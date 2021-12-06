8Kviews
“Poland From The Sky”: We Took Aerial Pictures Of Poland That Might Make You Fall In Love With Our Country (32 New Pics)
I'm a photographer based in Warsaw, Poland. I was always fascinated with the views of the world from above. When I was 16 years old, I started taking photos from the roofs of Warsaw skyscrapers. Later I met my future wife, who was also doing rooftop photography. One day she was invited to fly over Warsaw in a plane with a student pilot, and that's how aerial photography appeared in our lives. I wrote about our first project here. This has let us spread our wings!
Poland From The Sky is a dream come true: the effect of passion that became our lives. I chose some of the photos and described them so you can see some amazing places in Poland and fall in love with them!
We made a list of places to photograph in Poland. This is what the final map looked like
Photos were taken from planes, balloons, drones... but a helicopter gave us the most freedom
We opened an exhibition of our aerial photographs on the 35th floor of a skyscraper in Warsaw, where the premiere of our photobook "Poland From The Sky" took place. Check out the photographs below!
Warsaw In The Clouds
In Autumn we were able to capture the Polish capital in a sea of fog. Looking at the history of Warsaw, this photo is quite symbolic - the city was nearly completely destroyed in World War II, but thanks to the people of Warsaw, it was rebuilt and has risen like the phoenix from the ashes.
I love aerial photography for a few reasons. From above you can see more. It takes you to another world. You need a lot of concentration and imagination to shoot great photos, but also to analyze and understand them as a viewer. In the air, there are many things you can't predict, so you need to decide very quickly. One photograph taken from above can tell us about many things at once - a history of a place, its people, architecture, location. Also, the world from a bird's eye view seems much smaller.
The Historic Center Of Krakow
Krakow was once the Polish capital city, and still is one of the most beautiful cities.
In the picture, you can see the Wawel Royal Castle and the historic part of town, surrounded by the Planty gardens, (created in place of the old city walls). The town's square seen in the background is the biggest in Europe - it is 656ft x 656ft big.
The castle is *amazing* to visit, IMO. I planned to go back in 20202, but yeah, that virus thing... *sigh*
The Pieniny Archipelago
Flying over the sea of fog and seeing Pieniny mountains rising above the clouds was a unique and mystical experience. It looks like an archipelago, not mountains at all!
In the last couple of years, we made aerial projects about Warsaw, the Silesia region, and the biggest Polish cities. But for us, it wasn't enough! 5 years ago we came up with the idea to publish a book about the whole of Poland seen from above. To fly above the places which are unique, important, or just beautiful. We wanted to capture modern Poland, but also show its historic context. We were looking for the places well known, the ones from the UNESCO Heritage list, or the beautiful and hidden places. Cities, national parks, rivers, lakes, castles, palaces, sea, mountains - places describing Poland.
Gdańsk From Above
Gdansk was once the biggest city in Poland and had the biggest port of the Baltic Sea.
In the photo, you can see the old fortifications, not visible from the ground level.
I did a tourist boat trip from Gdansk, and you really don't get to see this. The spit of land in the top left is a very long sandbar with a tourist resort called Hel on the end of it. I've been to Hel and back, on the Road to Hel, the Boat to Hel and the Train from Hel (it was several hours late)!
The End Or The Beginning Of Poland
The Hel Peninsula is 35 kilometers long and is one of the greatest unique features of Poland.
I like aviation, but still, it is photography that absorbs me the most. We live in times of Instagram, thinking everything has been already photographed and there is nothing we haven't seen. But then when you want to check how some places look like from the air, there aren't any photos of them! I always look for the best shot, interesting flight routes, to take photos not seen before. But it was very difficult to visit all the places, find planes and pilots nearby, coordinate it with weather to have the best light possible. Many times we were driving at night to the other end of Poland, to be there when the sun rises. We caught the light and learned.
Auschwitz Birkenau
Included on the UNESCO Heritage list as a testimony to one of the biggest crimes against humanity in the history of the world. This concentration camp was the place of mass murder of about 1.5 million people in the years 1940-1945. We wanted to show not only beautiful but important (even tragic) places.
Warsaw By Night
This is the actual night panorama of the Polish capital city - Warsaw. In this photo, you can see at least 30 skyscrapers, and half of them are 492ft or higher.
Our mission was to show and prove that Poland is a very modern, interesting, and diverse country. That it's our common good, and we have a fascinating heritage. That we, Poles, don't know many things about our country, and it is worth visiting for foreigners. That there is much more in Poland than politics, differences, or divisions. People like our photos because they take them to another world and make them change perspective - not only in looking at photos but looking at reality too. The book we published is the essence of Poland.
Abstract Shapes
These shapes are in fact created by ash wastes of Belchatow Power Plant.
Star Of Subcarpathia
Łańcut Palace is composed of star-shaped fortifications.
I love the autumn foliage! And the contrast between the green space and old trees of the fortress, and the newer parts of the city.
Solina Lake
Dam in Solina created one of the most picturesque lakes in Poland.
River's End
A place, where after 650 miles Vistula, the longest Polish river, flows into the Baltic Sea.
Tatra Mountains
This mountain range is partially Polish, but mostly Slovakian. In the center of the frame, you can see Morskie Oko - the biggest Tatra lake and the tourist shelter. To the right, there is a Rysy peak (8198 ft AMSL), the highest place in Poland.
Marina In Gdynia
Winter creates fantastic landscapes!
Pol'and'rock Festival
The camp field from above.
🤣 it reminds me of the polished rocks bins; that you sometimes see at souvenir shops.🤔🥴<(wow that was oddly specific am I weird?) 😜<(oh well)🤣
The Biggest Desert In Europe
The Błędowska Desert isn't a work of nature, but of man. A few centuries ago local forests were cut down for the needs of silver and lead smelters.
Yeah, this... this is why we have to *think* .... There's places around the world where human carelessness/greed....
Biebrzanski National Park
It's the biggest national park in Poland, located in the northeastern part of the country. The river here creates a muddy terrain. It's hard to reach from the ground, but a perfect place for many bird species.
That looks like a big wetland habitat; I bet there are a LOT of birds and other animals who live there!
The Island Of Kings
Ostrów Lednicki is a mysterious place. Probably here the Baptism of Poland happened, and the first ruler of Polish tribes - Mieszko I - had one of his seats.
Flying In A Doorless Plane
Without doors, it's much easier to frame, but the cold wind may become a huge problem.
The Ideal City
Zamość was founded by the 16th-century magnate Jan Zamoyski, and for this purpose, he hired a designer from the Italian city of Padua - Bernardo Morando. How did they manage to create such a complete form without looking at this Pearl of the Renaissance from the air, just like us?
What's cool and visible in this photo is that the urban layout that referred to the human body. The palace was supposed to be the head, the main street crossing the city was the backbone with the Market Square in the place of the heart.
Mystery Castle
The lower Silesia region is full of all kinds of castles and palaces. The Czocha Castle seen in the photo was a major film set element for over 30 movies.
Amazing Rivers
The winding paths of Wieprz River.
That's a perfect example of the late life of a river, when it meanders all over a basin it created. Beautiful!
The Fortress Of Kłodzko
From above it looks like a star!
An Alien Plant
It's a waste container for the side effect of copper production.
The Winter Is Coming
During one of the flights in Autumn, we saw an amazing spectacle of nature - storks getting ready for their departure to warm countries.
Malbork Castle
The mighty Malbork Castle is the biggest castle not only in Poland but the whole of Europe! It was one of the capital cities of a Teutonic Order. Now it's on the UNESCO Heritage List.
Katowice By Night
This Upper Silesian City is the heart of the agglomeration. It's one of the brightest places on the night map of Poland.
The Land Of Great Masurian Lakes
In the photo, you can see the biggest lake in Poland - Śniardwy. It's nearly as big as Toruń!
The Oldest In Poland
Lower Silesian Złotoryja is the oldest city in Poland - it was founded in 1211.
Beautiful town. How about Sandomierz? Do you have pictures of it too?
The Versilles Of Podlasie
Branicki Palace in Białystok holds its resemblance to the original Versaille in France.
And another for my "When I go back" list.... And check out that traffic circle lower left. :-)
The Farmlands Of Małopolska
This looks like another quilt... the bright greens and browns are really striking.
Solar Energy
Witnica Solar Park is the biggest solar park in Poland. From air, you can see more and more places like this built all around the country.
At Work
POLAND ON AIR - Aleksandra Łogusz and Maciej Margas - at work!
In my opinion Poland is a beautiful,and diverse landscape. Thank you for sharing your country's views from the sky.😎👍
For some reason I've always imagined Poland in black and white -- probably from the old WWII footage, But it's truly lovely, with all the old castles and fortresses and ramparts and rivers and mountains -- what a beautiful country you live in!
This is my mission, to change stereotypes and promote Poland abroad. It is difficult since even Polish medias and offices don't help much
Stunning photographs, thank you for sharing! I really enjoyed looking at these, and learning a bit about Poland.
You're welcome! Find more on our YouTube channel Poland On Air
Lovely! As Em Watson says here, stunning photos and I learned some about Poland! Thank you!
