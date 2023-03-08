74 Times People Made Something Really Cool And Just Had To Share It In This Online Group (New Pics)
If you've ever made something with your own hands, you know how invaluable that thing has become. All the effort, planning and failing, thinking and redoing, searching for perfection, and then realizing it doesn’t exist is something that makes a hand-knit scarf, a pair of socks, a book nook, or any other DIY thing very special.
The Reddit community known as “Something I Made” celebrates people’s efforts in creating their miscellaneous projects by showcasing the result and proving to us all that if we’d try, we could do it too.
Below we wrapped up some of the most beautiful and creative things people created, so upvote your favorite DIY projects as you scroll. Also, be sure to check out our previous feature with more posts from “Something I Made.”
I Made A Literary Quote Clock Out Of An Old Kindle - It Tells The Time Entirely With Real Book Quotes
I Made A Stained Glass Panel Of Swedish Chef For My Pantry Door
I Drew A Skeleton With Ballpen, Feedback Of Any Kind Is Appreciated
I Recently Knitted An Ocean Blue Sweater, My Favorite Colors
A Month Ago I Put My Teeny Tiny Working, Watch Cufflinks On Reddit - And Reddit Blew Us Up!
With time on your hands, you put time on others wrists! Lol
My Newest Drawing
Told A Girl Im Seeing That I Can Carve A "Little". She Said Sarcastically "Yes, For Sure You Can!" - So I Made A Box For Her
Kind of like Leo DaVinci did a little bit of painting. Seriously, AMAZING work! ❤️
I Create Custom Needle Felted Pet Replicas From Photographs
My Anatomical Tablet. The Goal Is To Tell The Child About What The Person Has Inside. I Don’t Have A Medical Education, Everything Was Done Just From An Anatomy Textbook, So If There Are Comments, I’ll Listen
Ooh, it reminds me of the model I had for a science fest
I Made This Painting In Oil On Wood Panel
I Made Some Hoodies From Wool Blankets
Whale Shark Flask (And Cups)! One Of My Favorite Creations Even After A Year
Made This Little Constellation Bat!
I Made A Reversible Astronomy Hoodie!
Super Proud Of My Polymer Clay Snake Rings!
Slither, slither Slithery snek. Wrapped around And round we go. Slippery, slinkily, Slithery snek.
Made This Embroidery A Month Ago. I Like It So Much
Lockdown Garden Bar Project
I Made A Möbius Loop Out Of Ash
I've Been Making These Plant Shelves Recently Out Of Hand Planed And Sanded Wood
Lumps Of Coal For The Naughty Made Of Clay By Me :) They Have Butts Haha
A Quilt I Made For A Friends Baby
My Dad And I Built A Small House!
Stop it! When are you going to make one for me?
Lately I Have Been Working On A New Set Of Pots. All Ready To Dry
Wow - the expression on his face is captivating!
I Just Finished My Little Robot. It Has An Unusual Color. It's On A Wire Frame. Can Bend Arms And Legs
I Made These Multicolored Boots For My Client And He Loved It
I Have Made The Perfect Tree Topper
What Do You Think About Combined Handmade Techniques? For Example, I Crochet This Iguana In 3 Colors Of Threads, Than Painted And Made Clay Details
A Handful Of Miniature Ceramic Horses I Have Been Working Recently. Hope You Guys Like It!
Reminds me of the trojan horse, need to make little trojans that can pop out of them now... i said pop, not poop!
I Have 7 Sisters And Every Christmas We Get Together. Since Childhood, We Gave Mom Gifts Made With Our Own Hands. I'm Looking Forward To Christmas And Have Prepared A Gift For My Mother. I Want Summer To Always Be With Her In The Cold Winter! I Made Her These Plates
I Designed A Rattlesnake Pen Holder
Ceramic Planters I Made
An Oil Painting Painted By Me
My Halloween Costume: The May Queen From Midsommar
I Decided To Repeat My Favorite Lemon Plates In A Different Color. Which One Do You Like More - Green Or Red? Or Yellow Is Your Favorite?
I’m for yellow and I’d like to add I have an urge to lick them like lollipops.
I Made A 19th Century Costume To Be A Victorian Captain America. (Everything I'm Wearing, Down To The Corset And Petticoat Were Sew By Hand)
I Made These Miniature English Cooked Breakfasts Out Of Polymer Clay
Little Doll With Set Clothes And Wooden Rack
So cozy looking and adorable! She’s got some great taste in clothes - and boots!
An Acrylic Painting I Finally Finished Called "Valley Of The Disco Moon"
A Necklace I Made With Solid Sterling Silver And Glow Pigment That I Combined With Resin
I Was So Proud Of This Planter, Then Someone Said It Looked Like Bacon
But it DOES look like bacon, and that makes it twice as wonderful!!
I Made This Painting Of How The Desert Felt To Me. This Is “Desert Magic”
Some Things I’m Really Proud Of Creating Recently
I Made A Spider Brooch
I Had A Dream That I Made Cottage Pie With Starry Night Mashed Potatoes And I Haven’t Been Able To Stop Thinking About It.. So I Present To You The Starry Night Cottage Pie
I Made Wooden Manta Ray Figure
I Made A Battle Jacket Of Apunk Cynthia Doll From Rugrats
Painting Of A Denim Jacket. The Gorgon Versace Style, Made By Me. What Do You Say To That?
I Knitted Happy Sweater! Entrelac Technique Of Knit
Pepper Grinders I Machined After Being Annoyed At Expensive Bad Grinders
Tangerines Handmade From Polymer Clay
I thought these were really tiny little tangerines O_O
What Do You Think Of These Mushroom Lamps I've Been Making Recently?
A Skirt I Made From A Curtain I Got At Goodwill (Made The Blouse Too)
Made A Fridge Magnet For All My Fellow Adhd Friends
I’m going to figure out how to make my own fridge magnets now