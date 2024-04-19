ADVERTISEMENT

These days, it’s hard not to be worried about the environment. It seems like we’re seeing new records for the hottest month/year very frequently while devastating natural disasters are constantly on the news. But the situation is far from grim—many people are aware of how altering their habits and lifestyles can change the world for the better. 

Sometimes, it takes a bit of lighthearted internet content to remind ourselves what we’re fighting to protect. ‘Wild Green Memes for Ecological Fiends’ is a popular Facebook group whose members share funny memes about wildlife and the environment. Scroll down for the wittiest ones, upvote your faves, and be sure to share them with your friends.

More info: Facebook | Instagram | TikTok | Patreon | WildGreenMemes.com 

#1

Berry Sobieszek Report

#2

jeffmadams Report

blue1steven avatar
Donkey boi
Donkey boi
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm in the intermediate stage right now. I see a bird, 'Oh, I wonder what kind of bird that is?' One hour long google session later, 'Honey, listen to this, "Although described as a partial migrant as around 95% stay within 100km of their birthing site, they can often take part in extended migrations as far south as the middle east!", How cool is that?'

#3

Halley Palmer Report

‘Wild Green Memes for Ecological Fiends’ is absolutely massive. Nearly 771k internet users are members of the Facebook group. Meanwhile, 136k people follow its Instagram page, while 39.7k follow its TikTok account. The team running the project (‘Wild Green Media LLC’) also has an official website where you can subscribe to their newsletter.

The social media project mainly focuses on humorous content that’s related to wildlife and the environment. The main draw is the green-focused comedy that’s evident even in the project’s (lovingly rhyming) name.
#4

Anne-Katrine Bredal-Madsen Report

#5

Mason Clark Report

#6

Miranda Orth Report

“The world is big and complicated and the threats to nature can come to feel overwhelming. Time and again, when faced with problems that were bigger than any one person could solve, humans have come together and found strength through community and levity through humor,” the team writes.

“We're using the tools that we have—our knowledge, our social media presence, our business, our friendships, and our fun to help people and nature coexist better.”
#7

Heather Rajendran Report

#8

Amy Sue Report

#9

Robert Edmondson Report

lindacowley avatar
Auntriarch
Auntriarch
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And coming away with 4 plants that you didn't intend to buy, haven't got space for, and are still in their pots

Anyone hoping to post awesome memes on the Facebook group should spend some time getting familiar with the type of content that its members share.For one, that way, you’ll avoid reposting super popular memes.

On top of that, you’ll get a feel for the type of content that the group enjoys the most. Some pics simply aren’t a good fit for ‘Wild Green Memes for Ecological Fiends,’ even if they’re objectively hilarious and relatable.
#10

Matt Haas Report

#11

Justin Barrus Report

joannabennett avatar
SparkDragon
SparkDragon
Community Member
24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They actually prefer to jump on their victims from a height - hence the name

#12

S Dharma Teg Report

“If it has a domestic organism interpreted in a non-ecological context, it might not fit because it isn’t wild enough. If it’s not related enough to nature or the environment, then maybe it’s not green enough to fit the group. It also, of course, has to be a meme or joke of some kind, and how that lands is up to mod discretion, so the particular person who saw it just might not have felt the humor,” the team behind the project explains what meme posters should keep in mind.
#13

S Dharma Teg Report

#14

Jamberee13 Report

#15

Hannah Britton Report

“Great minds think alike! Often when there’s a meme trend, two or more members will independently make the same joke with the same meme template. In these common cases of convergent meme evolution, we’ll try and let through whichever post was submitted first. The joke/text should be in the meme photo itself as well as the caption,” the moderators write.
#16

Anne-Katrine Bredal-Madsen Report

#17

Christopher Sheldon Report

#18

baddestmamajama Report

bols avatar
Bols
Bols
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Moss is awesome! Especially mossy stones. And mossy tree stumps. And mossy logs. Bonus points if there is a stream nearby and sun shining through the leaves.

‘Wild Green Memes for Ecological Memes’ doesn’t just say that it cares about the environment and wildlife conservation—it actually puts its money where its mouth is. They have an official Patreon account you can follow and support, and they donate 20% of their profits to conservation and environmental justice causes! 
#19

Paula Baker Carroll Report

#20

Dee Taylor Report

#21

Valerie Carlson Report

Frogs are often the topic of wildlife and environmental memes. During a previous interview, a representative of UK-based national wildlife conservation charity Froglife told Bored Panda that social media can definitely help raise awareness about animals, whether they’re herpetofauna (amphibians and reptiles) or anything else. “The more people understand them, the more they will appreciate them, and appreciation leads to conservation. Overall exposure on the internet should be a good thing, of course, provided the exposure is positive and correct.”

#22

Spamme Burglar Report

#23

Dakota Baldwin Report

#24

perfectsweeties Report

According to Froglife, if you want to help out your local herpetofauna population, you can adapt your garden or property to their needs. "A lot of people think that amphibians spend all their time in water, but this is not the case. They spend a lot of time on land, hence it is important to provide them with good terrestrial places. Areas with rubble, fallen leaves, rocks, stones, and logs are all good, so they can hibernate over the winter months, forage for food, and take refuge from predators,” the Froglife representative said.

“It is also important to remember that reptiles also require good habitats. They like hibernacula that they can crawl into and also basking banks for basking in the sun on warm days. They will also crawl under tin sheets or carpet tiles."
#25

Steven Plummer Report

blue1steven avatar
Donkey boi
Donkey boi
Community Member
49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

1. The Po Po. 3. The Rick Flair. 4. The slip 'n' slide. 7. The Emu. 8. The CSI.

#26

Peter Griffith Report

#27

Kathleen Juarez Report

Meanwhile, during an interview with a representative of the Amphibian and Reptile Conservation charity in the UK, seeing photos of frogs can make us care more about protecting them. “It’s great to see photos of frogs in people’s gardens or that they’ve seen on a walk. We know this often creates a deeper interest in amphibians and their conservation, and we love to see them—so long as the animals aren’t disturbed too much, of course!” the representative told Bored Panda earlier.

If you happen to have a garden, you could create a pond with gently sloping sides, allowing vegetation to develop around the edges. This should provide damp cover for your local amphibians, keeping them happy. Meanwhile, they’ll also appreciate it if you let your grass grow longer, create a compost heap, and have a log pile where they can live.
#28

Amy Sue Report

#29

Victor L Mattner Report

#30

Penelope Morkel Report

blue1steven avatar
Donkey boi
Donkey boi
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I REALLY want to know what advice the group gave! If it truly is terrible advice, it's probably something like, 'forget the crabs and go meet people'.

"In a small garden, even an upturned dustbin lid or bowl will provide a place for animals to drink," the representative told Bored Panda. "Climate change can be a very negative factor for frogs, toads, and newts. Ponds can dry up too quickly, meaning their tadpoles don’t have enough time to develop. Also, warmer winters affect hibernating frogs. They use more energy during hibernation and partially wake up, meaning they are in poorer condition for breeding. This is particularly hard on the females, who put a lot of energy into making eggs (spawn).”

What do you do to help the environment and your local wildlife population, dear Pandas? Which of these memes did you enjoy the most? Tell us all about it in the comments!
#31

Goat Lovers Report

cali-tabby-katz avatar
LakotaWolf (she/her)
LakotaWolf (she/her)
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Just let it grab your face. It'll leave your plants alone, then. It just wants a place to lay its eggs :3

#32

Amy Sue Report

#33

Amy Sue Report

cali-tabby-katz avatar
LakotaWolf (she/her)
LakotaWolf (she/her)
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's actually called a Long-tailed tit (Aegithalos caudatus), not a "Korean crow-tit", for those who google it immediately and find no results XD

#34

S Dharma Teg Report

#35

Amy Sue Report

#36

Debbie Moses Report

#37

Desiree Smith Report

#38

Claudia Perelli Hentschel Report

#39

Sofía Ochoa Report

#40

Tegan Loya Report

#41

Rachelle Robey Report

#42

Olivier Morlin Report

#43

Katarzyna Gabrysz Report

#44

Sherri Ketchum Report

pethmantonya avatar
flower petals
flower petals
Community Member
19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How come Fox News didn’t write this? Sounds like something right up their back alley 😂

#45

Rachel Hamilton Report

#46

Amy Sue Report

pethmantonya avatar
flower petals
flower petals
Community Member
25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Also, “incel”. That’s often corrected to “intent”.. which kinda makes sense, though, if you throw “bad” in there as well.

#47

Jonatan Hildén Report

#48

Amy Sue Report

#49

S Dharma Teg Report

#50

Michael Simmons Report

#51

AJ Barnard Report

#52

Catt Smalley Report

#53

Megatronic13 Report

#54

Kathleen Juarez Report

#55

Jennifer Rey-Goyeneche Report

#56

Alice La Pierre Report

#57

S Dharma Teg Report

#58

Justin Kalman Report

oktopus1973 avatar
oktopus
oktopus
Community Member
27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is why you should, when boarding a capybara-piloted helicopter, demand to see its helicopter license.

#59

Doug Leih Report

#60

Matthew Lacrouts Report

eyelessonex avatar
Corvus
Corvus
Community Member
50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They may look insect-like but are actually crustaceans, from what I remember.

#61

Claudia Perelli Hentschel Report

#62

LeShe Flood Report

#63

Victor L Mattner Report

#64

Krys Keller Report

#65

Bee Rand Report

eyelessonex avatar
Corvus
Corvus
Community Member
51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I thought the human mating call was "Oh, I'm so wasted, I'm so wasted..."

#66

S Dharma Teg Report

#67

Sam Estes Report

#68

Justin Smith Report

#69

Julia Stevenson Lyon Report

eyelessonex avatar
Corvus
Corvus
Community Member
48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And here we have the plot for a cartoon movie about beetles...

#70

Justin Kalman Report

#71

Mary Hecht Report

#72

All About Frogs Report

#73

Vense Price Report

#74

Hieu Nguyen Report

#75

Allison Hamm Report

#76

Victor L Mattner Report

#77

Leahcim Remlap Report

#78

Wilhelm Turtle Tan Report

#79

Jack Turner Report

#80

𝗠𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗺𝗮𝗵𝗮 Report

#81

Sley Sargath Report

#82

Timothy Stevenson Report

#83

Sarah Thornburg Report

#84

Nathan Aldridge Report

#85

Sigtryggur Egilsson Report

#86

Selina Prettner Report

#87

Wes Garrison Report

#88

Jerry Govere Report

#89

Felipa Fontes Report

#90

Travis Sheive Report

#91

Emily Petersen Report

#92

Calvin Corvair Report

#93

Marshall Cleveland Report

#94

Calvin Corvair Report

#95

Jajah Report

#96

Ream Jones Report

#97

Amy Sue Report

