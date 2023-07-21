“I Know It’s Not Great”: Mom Gets Guilt-Tripped For Letting Toddler Consume Hours Of iPad

Whether you are responsible for raising a healthy, morally strong human being in this world or not, you’re likely aware of the never-ending screen time debate that’s been splitting parents into two camps – those who don’t see a big deal about their toddler indulging in countless hours of “Baby Shark” and those who do.

What’s a better way, then, to see if you’re too relaxed about the whole thing than putting yourself in front of a jury of mothers? A couple of days ago, a mommy by the username MelroseGrainger did just that when she asked the Mumsnet community if an excessive amount of screen time is “rotting her toddler’s brains”. Alas, as if knowing the verdict before pressing that “publish” button, the mother humorously finished off with “runs and ducks for cover.”

Recently, a mother asked other parents if being relaxed about a toddler’s screen time makes her a bad parent

Image credits: Aliaksei Smalenski (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Kampus Production (not the actual photo)

Image credits: MelroseGrainger

Most parents didn’t shy away from giving the mom their honest two cents about kids’ screen time