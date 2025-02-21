ADVERTISEMENT

Each of us learns by different means. For some, reading a book about WWII sounds like the perfect Sunday evening. Others prefer to learn by listening; podcasts, YouTube, or even the good ol' radio. But a whopping 65% of Americans are visual learners, meaning they learn best through images and videos.

Pages like Not Common Facts then are a great place for curious minds. With 6.1 million followers, it's one of the most popular pages on Instagram where people can learn lesser-known facts. Do you know what "husband storage pods" are at malls in China? And did you know that dogs who have dog friends live longer? Find these and more intriguing facts as you scroll down!

More info: Instagram

#1

Person relaxing in bed with light filtering through blinds, accompanied by text suggesting laziness links to intelligence.

    #2

    Hypersonic plane over Earth with a text overlay about its global travel capability; curious about the world.

    #3

    Woman covering face near U.S. flag, highlighting curious facts about world happiness rankings.

    #4

    Dog in a forest with text explaining CGI tails used in movies for excited dogs; world curiosity fact.

    #5

    Gaming pod in a Chinese mall for men while their wives shop, highlighting curious world facts.

    #6

    Golden retriever with text overlay about dogs getting grumpier with age, similar to humans, curious world facts.

    #7

    A woman sits on a couch looking contemplative, with text about hearing your name and brain health.

    #8

    Woman stressed at home with children, illustrating world curiosity about parenting stress study outcome.

    #9

    Rare twin elephant calves walking together with an adult elephant on grassy terrain.

    #10

    Curious about the world: Tortoise credited with saving species from extinction by having over 800 offspring.

    #11

    Baby elephant tries to hide behind a pole after eating sugarcane at night.

    #12

    Astronauts on an ocean planet inspired by Interstellar, with a text fact about time passage on Miller's planet.

    #13

    Married couple discovers a childhood photo of themselves together, highlighting quirky world facts.

    #14

    Woman smiling while wearing a cross necklace, with quote about attention and help by Naomi Campbell; curious world facts theme.

    #15

    Elderly couple smiling in front of a house; average age of homebuyers in the U.S. is 56 in 2024.

    #16

    A couple at a dinner table, one person looking irritated. Misophonia fact text overlayed.

    #17

    Camels covered in snow in the Saudi Arabian desert, highlighting unusual weather worldwide.

    #18

    Couple at their wedding with Burger King logo, story about Burger and King's wedding paid by Burger King, interesting world fact.

    #19

    Man in front of a flooded landscape, text overlay about a 14,000-acre flood caused for personal reasons.

    #20

    Two golden retriever dogs facing each other outdoors, illustrating a fact about dogs living longer with canine friends.

    #21

    Family decorating a Christmas tree together, smiling and joyful during the holiday season.

    #22

    Woman pointing a finger at a child holding a toy car, highlighting parenting effects on developing overthinking.

    #23

    Hand holding a 'dumbphone' with apps blurred in the background; highlighting curious facts about the world and social media.

    #24

    Hospital scene with a woman holding three newborn triplets, highlighting a remarkable world fact.

    #25

    Couple embracing, smiling; man with beard. Study suggests bearded men as stable romantic partners.

    #26

    Incomplete bridge with people standing on top, linked to a Google Maps mishap; curious world facts image.

    #27

    Curious dogs playing with a sneeze to signal it's just fun, not a fight.

    #28

    NASA discovers potential alien life traces on Mars with web-like structures.

    #29

    Millennial dad reading with child, highlighting modern parenting trends and world facts insights.

    #30

    Driver in a car with Mercedes and BMW logos, highlighting study about drivers cutting off others, curious world fact.

    #31

    Pizza on a wooden board outdoors, with text suggesting it's healthier for breakfast than cereals.

    #32

    A man hanging with paper stacks in a forest, illustrating a fact about CD data capacity.

    #33

    Curious dog sniffing the floor, illustrating interesting facts about canine behavior related to human presence.

    #34

    Metal sculpture with googly eyes in Oregon, part of city request to residents, representing curiosity about the world.

    #35

    Smiling woman in a yellow raincoat enjoying a rainy day in the city, highlighting curiosity about the world.

    #36

    Lab-grown wood from stem cells might stop deforestation, with stacked logs and a lab sample shown.

    #37

    Woman in a red dress posing on stairs; text explains adopting an alter ego can reduce anxiety, known as the "Batman effect."

    #38

    Costco butter recall sign highlights label missing 'contains milk', with large butter stacks in front of the store.

    #39

    Elderly woman drinking Guinness, sharing her secrets about beer and staying single for longevity, relating to world facts curiosity.

    #40

    Protesters hold signs and a trans flag, highlighting facts about new Ohio Senate bill on school restrooms.

    #41

    Indian bison, one of the most muscular animals on Earth, stands in a grassy field, with an Indian flag icon visible.

    #42

    Child offers emotional advice in subway, sign reads "Emotional Advice $2", with a seated man smiling, illustrating global curiosity.

    #43

    Person in water with German flag, text about Berlin allowing topless swimming in public pools.

    #44

    Person holding a plunger near a toilet; a fact about "Brown Friday" being the busiest day for plumbers is displayed.

    #45

    Two people dancing on a sidewalk captured on Google Maps, with overlay text about a girl finding a picture of her late friend.

    #46

    Glasses of drinks with ice and lemon at a bar, alongside text about a new discovery that reduces blood alcohol.

    #47

    Prisoner with toothache behind bars; unique escape story.

    #48

    Lab-created diamond under a microscope, highlighting innovation for curious minds. Text reads: "Diamonds can be created in just 15 minutes."

    #49

    Man smiling with caption about returning to acting due to financial needs, part of curious world facts series.

    #50

    Children play-fighting with serious woman in background; fact about younger siblings and jail.

    #51

    Nissan and Honda logos on building with text about a merger to become one company by 2025, related to curious facts about the world.

    #52

    Man sitting on a toilet, using a phone, highlighting a health fact warning about toilet time limit for curious world facts.

    #53

    Plastic bottle floating in water, Japanese flag inset; researchers create sea-degradable plastic leaving no microplastics.

    #54

    Two dolphins leap from the ocean, highlighting curious facts about dolphin partnerships lasting up to 15 years.

    #55

    Man with a dog sitting under a tree, highlighting a surprising fact about a misdiagnosis and unnecessary chemotherapy.

    #56

    Man covered with toilet paper sitting in a chair, illustrating a curious fact about bathroom habits.

    #57

    Man writing goals, with text emphasizing increased success by 42%, conveying curiosity about the world.

    #58

    Elderly couple showcasing their 81-year marriage, sharing marriage advice.

    #59

    Woman wearing a mask amid virus outbreak, representing curious world facts.

    #60

    Couple smiling in bed with a fact overlay about health benefits of frequent intercourse and heart attack risk.

    #61

    Woman in an office setting with text about working shifts affecting brain aging, related to world facts.

    #62

    Helicopter airlifts a cow from Switzerland mountains for veterinary care, highlighting curious world facts.

    #63

    A woman in a lab coat gently pets a dog, relating to a fact about anti-aging drugs for dogs expected in 2026.

    #64

    Young adult sleeping on a couch, illustrating a fact about Americans aged 18-29 living with their parents.

    #65

    Japanese village with sprinklers activated for fire detection, showcasing unique safety feature.

    #66

    Axe on a woodpile outside a cabin, suggesting intriguing facts about chopping wood and testosterone levels.

    #67

    Woman sleeping peacefully in a bed with a fact about happiness, sleep, and everyday life.

    #68

    Woman with blue eyes holding a drink, highlighting a theory about alcohol tolerance, in an elegant setting.

    #69

    A man and woman stand smiling at a groundbreaking event with shovels, related to world curiosity facts.

    #70

    A couple enjoying hot air balloons in a scenic landscape, capturing memories for curious world explorers.

    #71

    Man in a suit outdoors with a quote about staying out of discussions, promoting curiosity about the world.

    #72

    A mother lovingly holds her baby, highlighting a curious world fact about embryo preservation and birth timelines.

    #73

    Person in gym holding coffee, suggesting drinking coffee before workout may burn more fat. Curious world facts context.

    #74

    Border collie in forest, aiding replanting efforts in wildfire-devastated areas.

    #75

    Woman eating pasta in a restaurant, looking happy; study finds pasta brings more happiness than music and sports.

    #76

    Louis Vuitton lobster-shaped bag held by a person, highlighting unique fashion for the curious.

    #77

    Nintendo 64 console with cartridges and controller, highlighting its return in 2025 with a 4K update.

    #78

    Police officer with breathalyzer next to a car referencing curious world facts.

