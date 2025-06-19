Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
’90s Star Reveals Harsh Comments She Received While Filming TV Show That Made Her A Fashion Icon
90s star sharing her experience with harsh comments while filming TV show that made her a fashion icon
Celebrities, News

’90s Star Reveals Harsh Comments She Received While Filming TV Show That Made Her A Fashion Icon

Sarah Jessica Parker recently opened up about the emotional toll of playing Carrie Bradshaw on Sex and the City, revealing that harsh comments about her appearance left a lasting mark.

In a new interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast, the 60-year-old actress and fashion icon admitted that the body-shaming and personal criticism she received at the time were deeply hurtful.

Highlights
  • Sarah Jessica Parker opened up about being body-shamed while starring in Sex and the City.
  • The actress recalled breaking down after reading a cruel magazine article.
  • Parker said she was unprepared for how personal public criticism could feel.

Though Sex and the City turned her into a cultural icon, Parker said it also exposed her to intense scrutiny, much of it focused on things she never imagined would be picked apart in the public eye.

    Cruel comments from strangers were difficult to understand, or ignore

    90s star in elegant white dress posing on a balcony with cityscape, revealing harsh comments from filming TV show.

    Image credits: sarahjessicaparker

    During the podcast, Parker revealed that one of the hardest parts of her career was seeing commentary about her looks in magazines and tabloids.

    One especially cruel article in a magazine, which she described as a “kick in the rubber parts,” actually left her in tears.

    90s star sharing her experience with harsh comments while filming the TV show that made her a fashion icon

    Image credits: Call Her Daddy

    “I called two of my friends, who happened to be male, because I knew they might know about it. And I was just like, sobbing. It felt so purposeful,” she said.

    While she received a lot of cruel criticism about her looks, SJP said that was probably “the only time” she “really cried about it,” according to theDaily Mail.

    SJP wondered if her critics would insult her appearance face-to-face

    90s star speaking during podcast, sharing experiences filming TV show that made her a fashion icon.

    Image credits: Call Her Daddy

    One of the things that still puzzles the Emmy award winner is how bold strangers can be when hiding behind a screen or a byline.

    While discussing the issue in the podcast, she wondered if the people who were criticizing her appearance “would say that to my face” if they were having a real conversation.

    90s star wearing a pink cowboy hat and animal print top, recalling harsh comments during TV show filming that made her a fashion icon

    Image credits: HBO

    “I didn’t feel like I could sit in a room and someone would say to me, ‘You’re really unattractive,’” SJP said. 

    “And then I could say, ‘Wow. First of all, that’s hard to hear. But second, why do you feel the need to comment?’”

    Parker explained that while she always thought of herself as confident, the unrelenting public commentary tested her in ways she was not prepared for.

    90s star with curly blonde hair outdoors, reflecting on harsh comments during filming that shaped her fashion icon status.

    Image credits: HBO

    “At that time, I thought I was a fairly confident person. But I think it really comes into question and is tested when you’re kind of filleted in a way,” she said.

    SJP admitted that she hasn’t watched the new Sex and the City spin-off series that she produces

    Screenshot of a comment praising a 90s star’s beauty despite harsh remarks received while filming a fashion-icon TV show.

    Comment praising 90s star's unique style and fashion sense that made her a lasting icon despite harsh filming reviews.

    Despite serving as an executive producer and lead actress in And Just Like That, Parker admitted she has not actually watched the show.

    The revival, which has received mixed reviews from critics and fans alike, is now entering its third season on HBO Max.

    90s star in stylish attire holding a glass, alongside a woman with curly hair, showcasing iconic 90s fashion on set.

    Image credits: Warner Bros.

    Many loyal viewers continue to tune in, even if only out of nostalgia for the original Sex and the City.

    Parker didn’t mention Kim Cattrall directly, but some fans couldn’t help but connect her comments to the long-standing rift between the two co-stars.

    90s star in stylish outfit revealing harsh comments received while filming TV show that made her a fashion icon

    Image credits: Warner Bros.

    Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones, declined to return for most of the new series, a decision that added fuel to rumors of an off-screen feud.

    Cattrall did appear briefly in the season two finale, but the two women reportedly did not film their scenes together.

    90s star in stylish black and white outfit standing at trailer door, showcasing fashion icon look from TV show filming.

    Image credits: sarahjessicaparker

    For years following the end of Sex and the City, SJP and Kim dismissed rumors that they had an ongoing feud, according to ELLE

    Fans, however, were convinced something was wrong when Kim refused to come back for a third Sex and the City film.

    In a later interview with Piers Morgan, Kim stated that she was “never really friends” with her co-stars.

    Netizens empathized with Sarah Jessica Parker’s sentiments, with many stating that she is beautiful inside and out

    Screenshot of a comment praising a 90s star as iconic despite harsh comments received during filming the TV show.

    Comment from Ryoichi Morita defending 90s star's looks amidst harsh comments during TV show filming.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing harsh comments received by a 90s star during a fashion icon TV show.

    Screenshot of a social media comment about not caring what others think, related to 90s star fashion icon harsh comments.

    Comment by Bella Ray discussing harsh comments and how 90s TV show made her a fashion icon despite negativity.

    Comment on social media praising 90s star for still looking stunning and beautiful, highlighting her lasting fashion icon status.

    Comment from 90s star discussing harsh remarks received while filming TV show that made her a fashion icon.

    Comment from Carlos Terrazas praising 90s star’s iconic fashion and unique looks that made her a style icon.

    Comment praising a 90s star known for harsh filming criticisms and becoming a fashion icon.

    90s star sharing harsh comments she received while filming a TV show that made her a fashion icon.

    Comment from Angelina Friedrich encouraging resilience, referencing a 90s star and fashion icon during TV show filming.

    Comment by Robin Counts sharing mixed opinions on style choices made for 90s star who became a fashion icon.

    Comment from 90s star Judy Fitzgerald about harsh remarks received during TV show filming that shaped her fashion icon status.

    Screenshot of comment praising the 90s star for not being a cookie cutter standard of beauty during filming.

    Comment on social media revealing harsh feedback received by 90s star during TV show that made her a fashion icon.

    Comment on social media praising 90s star for her uniqueness and impact as a fashion icon from TV show filming.

    Comment by John Todd discussing harsh comments received by 90s star while filming TV show that made her a fashion icon

    User comment praising a 90s star who became a fashion icon despite harsh TV show criticism.

    Comment on social media about harsh feedback received by 90s star during TV show filming, reflecting on fashion icon status.

    Comment from Nancy Cunningham supporting a 90s star by ignoring harsh comments during her fashion icon TV show filming.

    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Her looks are/were fine. It was her clothes on the original show that looked weird/odd/mismatched to me.

    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The thing that makes her beautiful, besides her unique look, amazing hair and fabulous sense of style, is her confidence and personality. That trumps any kind of idealized beauty standard that so many women are trying to achieve artificially.

