, creative project.

    courtneyrel Report

    #60

    A Ceramic Sculpture I Made This Year

    A Ceramic Sculpture I Made This Year

    bubbelplast39 Report

    #61

    Heard We Were Doing Egg Rugs Now

    Rug shaped like a fried egg on wooden floor, showcasing creative people and their cool projects in home decor.

    gandostar Report

    #62

    Newest Rugs I've Completed

    Colorful mushroom cushions inspired by creative people’s cool projects arranged on a wooden floor near a mirror and books.

    Jrkathan Report

    #63

    I Made A Craft Utility Vest So That I Never Have To Stop Crafting

    Young creative person outdoors wearing a vest filled with art and craft tools, showcasing imaginative projects and ideas.

    GoblinGoil Report

    #64

    Chess Set My Son And I Made From Hardware Parts

    Creative people’s DIY chess set made from bolts and knobs displayed on a wooden table, showcasing cool projects.

    ga-go-gu Report

    #65

    I Had Thousands Of Sprinkles, A Pair Of Tweezers And A Dream. 22 Hours Later, Van Gogh's Starry Night Was Completed

    Beaded artwork inspired by Starry Night, showcasing creative people’s cool projects with intricate details and vibrant colors.

    Barbi0za Report

    #66

    I Made This Mug Holding Himself

    Rustic ceramic mug with a detailed human face design, showcasing creative people and their cool art projects.

    Rushsculpture Report

    #67

    Micromosaic Fish Ring

    Close-up of a hand wearing a square mosaic ring showcasing creative art in a unique cool project design.

    disajewelry Report

    #68

    This Embroidery Piece Has My First Ever Knitting Sample Sewn Onto It

    Embroidery hoop showing creative hands knitting a white textured fabric, showcasing unique creative projects and craftsmanship.

    This piece was very cathartic to create, because it involved me learning the craft I was highlighting. This piece is a reminder for us to remember and honour those who weave our clothing, even if we never met them.

    -Bold-and-Brash- Report

    #69

    Made This Octopus String Art For My Mom For Mother's Day. She'd Been Wanting It For Years. I'm So Excited To Give It To Her

    Blue wooden board with white string art of an octopus, showcasing creative people and cool projects artwork.

    sabrinawho2 Report

    #70

    I Crocheted With Copper Wire To Make This Labradorite Necklace

    Intricate wire-wrapped choker with a glowing blue stone and tree design, showcasing creative people’s cool projects.

    Buffyferry Report

    #71

    Painted Using Bleach. I've Been Doing This Consistently For 2 Years Now. With No Experience In Art Or Painting At All

    T-shirt featuring detailed artwork of an angelic figure with armor and wings, showcasing creative projects by artists.

    BleachCraft2027 Report

    #72

    And It's A Girl! My New Creation Is Baby Cheetah

    Realistic cheetah sculpture on couch, showcasing creative people and their cool projects with lifelike animal art.

    Woolly_Paws Report

    #73

    I Made My Donkey An Insulated Hat So He Could Go Out In The Snow

    Donkey wearing a green plaid coat and protective ear covers standing in snowy outdoor setting showcasing creative projects.

    PaperPonies Report

    #74

    Sharing My Handmade Lily Of The Valley Ring

    Silver floral ring designed by a creative person showcasing a cool project with delicate flower buds on multiple stems.

    Same_Blackberry8452 Report

    #75

    I Crocheted My Dog And She's Not Sure About It

    A creative person’s cool crochet project of a dog sitting next to a real dog on a brown leather couch.

    jazminwindsong Report

    #76

    Made A Little Bear Friend To Hold My Glasses

    Crocheted bear-shaped glasses holder resting on piano keys, showcasing creative people and cool projects.

    heyhayhayayy Report

    #77

    I Knitted 0.08 Micron Thin 999k Pure Silver Wires With A Needle, Made A Bracelet And Oxidized Them

    Close-up of hands crafting and holding a detailed silver wire bracelet showcasing creative people cool projects.

    kibelem Report

    #78

    Pearl Watercolor Hand Painting

    Glittering fish art framed on wall showcasing creative projects highlighting unique artistic expression.

    Accomplished-Air8889 Report

    #79

    A Leather Bag With Wooden Inserts That I Made

    Light blue leather handbag with wooden handle and floral details, showcasing creativity in cool projects by creative people.

    ComprehensivePart808 Report

    #80

    I Crocheted A Parasol

    Black lace umbrella with intricate leaf patterns displayed outdoors on grass, showcasing creative people’s cool projects.

    iamacraftyhooker Report

    #81

    A Micro Museum For My Mini Rock Collection

    Miniature art exhibit showcasing creative projects with detailed lighting and unique installations on white pedestals.

    AbstractBadger Report

    #82

    I Made A Glass Neck Tie

    Person wearing a creative stained glass tie with colorful geometric shapes showcasing unique cool projects and creativity.

    afranke_art Report

    #83

    I Made A Spider Out Of Glass. This Is My Favourite Colour Combination

    Colorful creative spider sculpture made from glass and metal displayed on wooden surface outdoors.

    Figurines_collect Report

    #84

    I Made Ceramic Peanuts

    Hand holding several raw peanuts in shells, showcasing creative people and their cool projects with natural materials.

    Denadesigns Report

    #85

    Overripe Banana I Sculpted For A Friend- It Has No Function Other Than To Be An Imposter And A Deceiver

    A creative spotted banana art piece displayed against a plain background, showcasing unique and cool projects.

    amyrator Report

    #86

    Ceramic Kitchen Sponge

    Colorful creative sponges stacked in various shapes and sizes, showcasing unique texture in an artistic project.

    RestEqualsRust Report

    #87

    My 3D Paper Models

    Colorful paper sculptures of animals and objects displayed on a shelf representing creative people projects and unique designs.

    papercrafti Report

    #88

    I Painted Birch Trees On My Window

    Winter scene with creative painted birch trees on window panes, showcasing cool projects by creative people indoors.

    kahleesky Report

