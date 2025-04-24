Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Time To Be A Single Mom”: Woman Loses It After Dad Does Nothing When 2YO Gets Lost At Store
Family, News

“Time To Be A Single Mom”: Woman Loses It After Dad Does Nothing When 2YO Gets Lost At Store

A father’s parenting skills were heavily questioned due to his reaction (or lack thereof) when his 2-year-old child got lost in a supermarket.

MJ Sparkles, who goes by @broomstick88 online, recounted the exasperating situation she witnessed while grocery shopping.

Her sense of alarm was triggered when she heard another woman ask, “Where’s the baby?”

Highlights
  • Content creator MJ Sparkles recounted a moment when a toddler went missing at a supermarket and the child's dad did nothing to find her.
  • The child’s mother and other women in the store quickly sprang into action to look for the girl once they realized she was missing.
  • The father reportedly never left his cart and merely looked over his shoulder.

The shopper recalled: “In the store, I’m near the checkout, I have my toddler with me. Big kid’s at home. And I hear, ‘Where’s the baby?’ Which, every woman stops immediately.”

RELATED:

    A woman shared the contrasting reactions of a mother and a father after they lost sight of their 2-year-old at the supermarket

    Woman with purple hair in a park, highlighting a dad losing baby at store story.

    Image credits: broomstick88

    “And she, we look over to the woman with her husband and two other little girls. And she goes, ‘The baby’s missing. Where’s the baby?’ And he goes, ‘I don’t know. What do you want me to do about it?'”

    Sparkles said all the women looked at each other and immediately ran to locate the toddler, showing more interest than the child’s actual father.

    “Every woman in that store stopped what they were doing and started looking for a small child before we ever had a description of this little girl. Meanwhile, mom takes off running, looking for the baby yelling, yelling a description for us.

    “Everybody is looking for this child. Meanwhile, dad sees his other two small children go running after mom, doesn’t attempt to stop them.

    “Never lets go of the cart, doesn’t leave the cart, doesn’t move the cart, and just turns in a slow circle. And that was it. That was his reaction,” the mom said, mimicking the father looking over his shoulders calmly.

    Woman in car discussing dad losing baby at store, expressing shock with wide eyes and raised hand gesture.

    Image credits: www.tiktok.com

    Fortunately, it didn’t take long for the group to find the missing child.

    “We had that baby back in that mom’s arms in less than two minutes, OK? She went to go look at some snacks, got lost, couldn’t find her way back, she was like 2 years old. Cute as could be.

    “Mom walked past, I was like, ‘Are you OK?’ and she’s like, ‘Yep, yep, I’m OK.’ Every woman looks at this man, and we just make eye contact with each other.”

    Without uttering a word, the women collectively judged the father’s lack of initiative in searching for his little girl.

    MJ Sparkles was at the store when she heard a woman ask, “Where’s the baby?”

    Baby in a shopping cart outside, smiling and wearing a striped shirt.

    Image credits: Dragana Gordic/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

    So much so that they silently decided they wouldn’t shed a tear if the man were run over by a car outside the supermarket.

    “I just watched every woman in a store telepathically agree that if we saw this other woman’s husband get hit by a car in the parking lot, we saw nothing. Knew nothing,” Sparkles joked.

    “Officer, I don’t know what you’re talking about. I was looking at my phone. I think he laid down in front of that car.”

    Woman in car looking surprised, reacting to dad loses baby at store, text overlay shows puzzled response.

    Image credits: broomstick88

    In the comments, many netizens echoed Sparkle’s disbelief at the father’s failure to take action in searching for his 2-year-old daughter.

    “I don’t have kids or a maternal bone in my body but if you hear those words in THAT voice, you drop everything and find the f**king baby. Men…” one user wrote.

    “‘What do you want me to do about it?’- I’m sorry, WHAT?!!! 🤬” another person said,  to which the content creator replied, “That’s when we collectively rolled our eyes so hard we saw our ancestors.”

    “If my husband heard any woman yelling ‘Where is the baby,’ he would become the most productive, panicked man you have ever seen. And then when the baby was found, he would probably cry from relief,” shared another mom.

    Her husband responded, “I don’t know. What do you want me to do about it?”

    Woman discusses a dad losing his baby in a car, looking surprised, with a quote below her.

    Image credits: broomstick88

    A separate user penned: “His own kid??? I don’t like or want kids, but if someone loses a toddler, I’m gonna help them find them! It’s called humanity jeez.”

    Someone else referred to the woman as a “married single mom.”

    Others debated whether it’s possible to spot “red flags” in parenting before actually having children with someone.

    One person said: “I don’t want to blame the woman, but she needs a better red flag detector. Men like that should NEVER become fathers. Women, raise your standards. Men, be better.”

    “You can’t predict how utterly useless or great a man is gonna be until you have the baby,” countered another netizen.

    Woman in car discussing a dad who lost a baby at store, highlighting his unexpected reaction.

    Image credits: broomstick88

    @broomstick88#useless#parentingfail#dadfail#marriedsinglemom#rage#womensupportingwomen#parenting#sahm#toddler#toddlersoftiktok#toddlermom♬ original sound – MJ sparkles

    According to a 2023 Pew Research survey, mothers worry more than fathers about various issues. For instance, nearly half of mothers (46%) say they are extremely or very worried that their children will struggle with anxiety or depression at some point, compared with 32% of fathers.

    Moms are also more likely than dads to say they are extremely or very worried about their children being bullied, being kidnapped or abducted, or having problems with alcohol or other substances.

    In line with these findings, mothers are more likely than fathers to say that being a parent is tiring (47% vs. 34%) and stressful (33% vs. 24%) all or most of the time.

    Regarding childcare responsibilities, moms tend to say they do more than their spouse or partner, while dads tend to say they share responsibilities equally.

    Upon hearing the father’s question, Sparkles said she and the other women “collectively rolled [their] eyes so hard, [they] saw [their] ancestors”

    Toddler in a pink outfit exploring toy store shelves, illustrating a dad's unexpected response.

    Image credits: Nomad_Soul/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

    @broomstick88 Replying to @Kenna Hodgeman #childsafety#safeparent#crowdsafety#loatchild#missingchild#parenting#toddlers♬ original sound – MJ sparkles

    Though both feel judged for how they parent their children, fathers are more likely than mothers to say they feel judged by their spouse or partner at least sometimes for their parenting skills (56% vs. 49%).

    In contrast, mothers are more likely than fathers to feel judged by their own parents, their partner’s parents, or other parents in their community.

    According to a Pew Research survey, moms are more likely than dads to say that being a parent is stressful and tiring

    Comment about dad losing baby at store, woman stunned and embarrassed him while searching.

    Comment expressing shock about dad losing baby in store incident.

    Comment about a husband’s reaction to a missing baby at a store, highlighting productivity and relief.

    Comment about a dad losing a baby at a store, discussing single motherhood.

    Comment highlights dad's humor in losing baby at store, comparing it to looking for things in the fridge.

    Comment on dad losing baby; user questions father's responsibility in child care.

    Comment questioning father's priorities after losing baby at store, highlighting his response prioritizing a cart.

    Barb Loblaw comment reacting to dad loses baby story, with shocked response and 9871 likes.

    Comment urging a man to take responsibility as a parent after losing baby at store, highlighting need for parental involvement.

    Comment on dad losing baby at store, discussing emotional reactions and keeping calm.

    Comment discussing frustration with husband about losing a baby at store, noting they would both react quickly.

    Comment from user stunned by dad losing baby at store, suggesting divorce.

    Comment criticizing dad's response to losing baby, stating: "Absolutely useless. Mom and kids deserve better.

    Comment by Tiffany expressing disbelief over dad losing baby at store, with 24 likes.

    Comment on dad's surprising response after losing a baby in store, shared by Cookaholic Wife.

    Comment on a dad losing baby at store, expressing disappointment over the lack of a car hero in the story.

    Comment criticizing a dad's response in a scenario where he lost his baby, emphasizing better red flag detection.

    Comment on dad losing baby at store, saying "And he never saw the divorce coming," with 7730 likes.

    Comment discussing male loneliness with 6940 likes, username foolsgold.

    Screenshot of a comment about a husband being called a helicopter dad.

    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'd have looked at him and said loudly "WTF is wrong with you?".

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Even better: stare at him and say loudly “Hey, why aren’t you helping your wife find your missing child?”

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    ceecee_2 avatar
    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This guy is not a father but he is a waste of oxygen. I do hope his wife is now an ex-wife and has full custody with no visitation other than supervised.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    tabbygirl04152020 avatar
    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And his wages are being garnished for child support. “What do you want ME to do about it?”

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
