Charlize Theron’s Admits Her Children Have “Zero Respect” For Her On Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Charlize Theron with her children smiling and hugging, sharing a warm family moment indoors with birthday candles.
Charlize Theron’s Admits Her Children Have “Zero Respect” For Her On Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Charlize Theron may have an impressive acting resume to showcase, but it seems as though her children have “zero respect for her” in that regard.

On Thursday evening, May 8, the 49-year-old actress made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live in an elegant black blazer dress, paired with a sheer floor-length skirt, as she discussed her children and what they thought of her career. 

Turns out, they aren’t as starstruck as most would expect them to be.

    Charlize Theron’s two adopted daughters are not impressed with her acting career

    Charlize Theron with her children smiling by a lit birthday cake, showing family moments and playful respect dynamics.

    Image credits: charlizeafrica / Instagram

    When the talk show host asked if they were phased by their mother’s cameos on billboards or the big screen, she said, “My children have zero respect for me.” 

    Laughing, she turned to the audience and admitted, “I don’t know how, it’s just unbelievable. I feel like I’m pretty humble, but every once in a while I’m like there’s a f–king Oscar right there.”

    Two children standing on a rock overlooking a city at sunset, reflecting on Charlize Theron's children respecting her.

    Image credits: charlizeafrica / Instagram

    As the actress and Kimmel found humor in the situation, she added, “No, they’re so not impressed with me.”

    Theron then launched into a story of how her daughter didn’t even bat an eyelash at her mother’s incredible stunts in action movies.

    “My children have zero respect for me,” the star told Jimmy Kimmel

    Charlize Theron wearing a black beret and sparkly top, sitting in a car and posing for a selfie.

    Image credits: charlizeafrica / Instagram

    Two children drinking from bowls indoors, illustrating Charlize Theron's children showing zero respect in a candid moment.

    Image credits: charlizeafrica / Instagram

    “I was picking up my youngest from dance yesterday and we drove past that new Mission Impossible poster, where Tom Cruise is hanging onto some, like, yellow plane,” she recalled.

    She clarified that her kids had been with her while shooting The Old Guard 2, which featured an “intricate sequence” where her character had to fight off helicopters and hang off a real one, even as it was “trying to shake me off like a ragdoll.”

    “And I was like, ‘Wow, I just did that.’ That’s really amazing,” Theron recalled. “And my child yesterday, just looked at this poster of Tom Cruise and went, ‘That’s weird, he looks so much cooler than you did when you were hanging off that helicopter.’”

    Theron mentioned how one of her daughters compared her to Tom Cruise, saying the latter’s stunt looked “so much cooler”

    Two smiling children enjoying a sunny day outdoors, illustrating Charlize Theron's children with zero respect.

    Image credits: charlizeafrica / Instagram

    The 49-year-old took the comment in stride and added, laughing, “I was just like, ‘But I hung off the helicopter, like just some credit.’” 

    According to PEOPLE, Charlize Theron became a mother in 2012 when she adopted her 11-year-old daughter Jackson. Three years later, she welcomed another girl into her family on August 7, 2015.

    Charlize Theron on the red carpet wearing a silver gown with accessories, attending a glamorous event.

    Image credits: Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

    The actress opened up to the outlet about how adoption has always been a top priority for her, saying her own upbringing in South Africa was a huge influence on her decision, as it exposed her to orphanages and children in need at a young age.

    “Even when I was in relationships, I was always honest with my partners that adoption was how my family would look one day,” she said. “This was definitely not a second option for me. It was always my first.” 

    Additionally, the actress “cast a very wide net” when it came to the early stages of adoption, as she told NPR, putting her trust in the universe that “somehow my child would find me in the way that we were just meant to be.”

    Adoption was always Theron’s #1 priority

    Charlize Theron wearing pink shirt and denim shorts, relaxing on a boat with a glass of wine by the sea.

    Image credits: charlizeafrica / Instagram

    Two young girls with braided hair share a close affectionate moment, illustrating family dynamics related to Charlize Theron's children.

    Image credits: charlizeafrica / Instagram

    As a mother of two Black daughters, Theron has talked to ELLE in 2018 about how growing up during the apartheid era in South Africa made her “hyperaware of equality and human rights” — and how she plans to instill that in her children.

    “I want them to know who they are, and I want them to be so f–king proud of who they are,” she said. “Building confidence for them right now is an oath I made to myself when I brought them home.”

    “They need to know where they came from and be proud of that. But they’re going to have to know that it’s a different climate for them than it is for me, and how unfair that is. If I can do something about that, of course I’m going to.”

    “She is so likable!” one user claimed

    Comment by Jim Tassis reacting with laughter emojis to a statement about Charlize Theron's children having zero respect for her.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reply about Charlize Theron's children and their respect for her on Jimmy Kimmel Live

    Comment from Nikki Myob about motherhood in a text box, relating to Charlize Theron’s children having zero respect.

    Comment by Raphaello Morales about Ethan Hunt in the Mission Impossible saga on a social media post.

    Comment from Sean Tooher reacting to Charlize Theron's children having zero respect for her on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment by Carla Brantley responding to Charlize Theron's children having zero respect for her.

    Charlize Theron speaking on Jimmy Kimmel Live, sharing about her children having zero respect for her.

    Screenshot of a social media comment about kids showing zero respect for their parents, relating to Charlize Theron's children.

    Charlize Theron admits her children have zero respect for her while sharing stories on Jimmy Kimmel Live in a candid moment.

    Charlize Theron admitting her children have zero respect for her during a Jimmy Kimmel Live interview in a casual setting.

    Charlize Theron on Jimmy Kimmel Live discussing her children having zero respect for her in a candid interview.

    Text post by chickeneatfin expressing admiration for someone being a good person and unbelievable at the same time, related to Charlize Theron children respect.

    Text post from Jim_Detroit saying Me too Charlize, me too referring to Charlize Theron's children having zero respect.

    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What a stupid title. It's not that they have "zero respect for her", it that "they see her as a normal mother and aren't groveling on their bellies in awestruck amazement over her acting achievements" XD That aside, as an adopted child, I'd like to thank her - and anyone else who adopts - on behalf of those of us who were unwanted/orphaned/etc and needed a family and fortunately got one through adoption :)

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
