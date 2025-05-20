ADVERTISEMENT

These photos capture moments in California's urban settings when chaos played art director and the environment became an unconscious stage. People — and sometimes dogs — were linked by an invisible thread: a shared gesture, a mirrored posture, a peculiar synchronicity that vanished as quickly as it appeared.

The accidental symmetries are so bizarre they seem staged — yet each frame is raw theater: reality, untouched and unposed. This is what it looks like when an urban setting dreams out loud.

More info: edovephotos.myportfolio.com | Instagram | Facebook