Since the world is so full of information and untapped knowledge, some content gets the rare chance of being labeled among the “must-see documentaries.” Combining information and fun into one thing, they can provide us with a mountain of knowledge while also staying somewhat interesting to watch. However, some of the best documentaries stay true to several elements, even if it's a movie or a series.

Two elements are always found in the interesting documentaries that get watched — brilliant visuals and matter at hand. Visuals are vital because our eyes are focused on the screen for multiple hours. For this reason, documentaries like Planet Earth and Blue Planet capture our attention through the information presented and with gorgeous visuals. After all, who doesn’t like a close-up of a predator or a small fish? The other element at play is the topic itself. You might have noticed that the popular documentaries people talk about focus on relevant subjects. Winter On Fire: Ukraine’s Fight For Freedom is a documentary that focuses on the unrest in Ukraine. This topic, sadly, is still relevant these days.

So, if you are on the internet looking for the next documentary to watch — we’ve got you covered. Someone has already raised the same question on the internet before. User bunniebunnxo asked the members on AskReddit an interesting question — “What documentary is a must-see?” With so many great documentaries given, we picked the best ones and compiled them in the list below. Did the documentary’s title or the context pique your interest? Upvote it. On the other hand, if you have any similar interesting documentaries to suggest, you can share them in the comments below.