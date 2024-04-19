ADVERTISEMENT

These days, it’s hard not to be worried about the environment. It seems like we’re seeing new records for the hottest month/year very frequently while devastating natural disasters are constantly on the news. But the situation is far from grim—many people are aware of how altering their habits and lifestyles can change the world for the better.

Sometimes, it takes a bit of lighthearted internet content to remind ourselves what we’re fighting to protect. ‘Wild Green Memes for Ecological Fiends’ is a popular Facebook group whose members share funny memes about wildlife and the environment. Scroll down for the wittiest ones, upvote your faves, and be sure to share them with your friends.

More info: Facebook | Instagram | TikTok | Patreon | WildGreenMemes.com