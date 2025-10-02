We’re showcasing some of the finest and freshest designs, as shared by crochet enthusiasts on this popular online group. Scroll down to look through some of their coolest and most brilliant designs. But be careful, you may start y(e)arning to pick up crochet as a new hobby .

There are tons of incredibly creative hobbyists out there who make us jealous of their skills… but in the best possible way! When you see how talented, creative , and hardworking they are, you can’t help but admire them and their craft. And it’s beyond inspiring.

#1 Complete After 7 Months Of Work

#2 Miniature Dragonfruit

#3 The Most Beautiful Pattern Ever

The r/crochet subreddit is phenomenally well-known in hobbyist circles. It’s an online community where crocheters can share their work, support each other, swap ideas, and discuss anything and everything related to their beloved hobby. It’s all very wholesome and heartwarming. The moderator team invites the community to start engaging with one another: “We like fun contributions and discussion. So, what's on your hook?” ADVERTISEMENT Originally, the online group was founded in early September 2008. These days, that feels so long ago, it’s practically a mythical era. Currently, the r/crochet forum gets around 411k weekly visitors, as well as 13k contributions. Though we’ve tried our hands at crochet, knitting, and sewing, at the time, it wasn’t immediately obvious what the difference between all three of them was.

#4 Mushroom Musician

#5 My Crochet Aquarium!!!

#6 9,000 Stitches Done And 10,891 Left. Please Send Words Of Encouragement 🙏

During an earlier interview with Bored Panda, one of the friendly moderators helping run the massive community was kind enough to answer our questions about all of this. According to them, crochet and knitting are both yarn crafts that create fabric. “Other similarities include knowing how to count stitches and read written patterns.” However, “there is no real crossover with sewing, except perhaps that advanced sewers may have an advantage in understanding how garments drape and fit.”

#7 My Parasol Took A Ribbon At The State Fair!

#8 I Made The Iron Giant

#9 Snapdragons I've Been Working On Lately

“Crochet is definitely the most beginner-friendly between crochet, knitting, and sewing. This is because, in part, it’s the easiest to rip apart (called frogging) and go back to fix a mistake,” they said. Of course, crocheting isn’t without its challenges! “Most beginners often find difficulty in knowing where to place the hook in each stitch and figuring out how to coordinate holding the yarn, hook, and work all at the same time!"

#10 Just A Lil Guy Enjoying The Daisies

#11 Coming Here To Show Off

#12 My 12 Year Old Requested A Crocheted Jar Of Pickles, For A Friend's Birthday. I Did My Best!

Starting crochet as a hobby is actually quite easy. The barrier to entry is absolutely minimal. “Learning to crochet, like everything else, has a learning curve! Luckily, it’s pretty easy to get started—all you really need is a hook and a skein of yarn.” There are lots of resources to be found online and in person (videos, articles, books, tutorials, etc.) if you want to learn new stitches and patterns. You can also visit r/crochet to get even more inspiration. The moderator explained to Bored Panda that the r/crochet community prides itself on maintaining a kind and helpful subreddit. They welcome crocheters “of all skill levels and experience.” At the time, they opened up to us that nobody on the then-moderation team knew how the subreddit began in 2008.

#13 My First Fair Entry

#15 My New Mosaic Crochet Sweater!

One recent post on the ‘Martha Stewart’ blog points out that both crocheting and knitting are different styles of stitching yarn together. ADVERTISEMENT “In knitting, the stitches form a ‘V’ shape. In crochet, the stitches are more like knots. Knitting uses a pair of long needles to form the loops, moving a set of loops from one needle to another; the stitches are held on the needle. Crochet uses a single hook to hook the loops together directly on the piece.”

#16 I Crocheted Portraits Of My Fur Babies 💗

#17 Tire Cover

#18 Miniature Granny Bag

Crochet hooks come in a range of different sizes, and unlike knitting, crochet stitches actually resemble a chain of small knots. Generally speaking, you have to think about the weight of the yarn with regard to the size of your hook. For instance, small hooks aren’t the best fit for heavier yarn and vice versa.

#19 Sea Life Friends Blanket For My Daughter

#20 As A Geologist, I Felt It Was My Responsibility To Prepare My New Niece For An Interest In Paleontology

#21 71,492 Stitches

If you want a more beginner-friendly experience, you’ll probably want to pick up crochet rather than knitting. There’s less focus on different techniques, so it’s a more accessible hobby. However, if you want to challenge yourself from the get-go, learning to use a wider range of tools, then knitting might be more up your alley.

#22 I Finished My Pink Pearl Dress!

#23 Hope You're Hungry! We've Got Amigurumi Breakfast! 😋

#24 My Leftover Yarn Blanket. I Was Inspired By A Quilt I Saw On Pintrest

During another in-depth interview with the friendly r/crochet moderator team, Bored Panda found out even more about the community. One moderator explained to us that they’re all volunteers. They help the community out because they love the craft so much. “We're fortunate to have multiple sweet moderators who can spend anywhere from 7-14 hours/week moderating r/crochet," they said, complimenting their hardworking colleagues.

#25 Freehanded This Bad Boy 🗡️🩸

#26 Giant Crochet Extinguisher

#27 Hexagon Cardigan (Halloween Dahlia Freaky Nightmare)

"Our greatest challenges are keeping up with community-voted rules and encouraging people to follow them so everyone can enjoy time spent in the sub,” they said, describing what their biggest issues at the time were. Getting frustrated after repeated failures is very human. Luckily, places like r/crochet are very supportive. “Whenever a novice crocheter expresses frustration with learning, we have lots of suggestions! While video tutorials are popular, like any other subject, there are fabulous written, photo, and individual (hands-on) learning resources. All they need to do is search, ask, and keep trying to connect with their own creativity!” the moderator suggested. “There are so many facets of crochet, it takes time and effort to get all of these in sync.” They explained that the hobby is incredibly broad and layered. "Crocheting customized items for family, friends, charity, and ourselves involves limitless aspects from wearables to home decor to toys and many practical patterns, too." ADVERTISEMENT

#28 Made A Crochet Cat Nest, Approved By The Boss 🐱🧶🤣

#29 I'm Seeing Doechii At A Festival Soon So I Decided To Make A Top To Wear, I'm Not Going To Lie I'm So Pleased With How It's Turning Out

#30 After Losing My Crochet Groove I Decided To Make Something Utterly Useless And Flamboyant And Unapologetically Ridiculous. I Present My Magnificant Cloak!

We’d love to hear your thoughts about all of these brilliant designs, Pandas! If you have a moment, scroll down to the comments to tell us what you think. Which of these projects impressed you the most? Have you ever tried crochet or a similar hobby before? If so, what’s the coolest thing you’ve ever made? ADVERTISEMENT And if you feel very social, consider sharing a photo of your awesome designs in the comments as well. We’re sure you’re going to impress a lot of the other readers with your creativity.

#31 I Won The Best Sister Award From My Brother For His Birthday Present. I Think A Red Border Would Have Completed It, But I Didn't Have Time❤️ This Is My First Blanket And I'm So Proud. All Hdc And I Made My Pattern On Stitch Fiddle

#32 Made Some Hippos As Party Favors For My Daughter's Birthday. I Laughed When I Saw How My Husband Had Arranged Them 😂

#33 Cat Scarf

#34 I Did It!!

#35 I Free Handed This And I'm So Proud Of It 🥹

#36 My First Cardigan

#37 My Friend Taught Me To Crochet 2 Months Ago And Today I Finished My First Jumper Without A Pattern :)

#38 My First Crochet Tapestry

#39 Birthday Gift For My Sister

#40 Finally Finished This After Over A Year Of Working On And Off!

#41 Pooof And My Yarn Is Gone!

#42 Made This Shawl For My Boyfriend's Mother

#43 Posting My Grandma's Unique Piece!

#44 I'm Donating Flying Squirrels To The Picu In Honor Of My Son On What Would Be His 1st Birthday On January 6, 2026. I Plan To Package Them In Cardboard Critter Carriers With 'Pet Adoption Certificates' That The Kids Can Fill Out. Anything Else I Could Put In The Carrier For The Kids?

#45 I Made A Crochet Display At My Public Library

#46 Crocheted Tartan Kilt: I Won A Men In Kilts Competition!

#47 Nerve Cell Crochet For A Science Ca

#48 Finished Blocking This Skirt Today 😊

#49 Sunflower Granny Square Wall Hanging

#50 My Filet Crochet Project!

#51 Waffle Stitch Scrap Blanket

#52 My Grandma Gifted Me These For My New Apartment

#53 Just Finished This Blue Sweater, It's So Cute !

#54 I Went A Little Overboard For My First Nephew…

#55 How Do You Spell Love?

#56 I Crocheted (And Knitted) My Wedding Dress :)

#57 My Eeveelution Cushions Are Complete!

#58 I Made A Little Owl With Hairclips For Talons

#59 Birthday Present For My Best Friend In Her Tribe's Colors ♥️

#60 Making My Halloween Costume This Year!

#61 Persian Tiles

#62 Halloween Sugar Cookie Jumper 🎃

#63 Ganesha From Lace Weight Yarn

#64 Just Finished!

#65 All Of The Play Food I've Crocheted For My Toddler

#66 Crochet Lemon Tree As A Wedding Gift

#67 I Posted About Finding Crochet Patterns At The Library A While Back And Here's The Result Of My Discovery 🧡

#68 Finished A Top For My Dil

#69 Just Mailed This Off To Enter Into The State Fair!

#70 Renn Faire Costumes I Made Me And My Partner 🧚🏾‍♀️🧶🍄💜

#71 Rubber Duckie Baby Blanket

#72 After One Full Frogging, The Second Attempt Was A Success!

#73 Omg, I Am Finally Done! Yarn Size 30 Tablecloth

#74 I Cannot Handle The Cuteness

#75 Crocheted Flowers

#76 I've Never Been More Proud Of My Work!

#77 I Made This Crochet Cardigan

#78 Guys, I Might Have A Problem

#79 I Made Some Little Crochet Dioramas For Autumn/Halloween!

#80 I Made A Market Bag That Folds Into A Pumpkin 🎃✨

#81 My First Crochet Garment - It Is, Of Course, A Granny Hexagon Cardigan

#82 4 Months Of Making All Of The Pieces For My Blanket And I Hate It

#83 Will Forever Be Obsessed With My One Trick Pony - The Chevron Blanket

#84 My Goal Was To Make 160 Fruits. After Six Months, I Did It!

#85 Finished My Blanket Of Disappointment!
I took apart all of my FO that I was unhappy with. This blanket was several hats, two Christmas stockings and a few starts of sweaters. I also used a ton of impulse purchase yarn that I had no clue what I could do with.



#86 My First Finished Crochet Garment (After 2 Years Of Compulsive Crochet, I Finally Decided To Follow A Pattern 😅)

#87 Made A Gift For My Daughter's Speech Therapist

#88 My First Completed Project :)

#89 I Crocheted The Chuppah For Our Wedding + 95 Wedding Favors I

#90 I Designed An Made A Shirt For My Boyfriend!

#91 Finished Perhaps The Cutest And Softest Amigurumi I've Ever Made

#92 Finished A Summer Top Before The End Of Summer 😱

#93 Marching Sweaters💓

#94 30th Birthday Present To Myself!!!!

#95 I Finished Making This Star Cardigan!!!

