44 Times People Spotted Adorable Frogs In Real Life And Just Had To Share Them With This Online Community
It’s not just cat pics that have caught people’s attention—the internet is also in love with frogs. ‘Frogspotting’ is an active online community that invites people to share photos of frogs, toads, amphibians, and reptiles that they come across in their daily lives. All for each other’s amusement.
We are huge fans of frog content on social media, and we hope you’ll give us a chance to convince you how awesome it is. So we’ve collected some of the most interesting pics, as shared on the Facebook group, to brighten your day, dear Pandas. Hop and scroll your way down, and don’t forget to upvote your faves!
This post may include affiliate links.
Curious Frog. Football In Brazil, Frog Likes It
This Cute Tiny Frog
Vietnamese Tree Frog
The ‘Frogspotting’ group is the brainchild of Mason Coates, from Oklahoma, who created it all the way back in February 2017. What started as just a fun idea eventually grew into a massive online community that now unites over 573.8k herpetofauna (amphibian and reptile) lovers. And the group continues to grow.
Anyone hoping to become a member needs to fill in a very short questionnaire, including answering what amphibians or reptiles they like the most. It’s fun and wholesome and highlights what the group values the most.
Ollie In His Favourite Spot Contemplating The Upcoming Winter Hibernation
Went To A Frog Festival In My State, And Held This Monster Of A Boi. His Name Is Jacques
This Is Fergus. This Old Boy Is Turning 21 This Year
Every new member also needs to sign off that they’ll follow the community rules. That includes being excellent to each other. Belligerent behavior and creepy comments have no place in ‘Frogspotting.’ What’s more, nobody should repost each other’s content “with the intent of shaming them.” In short, frog content should unite, not divide, everyone.
The team running the Facebook group points out that posting pics of other amphibians and reptiles is allowed. Though it’s mainly a frog-centric project, they’re far from the only stars of the show. “Salamanders, newts, caecilians, reptiles, and snails are allowed,” they note.
I Left My Window Open While It Stormed Earlier And Just Found This Tiny Little Intruder In My Closet. Surprise Closet Frogs Are The Best
I wouldn't say every surprise closet frog is the best, but this one surely is
My Albino African Clawed Frog Edward Scissor Hands
I Love Nothing More Than A Big Fat Green Tree Frog. Honestly My Favourite Animal!
What’s more, members are asked not to spam the group. You could show off your art page, for instance, but you’ve got to pay the ‘image tax’ so you’re not just sharing a massive wall of text. In other words, you have to put something into the community, not just look for what you can get out of it. Which sounds entirely fair.
I Disturbed Him, Clearly
That face is saying 'f*ck off' more than any face I have ever seen
I Found This Grumpy Guy Burrowing In My Zinnia Sprouts!
Big Mama Marge Is Always Watching. She Stalks Me And Waits For Me To Stick My Hand In There
There’s also a zero-tolerance approach to animal abuse: nobody should be mishandling their froggos, or any other animals, and posting photos of this. Moreover, no member should kidnap (or is that frognap?) frogs from the wild… unless they are certain beyond a shadow of a doubt that they’re an invasive species.
The community also values original content, so members are encouraged not to repost old pics. What’s more, the group also doesn’t approve AI art pics.
So We Just Spotted This Little Guy In Our Door. Wants To Come In
We Made Fergus A Hat. He Was Not Impressed
Fergus may not be impressed, but I am. He looks very dapper
Froggo At Chester Zoo
A while ago, Bored Panda got in touch with Dr. John W. Wilkinson from the Amphibian and Reptile Conservation charity in the UK with some questions about frogs and their popularity on the internet.
"It’s great to see photos of frogs in people’s gardens or that they’ve seen on a walk. We know this often creates a deeper interest in amphibians and their conservation and we love to see them—so long as the animals aren’t disturbed too much of course!" he told us during an earlier interview.
Saw This Guy While Gardening And Thought A Flower Hat Would Be Perfect For A Photo Op
Pink Sided Treefrogs
Looks like carved watermelon that wasn’t quite ripe lol
According to Dr. Wilkinson, the two most important things that you can do to help garden life is to set up a garden pond, and avoid using chemicals in your yard.
"In a small garden, even an upturned dustbin lid or bowl will provide a place for animals to drink," the Amphibian and Reptile Conservation representative told us. A compost heap or a log pile would be wonderful additions as well, but if space is limited, it’s perfectly fine to work with what tools and materials you have available.
He Came Right Over To Pose For Me
Hanging Out Lakeside
Almost Ready For Release. Not So Common, Common Frog. (Yorkshire)
Something that will really make your local herpetofauna happy is creating a pond in your yard with gently sloping sides. They’ll also appreciate it if you let the plants grow wild around the water. That way, any amphibians and reptiles in the area will have some damp cover to protect them. Meanwhile, they’ll also appreciate compost heaps and log piles where they can live.
Rad White's Tree Frog Morph
"So, Are You Like Going To Feed Us Or..?"
Bumblebee Dart
Their poison could kill a human, if ingested via blow dart a la Gilligan’s Island skits. Clearly too pretty to consume.
"Climate change can be a very negative factor for frogs, toads, and newts. Ponds can dry up too quickly, meaning their tadpoles don’t have enough time to develop. Also, warmer winters affect hibernating frogs. They use more energy during hibernation and partially wake up, meaning they are in poorer condition for breeding. This is particularly hard on the females who put a lot of energy into making eggs (spawn)," Dr. Wilkinson shared what the situation is like in the UK.
I Bought A Frog To My Babies
I Got Told He Is A Cuban And Highly Invasive But He's So Cute!
My Frog Olive
Which of these pics impressed you the most, dear Pandas? How do you feel about frogs in general? Why do you personally think the internet loves frogs so much? Are there any amphibians or reptiles living in your local area? We'd love to hear your thoughts and opinions, so feel free to drop by the comment section.
So My Neighbors Plants In Pots Fell Down And I Was Helping Him Pick Them Up And Out Pops This Little Ones Head And I Had To Take A Photo!
Rescued These Randy Rascals From My Pool Skimmer Basket
Got Close And Personal With This Beauty Yesterday! I'll Call Him Frank
Fred And Beans Waiting For Their Big Room To Be Cleaned. My Daughter's Whites Tree Frogs. They Are Wildly Entertaining
Frog
Boobie Junior Everyone
Frog
Frog: Spotted
Went To The Zoo Today And Saw This Precious Baby!
Poor Baby Got Beat Up By A Mouse At Work This Morning
Found This Little Guy In Our Motel Room. Not Sure How He Got In Here But He's Safely In The Grass Now!
This Little Fella Somehow Got Himself Stuck Between The Screen And Door On Our 2nd Floor Balcony
This Is Froakie, The Grey Tree Frog Who Lived In My House This Winter After Hiding Until It Was Well Past Freezing In My Plant Shelf
Clever frog got free range of the house, but always hung out in the same 4’ area of the kitchen with the house plants (and I’m assuming where all the bugs also hung out). He survived winter and is now living back outside on the deck with his friends.
I love frogs :)
milf: man i love frogs
I love frogs :)
milf: man i love frogs