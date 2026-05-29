Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Guy Says They Adopted Because Of Fertility Issues To Hide Wife’s Secret From His Family
Smiling woman sharing a heartfelt moment while discussing fertility issues and adoption to hide a family secret.
Family, Relationships

Guy Says They Adopted Because Of Fertility Issues To Hide Wife’s Secret From His Family

1

28

1

ADVERTISEMENT

It can be a lot of pressure when you feel that your parents and siblings might not accept you and your partner for who you are. Your life choices, while 100% right for you, might be causing a rift with your loved ones. And you might resort to lies to protect both yourself and your significant other, rather than being honest.

A man asked the AITA community to weigh in on a very sensitive situation. He asked them whether he was wrong to lie about his trans wife’s supposed “fertility issues” as a way to defend their decision to adopt a child instead. Scroll down for the full story, including an important update where the author shared what happened when the full truth finally came out.

RELATED:

    Falling in love is a beautiful thing, but you might feel stressed that your family won’t accept your partner for who they are

    Image credits: alvanfotografia / Envato (not the actual photo)

    One man asked the internet for advice after revealing why he felt like he had to lie to his loved ones about his wife’s supposed “fertility issues”

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: AlexVog / Envato (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: anon

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Most internet users thought that the author and his wife did the right thing. Here’s their perspective

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Some readers thought that nobody was in the wrong. Here’s their take

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    A handful of people were more critical

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Everyone wants to be loved, accepted, supported, and respected for who they are, without having to pretend

    In an ideal world, you should feel safe enough to share your innermost thoughts, feelings, experiences, challenges, and choices with your loved ones. They would support you, advise you where and when needed, and embrace you for who you are, no matter what. That’s what unconditional love looks like.

    However, we do not live in an ideal world. Being open and honest is incredibly difficult if you believe that you will be (harshly) judged for your choices. We all crave love, acceptance, and kindness, so we might feel pressured to adjust our behavior to get those things, even if that means telling white lies or changing our behavior to conform to others’ expectations.

    That being said, avoiding being your authentic self can take a toll on your physical and mental health. Having those honest, fully transparent conversations with your family might be awkward, embarrassing, and uncomfortable, but they are your path toward being your true self. And yet, there’s always the fear that you won’t be accepted, that you’ll be rejected instead.

    What’s more, you have to take your and your partner’s safety into account. If you feel that you or your partner’s safety might genuinely be at risk by revealing the truth, you may want to reconsider how you approach the situation.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Moreover, some sensitive secrets might not be yours to share. You have to be very mindful of your significant other’s needs and wants. They set the timetable for what they’re comfortable sharing and when. The best you can do is support them and look for compromises where it makes sense.

    You do not have to reveal everything about your life to your loved ones. It is healthy to have boundaries and keep some things private. There is a fundamental difference between privacy and secrecy. In short, privacy revolves around the things that mostly affect just you, and it is your right.

    Secrecy and privacy are vastly different things because of how they impact the people around you

    On the flip side, secrecy is, fundamentally, an intentional act where you withhold important, consequential information from the people in your life. A good rule of thumb is to think about whether a certain piece of info significantly impacts those around you. If it does, withholding it is likely harmful.

    For example, lying about your life, misleading others about your habits, and hiding significant aspects of your life, including your physical, mental, and intimate history, would all be considered secrecy.

    On the other hand, having private conversations with family and friends, keeping embarrassing stories from your past to yourself, and staying quiet about your intimate relationship with yourself would be examples of privacy.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Privacy is healthy, does not violate anyone’s trust, and is not disruptive or harmful. Meanwhile, secrecy is, at its core, dishonest, violates trust, and is toxic, hurtful, and disruptive.

    Honesty leads to less stress and anxiety, improves communication, promotes positive interaction, shows trust and respect, and improves overall life satisfaction and your feelings of self-control.

    If you do choose to share an important secret, timing is everything. Some moments that you want to avoid sharing sensitive information include periods of stress, exhaustion, and anger, and when someone is ill or already dealing with tough news. In a nutshell, you want to be in a situation where you reduce the likelihood of misunderstandings and frustration.

    What’s your perspective, Pandas? What would you have done in this situation? Have you ever felt like you had to lie to your family about you and your significant other? What advice would you give anyone who wants to reveal the truth about who they are, but they’re scared of the consequences? Feel free to share your experiences and tips in the comments.

    Later, the author had a huge update to share after his wife decided to tell his family the truth

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Image-Source / Envato (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: prathanchorruangsak / Envato (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: anon

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Many people wanted to share their support after the follow-up post

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·
    Follow
    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Family
    relationship

    28

    1

    28

    1

    Jonas Grinevičius

    Jonas Grinevičius

    Writer, Senior Writer

    Read more »

    Storytelling, journalism, and art are a core part of who I am. I've been writing and drawing ever since I could walk—there is nothing else I'd rather do. My formal education, however, is focused on politics, philosophy, and economics because I've always been curious about the gap between the ideal and the real.At work, I'm a Senior Writer and I cover a broad range of topics that I'm passionate about: from psychology and changes in work culture to healthy living, relationships, and design.In my spare time, I'm an avid hiker and reader, enjoy writing short stories, and love to doodle.I thrive when I'm outdoors, going on small adventures in nature. However, you can also find me enjoying a big mug of coffee with a good book (or ten) and entertaining friends with fantasy tabletop games and sci-fi movies.

    Read less »
    Jonas Grinevičius

    Jonas Grinevičius

    Writer, Senior Writer

    Read more »

    Storytelling, journalism, and art are a core part of who I am. I've been writing and drawing ever since I could walk—there is nothing else I'd rather do. My formal education, however, is focused on politics, philosophy, and economics because I've always been curious about the gap between the ideal and the real.At work, I'm a Senior Writer and I cover a broad range of topics that I'm passionate about: from psychology and changes in work culture to healthy living, relationships, and design.In my spare time, I'm an avid hiker and reader, enjoy writing short stories, and love to doodle.I thrive when I'm outdoors, going on small adventures in nature. However, you can also find me enjoying a big mug of coffee with a good book (or ten) and entertaining friends with fantasy tabletop games and sci-fi movies.

    Read less »
    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

    Read less »
    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    productions_jm avatar
    Mark Childers
    Mark Childers
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I love that his parents, even though conservative, came around because they loved them. They must be a little better than they thought they were. It's hard to hate someone once you've met and really engaged with each other. Hate is rooted in fear.

    0
    0points
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    productions_jm avatar
    Mark Childers
    Mark Childers
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I love that his parents, even though conservative, came around because they loved them. They must be a little better than they thought they were. It's hard to hate someone once you've met and really engaged with each other. Hate is rooted in fear.

    0
    0points
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Homepage
    Next in Relationships
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT