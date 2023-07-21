Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“I Know It’s Not Great”: Mom Gets Guilt-Tripped For Letting Toddler Consume Hours Of iPad
30points
Parenting

“I Know It’s Not Great”: Mom Gets Guilt-Tripped For Letting Toddler Consume Hours Of iPad

Ignas Vieversys and
Indrė Lukošiūtė

Whether you are responsible for raising a healthy, morally strong human being in this world or not, you’re likely aware of the never-ending screen time debate that’s been splitting parents into two camps – those who don’t see a big deal about their toddler indulging in countless hours of “Baby Shark” and those who do.

What’s a better way, then, to see if you’re too relaxed about the whole thing than putting yourself in front of a jury of mothers? A couple of days ago, a mommy by the username MelroseGrainger did just that when she asked the Mumsnet community if an excessive amount of screen time is “rotting her toddler’s brains”. Alas, as if knowing the verdict before pressing that “publish” button, the mother humorously finished off with “runs and ducks for cover.”

Recently, a mother asked other parents if being relaxed about a toddler’s screen time makes her a bad parent

Image credits: Aliaksei Smalenski (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Kampus Production (not the actual photo)

Image credits: MelroseGrainger

Most parents didn’t shy away from giving the mom their honest two cents about kids’ screen time

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Ignas Vieversys
Ignas Vieversys
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Ignas is an editor at Bored Panda with an MA in Magazine Journalism. When he is not writing about video games or hunting for interesting stories, chances are that you will find Ignas at the movies.

Read more »
Indrė Lukošiūtė
Indrė Lukošiūtė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Indrė is a photo editor at Bored Panda with a BA in Fashion design. On her free time she likes to re-watch her favorite movies/tv shows and hang out with her cat. She loves anything that has horror and/or mystery vibe to it. She is also a proud back seat gamer.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
Back to Homepage
More about Parenting
Homepage
Trending
Parenting
Homepage
Next in Parenting
Popular on Bored Panda
Hey pandas, what do you think?
POST
POST
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda