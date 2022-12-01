Leathercrafters Share Their Incredible Creations In This Online Group, And Here Are 77 Of Their Most Impressive Ones
Awl. Beveler. Burnisher. Skiver. Maul. These are but a handful of tools one can use to craft something spectacular using a very special material that we human folk have been accustomed to for millennia—leather.
From the simplest keychain to the most intricate handbag, the artistry that is present in this age-old craft cannot be understated, and now, dear Pandas, we’re gladly sharing some of our favorites from the subreddit r/Leathercraft. Housing over 323k talented humans and leather enthusiasts, the community celebrates each creation and teaches beginners all the handy tips and tricks they could ever need.
It’s wholesome, it’s inspiring, and it’s incredibly important that you vote on your favorites. Whilst you’re happily scrolling through this list, we’ll be discussing the broad history of leathercrafting, as well as looking at alternatives to animal-based leather, and the potential future of the craft. So enjoy! And if you’re craving more afterward, here’s one more, oh, and another!
This post may include affiliate links.
Leather Custom Backpack "Foxes". Tooling, Carving And Hand Painting
With a plethora of different bits of fabrics and finishes to choose from these days, it’s easy to forget how much history there is in fashion, how much artistry goes into it, and how much forethought it takes to develop the trends of the future. But its humble beginnings can be traced back to one material—leather.
Of course, leaves and fur added to the mix of materials, helping shield our ancestors from the cold, the rain, and the peeping eyes of snakes in apple trees (we know what you did to Adam and Eve!). Scientists have never agreed on when humans began wearing clothes, and the estimates suggested have ranged greatly, from 40,000 to 3 million years ago, with the greatest likelihood lying at about 107,000 years ago.
The earliest confirmed leatherworking tools date back to the Stone Age in 5,000 BC. During this time, leather was used for shelters, clothing, and shoes. The oldest known pair of leather shoes were discovered in Armenia, dating back to 3,500 BC.
My Newest Axe Sheath - The Bat Sheath
Leatherworking sees the use of such techniques as molding, dyeing, carving, stamping, and fabrication. Apart from being used for practical reasons, leather has also been used extensively for art. Decorated, painted, and embellished by ever more skilled leather workers, what used to be a purely practical material has turned into an artistic medium.
The most important thing to consider when working with leather is exactly that—the leather. According to The Crucible, all leather differs in tannage, weight, temper, and finish. Leather made from cowhide is the most widely available and versatile type of leather; however, vegan alternatives are becoming more and more popular in the mainstream.
I Make Leather Polar Berd
Vegan leather is a material that mimics leather but is created from artificial or plant products instead of animal skins. As explained on Leatherskill, there are six main differences between real leather and vegan leather: finish, durability, cleaning requirements, breathability, fire resistance, and manipulation.
While real leather can have visual imperfections, vegan leather usually has a more uniform finish. Real leather is more durable in the long term, whereas vegan leather is less delicate in the short term. Real leather needs specialized cleaning care, while vegan leather can be cleaned with a wide variety of alcohol-based products.
Real leather is breathable; vegan leather is not. Real leather is naturally fire and heat resistant, but vegan leather can melt and emit toxic substances. Real leather can stretch and shrink naturally, whereas vegan leather can get structurally damaged with too much form manipulation.
Made A Butterfly Bow Tie For Friend’s Wedding
As a chronic bow wearer, I now know what I want for Christmas.
I Finished Recovering The Eragon Series :d
Thor vs. Jormungandr Wallet Finally Completed!
The most commonly used materials for synthetic leathers are polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and polyurethane (PU), which are plastic-based materials. There are eco-based vegan leather alternatives, made of materials such as cork, kelp, and even pineapple and cactus leaves, and mayhaps we’ll see more of those in the near future.
Although vegan leather seems like the correct ethical choice, one must also consider the sustainability side of things. The Environmental Profit & Loss, a sustainability report developed in 2018, stated that the impact of vegan-leather production can be up to a third lower than real leather.
“The impact of real leather is driven by land use and GHG emissions associated with animal agriculture,” Sandra Sandor, the creative director of Paris Fashion Week label Nanushka, explained to Harper’s Bazaar. “The livestock sector is the world’s largest user of agricultural land through grazing and the use of feed crops.”
Jacket I Made. First Post
Handmade Boots
However, despite vegan alternatives being thought to have a lower impact on the environment than the real thing, it does have clear drawbacks, particularly when it’s made from plastic. Sustainable designer Jourdan Norcose of Boyish Jeans believes that “Leather is a love-hate story.”
“Vegan leather can be made from plastics which take years to biodegrade, so it’s actually worse for the planet than regular. People think it’s better because it says vegan on it, but that’s because people aren’t taking the time to really learn about what they’re buying.”
If you are thinking of buying vegan leather, look into what alternatives the brand is using and be aware of the detrimental effects of plastic-based products. If you are opting for real leather, read up on the brand’s tanning processes to find out how they create their pieces and be aware of their ethical processes.
The most common types of leather—veg tan and chrome tan—have very different tanning processes. Veg tan leather is tanned with tannin-rich vegetable oils that have been extracted from tree bark. This type of leather typically takes a longer amount of time to create. It is considered higher quality in comparison to chrome tan. Chrome tan leather uses chemicals to tan and is a faster, less costly process.
I Made A Pair Of Boots For My Partner
Pork Dumpling -> Coin Dumpling
I Make Leather Toolbag
Although it may seem like a very particular craft that is full of intricacies, leatherworking is actually a great skill to pick up for beginners. The start-up costs are relatively low, and the basic techniques are easy enough to grasp before moving on to more advanced projects. Not only can it be a fun hobby, but it can also be used to craft usable items, such as footwear, clothing, backpacks, purses, furniture, and more.
According to The Crucible, there are a limitless number of possibilities when you are starting to plan out leather projects. But as a beginner, one should start with something relatively simple: a card wallet, a keychain, a pet collar, or a belt. It will teach one the basic skills of preparing, cutting, casing, dyeing, stitching, beveling, and burnishing leather, opening up pathways to more complex projects.
As you continue your exploration of incredible leatherwork, don’t forget to comment and vote on your favorites, and let us know—would you ever consider taking up leatherworking? What would you make?
Have a good one and see you all in the next one!