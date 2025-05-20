ADVERTISEMENT

These photos capture moments in California's urban settings when chaos played art director and the environment became an unconscious stage. People — and sometimes dogs — were linked by an invisible thread: a shared gesture, a mirrored posture, a peculiar synchronicity that vanished as quickly as it appeared.

The accidental symmetries are so bizarre they seem staged — yet each frame is raw theater: reality, untouched and unposed. This is what it looks like when an urban setting dreams out loud.

More info: edovephotos.myportfolio.com | Instagram | Facebook

#1

This Is What It Looks Like When Urban Settings Dream Out Loud

    #2

    This Is What It Looks Like When Urban Settings Dream Out Loud

    #3

    This Is What It Looks Like When Urban Settings Dream Out Loud

    #4

    This Is What It Looks Like When Urban Settings Dream Out Loud

    #5

    This Is What It Looks Like When Urban Settings Dream Out Loud

    #6

    This Is What It Looks Like When Urban Settings Dream Out Loud

    #7

    This Is What It Looks Like When Urban Settings Dream Out Loud

    #8

    This Is What It Looks Like When Urban Settings Dream Out Loud

    #9

    This Is What It Looks Like When Urban Settings Dream Out Loud

    #10

    This Is What It Looks Like When Urban Settings Dream Out Loud

    #11

    This Is What It Looks Like When Urban Settings Dream Out Loud

    #12

    This Is What It Looks Like When Urban Settings Dream Out Loud

    #13

    This Is What It Looks Like When Urban Settings Dream Out Loud

    #14

    This Is What It Looks Like When Urban Settings Dream Out Loud

    #15

    This Is What It Looks Like When Urban Settings Dream Out Loud

    #16

    This Is What It Looks Like When Urban Settings Dream Out Loud

    #17

    This Is What It Looks Like When Urban Settings Dream Out Loud

    #18

    This Is What It Looks Like When Urban Settings Dream Out Loud

    #19

    This Is What It Looks Like When Urban Settings Dream Out Loud

    #20

    This Is What It Looks Like When Urban Settings Dream Out Loud

