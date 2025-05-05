Ana De Armas Hides As She’s Spotted With Tom Cruise At David Beckham’s 50th Birthday Party

Ana de Armas and Tom Cruise secretly attended David Beckham’s 50th birthday dinner together.

Although the actor appeared to have arrived without a plus one, paparazzi photos taken later revealed that he left the Notting Hill restaurant with his girlfriend.

The couple made an effort to go unnoticed, hiding behind umbrellas and ducking behind car seats as they left the star-studded event on Saturday (May 3).

Highlights Ana de Armas and Tom Cruise tried to avoid the paparazzi as they left David Backham’s 50th birthday dinner in London.

The actors sparked romance rumors after having dinner together on Valentine’s Day this year.

The outing has left fans concerned for Ana, given Tom’s involvement in the Church of Scientology.

Tom and Ana have been romantically linked since having dinner on Valentine’s Day this year.

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas attended David Beckham's 50th birthday dinner together



Image credits: Dave Benett / Getty Images

Sources at the restaurant told People in February that they “appeared to have no romantic connection, just friends.” However, rumors of a relationship intensified when the Cuban actress joined Tom in London ahead of her birthday.

The Top Gun star was pictured piloting a helicopter in the English capital with his 37-year-old girlfriend by his side. Tom and Ana again took a helicopter from Madrid to London on April 14.

Image credits: Gage Skidmore / Wikipedia

Image credits: ana_d_armas / Instagram

People were not too thrilled about the pairing, with some cautioning Ana about Tom’s alleged mental health issues, which they believe are linked to his involvement in the Church of Scientology.

“Girl, what are you doing?” one concerned fan said, while another claimed that the Knives Out actress had the “worst taste in men of all time.”

“Baby girl… between Ben Affleck, the Cuban dictator’s son, and Tom Cruise. Really? Can’t you just find a hot athlete or model?” another fan wrote.

Fans expressed concern over Ana’s relationship, given Tom’s ties to Scientology

Image credits: CRYSTAL PIX / BACKGRID / Vidapress

Image credits: Splash News / Vidapress

“Ben seems like a cool guy (with a drinking problem. And a cheating scandal) but Tom?” a fourth shared. “Has she learned nothing from Katie? Or Nicole?”

“Girl run before Scientology claims you too,” an additional person advised Ana, while someone suggested that “if he is out with her, she’s already been approved by the church.”

Ana was romantically linked to Manuel Anido Cuesta, the stepson of Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel, in December 2024.

The relationship raised eyebrows among many Cuban Americans who regard Díaz-Canel as the leader of an authoritarian regime.

Every choice, every mission, has all led to this??

Up until this point, he was able to handle everything, but not anymore. Now it’s getting tasteless, embarrassing and disgusting. Thanx,Tom. That was exactly what we needed before the MI8 tour.#tomcruise@TomCruise@MissionFilmpic.twitter.com/2N9DjI8i6U — Tom Cruise Files (@fromdepthtosky) May 4, 2025



Ana was previously in a high-profile relationship with Ben Affleck from 2020 to 2021.

An insider told Page Six that the actors broke up because “[Ben] would not commit to having more kids,” which was “a deal breaker” for Ana.

Similarly, a source told People that Ana and Ben decided to go their separate ways after having “numerous discussions about their future.”

The Oscar-nominated actress also dated Tinder VP Paul Boukadakis in September 2021 after meeting him through mutual friends during the pandemic. According to People, their flame lasted until November 2024.

The couple was among the A-list guests who attended the former soccer player’s 50th birthday

Image credits: victoriabeckham / Instagram

Image credits: victoriabeckham / Instagram

As for Tom, he last dated Russian model Elsina Khayrova between 2023 and 2024.

Before dating the actor, Ana praised Tom’s work in action films as “mind-blowing” while speaking with USA Today about doing her own stunts in the film Ghosted.

“If I just go say my lines and someone else does the stunts, I’m missing that fun,” she explained.

She also noted that she was “not at a Tom Cruise level yet,” adding, “But I can appreciate what he does 100% now, and I totally get why he does it. He’s so mind-blowing.”

The Beckhams celebrated with their loved ones in London

Image credits: victoriabeckham / Instagram

As the stars appeared to get close at David Beckham’s birthday dinner, fans expressed concern for Ana’s wellbeing, given Tom’s high-ranking position in the Church of Scientology.

As per Rolling Stone, he was introduced to Scientology by his ex-wife, Mimi Rogershis, around 1986, the same year Top Gun premiered.

The Church, which many have classified as a cult, has been accused of physical, psychological, and s*xual ab*se, trafficking, and forced labor.

In a 2013 deposition, the Mission: Impossible actor admitted that Scientology played a role in his divorce from Katie Holmes and that Katie told him she wanted to protect their daughter, Suri, from the Church.

“Between Ben Affleck, the Cuban dictator’s son, and Tom Cruise. Really?” one fan said of Ana’s dating history

While he often avoids talking about Scientology, he made a rare public comment about it in 2016, calling it a “beautiful religion.”

Asked about the documentary My Scientology Movie, he replied in general terms, saying, “It’s something that has helped me incredibly in my life.

“I’ve been a Scientologist for over 30 years. It’s something that is, you know … without it, I wouldn’t be where I am. So, it’s a beautiful religion. I’m incredibly proud.”



Scientologists believe that a spiritual being, known as a thetan, lives within a person’s physical body. They hold that the thetan has lived many past lives, some of which took place in extraterrestrial cultures.

Some people speculated that the relationship may be a publicity stunt

