96 People Who Mastered The Art Of Crocheting Shared Their Latest Projects (New Pics)
There are tons of incredibly creative hobbyists out there who make us jealous of their skills… but in the best possible way! When you see how talented, creative, and hardworking they are, you can’t help but admire them and their craft. And it’s beyond inspiring.
We’re showcasing some of the finest and freshest designs, as shared by crochet enthusiasts on this popular online group. Scroll down to look through some of their coolest and most brilliant designs. But be careful, you may start y(e)arning to pick up crochet as a new hobby.
This post may include affiliate links.
Complete After 7 Months Of Work
The r/crochet subreddit is phenomenally well-known in hobbyist circles. It’s an online community where crocheters can share their work, support each other, swap ideas, and discuss anything and everything related to their beloved hobby. It’s all very wholesome and heartwarming. The moderator team invites the community to start engaging with one another: “We like fun contributions and discussion. So, what's on your hook?”
Originally, the online group was founded in early September 2008. These days, that feels so long ago, it’s practically a mythical era. Currently, the r/crochet forum gets around 411k weekly visitors, as well as 13k contributions.
Though we’ve tried our hands at crochet, knitting, and sewing, at the time, it wasn’t immediately obvious what the difference between all three of them was.
Mushroom Musician
My Crochet Aquarium!!!
9,000 Stitches Done And 10,891 Left. Please Send Words Of Encouragement 🙏
During an earlier interview with Bored Panda, one of the friendly moderators helping run the massive community was kind enough to answer our questions about all of this.
According to them, crochet and knitting are both yarn crafts that create fabric. “Other similarities include knowing how to count stitches and read written patterns.” However, “there is no real crossover with sewing, except perhaps that advanced sewers may have an advantage in understanding how garments drape and fit.”
My Parasol Took A Ribbon At The State Fair!
That definitely was deserving. Good luck topping that lovely work.
I Made The Iron Giant
Snapdragons I've Been Working On Lately
“Crochet is definitely the most beginner-friendly between crochet, knitting, and sewing. This is because, in part, it’s the easiest to rip apart (called frogging) and go back to fix a mistake,” they said.
Of course, crocheting isn’t without its challenges! “Most beginners often find difficulty in knowing where to place the hook in each stitch and figuring out how to coordinate holding the yarn, hook, and work all at the same time!"
Just A Lil Guy Enjoying The Daisies
Coming Here To Show Off
Never seen dimensional work like this before. Such depth!
My 12 Year Old Requested A Crocheted Jar Of Pickles, For A Friend's Birthday. I Did My Best!
Starting crochet as a hobby is actually quite easy. The barrier to entry is absolutely minimal. “Learning to crochet, like everything else, has a learning curve! Luckily, it’s pretty easy to get started—all you really need is a hook and a skein of yarn.”
There are lots of resources to be found online and in person (videos, articles, books, tutorials, etc.) if you want to learn new stitches and patterns. You can also visit r/crochet to get even more inspiration.
The moderator explained to Bored Panda that the r/crochet community prides itself on maintaining a kind and helpful subreddit. They welcome crocheters “of all skill levels and experience.” At the time, they opened up to us that nobody on the then-moderation team knew how the subreddit began in 2008.
My First Fair Entry
Wednesday/Enid Cardigan!
My New Mosaic Crochet Sweater!
One recent post on the ‘Martha Stewart’ blog points out that both crocheting and knitting are different styles of stitching yarn together.
“In knitting, the stitches form a ‘V’ shape. In crochet, the stitches are more like knots. Knitting uses a pair of long needles to form the loops, moving a set of loops from one needle to another; the stitches are held on the needle. Crochet uses a single hook to hook the loops together directly on the piece.”
I Crocheted Portraits Of My Fur Babies 💗
Tire Cover
Miniature Granny Bag
Crochet hooks come in a range of different sizes, and unlike knitting, crochet stitches actually resemble a chain of small knots.
Generally speaking, you have to think about the weight of the yarn with regard to the size of your hook. For instance, small hooks aren’t the best fit for heavier yarn and vice versa.
Sea Life Friends Blanket For My Daughter
As A Geologist, I Felt It Was My Responsibility To Prepare My New Niece For An Interest In Paleontology
71,492 Stitches
If you want a more beginner-friendly experience, you’ll probably want to pick up crochet rather than knitting.
There’s less focus on different techniques, so it’s a more accessible hobby.
However, if you want to challenge yourself from the get-go, learning to use a wider range of tools, then knitting might be more up your alley.
I Finished My Pink Pearl Dress!
Hope You’re Hungry! We’ve Got Amigurumi Breakfast! 😋
My Leftover Yarn Blanket. I Was Inspired By A Quilt I Saw On Pintrest
During another in-depth interview with the friendly r/crochet moderator team, Bored Panda found out even more about the community. One moderator explained to us that they’re all volunteers. They help the community out because they love the craft so much.
“We're fortunate to have multiple sweet moderators who can spend anywhere from 7-14 hours/week moderating r/crochet," they said, complimenting their hardworking colleagues.
Freehanded This Bad Boy 🗡️🩸
Giant Crochet Extinguisher
Hexagon Cardigan (Halloween Dahlia Freaky Nightmare)
"Our greatest challenges are keeping up with community-voted rules and encouraging people to follow them so everyone can enjoy time spent in the sub,” they said, describing what their biggest issues at the time were.
Getting frustrated after repeated failures is very human. Luckily, places like r/crochet are very supportive. “Whenever a novice crocheter expresses frustration with learning, we have lots of suggestions! While video tutorials are popular, like any other subject, there are fabulous written, photo, and individual (hands-on) learning resources. All they need to do is search, ask, and keep trying to connect with their own creativity!” the moderator suggested.
“There are so many facets of crochet, it takes time and effort to get all of these in sync.” They explained that the hobby is incredibly broad and layered. "Crocheting customized items for family, friends, charity, and ourselves involves limitless aspects from wearables to home decor to toys and many practical patterns, too."
Made A Crochet Cat Nest, Approved By The Boss 🐱🧶🤣
I’m Seeing Doechii At A Festival Soon So I Decided To Make A Top To Wear, I’m Not Going To Lie I’m So Pleased With How It’s Turning Out
After Losing My Crochet Groove I Decided To Make Something Utterly Useless And Flamboyant And Unapologetically Ridiculous. I Present My Magnificant Cloak!
We’d love to hear your thoughts about all of these brilliant designs, Pandas! If you have a moment, scroll down to the comments to tell us what you think. Which of these projects impressed you the most? Have you ever tried crochet or a similar hobby before? If so, what’s the coolest thing you’ve ever made?
And if you feel very social, consider sharing a photo of your awesome designs in the comments as well. We’re sure you’re going to impress a lot of the other readers with your creativity.
I Won The Best Sister Award From My Brother For His Birthday Present. I Think A Red Border Would Have Completed It, But I Didn't Have Time❤️ This Is My First Blanket And I'm So Proud. All Hdc And I Made My Pattern On Stitch Fiddle
Made Some Hippos As Party Favors For My Daughter’s Birthday. I Laughed When I Saw How My Husband Had Arranged Them 😂
Cat Scarf
I Did It!!
I Free Handed This And I’m So Proud Of It 🥹
My First Cardigan
My Friend Taught Me To Crochet 2 Months Ago And Today I Finished My First Jumper Without A Pattern :)
My First Crochet Tapestry
Birthday Gift For My Sister
Finally Finished This After Over A Year Of Working On And Off!
Pooof And My Yarn Is Gone!
Made This Shawl For My Boyfriend’s Mother
Posting My Grandma’s Unique Piece!
I'm Donating Flying Squirrels To The Picu In Honor Of My Son On What Would Be His 1st Birthday On January 6, 2026. I Plan To Package Them In Cardboard Critter Carriers With 'Pet Adoption Certificates' That The Kids Can Fill Out. Anything Else I Could Put In The Carrier For The Kids?
Some little crocheted acorns (or other food) would be adorable.
I Made A Crochet Display At My Public Library
Crocheted Tartan Kilt: I Won A Men In Kilts Competition!
Nerve Cell Crochet For A Science Ca
Finished Blocking This Skirt Today 😊
Sunflower Granny Square Wall Hanging
My Filet Crochet Project!
Waffle Stitch Scrap Blanket
My Grandma Gifted Me These For My New Apartment
Just Finished This Blue Sweater, It’s So Cute !
It's gorgeous, but I would be scared to death of snagging or washing it.
I Went A Little Overboard For My First Nephew…
How Do You Spell Love?
I Crocheted (And Knitted) My Wedding Dress :)
My Eeveelution Cushions Are Complete!
I Made A Little Owl With Hairclips For Talons
Birthday Present For My Best Friend In Her Tribe’s Colors ♥️
Making My Halloween Costume This Year!
Persian Tiles
Halloween Sugar Cookie Jumper 🎃
Ganesha From Lace Weight Yarn
Just Finished!
All Of The Play Food I’ve Crocheted For My Toddler
Crochet Lemon Tree As A Wedding Gift
I Posted About Finding Crochet Patterns At The Library A While Back And Here's The Result Of My Discovery 🧡
Finished A Top For My Dil
Just Mailed This Off To Enter Into The State Fair!
Renn Faire Costumes I Made Me And My Partner 🧚🏾♀️🧶🍄💜
Rubber Duckie Baby Blanket
After One Full Frogging, The Second Attempt Was A Success!
Omg, I Am Finally Done! Yarn Size 30 Tablecloth
I Cannot Handle The Cuteness
Crocheted Flowers
I've Never Been More Proud Of My Work!
I Made This Crochet Cardigan
Guys, I Might Have A Problem
I Made Some Little Crochet Dioramas For Autumn/Halloween!
You can see the others here: https://www.reddit.com/r/crochet/comments/1ney444/i_made_some_little_crochet_dioramas_for/
I Made A Market Bag That Folds Into A Pumpkin 🎃✨
My First Crochet Garment - It Is, Of Course, A Granny Hexagon Cardigan
4 Months Of Making All Of The Pieces For My Blanket And I Hate It
It will look better when you finish putting the pieces together, and perhaps add a simple border to tie it all together. Sometimes when we make things we see all the mistakes, or see too much of the item, but looking at it later it's fabulous. Don't waste all that work.
Will Forever Be Obsessed With My One Trick Pony - The Chevron Blanket
My Goal Was To Make 160 Fruits. After Six Months, I Did It!
Finished My Blanket Of Disappointment!
I took apart all of my FO that I was unhappy with. This blanket was several hats, two Christmas stockings and a few starts of sweaters. I also used a ton of impulse purchase yarn that I had no clue what I could do with.
My First Finished Crochet Garment (After 2 Years Of Compulsive Crochet, I Finally Decided To Follow A Pattern 😅)
Made A Gift For My Daughter's Speech Therapist
My First Completed Project :)
I Crocheted The Chuppah For Our Wedding + 95 Wedding Favors I
I Designed An Made A Shirt For My Boyfriend!
Finished Perhaps The Cutest And Softest Amigurumi I've Ever Made
Finished A Summer Top Before The End Of Summer 😱
Marching Sweaters💓
30th Birthday Present To Myself!!!!
I Finished Making This Star Cardigan!!!
First Wearable I Made For Myself
So many talented people! I'm very jealous.
These were, once again, absolutely wonderful start to finish! Some phenomenal talent on display. From the smallest to the largest, the most simple to the most intricate, the single colours to the rainbows, they were all a delight.