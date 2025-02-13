ADVERTISEMENT

Today’s kids were practically born with smartphones in their hands. Tablets are their playthings instead of regular toys. They will never know life without the internet, where social currency isn’t measured by likes, views, and shares.

While being a techy child has its upsides, the disadvantages can also be damaging. As you’ll read in today’s story, it can lead to a rough transition into adulthood.

Of course, experiences vary between each person, and this self-proclaimed “iPad kid” is sharing theirs. You will find the entire text as you scroll through.

RELATED:

Many children suffer from screen addiction due to exposure to gadgets at a young age

Share icon

Image credits: freepik (not the actual image)

A self-confessed “iPad kid” is sharing the dangers of growing up with technology

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Emily Wade (not the actual image)

They shared how the smart tablet ruined their teen years

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: Ruslan Batiuk (not the actual image)

The author is now expressing regret as it continues to take a toll on their adult life

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: ProperDealer4026

There is an alarming number of young children with possible digital addiction

A 2024 survey published in the Economic Times found that 60% of children between the ages of 5 and 16 have shown signs of possible gadget addiction. However, that is just one part of the problem.

The survey also revealed that 85% of parents struggle to manage their children’s online content usage, while only 10% use parental control features to limit screen time.

According to data scientist Professor Imed Bouchrika, exposing a child as young as four to a smartphone denies them the opportunity to learn social skills from face-to-face interactions. But that’s not the worst part.

As Prof. Bouchrika also notes, the constant overstimulation may cause the child’s brain to crave easy dopamine at a tender age. Those same dopamine cravings also exist in people addicted to cocaine, opioids, and nicotine.

Are the parents to blame when a child is inseparable from their pocket-sized screens? Clinical psychologist Dr. Randy Kulman says partly yes.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his article for Psychology Today, Dr. Kulman points out that “digital-age parents” don’t have a model for dealing with their children’s screen time. However, they are responsible for setting an example for their kids and ensuring no overuse.

It all comes down to the screen time rules

A good first step for parents of young children would be to lay the ground rules early on. An excellent blueprint would be the advice from the American Academy of Pediatrics, which discourages media use for children under 18 months unless it’s for video chatting.

Rules gradually change as children grow older. For kids ages 2 to 5, screen time must be limited to an hour daily of high-quality programming, such as educational videos. Programs like Sesame Street are still recommended for improving cognitive, literacy, and social outcomes.

Parents must establish more precise rules and reasonable limits for older children in their preteens and early teens. Mayo Clinic recommends encouraging unplugged, unstructured playtime and implementing “tech-free times,” such as during meals.

Screen limits may include curfews or forbidding exposure an hour before bed. They may also help keep screens out of the child’s bedroom or require them to charge devices outside.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fortunately, the author realized the severity of their digital addiction, albeit a little late in life. Their experience is a cautionary tale about the dangers of a seemingly harmless gadget, especially when left unchecked.

The person elaborated more in the comments as readers expressed sympathy and shared well-wishes

ADVERTISEMENT