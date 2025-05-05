Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Ana De Armas Hides As She’s Spotted With Tom Cruise At David Beckham’s 50th Birthday Party
Ana De Armas posing at an event with natural makeup and a floral dress, spotted with Tom Cruise at Beckham's party.
Ana De Armas Hides As She’s Spotted With Tom Cruise At David Beckham’s 50th Birthday Party

Ana de Armas and Tom Cruise secretly attended David Beckham’s 50th birthday dinner together.

Although the actor appeared to have arrived without a plus one, paparazzi photos taken later revealed that he left the Notting Hill restaurant with his girlfriend.

The couple made an effort to go unnoticed, hiding behind umbrellas and ducking behind car seats as they left the star-studded event on Saturday (May 3).

Highlights
  • Ana de Armas and Tom Cruise tried to avoid the paparazzi as they left David Backham’s 50th birthday dinner in London.
  • The actors sparked romance rumors after having dinner together on Valentine’s Day this year.
  • The outing has left fans concerned for Ana, given Tom’s involvement in the Church of Scientology.

Tom and Ana have been romantically linked since having dinner on Valentine’s Day this year.

RELATED:

    Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas attended David Beckham’s 50th birthday dinner together
    Tom Cruise smiling in a black tuxedo at a formal event, linked to Ana De Armas and David Beckham's birthday celebration.

    Image credits: Dave Benett / Getty Images

    Sources at the restaurant told People in February that they “appeared to have no romantic connection, just friends.” However, rumors of a relationship intensified when the Cuban actress joined Tom in London ahead of her birthday.

    The Top Gun star was pictured piloting a helicopter in the English capital with his 37-year-old girlfriend by his side. Tom and Ana again took a helicopter from Madrid to London on April 14.

    Though the two tried to keep their relationship under wraps, they were seen leaving the party together in the same car

    Ana De Armas attending an event, showcasing her elegant style while linked to Tom Cruise at a high-profile birthday party.

    Image credits: Gage Skidmore / Wikipedia

    Ana De Armas wearing a beige sweater, smiling subtly while seated at a table during an event with Tom Cruise.

    Image credits: ana_d_armas / Instagram

    People were not too thrilled about the pairing, with some cautioning Ana about Tom’s alleged mental health issues, which they believe are linked to his involvement in the Church of Scientology.

    “Girl, what are you doing?” one concerned fan said, while another claimed that the Knives Out actress had the “worst taste in men of all time.”

    “Baby girl… between Ben Affleck, the Cuban dictator’s son, and Tom Cruise. Really? Can’t you just find a hot athlete or model?” another fan wrote.

    Fans expressed concern over Ana’s relationship, given Tom’s ties to Scientology

    Tom Cruise sitting in a car wearing a white jacket at David Beckham's 50th birthday party event at night.

    Image credits: CRYSTAL PIX / BACKGRID / Vidapress

    Ana De Armas partially hidden inside a car with Tom Cruise at a high-profile celebrity event.

    Image credits: Splash News / Vidapress

    “Ben seems like a cool guy (with a drinking problem. And a cheating scandal) but Tom?” a fourth shared. “Has she learned nothing from Katie? Or Nicole?”

    “Girl run before Scientology claims you too,” an additional person advised Ana, while someone suggested that “if he is out with her, she’s already been approved by the church.”

    Ana was romantically linked to Manuel Anido Cuesta, the stepson of Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel, in December 2024.

    The relationship raised eyebrows among many Cuban Americans who regard Díaz-Canel as the leader of an authoritarian regime.


    Ana was previously in a high-profile relationship with Ben Affleck from 2020 to 2021.

    An insider told Page Six that the actors broke up because “[Ben] would not commit to having more kids,” which was “a deal breaker” for Ana.

    Similarly, a source told People that Ana and Ben decided to go their separate ways after having “numerous discussions about their future.”

    The Oscar-nominated actress also dated Tinder VP Paul Boukadakis in September 2021 after meeting him through mutual friends during the pandemic. According to People, their flame lasted until November 2024.

    The couple was among the A-list guests who attended the former soccer player’s 50th birthday

    David Beckham celebrating with a birthday cake, smiling in a casual white shirt at his 50th birthday party.

    Image credits: victoriabeckham / Instagram

    Guests at an elegant dinner party in a rustic venue with chandeliers, celebrating with Ana De Armas and Tom Cruise.

    Image credits: victoriabeckham / Instagram

    As for Tom, he last dated Russian model Elsina Khayrova between 2023 and 2024.

    Before dating the actor, Ana praised Tom’s work in action films as “mind-blowing” while speaking with USA Today about doing her own stunts in the film Ghosted.

    “If I just go say my lines and someone else does the stunts, I’m missing that fun,” she explained.

    She also noted that she was “not at a Tom Cruise level yet,” adding, “But I can appreciate what he does 100% now, and I totally get why he does it. He’s so mind-blowing.”

    The Beckhams celebrated with their loved ones in London

    Group of elegantly dressed guests including Ana De Armas and Tom Cruise at David Beckham's 50th birthday party.

    Image credits: victoriabeckham / Instagram

    As the stars appeared to get close at David Beckham’s birthday dinner, fans expressed concern for Ana’s wellbeing, given Tom’s high-ranking position in the Church of Scientology.

    As per Rolling Stone, he was introduced to Scientology by his ex-wife, Mimi Rogershis, around 1986, the same year Top Gun premiered.

    The Church, which many have classified as a cult, has been accused of physical, psychological, and s*xual ab*se, trafficking, and forced labor.

    In a 2013 deposition, the Mission: Impossible actor admitted that Scientology played a role in his divorce from Katie Holmes and that Katie told him she wanted to protect their daughter, Suri, from the Church.

    “Between Ben Affleck, the Cuban dictator’s son, and Tom Cruise. Really?” one fan said of Ana’s dating history

    While he often avoids talking about Scientology, he made a rare public comment about it in 2016, calling it a “beautiful religion.”

    Asked about the documentary My Scientology Movie, he replied in general terms, saying, “It’s something that has helped me incredibly in my life.

    “I’ve been a Scientologist for over 30 years. It’s something that is, you know … without it, I wouldn’t be where I am. So, it’s a beautiful religion. I’m incredibly proud.”

    Scientologists believe that a spiritual being, known as a thetan, lives within a person’s physical body. They hold that the thetan has lived many past lives, some of which took place in extraterrestrial cultures.

    Some people speculated that the relationship may be a publicity stunt

    Ana De Armas hiding while spotted with Tom Cruise at a party, dressed casually and avoiding attention.

    Ana De Armas hiding while spotted with Tom Cruise at a birthday party, wearing a white top and black pants.

    Ana De Armas partially hiding while attending David Beckham’s 50th birthday party with Tom Cruise outdoors.

    Ana De Armas hides as she's spotted with Tom Cruise at David Beckham’s 50th birthday party outdoors at night.

    Ana De Armas hiding while spotted with Tom Cruise at David Beckham's 50th birthday party in a crowded setting

    Ana De Armas hiding while spotted with Tom Cruise at David Beckham's 50th birthday party event.

    Comment from Sallyjones17 expressing disbelief about Ana De Armas hiding while seen with Tom Cruise multiple times.

    Ana De Armas hiding from cameras while attending David Beckham's 50th birthday with Tom Cruise nearby.

    Ana De Armas seen hiding while attending David Beckham’s 50th birthday party with Tom Cruise in a lively outdoor setting.

    Tom Cruise posing confidently for the camera while Ana De Armas hides nearby at David Beckham's 50th birthday party.

    Ana De Armas hides from cameras while spotted with Tom Cruise at David Beckham's 50th birthday party.

    Ana De Armas hiding while spotted with Tom Cruise at an event celebrating David Beckham’s 50th birthday party.

    Comment from user huntsvegas97 expressing opinion about someone's taste in men in an online discussion.

    Ana De Armas hides while spotted with Tom Cruise at David Beckham's 50th birthday party in a candid moment.

    Ana De Armas hiding while spotted with Tom Cruise at David Beckham's 50th birthday party in a crowded outdoor setting.

    Ana De Armas hides in a black outfit as she is spotted with Tom Cruise at a high-profile birthday party event.

    Ana De Armas hiding and spotted with Tom Cruise at David Beckham’s 50th birthday party event.

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a writer at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor's degree in Social Science. In her spare time, she enjoys baking, reading, and watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest include pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    vaelyn avatar
    Enlee Jones
    Enlee Jones
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Tom Cruise is a member of a destructive, totalitarian cult and chose that cult over his daughter. RUN ANA RUN!!!

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
