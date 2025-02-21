ADVERTISEMENT

Each of us learns by different means. For some, reading a book about WWII sounds like the perfect Sunday evening. Others prefer to learn by listening; podcasts, YouTube, or even the good ol' radio. But a whopping 65% of Americans are visual learners, meaning they learn best through images and videos.

Pages like Not Common Facts then are a great place for curious minds. With 6.1 million followers, it's one of the most popular pages on Instagram where people can learn lesser-known facts. Do you know what "husband storage pods" are at malls in China? And did you know that dogs who have dog friends live longer? Find these and more intriguing facts as you scroll down!

More info: Instagram