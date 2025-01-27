ADVERTISEMENT

The vast majority of us live rather mundane lives. We rarely stray from our routines: wake up, commute to work, squeeze in an evening workout, make dinner, get ready for bed, rinse and repeat. It’s likely that you see the exact same people and places every single day. But if you’re looking to spice things up, pandas, we’ve got you covered. 

We took a trip to this bizarre Instagram account and gathered some of their strangest posts below. We definitely can’t explain how all of these images came to be, but we hope you find them entertaining! Enjoy scrolling through these eyebrow-raising pics, and be sure to upvote the ones that you find most intriguing.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

A person posing with a dinosaur statue inside a mall, next to a colorful ball pit. Bizarre photo from an eclectic Instagram page.

ipeeyourpants Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Elderly person wearing a yellow shirt with humorous text, reflecting eclectic Instagram page content.

    ipeeyourpants Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Man and chicken face side by side, creating a bizarre and eclectic photo.

    ipeeyourpants Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    “In case you haven’t noticed, I’m weird. I’m a weirdo. I don’t fit in. And I don’t want to fit in. Have you ever seen me without this stupid hat on? That’s weird.”

    We can all agree that Jughead’s famous monologue about being a weirdo in Riverdale was quite cringey. But the reality is that many of us are drawn to strange things. Just look at how popular I Pee Your Pants is on Instagram!

    This page shares bizarre, confusing and unsettling images, but it has amassed a loyal following of nearly 59K fans. So strap in, pandas, because you’re in for a wild ride as you continue scrolling through this list!
    #4

    Dog in a bizarre costume with a clown face and harlequin pattern, resembling eclectic Instagram page style.

    ipeeyourpants Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Bizarre decorative plate with cats and bold text, "Get the Hell out of our House," featuring a whimsical design.

    ipeeyourpants Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    Bizarre photo of a bodybuilder with smudged tan and a child crying nearby, capturing an eclectic Instagram moment.

    ipeeyourpants Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Now, the word “weird” often has a negative connotation. If something tastes weird, you might be worried about getting food poisoning. And if you consider a colleague to be weird, you might try to make sure you avoid them when taking a coffee break. But according to Olga Khazan at Vox, there are some unexpected and underrated benefits of being eccentric.

    She explains that growing up as a “weirdo” helped her acquire many strengths, including creativity. When you don’t feel pressure to fit in with everyone around you or society’s expectations, your mind is free to run wild and come up with new, innovative ideas!
    #7

    A bizarre photo of a cat against a blue wall, appearing to have wings made from a shirt spread out behind it.

    ipeeyourpants Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Person in snail costume with blanket shell, illustrating bizarre creativity from an eclectic Instagram page.

    ipeeyourpants Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    editor_16 avatar
    Sue Denham
    Sue Denham
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The pure genius of this costume is that you don't have to move fast and you can get through the party just lying around under your blanket if you want. Brilliant!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Bizarre photo of a religious painting with a balloon stuck on the ceiling, creating an eclectic visual effect.

    ipeeyourpants Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Being a bit quirky can also be an advantage when you want attention. Blending in won’t be easy if you stick out like a sore thumb no matter what you do, so embrace the fact that people will notice you! Use this power that you have, and share your ideas with others. They might think that you’re crazy or that you’ve got a screw loose, but there's also a chance they'll think you’re a genius. You’ve got nothing to lose if they already view you as a bit kooky! And who cares what other people think anyway? 
    #10

    Colorful stained glass windows casting vibrant patterns in a modern interior space, showcasing eclectic design.

    ipeeyourpants Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Sequin pillow with a distorted face design, adding bizarre charm to a red couch.

    ipeeyourpants Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Hands creating a lip shape with lipstick outline, showcasing bizarre creativity.

    ipeeyourpants Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Khazan also notes that being weird can make you incredibly resilient. If someone tells you that they don’t like your outfit, eh, you didn’t wear it for them anyway. If someone tells you that you’re strange, you can take it as a compliment! And if someone tries to make you feel back about not adhering to society’s expectations, you’ll know that you’re doing a great job at being authentically yourself. It’s incredibly freeing to refuse to fit in. 
    #13

    Bizarre photo of an action figure with long hair and tattoos being combed, in front of original packaging.

    ipeeyourpants Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Two fluffy dogs with windblown fur sitting on a road, showcasing bizarre appearance.

    ipeeyourpants Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #15

    Person in a colorful flower-patterned coat browsing seed packets, embodying bizarre fashion in an eclectic setting.

    ipeeyourpants Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Humans aren’t only drawn to weird people, though. We’re also oddly attracted to strange images, just like you see on this list. And why is that? Well, Laura Thipphawong at ArtsHelp says humans have an innate attraction to unsettling things. Part of the reason for this is how these images affect our brains. Weird and scary images might not evoke peaceful, happy feelings, but we do find them intriguing! Our curiosity gets the best of us, and we can’t help but be drawn in.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #16

    Boy at the beach with a parrot and monkey on his lap, capturing bizarre Instagram-worthy moment.

    ipeeyourpants Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Bizarre photo of adults and children with swapped facial features from an eclectic Instagram page.

    ipeeyourpants Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Toy doll wrapped in pancake layers, resembling a dress, displayed on a tray, showcasing bizarre eclectic creativity.

    ipeeyourpants Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    It can also be fun to look at bizarre or weird images of things that we would never want to see or experience in real life. From the safety of your computer screen, you can stare at truly strange things that you don’t understand. And you don’t have to know what’s going on or put yourself in any real danger! You can simply take it all in, risk-free.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #19

    Two people in bizarre costumes with oversized cartoon character heads, standing in a living room.

    ipeeyourpants Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Bizarre photo of an unusual doll hand with blue nails and a pearl bracelet on a white background.

    ipeeyourpants Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Small dog sitting with closed eyes behind a slice of pizza, showcasing bizarre photography from an eclectic Instagram page.

    ipeeyourpants Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Finally, Laura notes that looking at these bizarre or freaky images can sometimes be a cathartic experience. If you see a depiction of pain or heartbreak, for example, it might mirror exactly what you’ve been going through in your own life as of late. This can make you feel much less alone and help you make sense of your own pain, even if it’s not easy to talk about. So don’t be scared to seek out these bizarre or seemingly unpleasant images! 

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Bizarre photo featuring a rice-shaped accessory clip on a wooden surface, worn on a sleeve.

    ipeeyourpants Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Text conversation about setting a washing machine. A t-shirt says "Depeche Mode." Bizarre exchange with humorous tone.

    ipeeyourpants Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Woman posing with mirror reflection of man in underwear capturing a photo; an eclectic and bizarre Instagram moment.

    ipeeyourpants Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Are you enjoying this list of strange pics, pandas? We hope you’re at least getting some entertainment out of these images! Keep upvoting the photos you find most intriguing, and let us know in the comments what the weirdest thing you’ve spotted in your own life recently was. Then, if you’d like to check out even more strange and confusing pics from Bored Panda, we recommend reading this list next!
    #25

    Pug playfully wedged in a car seat, showcasing bizarre charm and humor.

    ipeeyourpants Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Officer performs a split in front of a group, showcasing bizarre scene from eclectic Instagram page.

    ipeeyourpants Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Bizarre photo of a cat on carpet with a stone and rake on its back.

    ipeeyourpants Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Elderly woman in pink kisses a Rottweiler on a wooden bench, showcasing a bizarre photo theme for eclectic Instagram content.

    ipeeyourpants Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Man with a bizarre hummingbird feeder hat holding a drink, standing in front of a scenic landscape.

    ipeeyourpants Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Two women posing with a car; a bizarre license plate reads "FART" next to "SHART" in North Carolina.

    ipeeyourpants Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Cracked phone screen shows ice cream overlapping a smiling person, creating a humorous visual effect.

    ipeeyourpants Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Bizarre photo of a mop head resembling a face with eyes, showing an eclectic and humorous perspective.

    ipeeyourpants Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Man sitting in bathroom with a cat in his underwear, another cat outside, capturing a bizarre moment from an eclectic Instagram.

    ipeeyourpants Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    Toes painted with whimsical, colorful characters on a textured gray carpet.

    ipeeyourpants Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Hand holding a wafer in front of a building, creating a visual illusion on a bizarre Instagram page.

    ipeeyourpants Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Playful cat stretching in a basket with a monkey face drawn on its belly for a bizarre photo effect.

    ipeeyourpants Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Two baby deer cuddling a kitten in a corner, showcasing a bizarre and eclectic moment.

    ipeeyourpants Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    Woman with "happiness" tattoo on arm, sitting on public transport, reflecting bizarre Instagram photo theme.

    ipeeyourpants Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Bizarre photo of a cat lying between two dolls dressed in black and white outfits with pink shoes.

    ipeeyourpants Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Person with glasses wearing a quirky "Can't sleep, clowns will eat me" shirt, showcasing bizarre humor.

    ipeeyourpants Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Bizarre photo of a metal door handle resembling a surprised face, typical of an eclectic Instagram page.

    ipeeyourpants Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #42

    Nerds candy arranged in a triangle on a notebook, from an eclectic Instagram page.

    ipeeyourpants Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Bizarre photo of a blanket shaped like a dog on a bed, viewed in front of a large window with a nature scene outside.

    ipeeyourpants Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Elderly woman amused by strange scene, highlighting bizarre Instagram content.

    ipeeyourpants Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    Man with a large tumbleweed on head, wearing suspenders, in a desert landscape, showcasing bizarre fashion style.

    ipeeyourpants Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    News anchor with ankle monitor, wearing blue dress and striped top, stands in studio.

    ipeeyourpants Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Bizarre photo of feet wearing rings and a sandal in a restroom stall setting.

    ipeeyourpants Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Bizarre food art arrangement resembling a clown face made from vegetables like cauliflower, tomatoes, and carrots.

    ipeeyourpants Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #49

    Tattoo text humorously referencing makeup and ketamine; an example of bizarre photos from an eclectic Instagram page.

    ipeeyourpants Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #50

    Bizarre photo of a foot in a pink flip-flop pressing against a gray mesh sneaker on a speckled floor.

    ipeeyourpants Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    Child covered in spaghetti, sitting in a high chair; bizarre and eclectic scene.

    ipeeyourpants Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    Bizarre nail art featuring religious images and decorative crosses.

    ipeeyourpants Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    Person fixing bike tire on sidewalk, unusual scene from eclectic Instagram page.

    ipeeyourpants Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #54

    Car window with bizarre wrestling-themed wiper stickers.

    ipeeyourpants Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    Two side-by-side photos of a woman with a mischievous expression, revealing a fake mustache from beneath her mask.

    ipeeyourpants Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #56

    Dog sitting at a table, eating bacon from a plate, in a bizarre and amusing photo.

    ipeeyourpants Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    Dachshund in a towel surrounded by figurines in a bizarre Instagram photo.

    ipeeyourpants Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #58

    Pancake shaped like a pug's face on a plate, with a real pug gazing up. Bizarre Instagram photo.

    ipeeyourpants Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    Bizarre photo of a Doberman smiling next to a tattoo of a woman on a man's leg.

    ipeeyourpants Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    Bizarre photo of dog paws and human feet lined up on a bed, creating an eclectic composition.

    ipeeyourpants Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #61

    Two men with swapped hairstyles and outfits posing in front of a wall clock; showcasing bizarre humor from an eclectic Instagram page.

    ipeeyourpants Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #62

    Embroidery of mushrooms with text "MILF: Mushrooms I'd Like To Forage" surrounded by colorful fungi.

    ipeeyourpants Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #63

    Person in an orange furry costume with long hair, striking a playful pose in a hallway, showcasing bizarre fashion.

    ipeeyourpants Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #64

    Two cats on a table near a landline phone, creating a bizarre and amusing scene.

    ipeeyourpants Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #65

    A person and a child in leopard-print outfits using an ATM, capturing bizarre fashion from an eclectic Instagram page.

    ipeeyourpants Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #66

    Bizarre cat expressions captured in three angles, showing its curious and bewildered look.

    ipeeyourpants Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    immortaljellyfish avatar
    Immortal Jellyfish
    Immortal Jellyfish
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How can one cat look like so many races and music genres at the same time.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #67

    A person in a black outfit carries a pink Hello Kitty bag, showcasing an eclectic style in a bizarre photo.

    ipeeyourpants Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #68

    Bizarre photo of a woman behind a counter painted with a horse body, creating an optical illusion.

    ipeeyourpants Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #69

    Bizarre photo of a person with face covered in mesh, adorned with pearls and fabric, standing against tiled wall.

    ipeeyourpants Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #70

    Bizarre teapot set with faces and a matching colorful quilt backdrop from eclectic Instagram page.

    ipeeyourpants Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #71

    Person holding a tiny pink baby rodent in their palm, showcasing bizarre photography from an eclectic Instagram page.

    ipeeyourpants Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #72

    Icicle shaped like a dancer hanging from a roof, highlighting bizarre winter scene.

    ipeeyourpants Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #73

    Dog enjoying a rainbow mist near potted plants, embodying bizarre charm.

    ipeeyourpants Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #74

    Burning carousel engulfed in flames, creating a bizarre and dramatic scene.

    ipeeyourpants Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #75

    Crowded gathering of people in black hats near a road sign, featuring a bizarre scene.

    ipeeyourpants Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #76

    Bizarre photo of a large person on a scooter with a child clinging tightly on a road lined with greenery.

    ipeeyourpants Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #77

    Rooster wearing a small black hat in a barn, showcasing bizarre fashion.

    ipeeyourpants Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #78

    Two bizarre flowers resembling people, showcasing nature's quirky designs from an eclectic Instagram page.

    ipeeyourpants Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #79

    Cat lounging on banana bunch, high in a tree, showcasing bizarre and eclectic imagery.

    ipeeyourpants Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #80

    Bizarre photo of a T-shirt with "Death is Certain" text and dog illustrations.

    ipeeyourpants Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!