It is said that truth is stranger than fiction and if you’ve ever read some truly unbelievable facts, you might understand why. There's just some stuff in the world that can leaves you thinking “it can’t be true”. But a quick fact-check reveals that is (f)actually is.

Not Common Facts has clocked up an impressive following of over 6.1 million people. The Instagram page shares “facts, breaking news and viral content”. Some you might never have known. Others you might battle to believe. Keep scrolling for our personal favorites from the page, and don’t forget to upvote yours.

#1

rona_ld1654 Report

#2

Interesting-Facts-Ig-Notcommonfacts

notcommonfacts Report

ohxrkqra avatar
Kira Okah
Kira Okah
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Had a baby owl sleep on me, she was perched upright on my wrist. This phenomenon has only ever been observed in captivity. Perhaps it is due to the safety that they do not have in the wild? If a wild owl did this, they would get quickly eaten.

#3

Interesting-Facts-Ig-Notcommonfacts

notcommonfacts Report

Bored Panda was so intrigued by some of the facts on the Insta page, that we just could not help doing a deep dive down the rabbit hole to find out more information. One of the sadder facts on the page focuses on the “king of the jungle”. And states that "there are more lion statues in the world than there are real lions in the wild."

While we don’t necessarily find that hard to believe, we would prefer for it not to be true. “Only an estimated 24,000 wild lions remain,” revealed the big cat conservationist, Panthera. “Recent research from Panthera’s Lion Director and Oxford University’s Wildlife Conservation Research Unit estimates the global lion population was as large as 200,000 in 1900 and that it decreased to 90,000 in 1970.”

Some of the reasons for the decrease include illegal wildlife trade targeting lion meat and other body parts, habitat loss, and human-cat conflict, which Panthera says is due to "the real or perceived threat that lions pose to livestock."
#4

Interesting-Facts-Ig-Notcommonfacts

rona_ld1654 Report

tabbygirl04152020 avatar
Tabitha
Tabitha
Community Member
31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That family 1000% saved that dog’s life. See what adopting, instead of buying, can do?

#5

Interesting-Facts-Ig-Notcommonfacts

notcommonfacts Report

j-vagabond avatar
General Anaesthesia
General Anaesthesia
Community Member
55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No. Since autumn 2023, only citizens of the EU/EEA or Switzerland can study for free, while all other students have to pay tuition fees.

#6

Interesting-Facts-Ig-Notcommonfacts

rona_ld1654 Report

It would be difficult to count the exact number of statues throughout the world. And we couldn’t find concrete stats. But to put things into perspective, London alone has 10,000 lion statues. That's according to a photographer who once tried to capture all of them.

While the number of live lions is going down, new lion statues are being made. As Marbleism reports, “Large Lion statues have been created for centuries, dating back to ancient Egypt and Mesopotamia. Some of the most famous lion statues in the world include the Guardian lions of the Forbidden City in Beijing, the Lion of Lucerne in Switzerland, and the Trafalgar Square Lions in London.” And just a few months ago, a New Orleans man made headlines for putting a giant lion statue on his roof.

#7

Interesting-Facts-Ig-Notcommonfacts

notcommonfacts Report

nuberiffic
nuberiffic
Community Member
54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We have two horse who are best friends. They get really upset if they're separated

#8

Interesting-Facts-Ig-Notcommonfacts

rona_ld1654 Report

nuberiffic
nuberiffic
Community Member
56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Don't bother with Bondi though. I went saw it recently and couldn't believe how small and uninteresting it was. All my life is heard about how it was *the* beach in Australia, but upon seeing it, it was just so mundane.

#9

Interesting-Facts-Ig-Notcommonfacts

notcommonfacts Report

Another post that caught our attention was this one: The “dead” man who came back to life after the ambulance he was traveling in hit a pothole. While the story seems bizarre, it turns out that it’s been widely reported by several news outlets. And not on April Fools.

The reports go something like this: An 80-year-old man’s relatives started preparing for his memorial, soon after he was declared dead by doctors in January this year. Darshan Singh Brar’s body was being transported from the hospital in Patiala, India to his home near a place called Karnal. NDTV reported that “mourning relatives had gathered, food had been laid out and wood had been collected for his funeral, when the ambulance hit a pothole.”

#10

Interesting-Facts-Ig-Notcommonfacts

rona_ld1654 Report

Janissary35680
Janissary35680
Community Member
30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"What are the exact criteria for being "poor and hungry?"" the lawyer asks.

#11

Interesting-Facts-Ig-Notcommonfacts

notcommonfacts Report

Alexia
Alexia
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Only when the father is not a misogynistic, narcissist a*****e.

#12

Interesting-Facts-Ig-Notcommonfacts

notcommonfacts Report

CoMa4
CoMa4
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How heartbreaking. I can’t imagine being one of his students and finding that out. 😢

The man’s grandson was with him in the back of the ambulance and noticed his hand moving, after the sudden pothole jolt. Upon noticing a heartbeat, the paramedics headed straight to the nearest hospital. The man was admitted in a “critical” condition. NDTV even posted a photo of him in his hospital bed, after the incident.

"We cannot say that the patient had died. When he was brought to us, he was breathing and had blood pressure as well as a pulse. We don't know what happened at the other hospital, whether it was a technical error or something else," said a doctor at the hospital, where the patient was being treated.

#13

Interesting-Facts-Ig-Notcommonfacts

notcommonfacts Report

sturmwesen
sturmwesen
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

we watched it at breakfast ..but I have to admit it starts to annoy me

#14

Interesting-Facts-Ig-Notcommonfacts

notcommonfacts Report

#15

Interesting-Facts-Ig-Notcommonfacts

notcommonfacts Report

If you love the ocean, you’ll be spoilt for choice should you visit (or live in) Australia. Many of us are lucky if we have a beach or two nearby. But according to this post, Australians are blessed with over 11,000 beaches. And you could visit a new one everyday for the next 32 years. Sounds like bliss to us, so we dove a little deeper.
#16

Interesting-Facts-Ig-Notcommonfacts

notcommonmedia Report

bobward_123 avatar
Pandemonium
Pandemonium
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Opens Jan 20, 2025 at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave, Washington, D.C.

#17

Interesting-Facts-Ig-Notcommonfacts

notcommonmedia Report

#18

Interesting-Facts-Ig-Notcommonfacts

notcommonmedia Report

As an island continent, Australia is completely surrounded by water. It has over 16,000 miles of coastline, and naturally more than its fair share of beaches. According to this government report, 87% of Australia’s population live within a 31 mile radius of the coast.

“It is not surprising that coastal tourism dominates the Australian tourism market,” reads the report. “Australian coastal locations (particularly beaches and the Great Barrier Reef) have been identified as the most attractive destinations, with aquatic and coastal experiences among the greatest drivers.”
#19

Interesting-Facts-Ig-Notcommonfacts

notcommonfacts Report

#20

Interesting-Facts-Ig-Notcommonfacts

notcommonfacts Report

Tabitha
Tabitha
Community Member
20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If so, then why have I never been able to abide beets, even though they were my mother’s favorite vegetable that she ate all the time? Did I hate their taste when I was still in her womb, but just couldn’t say anything about it then (though she heard enough about it as soon as I learned to talk, though)?

#21

Interesting-Facts-Ig-Notcommonfacts

notcommonfacts Report

Even though 16,000 miles of coastline sounds like a lot, there are several countries beating the Aussies when it comes to length. Canada claims the top spot, with a whopping 151,600 miles of coastal bliss. And Canadians can choose from three different oceans surrounding them: the Atlantic Ocean on the east, the Pacific Ocean on the west, and the Arctic Ocean to the north.

#22

Interesting-Facts-Ig-Notcommonfacts

notcommonfacts Report

#23

Interesting-Facts-Ig-Notcommonfacts

notcommonmedia Report

reneeparry avatar
Renée Parry
Renée Parry
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

All food tastes better when someone else makes it, especially when they do the washing up as well.

#24

Interesting-Facts-Ig-Notcommonfacts

rona_ld1654 Report

#25

Interesting-Facts-Ig-Notcommonfacts

drew_gibson Report

#26

Interesting-Facts-Ig-Notcommonfacts

notcommonfacts Report

#27

Interesting-Facts-Ig-Notcommonfacts

basket Report

tabbygirl04152020 avatar
Tabitha
Tabitha
Community Member
17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So, no accounting for sitting back and really getting into a storyline, especially if you’re off work, the house is clean, dinner’s in the oven, it’s raining or snowing outside, and you finished reading that stack of books from the library?

#28

Interesting-Facts-Ig-Notcommonfacts

notcommonfacts Report

#29

Interesting-Facts-Ig-Notcommonfacts

notcommonfacts Report

#30

Interesting-Facts-Ig-Notcommonfacts

notcommonfacts Report

bobward_123 avatar
Pandemonium
Pandemonium
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My ex- on the other hand, is the world's first heartless woman. Or is that something different?

#31

Interesting-Facts-Ig-Notcommonfacts

notcommonfacts Report

costa2706 avatar
Kari Panda
Kari Panda
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I‘d say that depends. We always make our fries in the oven with only little oil and no salt. And seeing how some burgers are smothered in sauce… You can make any food healthier or less healthy.

#32

Interesting-Facts-Ig-Notcommonfacts

notcommonmedia Report

#33

Interesting-Facts-Ig-Notcommonfacts

notcommonmedia Report

#34

Interesting-Facts-Ig-Notcommonfacts

notcommonfacts Report

ohxrkqra avatar
Kira Okah
Kira Okah
Community Member
59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Her sister was frozen at the same time as she, but born in 2020.

#35

Interesting-Facts-Ig-Notcommonfacts

notcommonfacts Report

#36

Interesting-Facts-Ig-Notcommonfacts

notcommonfacts Report

#37

Interesting-Facts-Ig-Notcommonfacts

notcommonfacts Report

#38

Interesting-Facts-Ig-Notcommonfacts

notcommonfacts Report

#39

Interesting-Facts-Ig-Notcommonfacts

rona_ld1654 Report

ohxrkqra avatar
Kira Okah
Kira Okah
Community Member
42 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This was an estimate in a single swimming pool, one pool, not average, over a period of three weeks. The Guardian also has a wonderful graphic on its article explaining how little this is: https://www.theguardian.com/science/2017/mar/01/how-much-pee-is-in-our-swimming-pools-new-urine-test-reveals-the-truth

#40

Interesting-Facts-Ig-Notcommonfacts

notcommonmedia Report

#41

Interesting-Facts-Ig-Notcommonfacts

notcommonfacts Report

#42

Interesting-Facts-Ig-Notcommonfacts

notcommonfacts Report

#43

Interesting-Facts-Ig-Notcommonfacts

notcommonfacts Report

#44

Interesting-Facts-Ig-Notcommonfacts

notcommonmedia Report

#45

Interesting-Facts-Ig-Notcommonfacts

notcommonmedia Report

#46

Interesting-Facts-Ig-Notcommonfacts

notcommonfacts Report

#47

Interesting-Facts-Ig-Notcommonfacts

notcommonmedia Report

#48

Interesting-Facts-Ig-Notcommonfacts

notcommonmedia Report

ohxrkqra avatar
Kira Okah
Kira Okah
Community Member
37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A shipment is the transport of multiple packages of cargo at once, cargo is any goods conveyed by vehicle.

#49

Interesting-Facts-Ig-Notcommonfacts

notcommonfacts Report

j-vagabond avatar
General Anaesthesia
General Anaesthesia
Community Member
27 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Did he know he was lost? If I knew I were lost I would answer any call from any number, glad there was finally a signal. I wouldn't get the extended warranty, though.

#50

Interesting-Facts-Ig-Notcommonfacts

notcommonfacts Report

#51

Interesting-Facts-Ig-Notcommonfacts

notcommonfacts Report

#52

Interesting-Facts-Ig-Notcommonfacts

notcommonmedia Report

#53

Interesting-Facts-Ig-Notcommonfacts

notcommonmedia Report

bobbiallison75 avatar
A. HAM
A. HAM
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Many teens who sleep MORE than 8-9 hours also experience irritability, mood swings, etc.

#54

Interesting-Facts-Ig-Notcommonfacts

rona_ld1654 Report

#55

Interesting-Facts-Ig-Notcommonfacts

notcommonfacts Report

#56

Interesting-Facts-Ig-Notcommonfacts

notcommonmedia Report

jessicashookhoff avatar
Jessica Shookhoff
Jessica Shookhoff
Community Member
43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yes. I had this. Thank God for my Psychiatrist who rx'd me Trazodone which literally saved my life. Sleep8bg my life away was bad enough - sleeping my girks' childhood away was unbearable.

#57

Interesting-Facts-Ig-Notcommonfacts

notcommonmedia Report

tabbygirl04152020 avatar
Tabitha
Tabitha
Community Member
8 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It’s something to get your head around the fact that the moonlight you see hitting the ground this very millisecond is actually about 8 minutes old. Light from Mars is about 20 minutes old. And some of the stars whose lights we see in the night sky may be so far away that they may not even exist anymore, but we won’t notice them go dark if we look up at night until the number of years for the very last speck of light from them reaches Earth. Quite a thought, that time is so variable like that, instead of rigid.

#58

Interesting-Facts-Ig-Notcommonfacts

notcommonmedia Report

#59

Interesting-Facts-Ig-Notcommonfacts

notcommonmedia Report

bobbiallison75 avatar
A. HAM
A. HAM
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Not true if your partner snores/talks/screams/twitches/steals covers, etc.

#60

Interesting-Facts-Ig-Notcommonfacts

notcommonmedia Report

#61

Interesting-Facts-Ig-Notcommonfacts

notcommonmedia Report

#62

Interesting-Facts-Ig-Notcommonfacts

notcommonfacts Report

#63

Interesting-Facts-Ig-Notcommonfacts

notcommonfacts Report

#64

Interesting-Facts-Ig-Notcommonfacts

notcommonfacts Report

#65

Interesting-Facts-Ig-Notcommonfacts

notcommonfacts Report

#66

Interesting-Facts-Ig-Notcommonfacts

notcommonfacts Report

#67

Interesting-Facts-Ig-Notcommonfacts

notcommonmedia Report

#68

Interesting-Facts-Ig-Notcommonfacts

notcommonmedia Report

#69

Interesting-Facts-Ig-Notcommonfacts

notcommonmedia Report

#70

Interesting-Facts-Ig-Notcommonfacts

notcommonfacts Report

ohxrkqra avatar
Kira Okah
Kira Okah
Community Member
27 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

In single player mode, the computer does a wide variety of cheating, so not just in multiplayer.

#71

Interesting-Facts-Ig-Notcommonfacts

notcommonfacts Report

#72

Interesting-Facts-Ig-Notcommonfacts

rona_ld1654 Report

#73

Interesting-Facts-Ig-Notcommonfacts

notcommonmedia Report

#74

Interesting-Facts-Ig-Notcommonfacts

notcommonmedia Report

bobward_123 avatar
Pandemonium
Pandemonium
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No no no for God's sake no. The fossils are found in sedimentary rock that formed at the bottom of the ocean and was brought to the highest points on the planet through the tectonic action of the Indian plate grinding into the Asian plate.

