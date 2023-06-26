If you’re someone who’s trying to overcome your phobias, Jones has some useful tips for you. First of all, it is important to figure out what you are really afraid of. “A lot of the time, people think they are afraid of one thing when in reality, it’s actually something else.”

“Getting clear on what has to happen for you to have a phobic response and spotting differences is a great exercise to facilitate this. For example, if you are afraid of lifts, ask yourself, ‘Would a glass one be better or worse?’ If a glass one is better, it’s likely you are claustrophobic, and if it’s worse, you potentially have a fear of heights. It’s the same with flying. If you think flying is more dangerous than driving, what is the difference in your mind between the two? It’s about finding that contrast and going from there.”

Once you have done this step described above, you could then use a “reconditioning technique” to replace the negative trigger with a positive one. According to Jones, one technique that can be very effective is anchoring.

Here are the steps that you can follow:

Decide how you want to feel – happy, confident, calm, etc.

Remember a time when you felt this way.

Choose an anchor you can do easily, like squeezing your fist.

Visualize the memory and relive it in as much detail as you can, and as the confident feeling grows, squeeze your fist, releasing it when the feeling starts to subside.

Test the anchor by squeezing your fist to see if you can naturally access the positive feeling.

“If it doesn’t work the first time, repeat the steps above, as it may take a few tries to reach the desired positive state. When it is strong enough, it will override the negative feeling and take it out.”