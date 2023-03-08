If you've ever made something with your own hands, you know how invaluable that thing has become. All the effort, planning and failing, thinking and redoing, searching for perfection, and then realizing it doesn’t exist is something that makes a hand-knit scarf, a pair of socks, a book nook, or any other DIY thing very special.

The Reddit community known as “Something I Made” celebrates people’s efforts in creating their miscellaneous projects by showcasing the result and proving to us all that if we’d try, we could do it too.

Below we wrapped up some of the most beautiful and creative things people created, so upvote your favorite DIY projects as you scroll. Also, be sure to check out our previous feature with more posts from “Something I Made.”

#1

I Made A Literary Quote Clock Out Of An Old Kindle - It Tells The Time Entirely With Real Book Quotes

I Made A Literary Quote Clock Out Of An Old Kindle - It Tells The Time Entirely With Real Book Quotes

flyingalbatross1 Report

Stary_cat
Stary_cat
If you sold these I would definitely be your first customer

#2

I Made A Stained Glass Panel Of Swedish Chef For My Pantry Door

I Made A Stained Glass Panel Of Swedish Chef For My Pantry Door

yoyo138 Report

karl briggs
karl briggs
Very cool, but reminds me of Mario!

#3

I Drew A Skeleton With Ballpen, Feedback Of Any Kind Is Appreciated

I Drew A Skeleton With Ballpen, Feedback Of Any Kind Is Appreciated

UnusualSandwich7802 Report

karl briggs
karl briggs
Very talented, alll I can draw is stick figures ! Ha ha

#4

I Recently Knitted An Ocean Blue Sweater, My Favorite Colors

I Recently Knitted An Ocean Blue Sweater, My Favorite Colors

soulartes Report

#5

A Month Ago I Put My Teeny Tiny Working, Watch Cufflinks On Reddit - And Reddit Blew Us Up!

A Month Ago I Put My Teeny Tiny Working, Watch Cufflinks On Reddit - And Reddit Blew Us Up!

imraanio Report

karl briggs
karl briggs
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

With time on your hands, you put time on others wrists! Lol

#6

My Newest Drawing

My Newest Drawing

BensDrawings Report

#7

Told A Girl Im Seeing That I Can Carve A "Little". She Said Sarcastically "Yes, For Sure You Can!" - So I Made A Box For Her

Told A Girl Im Seeing That I Can Carve A "Little". She Said Sarcastically "Yes, For Sure You Can!" - So I Made A Box For Her

kasspehr Report

James Wood
James Wood
Kind of like Leo DaVinci did a little bit of painting. Seriously, AMAZING work! ❤️

#8

I Create Custom Needle Felted Pet Replicas From Photographs

I Create Custom Needle Felted Pet Replicas From Photographs

TwoFeltedFox Report

#9

My Anatomical Tablet. The Goal Is To Tell The Child About What The Person Has Inside. I Don’t Have A Medical Education, Everything Was Done Just From An Anatomy Textbook, So If There Are Comments, I’ll Listen

My Anatomical Tablet. The Goal Is To Tell The Child About What The Person Has Inside. I Don't Have A Medical Education, Everything Was Done Just From An Anatomy Textbook, So If There Are Comments, I'll Listen

HappyToyHouse1 Report

Stardust she/her
Stardust she/her
Ooh, it reminds me of the model I had for a science fest

#10

I Made This Painting In Oil On Wood Panel

I Made This Painting In Oil On Wood Panel

GeneralPrestigious13 Report

#11

I Made Some Hoodies From Wool Blankets

I Made Some Hoodies From Wool Blankets

kozak3 Report

#12

Whale Shark Flask (And Cups)! One Of My Favorite Creations Even After A Year

Whale Shark Flask (And Cups)! One Of My Favorite Creations Even After A Year

SnowyBrookStudios Report

#13

Made This Little Constellation Bat!

Made This Little Constellation Bat!

killurconscience Report

#14

I Made A Reversible Astronomy Hoodie!

I Made A Reversible Astronomy Hoodie!

TrollShark21 Report

#15

Super Proud Of My Polymer Clay Snake Rings!

Super Proud Of My Polymer Clay Snake Rings!

Fimica Report

QuirkyKittyGirl
QuirkyKittyGirl
Slither, slither Slithery snek. Wrapped around And round we go. Slippery, slinkily, Slithery snek.

#16

Made This Embroidery A Month Ago. I Like It So Much

Made This Embroidery A Month Ago. I Like It So Much

embroiderybynusik Report

karl briggs
karl briggs
Aurora lights over the sea?

#17

Lockdown Garden Bar Project

Lockdown Garden Bar Project

IndividualAccident71 Report

rosegoldmindset
rosegoldmindset
thats is amazing! looks so modern

#18

I Made A Möbius Loop Out Of Ash

I Made A Möbius Loop Out Of Ash

unwinding Report

#19

I've Been Making These Plant Shelves Recently Out Of Hand Planed And Sanded Wood

I've Been Making These Plant Shelves Recently Out Of Hand Planed And Sanded Wood

JuneKat87 Report

#20

Lumps Of Coal For The Naughty Made Of Clay By Me :) They Have Butts Haha

Lumps Of Coal For The Naughty Made Of Clay By Me :) They Have Butts Haha

GakiVerse Report

#21

A Quilt I Made For A Friends Baby

A Quilt I Made For A Friends Baby

sneving Report

#22

My Dad And I Built A Small House!

My Dad And I Built A Small House!

Hearing_Choice Report

SomePeopleCallMeMaurice
SomePeopleCallMeMaurice
Stop it! When are you going to make one for me?

#23

Lately I Have Been Working On A New Set Of Pots. All Ready To Dry

Lately I Have Been Working On A New Set Of Pots. All Ready To Dry

Rushsculpture Report

SomePeopleCallMeMaurice
SomePeopleCallMeMaurice
Wow - the expression on his face is captivating!

#24

I Just Finished My Little Robot. It Has An Unusual Color. It's On A Wire Frame. Can Bend Arms And Legs

I Just Finished My Little Robot. It Has An Unusual Color. It's On A Wire Frame. Can Bend Arms And Legs

TinyMiniToys Report

waddles
waddles
that’s just absolutely adorable!

#25

I Made These Multicolored Boots For My Client And He Loved It

I Made These Multicolored Boots For My Client And He Loved It

paulparkman Report

Kirsten Kerkhof
Kirsten Kerkhof
Now here is the definition of dapper!

#26

I Have Made The Perfect Tree Topper

I Have Made The Perfect Tree Topper

laughowl Report

#27

What Do You Think About Combined Handmade Techniques? For Example, I Crochet This Iguana In 3 Colors Of Threads, Than Painted And Made Clay Details

What Do You Think About Combined Handmade Techniques? For Example, I Crochet This Iguana In 3 Colors Of Threads, Than Painted And Made Clay Details

ProfessionNo4436 Report

SomePeopleCallMeMaurice
SomePeopleCallMeMaurice
I love love love it and I want want wand one!

#28

A Handful Of Miniature Ceramic Horses I Have Been Working Recently. Hope You Guys Like It!

A Handful Of Miniature Ceramic Horses I Have Been Working Recently. Hope You Guys Like It!

Hannahporcelain Report

karl briggs
karl briggs
Reminds me of the trojan horse, need to make little trojans that can pop out of them now... i said pop, not poop!

#29

I Have 7 Sisters And Every Christmas We Get Together. Since Childhood, We Gave Mom Gifts Made With Our Own Hands. I'm Looking Forward To Christmas And Have Prepared A Gift For My Mother. I Want Summer To Always Be With Her In The Cold Winter! I Made Her These Plates

I Have 7 Sisters And Every Christmas We Get Together. Since Childhood, We Gave Mom Gifts Made With Our Own Hands. I'm Looking Forward To Christmas And Have Prepared A Gift For My Mother. I Want Summer To Always Be With Her In The Cold Winter! I Made Her These Plates

artglassceramic Report

#30

I Designed A Rattlesnake Pen Holder

I Designed A Rattlesnake Pen Holder

COPPERTISTWU Report

#31

Ceramic Planters I Made

Ceramic Planters I Made

crazyplantlady23 Report

#32

An Oil Painting Painted By Me

An Oil Painting Painted By Me

Emptyhandedpain-ter Report

#33

My Halloween Costume: The May Queen From Midsommar

My Halloween Costume: The May Queen From Midsommar

terisaurus Report

#34

I Decided To Repeat My Favorite Lemon Plates In A Different Color. Which One Do You Like More - Green Or Red? Or Yellow Is Your Favorite?

I Decided To Repeat My Favorite Lemon Plates In A Different Color. Which One Do You Like More - Green Or Red? Or Yellow Is Your Favorite?

artglassceramic Report

SomePeopleCallMeMaurice
SomePeopleCallMeMaurice
I’m for yellow and I’d like to add I have an urge to lick them like lollipops.

#35

I Made A 19th Century Costume To Be A Victorian Captain America. (Everything I'm Wearing, Down To The Corset And Petticoat Were Sew By Hand)

I Made A 19th Century Costume To Be A Victorian Captain America. (Everything I'm Wearing, Down To The Corset And Petticoat Were Sew By Hand)

ginniesue Report

#36

I Made These Miniature English Cooked Breakfasts Out Of Polymer Clay

I Made These Miniature English Cooked Breakfasts Out Of Polymer Clay

Molassiver Report

Sheila Stamey
Sheila Stamey
I do miniatures and this is very difficult. Kudos.

#37

Little Doll With Set Clothes And Wooden Rack

Little Doll With Set Clothes And Wooden Rack

OlgaMalikova Report

SomePeopleCallMeMaurice
SomePeopleCallMeMaurice
So cozy looking and adorable! She’s got some great taste in clothes - and boots!

#38

An Acrylic Painting I Finally Finished Called "Valley Of The Disco Moon"

An Acrylic Painting I Finally Finished Called "Valley Of The Disco Moon"

Space_Velvet Report

#39

A Necklace I Made With Solid Sterling Silver And Glow Pigment That I Combined With Resin

A Necklace I Made With Solid Sterling Silver And Glow Pigment That I Combined With Resin

anicirl Report

#40

I Was So Proud Of This Planter, Then Someone Said It Looked Like Bacon

I Was So Proud Of This Planter, Then Someone Said It Looked Like Bacon

Neneandplants Report

Moomin from Denmark
Moomin from Denmark
But it DOES look like bacon, and that makes it twice as wonderful!!

#41

I Made This Painting Of How The Desert Felt To Me. This Is “Desert Magic”

I Made This Painting Of How The Desert Felt To Me. This Is "Desert Magic"

WildShannimal Report

#42

Some Things I’m Really Proud Of Creating Recently

Some Things I'm Really Proud Of Creating Recently

MOASSincoming Report

#43

I Made A Spider Brooch

I Made A Spider Brooch

SashaShelest Report

#44

I Had A Dream That I Made Cottage Pie With Starry Night Mashed Potatoes And I Haven’t Been Able To Stop Thinking About It.. So I Present To You The Starry Night Cottage Pie

I Had A Dream That I Made Cottage Pie With Starry Night Mashed Potatoes And I Haven't Been Able To Stop Thinking About It.. So I Present To You The Starry Night Cottage Pie

Coopunder Report

Sheila Stamey
Sheila Stamey
Live your dream, then eat them, best case scenario!

#45

I Made Wooden Manta Ray Figure

I Made Wooden Manta Ray Figure

sdwoodwork Report

#46

I Made A Battle Jacket Of Apunk Cynthia Doll From Rugrats

I Made A Battle Jacket Of Apunk Cynthia Doll From Rugrats

RadicalFaces Report

#47

Painting Of A Denim Jacket. The Gorgon Versace Style, Made By Me. What Do You Say To That?

Painting Of A Denim Jacket. The Gorgon Versace Style, Made By Me. What Do You Say To That?

volgoart Report

abysskid
abysskid
Would happily turn to stone to look at this gorgeous jacket

#48

I Knitted Happy Sweater! Entrelac Technique Of Knit

I Knitted Happy Sweater! Entrelac Technique Of Knit

soulartes Report

#49

Pepper Grinders I Machined After Being Annoyed At Expensive Bad Grinders

Pepper Grinders I Machined After Being Annoyed At Expensive Bad Grinders

Arurry Report

#50

Tangerines Handmade From Polymer Clay

Tangerines Handmade From Polymer Clay

fairyclay_88 Report

Tsukiko_The_Kitsune
Tsukiko_The_Kitsune
I thought these were really tiny little tangerines O_O

#51

What Do You Think Of These Mushroom Lamps I've Been Making Recently?

What Do You Think Of These Mushroom Lamps I've Been Making Recently?

burkeymonster Report

#52

A Skirt I Made From A Curtain I Got At Goodwill (Made The Blouse Too)

A Skirt I Made From A Curtain I Got At Goodwill (Made The Blouse Too)

ZetaMakesThings Report

#53

Made A Fridge Magnet For All My Fellow Adhd Friends

Made A Fridge Magnet For All My Fellow Adhd Friends

tradstickydesign Report

Stardust she/her
Stardust she/her
I’m going to figure out how to make my own fridge magnets now

#54

I Wanted To Make Something To Honor My Ancestors Quetzalcoatl The Feathered-Serpent

I Wanted To Make Something To Honor My Ancestors Quetzalcoatl The Feathered-Serpent

Adventurous-atoms Report

#55

Stained Glass Window I Made A Few Years Ago

Stained Glass Window I Made A Few Years Ago

lizabelle513 Report

#56

A Needle Felted Ghostie For The Spooky Season

A Needle Felted Ghostie For The Spooky Season

djungelskog22 Report

#57

I Had So Much Fun Making These Cartoon Gift Wrapping! Inspired By The Borderlands Videogame

I Had So Much Fun Making These Cartoon Gift Wrapping! Inspired By The Borderlands Videogame

jijiopas Report

#58

My Kid Wanted To Be A Conveyor Belt For Halloween, This Was My Best Effort!

My Kid Wanted To Be A Conveyor Belt For Halloween, This Was My Best Effort!

bocheball Report

#59

I Made Both These Outfits For An Event. The Embroidery Is Gold Work Versions Of Peacock Feathers. A Friend Made The Necklace And Belt - They Are Real Pearls

I Made Both These Outfits For An Event. The Embroidery Is Gold Work Versions Of Peacock Feathers. A Friend Made The Necklace And Belt - They Are Real Pearls

thatgirlwithpeacocks Report

AJay
AJay
You both look very lovely and happy!

#60

The Cake I Made For My Wife's 30th Birthday

The Cake I Made For My Wife's 30th Birthday

Dejinngenie Report

#61

Big Key I Made But That Unlocks Nothing

Big Key I Made But That Unlocks Nothing

TheCurlyPower Report

#62

I Made These Metal Insects

I Made These Metal Insects

mechamaster1900 Report

