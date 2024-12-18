71 Interesting Facts That Even Know-It-Alls Might Find Surprising
Isaac Newton, one of the most intelligent men in history, discovered gravity, proposed laws of motion, invented telescope and developed calculus mainly because he was driven by curiosity. His relentless desire to know and learn something new changed the way we see the world and his legacy continues to influence science and our worldview to this day.To awaken our curiosity for knowledge that can help us achieve great things, we present you with a list full of interesting facts, collected by the ‘FactsPidia’ Instagram account. Scroll down to find them and upvote the ones that threw you for a loop.
For us to stay curious, it’s important to find time in our day that we can dedicate to reading about new research or learning novel activities. If you struggle to branch out of your usual area of interests to keep your fascination about the world alive, we got your back with some additional rare facts from experts who come from various fields of expertise.
In a previous interview with Bored Panda broadcast meteorologist Janice Davila told us that one of the most unknown pieces of information from her profession is that weather radars are tilted at a half-degree (1/2°) angle.
“This means that when you or someone else opens a weather app only to see that it says it's raining, it actually means the radar is detecting the rain at 1/2 degree up rather than looking at the surface. If you're not seeing any rain, it's because it's evaporated by the time it passed the radar, reaching the surface,” she explained.
Meanwhile, Mark Janes, a chartered biologist and scientist, revealed in a past interview that life is inherently simple, with carbon being its main ingredient. It’s an element that can be found everywhere, from living things and air to the ocean, rocks and fossils. Carbon is essential to all life on Earth, even humans, as it makes up fats and carbohydrates that make up molecules and our DNA, which makes up our bodies.
Another unusual piece of information about our world that meteorologist, atmospheric scientist, and owner of Makens Weather, Matt Makens, told us in a previous interview is that there’s an extreme weight of moisture in the air. “Especially within thunderstorms that are miles high and carry large hail...the tremendous amount of upward wind to enable all of that water and ice to stay in the air is mind-blowing to us as observers when we watch those thunderstorms pass through.”
These experts are also driven by curiosity and still have some mysteries they would like to find out in their field of expertise. For example, Davila is trying to see if the rise and fall of barometric pressure can be related to migraines. While Makens wants to discover the driving forces behind warm and cool phases of a natural climate pattern across the tropical Pacific—El Niño and La Niña. Until now, no one was able to exactly pinpoint why they occur.
“Today, we can accurately—more or less—predict these features out to a year or maybe two. To be able to forecast these patterns several years in advance would be of tremendous economic gain for the hundreds of industries that rely upon risk management practices protecting from changes those ocean-atmosphere patterns create,” explains Makens.
Keeping ourselves informed about our world not only expands our worldview and kindles our curiosity but also helps us stay safe against phenomenon like weather. “I highly recommend people knowing the basics about the weather, especially hazard safety when it comes to storms,” says Davila. “Due to climate change, storms are getting more aggressive, therefore people should be more aware of how to react during nocturnal tornadoes, floods, hurricanes, and anything else that may not be typical for their region.”
