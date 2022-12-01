Awl. Beveler. Burnisher. Skiver. Maul. These are but a handful of tools one can use to craft something spectacular using a very special material that we human folk have been accustomed to for millennia—leather. 

From the simplest keychain to the most intricate handbag, the artistry that is present in this age-old craft cannot be understated, and now, dear Pandas, we’re gladly sharing some of our favorites from the subreddit r/Leathercraft. Housing over 323k talented humans and leather enthusiasts, the community celebrates each creation and teaches beginners all the handy tips and tricks they could ever need. 

It’s wholesome, it’s inspiring, and it’s incredibly important that you vote on your favorites. Whilst you’re happily scrolling through this list, we’ll be discussing the broad history of leathercrafting, as well as looking at alternatives to animal-based leather, and the potential future of the craft. So enjoy! And if you’re craving more afterward, here’s one more, oh, and another

#1

Leather Custom Backpack "Foxes". Tooling, Carving And Hand Painting

Leather Custom Backpack "Foxes". Tooling, Carving And Hand Painting

ArtKozhMast

With a plethora of different bits of fabrics and finishes to choose from these days, it’s easy to forget how much history there is in fashion, how much artistry goes into it, and how much forethought it takes to develop the trends of the future. But its humble beginnings can be traced back to one material—leather. 

Of course, leaves and fur added to the mix of materials, helping shield our ancestors from the cold, the rain, and the peeping eyes of snakes in apple trees (we know what you did to Adam and Eve!). Scientists have never agreed on when humans began wearing clothes, and the estimates suggested have ranged greatly, from 40,000 to 3 million years ago, with the greatest likelihood lying at about 107,000 years ago. 

The earliest confirmed leatherworking tools date back to the Stone Age in 5,000 BC. During this time, leather was used for shelters, clothing, and shoes. The oldest known pair of leather shoes were discovered in Armenia, dating back to 3,500 BC.
#2

Here Is My Completed Wizards Hat!

Here Is My Completed Wizards Hat!

Caveman775

#3

My Newest Axe Sheath - The Bat Sheath

My Newest Axe Sheath - The Bat Sheath

Zoom2Ruin

DEW
DEW
Community Member
1 hour ago

The details in this is incredible!!

Leatherworking sees the use of such techniques as molding, dyeing, carving, stamping, and fabrication. Apart from being used for practical reasons, leather has also been used extensively for art. Decorated, painted, and embellished by ever more skilled leather workers, what used to be a purely practical material has turned into an artistic medium. 

The most important thing to consider when working with leather is exactly that—the leather. According to The Crucible, all leather differs in tannage, weight, temper, and finish. Leather made from cowhide is the most widely available and versatile type of leather; however, vegan alternatives are becoming more and more popular in the mainstream. 
#4

My Lotr Messenger Bag In All Its Glory!

My Lotr Messenger Bag In All Its Glory!

Mrhydez

#5

A Very Witchy Leather Belt That I Made!

A Very Witchy Leather Belt That I Made!

hakunamamerel

#6

I Make Leather Polar Berd

I Make Leather Polar Berd

mariusparvu

Vegan leather is a material that mimics leather but is created from artificial or plant products instead of animal skins. As explained on Leatherskill, there are six main differences between real leather and vegan leather: finish, durability, cleaning requirements, breathability, fire resistance, and manipulation. 

While real leather can have visual imperfections, vegan leather usually has a more uniform finish. Real leather is more durable in the long term, whereas vegan leather is less delicate in the short term. Real leather needs specialized cleaning care, while vegan leather can be cleaned with a wide variety of alcohol-based products. 

Real leather is breathable; vegan leather is not. Real leather is naturally fire and heat resistant, but vegan leather can melt and emit toxic substances. Real leather can stretch and shrink naturally, whereas vegan leather can get structurally damaged with too much form manipulation. 
#7

Made A Butterfly Bow Tie For Friend’s Wedding

Made A Butterfly Bow Tie For Friend's Wedding

pasuli

Firstname Lastname
Firstname Lastname
Community Member
26 minutes ago

As a chronic bow wearer, I now know what I want for Christmas.

#8

I Finished Recovering The Eragon Series :d

I Finished Recovering The Eragon Series :d

Madmorda

DEW
DEW
Community Member
1 hour ago

The eye's look so real

#9

Thor vs. Jormungandr Wallet Finally Completed!

Thor vs. Jormungandr Wallet Finally Completed!

swifthammerleather

The most commonly used materials for synthetic leathers are polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and polyurethane (PU), which are plastic-based materials. There are eco-based vegan leather alternatives, made of materials such as cork, kelp, and even pineapple and cactus leaves, and mayhaps we’ll see more of those in the near future. 

Although vegan leather seems like the correct ethical choice, one must also consider the sustainability side of things. The Environmental Profit & Loss, a sustainability report developed in 2018, stated that the impact of vegan-leather production can be up to a third lower than real leather.

“The impact of real leather is driven by land use and GHG emissions associated with animal agriculture,” Sandra Sandor, the creative director of Paris Fashion Week label Nanushka, explained to Harper’s Bazaar. “The livestock sector is the world’s largest user of agricultural land through grazing and the use of feed crops.” 
#10

Jacket I Made. First Post

Jacket I Made. First Post

FirebirdLeather

DEW
DEW
Community Member
47 minutes ago

The detail's and your work....is stunning!! You did a great job! I love the front and the back!!

#11

Handmade Boots

Handmade Boots

ARAGONT_studio

#12

Made A Saddle Bag For My Touring Bike!

Made A Saddle Bag For My Touring Bike!

BuckRafferty

However, despite vegan alternatives being thought to have a lower impact on the environment than the real thing, it does have clear drawbacks, particularly when it’s made from plastic. Sustainable designer Jourdan Norcose of Boyish Jeans believes that “Leather is a love-hate story.” 

“Vegan leather can be made from plastics which take years to biodegrade, so it’s actually worse for the planet than regular. People think it’s better because it says vegan on it, but that’s because people aren’t taking the time to really learn about what they’re buying.” 

If you are thinking of buying vegan leather, look into what alternatives the brand is using and be aware of the detrimental effects of plastic-based products. If you are opting for real leather, read up on the brand’s tanning processes to find out how they create their pieces and be aware of their ethical processes.

The most common types of leather—veg tan and chrome tan—have very different tanning processes. Veg tan leather is tanned with tannin-rich vegetable oils that have been extracted from tree bark. This type of leather typically takes a longer amount of time to create. It is considered higher quality in comparison to chrome tan. Chrome tan leather uses chemicals to tan and is a faster, less costly process. 
#13

I Made A Pair Of Boots For My Partner

I Made A Pair Of Boots For My Partner

dimgshoe

DEW
DEW
Community Member
58 minutes ago

Excuse me partner? But can I borrow your person for a bit??

#14

Pork Dumpling -> Coin Dumpling

Pork Dumpling -> Coin Dumpling

pasuli

DEW
DEW
Community Member
1 hour ago

So cute! I would lose it after a week

#15

I Make Leather Toolbag

I Make Leather Toolbag

CreativeAwl

DEW
DEW
Community Member
50 minutes ago

What kind of tools? Carpenter, leather work, etc...?

Although it may seem like a very particular craft that is full of intricacies, leatherworking is actually a great skill to pick up for beginners. The start-up costs are relatively low, and the basic techniques are easy enough to grasp before moving on to more advanced projects. Not only can it be a fun hobby, but it can also be used to craft usable items, such as footwear, clothing, backpacks, purses, furniture, and more. 

According to The Crucible, there are a limitless number of possibilities when you are starting to plan out leather projects. But as a beginner, one should start with something relatively simple: a card wallet, a keychain, a pet collar, or a belt. It will teach one the basic skills of preparing, cutting, casing, dyeing, stitching, beveling, and burnishing leather, opening up pathways to more complex projects. 

As you continue your exploration of incredible leatherwork, don’t forget to comment and vote on your favorites, and let us know—would you ever consider taking up leatherworking? What would you make? 

Have a good one and see you all in the next one! 
#16

A Briefcase That Took Me 4 Months To Make

A Briefcase That Took Me 4 Months To Make

BortSkampson

DEW
DEW
Community Member
52 minutes ago

You did a beautiful job. Your hard work paid off!!

1
#17

First Step Away From Knotwork Tooling Towards Something More Realstic

First Step Away From Knotwork Tooling Towards Something More Realstic

yedishish

DEW
DEW
Community Member
35 minutes ago

It looks very real!! Great job!!

#18

Work In Progress Of A Wallet I'm Working On

Work In Progress Of A Wallet I'm Working On

swifthammerleather

DEW
DEW
Community Member
46 minutes ago

And you will be selling it where??

#19

Made A Croissant Purse

Made A Croissant Purse

Paintyee

#20

Completed Leather Armor

Completed Leather Armor

VicodinNights

#21

Made Two New Cassette Tape Bags! Idk About Y’all But I Love The Colours On The First One

Made Two New Cassette Tape Bags! Idk About Y'all But I Love The Colours On The First One

FlashAnthropy

DEW
DEW
Community Member
43 minutes ago

Back to my childhood. You did us proud!!

#22

My First Leather Bag Is Now Done And I Made It!

My First Leather Bag Is Now Done And I Made It!

traumahealerr

DEW
DEW
Community Member
53 minutes ago

You need the cute little coin purse above to go with this pretty leather bag.

#23

Made A Ghost

Made A Ghost

Paintyee

DEW
DEW
Community Member
43 minutes ago

Happy Halloween!! So cute!

#24

Finally Made Something I’m Comfortable Posting

Finally Made Something I'm Comfortable Posting

Soendaleather

DEW
DEW
Community Member
41 minutes ago

Good job!! This could be sold in a store!

#25

Mr Pink Doesn't Tip So I Left Him Out

Mr Pink Doesn't Tip So I Left Him Out

mariusparvu

DEW
DEW
Community Member
49 minutes ago

My dad loved pac-man

#26

Leather Shark Coin Purse

Leather Shark Coin Purse

cbail-leather

#27

I Made A Leather Assassin's Jacket

I Made A Leather Assassin's Jacket

CreativeAwl

Kori
Kori
Community Member
2 minutes ago

Omg why isn‘t this at the top

#28

Lobster, Recreated In Cowhide

Lobster, Recreated In Cowhide

Gullex

DEW
DEW
Community Member
36 minutes ago

Not going to lie... I thought this was a real lobster at first!!

#29

This Little Bat Barrette I Just Made Is Cracking Me Up

This Little Bat Barrette I Just Made Is Cracking Me Up

riverofchex

#30

I Made A Roll-Top Backpack

I Made A Roll-Top Backpack

CreativeAwl

#31

Here's Another Backpack, Second Ever

Here's Another Backpack, Second Ever

crashmath

DEW
DEW
Community Member
33 minutes ago

I'd wear this!! Great job!!

#32

A Dragonscale Bracer I Made As A Gift- Heavily Inspired From Skyrim

A Dragonscale Bracer I Made As A Gift- Heavily Inspired From Skyrim

swifthammerleather

#33

I Made A Briefcase With Laser Engraved Map

I Made A Briefcase With Laser Engraved Map

CreativeAwl

DEW
DEW
Community Member
40 minutes ago

All the tiny detail's of the map is gorgeous!!

#34

The Support I Got For Me Work Here Is Incredible! Here Is Another Of My Favorite Projects, Which Eventually Turned Into A Quiver For Archery

The Support I Got For Me Work Here Is Incredible! Here Is Another Of My Favorite Projects, Which Eventually Turned Into A Quiver For Archery

graeber_leather

DEW
DEW
Community Member
22 minutes ago

WOW!! Your work is stunning!! I hope you post some of your other's too!!

#35

A Leaf Mask Made Out Of Leather

A Leaf Mask Made Out Of Leather

Mrhydez

#36

Banana Holster

Banana Holster

fitzomania

DEW
DEW
Community Member
41 minutes ago

Don't make me draw my banana and end you....

#37

Finally Finished!

Finally Finished!

superkirbz13

DEW
DEW
Community Member
24 minutes ago

Fantastic!! You are ready to go!!

#38

A Make A Backpack And Dyed By Myself

A Make A Backpack And Dyed By Myself

CreativeAwl

DEW
DEW
Community Member
15 minutes ago

You did a great job!! WOW!!

#39

I Stole The Idea From An Amazon Product I Discovered In A Friend's Living Room. It Looks Much Better In Leather Than It Did In Cheap Plastic!

I Stole The Idea From An Amazon Product I Discovered In A Friend's Living Room. It Looks Much Better In Leather Than It Did In Cheap Plastic!

taod86

DEW
DEW
Community Member
11 minutes ago

Just about everything looks better in leather! That's why we put hunky guys in pleather/leather!! You may have a new business! I would buy a few from you!!

#40

Whale On The Hand~

Whale On The Hand~

pasuli

DEW
DEW
Community Member
8 minutes ago

This fits perfectly in your hand. I think folks would use this. I would think if you don't want your whole purse this is perfect! Only thing I would add is a strap that goes around your wrist so you don't lose it. Great job!!

#41

My Husband's Graduation Present! I Created The Template And Hand Stitched The Whole Thing. No Rivets, No Glue. Tooled Front With An Etching Of My Husband's Grandfather's Handwritten Notes And Schematics. (My Husband Is Graduating In A Degree His Grandfather Had Also Studied In)

My Husband's Graduation Present! I Created The Template And Hand Stitched The Whole Thing. No Rivets, No Glue. Tooled Front With An Etching Of My Husband's Grandfather's Handwritten Notes And Schematics. (My Husband Is Graduating In A Degree His Grandfather Had Also Studied In)

deence12088

#42

Leather Carving Handmade Boots

Leather Carving Handmade Boots

ARAGONT_studio

DEW
DEW
Community Member
37 minutes ago

Wow!! You did a great job on these!! I love the color!

#43

First Project I Don’t Want To Hide In A Drawer

First Project I Don't Want

22south Report

DEW
DEW
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You did a great job!! Be proud of yourself!! I would like to see what the other ones are!! There will always be hater's feel confident in what you are doing. Usually hater's are jealous because they can't do anything close to what you have done!!

#44

All Leather Mask I Made For A Pro Wrestler. This Was Right After Shaping, Before Accessories And Paint

All Leather Mask I Made For A Pro Wrestler. This Was Right After Shaping, Before Accessories And Paint

RockwellMasks Report

DEW
DEW
Community Member
25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wow! Post when it's done if you can!!

#45

Couple Of New Flasks I Finished Up Tonight

Couple Of New Flasks I Finished Up Tonight

badmoodleather Report

DEW
DEW
Community Member
23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I've never seen anything like this before!! You did a great job with the colors!! I really like the blue!

#46

I Guess I Am A Fish Lover.. Present To You, Puffer Fish Pin Cushion

I Guess I Am A Fish Lover.. Present To You, Puffer Fish Pin Cushion

pasuli Report

#47

I Made A Two Duffle X Bags

I Made A Two Duffle X Bags

CreativeAwl Report

#48

I Make An Old School Mini Bag

I Make An Old School Mini Bag

CreativeAwl Report

DEW
DEW
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I like you put your logo(?)on your work!! I saw your other bag above!! I like the closure you have on here. You have the little button at the bottom but you still have to go through to loops to open it!! I would buy this!!

#49

I Just Graduated From Medical School!

I Just Graduated From Medical School!

jcliment Report

#50

I Made A Yule Goat Mask & Costume. The Yule Goat Is An Old Swedish Folk Lore Creature Who Delivers Presents On Christmas Eve, Or Helps Santa Deliver Them. (This Is Not A Ppe, Nor Is It For Sale.)

I Made A Yule Goat Mask & Costume. The Yule Goat Is An Old Swedish Folk Lore Creature Who Delivers Presents On Christmas Eve, Or Helps Santa Deliver Them. (This Is Not A Ppe, Nor Is It For Sale.)

VettvillingArt Report

#51

Made Some Handsewn Boots In Veg Tan Calfskin

Made Some Handsewn Boots In Veg Tan Calfskin

Big-Contribution-676 Report

DEW
DEW
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I love your boots!!

#52

Diving Belt For My Son Who Is A Qualified Diving Instructor. Marine Inspire. This Is The First Tooled Belt I Made

Diving Belt For My Son Who Is A Qualified Diving Instructor. Marine Inspire. This Is The First Tooled Belt I Made

Ant_Gregory43423 Report

Kori
Kori
Community Member
6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It‘s beautiful, but won‘t salt water ruin it?

#53

Knitting Bag I Designed For My Wife. -Do You Think There Would Be An Interested In A Pattern ?

Knitting Bag I Designed For My Wife. -Do You Think There Would Be An Interested In A Pattern ?

KronBjorn Report

#54

Finshed My New Shoes - Going On To Next Project To Put My Learnings Into Practice

Finshed My New Shoes - Going On To Next Project To Put My Learnings Into Practice

Julian_Shoemaker Report

DEW
DEW
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

These are great!! What size is your foot?? I really like the color on these!! I bet the first time you put these on and go out in them will be out of this world!!

#55

Female Leather Armour Set I've Been Working On For A Commission

Female Leather Armour Set I've Been Working On For A Commission

such_the_fool Report

#56

I Started Leatherworking So I Could Make Myself Some Larp Stuff, And So Far Very Proud Of It!

I Started Leatherworking So I Could Make Myself Some Larp Stuff, And So Far Very Proud Of It!

ryulis99 Report

#57

Thanks For Checking Out One Of My Backpacks Last Week. This Was My First Big Leather Project From Last Summer. Working On A Similar Project For A Client Now

Thanks For Checking Out One Of My Backpacks Last Week. This Was My First Big Leather Project From Last Summer. Working On A Similar Project For A Client Now

williewonkasan Report

#58

Some Handmade And Handcarved Shoes I Made

Some Handmade And Handcarved Shoes I Made

CoopTheDuke Report

#59

This Bag I Made Is A Hoot!

This Bag I Made Is A Hoot!

Midgetforsale Report

#60

Finished! This Is Sirloin The Cow

Finished! This Is Sirloin The Cow

dhgrainger Report

#61

These Boots I Made For Walking

These Boots I Made For Walking

itallianrapidfire Report

