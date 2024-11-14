Bored Panda was so intrigued by some of the facts on the Insta page, that we just could not help doing a deep dive down the rabbit hole to find out more information. One of the sadder facts on the page focuses on the “king of the jungle”. And states that "there are more lion statues in the world than there are real lions in the wild."

While we don’t necessarily find that hard to believe, we would prefer for it not to be true. “Only an estimated 24,000 wild lions remain,” revealed the big cat conservationist, Panthera. “Recent research from Panthera’s Lion Director and Oxford University’s Wildlife Conservation Research Unit estimates the global lion population was as large as 200,000 in 1900 and that it decreased to 90,000 in 1970.”

Some of the reasons for the decrease include illegal wildlife trade targeting lion meat and other body parts, habitat loss, and human-cat conflict, which Panthera says is due to "the real or perceived threat that lions pose to livestock."