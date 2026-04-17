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Gay Dad Breaks Silence After Fierce Backlash Over Video “Mocking” Surrogate Baby Crying For “Mama”
Gay dad holding and smiling at baby on couch in a cozy living room, addressing backlash over video.
Social Issues, Society

Gay Dad Breaks Silence After Fierce Backlash Over Video “Mocking” Surrogate Baby Crying For “Mama”

seema.sinha Seema Sinha News Writer
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Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter Shane McAnally shared a clip of his five-month-old son, Texson Ray, on Instagram this week, which instantly went viral.

The video showed the infant, who was born via surrogacy, crying for “mama.” McAnally tried to tell him that he only has two dads to call on — himself and his husband, Michael Baum.

Highlights
  • Grammy-winning songwriter Shane McAnally faced backlash over a viral Instagram video of his and his husband’s five-month-old son crying “mama.”
  • Critics interpreted the video as the singer mocking the child’s calling for a mother, but McAnally dismissed the assertions.
  • He was backed by netizens, who explained why babies more often than not cry “mama” rather than “dada.”

The musician could be heard laughing while recording his son, which netizens interpreted as him mocking the child. They went on to argue that having gay parents is unnatural and that “a child always needs a mother.” 

McAnally dismissed the assertion in an April 17 interview with a leading news outlet. 

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    Gay dad speaking in a car, breaking silence after backlash over video involving surrogate baby crying for mama.

    Image credits: shanemcanally/Instagram

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    Speaking to the Daily Mail, McAnally said he was “shocked” by the furious reaction to the video.

    The musician said he shared the clip to be “self-deprecating,” as he and Baum found it funny that, while most babies find it easier to say “dada,” their baby went with “mama.”

    McAnally feels some people have taken the video “out of context.”

    Gay dad playing with surrogate baby on couch, responding to backlash over video of baby crying for mama.

    Image credits: shanemcanally/Instagram

    “Seeing them laugh and say there’s no mama feels so cold,” a netizen had commented under the video, while another called McAnally and Baum “cold-blooded criminals” for depriving the child of the motherly bond.

    “It’s not about politics. It’s about what’s right for the little one. My heart breaks for the baby,” a third noted.

    “Hurts to watch,” echoed the next.

    Gay dad holding surrogate baby on couch, sharing heartfelt moment amid backlash over video controversy.

    Image credits: shanemcanally/Instagram

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    McAnally, in his interview, claimed Texson is “the happiest baby in the world.”

    He added he “was appalled by what some people have been saying,” based on a brief clip.

    McAnally found supporters online who pushed back against critics with both humor and earnest responses

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    “This comment section is horrible. I can’t believe people in 2026 think this beautiful family is any different from others,” one said.

    “The baby is saying mama because the labial sound is physically the easiest to produce, not because he knows what’s normal,” another explained.

    “It’s very clear to me that they are joking around with the boy and not mocking him,” observed a third.

    “It’s so tragic that people jump to the absolute worst conclusions without applying an ounce of critical thinking,” a fourth conveyed.

    Tweet showing criticism about lack of parental instinct after backlash involving gay dad mocking surrogate baby crying.

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    Tweet by user AreOhEssEyeEe expressing emotional pain over a video involving a gay dad and surrogate baby crying.

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    “There are worse things to focus on in the world,” the next wrote.

    “Two mom family here. Our 3-year-old said, ‘Dad’ first, lol,” a separate user shared.

    McAnally had gushed about his son in a previous interview, calling him “perfect”

    Gay dad and family posing together indoors, smiling with a baby wrapped in a blanket in the center.

    Image credits: shanemcanally/Instagram

    Speaking to People soon after Texson’s birth on October 26 in San Diego, California, McAnally said his family fell “instantly in love” with the boy.

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    “He’s just perfect in every way,” he added.

    The musician, who also shares twins Dylan and Dash, born in 2013, with Michael Baum, went on to reveal that the latter was hesitant about expanding their family, but he eventually “came around.”

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    Gay dad sitting on a bed holding a sleeping baby with a pacifier amid backlash over surrogate baby video.

    Image credits: shanemcanally/Instagram

    McAnally shared that his roots inspired his son’s unique name.

    “Texson is about me being a Texan, and he is the son of a Texan, so that’s why it’s spelled the way it is,” McAnally explained.

    The baby’s middle name is the maiden name of McAnally’s grandmother.

    Screenshot of a tweet explaining the universal baby sound mama amid backlash at gay dad over surrogate baby crying.

    Image credits: ChanceComments

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing kids in foster care amid backlash towards gay dad over surrogate baby video.

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    As he and Baum pursued surrogacy for the second time, things progressed smoothly, which McAnally said he took as a sign.

    “I trust the way the universe does things, and it was all green lights,” he noted.

    The recent story concerning his son has put McAnally’s career in the spotlight

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    Two men dressed in black tuxedos posing on a pink carpet at the 76th Annual Tony Awards event.

    Image credits: michaelmcanallybaum/Instagram

    The 51-year-old has over two decades of experience in country music. 

    He is reported to have written and produced songs for artists including Sam Hunt, Miranda Lambert, and Kacey Musgraves.

    His best works include chart-topping numbers such as Follow Your Arrow and Merry Go ’Round. The latter earned him one of his four Grammys.

    According to Rolling Stone, McAnally’s songwriting blends traditional and contemporary country themes.

    “Good stuff,” a Redditor wrote about McAnally’s work. 

    “You can never replace the nurturing of a mother,” a netizen voiced

    Tweet from gay dad addressing backlash after video of surrogate baby crying, responding to public reaction and criticism.

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    Tweet from Old World Florida criticizing a video, highlighting gay dad backlash over mocking surrogate baby crying.

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    Screenshot of a tweet expressing anger in response to backlash against gay dad mocking surrogate baby crying.

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    Tweet criticizing gay dad after backlash over video mocking surrogate baby crying for mama, highlighting fierce public response.

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    Screenshot of a tweet expressing heartbreak over backlash faced by gay dad after video of surrogate baby crying.

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    Screenshot of a tweet from Jay Monahan Tracker showing reaction to backlash over gay dad mocking surrogate baby crying.

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    Tweet from a user criticizing a gay dad for mocking surrogate baby crying, expressing disgust and saying it is not funny.

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    Screenshot of a tweet showing backlash over a video involving a gay dad and a surrogate baby crying incident.

    Image credits: lata_jason

    Tweet reacting to surrogate baby crying for mama, expressing heartbreak amid backlash toward gay dad video.

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    Screenshot of a tweet discussing backlash as a gay dad responds to criticism over surrogate baby crying video.

    Image credits: KelleyGilliam22

    Screenshot of a tweet by William Gary Workman reacting emotionally amid backlash over surrogate baby crying video.

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    Screenshot of a tweet by a gay dad responding to backlash over video mocking surrogate baby crying for mama.

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    Tweet from user Grindafrapjis reacting to backlash over video of surrogate baby crying, mentioning gay dad response.

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    Screenshot of a Twitter reply criticizing a video mocking a surrogate baby crying, related to a gay dad backlash.

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    Tweet criticizing gay dad mocking surrogate baby crying, sparking fierce backlash and emotional responses online.

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    Screenshot of a tweet showing backlash and criticism directed at a gay dad after video mocking surrogate baby crying.

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    Tweet response disputing claims about surrogate baby crying for mama in backlash against gay dad video.

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    Screenshot of a tweet from gay dad Ricky Vander responding to backlash over video mocking surrogate baby crying mama.

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    Tweet from Eric Shay Howard defending gay dad amid backlash over video mocking surrogate baby crying for mama.

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    Tweet by a user responding to backlash involving a gay dad and a surrogate baby crying for mama topic.

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    Tweet discussing infant mouth movements in response to backlash over gay dad video mocking surrogate baby crying.

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    Poll Question

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    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
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    kerirodonnell avatar
    meeeeeeeeeeee
    meeeeeeeeeeee
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    babies understand language - the parent doesn't seem aware of this...poor baby is being told your mama isn't here when the baby is likely thinking mama is one of them, so of course the baby is sad. Like don't anybody be a parent to a baby and tell the baby that their mama doesn't exist.

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    ravens2337_1 avatar
    Joey
    Joey
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    McAnally?? REALLY!! 😂😂😂😂 Fúcking hilarious!!

    -1
    -1point
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    kerirodonnell avatar
    meeeeeeeeeeee
    meeeeeeeeeeee
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    babies understand language - the parent doesn't seem aware of this...poor baby is being told your mama isn't here when the baby is likely thinking mama is one of them, so of course the baby is sad. Like don't anybody be a parent to a baby and tell the baby that their mama doesn't exist.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ravens2337_1 avatar
    Joey
    Joey
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    McAnally?? REALLY!! 😂😂😂😂 Fúcking hilarious!!

    -1
    -1point
    reply
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