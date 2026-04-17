Gay Dad Breaks Silence After Fierce Backlash Over Video “Mocking” Surrogate Baby Crying For “Mama”

ADVERTISEMENT

Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter Shane McAnally shared a clip of his five-month-old son, Texson Ray, on Instagram this week, which instantly went viral.

The video showed the infant, who was born via surrogacy, crying for “mama.” McAnally tried to tell him that he only has two dads to call on — himself and his husband, Michael Baum.

Highlights Grammy-winning songwriter Shane McAnally faced backlash over a viral Instagram video of his and his husband’s five-month-old son crying “mama.”

Critics interpreted the video as the singer mocking the child’s calling for a mother, but McAnally dismissed the assertions.

He was backed by netizens, who explained why babies more often than not cry “mama” rather than “dada.”

The musician could be heard laughing while recording his son, which netizens interpreted as him mocking the child. They went on to argue that having gay parents is unnatural and that “a child always needs a mother.”

McAnally dismissed the assertion in an April 17 interview with a leading news outlet.

RELATED:

A gay father broke his silence over his baby asking for mom in a viral video

Image credits: shanemcanally/Instagram

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to the Daily Mail, McAnally said he was “shocked” by the furious reaction to the video.

The musician said he shared the clip to be “self-deprecating,” as he and Baum found it funny that, while most babies find it easier to say “dada,” their baby went with “mama.”

McAnally feels some people have taken the video “out of context.”

Image credits: shanemcanally/Instagram

“Seeing them laugh and say there’s no mama feels so cold,” a netizen had commented under the video, while another called McAnally and Baum “cold-blooded criminals” for depriving the child of the motherly bond.

“It’s not about politics. It’s about what’s right for the little one. My heart breaks for the baby,” a third noted.

“Hurts to watch,” echoed the next.

Image credits: shanemcanally/Instagram

ADVERTISEMENT

McAnally, in his interview, claimed Texson is “the happiest baby in the world.”

He added he “was appalled by what some people have been saying,” based on a brief clip.

McAnally found supporters online who pushed back against critics with both humor and earnest responses

View this post on Instagram A post shared by shane mcanally (@shanemcanally)

ADVERTISEMENT

“This comment section is horrible. I can’t believe people in 2026 think this beautiful family is any different from others,” one said.

“The baby is saying mama because the labial sound is physically the easiest to produce, not because he knows what’s normal,” another explained.

“It’s very clear to me that they are joking around with the boy and not mocking him,” observed a third.

“It’s so tragic that people jump to the absolute worst conclusions without applying an ounce of critical thinking,” a fourth conveyed.

Image credits: AllDeezAliens

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: AreOhEssEyeEe

“There are worse things to focus on in the world,” the next wrote.

“Two mom family here. Our 3-year-old said, ‘Dad’ first, lol,” a separate user shared.

McAnally had gushed about his son in a previous interview, calling him “perfect”

Image credits: shanemcanally/Instagram

Speaking to People soon after Texson’s birth on October 26 in San Diego, California, McAnally said his family fell “instantly in love” with the boy.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He’s just perfect in every way,” he added.

The musician, who also shares twins Dylan and Dash, born in 2013, with Michael Baum, went on to reveal that the latter was hesitant about expanding their family, but he eventually “came around.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: shanemcanally/Instagram

McAnally shared that his roots inspired his son’s unique name.

“Texson is about me being a Texan, and he is the son of a Texan, so that’s why it’s spelled the way it is,” McAnally explained.

The baby’s middle name is the maiden name of McAnally’s grandmother.

Image credits: ChanceComments

Image credits: monkieboy99

ADVERTISEMENT

As he and Baum pursued surrogacy for the second time, things progressed smoothly, which McAnally said he took as a sign.

“I trust the way the universe does things, and it was all green lights,” he noted.

The recent story concerning his son has put McAnally’s career in the spotlight

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: michaelmcanallybaum/Instagram

The 51-year-old has over two decades of experience in country music.

He is reported to have written and produced songs for artists including Sam Hunt, Miranda Lambert, and Kacey Musgraves.

His best works include chart-topping numbers such as Follow Your Arrow and Merry Go ’Round. The latter earned him one of his four Grammys.

According to Rolling Stone, McAnally’s songwriting blends traditional and contemporary country themes.

“Good stuff,” a Redditor wrote about McAnally’s work.

“You can never replace the nurturing of a mother,” a netizen voiced

Image credits: HVNYrefugee

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: OldWorldFL

Image credits: Vox_Oculi

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: IfindRetards

Image credits: hilltopjennifer

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: jaymontracker

Image credits: PatriotMomUSA

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: lata_jason

Image credits: RosaryQuotes123

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: KelleyGilliam22

Image credits: WilliamGaryWor1

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: TikiSmokee

Image credits: grindafrathjis

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: restoretheW

Image credits: AdamsDesir6845

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: EndWokeness

Image credits: AngelaV98224231

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: ricky_vander00

Image credits: ericshayhoward

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Yofinks

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Angie1918966657