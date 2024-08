If you love discovering cool and unusual stuff, there’s a special corner of the web just for you. It’s a Facebook group called ‘Weird & Interesting Things You Must See.’ Here, people gather to share the most fascinating and bizarre content they’ve come across. We’ve combed through their posts and gathered some of their best ones below. Check them out and remember to upvote your favorites!

The internet is a magical place where you can find just about anything your heart desires. Want to see a frog that glows in the dark? There’s a video for that. Curious about an ancient city lost to time? You’ll find dozens of stories in a matter of seconds.

#1 Cop Saved Tiny Terrified Sloth Stuck On A Highway Share icon

#2 You Know You Are Safe When Security Duck Is On Patrol Share icon

#3 Some People Are Poor, But Rich By Heart Share icon

#4 This Tree In Buenos Aires Is So Big That An Artist Made A Statue To Support One Of The Huge Branches Share icon

#5 How Helicopters Are Born Share icon

#6 A Family In Sarasota, Florida, Heard A Noise At Their Front Door And This What They Found Share icon

#7 Mongolian Huntress With Her Eagle Share icon

#8 I Identify As Cat Share icon

#9 This Stunning Image By Shelly Collins Captures A Truly Magical Moment In Nature: A Curious Lizard Stretches Its Body In An Almost Impossible Arc, Mesmerized By A Vibrant Butterfly Fluttering Nearby Share icon

#10 It's Not Everyday You See A Moose Chasing A Wolf Share icon

#11 Moose Chilling In The Pool In Spokane Valley, Washington Share icon

#12 Gazelles And Their Shadows, Galloping Over The Namib Sands 📷: Solly Levi Photography Share icon

#13 What The Duck Is Going On Here? Share icon

#14 Ouse Valley Viaduct In Sussex , England Share icon A structural marvel, the viaduct was originally built in 1838 to carry the London-Brighton line over the river Ouse. Construction end in 1842 . The Viaduct is 96 feet(29 m) high and is carried on 37 semi-circular arches ,each of 30 feet (9,1 m), spanning a total length of 1,480 feet (450m).

It has been estimated that around 11million bricks were used in construction

#15 A Cheetah And Her Cheetos Share icon

#16 Yee-Haw! Cowboy Frog Enjoys His Own Little Rodeo By Riding A Beetle As It Tries To Fly Away Share icon

#17 A Mackerel With An Open Mouth Share icon

#18 The World Needs More Doggie Stick Libraries Share icon

#19 Ha Ha Ha Ha Stayin Alive, Stayin Alive!! Share icon

#20 Wally The Walrus Was Given A 'Floating Couch' In Order To Stop Him From Sinking Boats! Share icon

#21 The World's Most Dangerous House The Cliff House By Modscape Share icon It's a five-story modular home that clings to the side of a cliff, designed to offer thrilling ocean views and an adventurous living experience. Inspired by barnacles on a ship's hull, the house is anchored with steel pins for stability. It features three bedrooms, a living area, and a kitchen, all with floor-to-ceiling windows. Access is via a carport on the top floor, connected to other levels by a lift or stairs. The design aims to blend with the natural rock face and maximize the connection with the ocean, using minimalist interiors to highlight the stunning views.

#22 Orange Turtle Found In The Vietnamese Jungle Share icon

#23 The Expression On This Leopard Is So Special Share icon

#24 The Blue Admiral, Is A Nymphalid Butterfly, The Only Species Of The Genus Kaniska. It Is Found In South And Southeast Asia Share icon

#25 She Ate Pumpkin Seeds, Pooped Them Out, And They Started Growing. Here She Is Sitting Next To Her Work Share icon

#26 This Picture Is Too Beautiful Not To Be Seen By Everyone Share icon

#27 The Most Beautiful Photoshoot You Will See Today Share icon

#28 Would You Keep A Giant African Land Snail As A Pet? Share icon

#29 Momma Bear Carry Her Cuff By The Ruff Of His Neck. Look At The Cubs Facial Expression Share icon

#30 Rare Trail Cam Photo Of A Group Of Bears, Relaxing, And Discussing The Best Way To Break Into A Subaru Share icon

#31 2,200-Year-Old Ancient Pool Located In The Ancient City Of Hierapolis. It Is Also Known As Cleopatra's Pool Share icon It is believed that the Egyptian Queen Cleopatra heard the praise of the thermal water and came here. Pamukkale, Denizli.

#32 Nile Crocodile Peaking Through It's Eggshell Share icon

#33 Tree Burning From The Inside After Being Struck By Lightning Share icon

#34 Mountain Lion Couple Share icon

#35 My Garden Is Finally Paying Off. Eating Well Tonight!!! Share icon

#36 Obeying Signs Can Be Time Consuming Share icon

#37 This Is How The Bear Reacted After The Truck Driver Fed Him A Banana Share icon

#38 Why Does This Tree Look Like It's Sneaking Out Of The Woods Share icon

#39 Perfectly Captured By Christophe Nay Share icon

#40 The Town Of Whittier, Alaska, Is Known For Having Nearly The Entire Population Living In A Single Apartment Building Share icon The building is called Begich Towers, a 14-story apartment complex that houses about 90% of the town's residents (total: 272). This has earned Whittier the nickname of a "town under one roof". The building, originally constructed as an army barracks, now serves as a cozy condominium featuring a post office, general store, police station, laundromat, health clinic, mayor's office, and a heated indoor pool. Whittier, Alaska is accessible only by air or through a single-lane tunnel that stretches over two miles through neighboring Maynard Mountain. The town's weather conditions can be harsh during winter, making the Begich Towers a convenient and practical living solution for the residents. In addition to the Begich Towers, there is a second condo building in the town where the remaining residents live. The town's school and gym are located in a separate structure but are connected to the Begich Towers by a tunnel, allowing for easy access during the winter months.

#41 Fair Enough Share icon

#42 A Seal’s Whiskers At -14 Degrees Fahrenheit Share icon

#43 We Agreed To Keep The Cake For Mum’s Birthday Share icon

#44 Not Seedless, But Luckily, It Is Boneless Share icon

#45 The Akhal-Teke Is Probably The Most Beautiful Horse Breed In Existence Share icon Apart from their breathtaking metallic sheen (lending them their nickname "The Golden Horse"), they are also known for their speed and intelligence. There are about 6,600 of them on Earth. DNA research found the Akhal-Teke to be one of the oldest horse breeds alive today

#46 Squirrel With His Newborn Baby Share icon

#47 Tiny Spider Built Fence Around Her Eggs For Protection Against Predators Share icon

#48 The Hidden Oil Rigs Of L.A Share icon Before Los Angeles was known for making movies, it was known for making something else; oil. Believe it or not, L.A. used to be a small seaside town until the late 1800s. In 1892, Edward L. Doheny discovered the first successful oil well near present-day Dodger Stadium. The Los Angeles Oil Field became California's top-producing oil field and in 1901, there were 200 separate oil companies active there. Over time though, the city was being built on top of these oil fields. While Los Angeles doesn't look like the oil giant it once was, there are still a number of active drill sites all over the city. These oil rigs are hidden in plain view on high school campuses, attached to shopping malls, and located inside buildings that otherwise look like regular office buildings.

#49 What Would You Name This Cat? Share icon

#50 Some Signs Have Strange Requests Share icon

#51 Sounds Like Good Advice To Me Share icon

#53 I Think We Need A New Cleaning Lady Share icon

#54 I've Been Using This All Wrong Share icon

#55 Seems Legit Share icon

#56 Real Life Problems Share icon

#57 "We Are Running Low On Dogs, So The Goose Here Is Gonna Check Your Car" Share icon

#59 Zombie-Infested Pumpkin By Sculptor Ray Villafane Share icon

#60 Aogashima Island In Japan Aogashima Is A Volcanic Island In The Izu Archipelago In The Philippine Sea, About 222 Miles South Of Tokyo, Japan Share icon

#61 The Bee Lives Less Than 40 Days, Visits At Least 1000 Flowers, And Produces Less Than A Teaspoon Of Honey For Us Share icon

#62 Nature Defeats Technology Share icon

#63 One Of The Last Coal-Powered Sheep. Most Sheep Are All Electric Now Share icon

#64 With A Leg Span Of Up To 12 Inches, The Giant Huntsman Spider Is One Of The Most Terrifying Arachnids On Earth Share icon Not only are these creatures enormous, but they're also incredibly fast. In fact, they move so quickly that they don't even bother weaving webs to hunt their prey. Instead, they race at their victims with their pincers bared — and they can kill anything from insects to possums.

#65 The Mata Mata Turtle. Found Mostly In South America. Its Shell Resembles Bark, And Its Head Resembles Fallen Leaves, Making It An Expert At Camouflage Share icon

#66 When You're Swimming And Feel Seaweed Touching Your Feet..... But Actually ! Share icon

#67 Scorpion Armchair Share icon

#68 A Baby Catapult? Share icon

#69 Funnel Cloud, Texas Share icon A funnel cloud is a funnel-shaped cloud of condensed water droplets, associated with a rotating column of wind and extending from the base of a cloud (usually a cumulonimbus or towering cumulus cloud) but not reaching the ground or a water surface