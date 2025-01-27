“Aiming To Displease”: 80 Bizarre Photos From This Eclectic Instagram Page
The vast majority of us live rather mundane lives. We rarely stray from our routines: wake up, commute to work, squeeze in an evening workout, make dinner, get ready for bed, rinse and repeat. It’s likely that you see the exact same people and places every single day. But if you’re looking to spice things up, pandas, we’ve got you covered.
We took a trip to this bizarre Instagram account and gathered some of their strangest posts below. We definitely can’t explain how all of these images came to be, but we hope you find them entertaining! Enjoy scrolling through these eyebrow-raising pics, and be sure to upvote the ones that you find most intriguing.
“In case you haven’t noticed, I’m weird. I’m a weirdo. I don’t fit in. And I don’t want to fit in. Have you ever seen me without this stupid hat on? That’s weird.”
We can all agree that Jughead’s famous monologue about being a weirdo in Riverdale was quite cringey. But the reality is that many of us are drawn to strange things. Just look at how popular I Pee Your Pants is on Instagram!
This page shares bizarre, confusing and unsettling images, but it has amassed a loyal following of nearly 59K fans. So strap in, pandas, because you’re in for a wild ride as you continue scrolling through this list!
Now, the word “weird” often has a negative connotation. If something tastes weird, you might be worried about getting food poisoning. And if you consider a colleague to be weird, you might try to make sure you avoid them when taking a coffee break. But according to Olga Khazan at Vox, there are some unexpected and underrated benefits of being eccentric.
She explains that growing up as a “weirdo” helped her acquire many strengths, including creativity. When you don’t feel pressure to fit in with everyone around you or society’s expectations, your mind is free to run wild and come up with new, innovative ideas!
The pure genius of this costume is that you don't have to move fast and you can get through the party just lying around under your blanket if you want. Brilliant!
Being a bit quirky can also be an advantage when you want attention. Blending in won’t be easy if you stick out like a sore thumb no matter what you do, so embrace the fact that people will notice you! Use this power that you have, and share your ideas with others. They might think that you’re crazy or that you’ve got a screw loose, but there's also a chance they'll think you’re a genius. You’ve got nothing to lose if they already view you as a bit kooky! And who cares what other people think anyway?
Khazan also notes that being weird can make you incredibly resilient. If someone tells you that they don’t like your outfit, eh, you didn’t wear it for them anyway. If someone tells you that you’re strange, you can take it as a compliment! And if someone tries to make you feel back about not adhering to society’s expectations, you’ll know that you’re doing a great job at being authentically yourself. It’s incredibly freeing to refuse to fit in.
Humans aren’t only drawn to weird people, though. We’re also oddly attracted to strange images, just like you see on this list. And why is that? Well, Laura Thipphawong at ArtsHelp says humans have an innate attraction to unsettling things. Part of the reason for this is how these images affect our brains. Weird and scary images might not evoke peaceful, happy feelings, but we do find them intriguing! Our curiosity gets the best of us, and we can’t help but be drawn in.
It can also be fun to look at bizarre or weird images of things that we would never want to see or experience in real life. From the safety of your computer screen, you can stare at truly strange things that you don’t understand. And you don’t have to know what’s going on or put yourself in any real danger! You can simply take it all in, risk-free.
Finally, Laura notes that looking at these bizarre or freaky images can sometimes be a cathartic experience. If you see a depiction of pain or heartbreak, for example, it might mirror exactly what you’ve been going through in your own life as of late. This can make you feel much less alone and help you make sense of your own pain, even if it’s not easy to talk about. So don’t be scared to seek out these bizarre or seemingly unpleasant images!
Are you enjoying this list of strange pics, pandas? We hope you’re at least getting some entertainment out of these images! Keep upvoting the photos you find most intriguing, and let us know in the comments what the weirdest thing you’ve spotted in your own life recently was. Then, if you’d like to check out even more strange and confusing pics from Bored Panda, we recommend reading this list next!
I told you that was going to happen if you kept doing that.
How can one cat look like so many races and music genres at the same time.