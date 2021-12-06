I'm a photographer based in Warsaw, Poland. I was always fascinated with the views of the world from above. When I was 16 years old, I started taking photos from the roofs of Warsaw skyscrapers. Later I met my future wife, who was also doing rooftop photography. One day she was invited to fly over Warsaw in a plane with a student pilot, and that's how aerial photography appeared in our lives. I wrote about our first project here. This has let us spread our wings!

Poland From The Sky is a dream come true: the effect of passion that became our lives. I chose some of the photos and described them so you can see some amazing places in Poland and fall in love with them!

We made a list of places to photograph in Poland. This is what the final map looked like

Photos were taken from planes, balloons, drones... but a helicopter gave us the most freedom

We opened an exhibition of our aerial photographs on the 35th floor of a skyscraper in Warsaw, where the premiere of our photobook "Poland From The Sky" took place. Check out the photographs below!

