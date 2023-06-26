Imagine standing on the edge of a vast, deep blue expanse, with nothing but water stretching out as far as the eye can see. The unknown depths beneath your feet can stir up a mixture of awe and fear, known as thalassophobia. This feeling captures the essence of a subreddit of the same name that has attracted more than a million people fascinated by the mysteries of the deep.

If you have an intense fear of deep water, such as an ocean or a lake, you might want to skip this list, as we’ve delved into the Thalassophobia community to gather some of the most captivating and spine-chilling images. However, if you’re feeling like a mermaid today, continue scrolling to explore the eerie and beguiling world of the underwater realm. Don’t forget to share your thoughts in the comments!

#1

Archaeological Dig Finds And Exposes Whole, 9000-Year-Old Town Swallowed By The Sea

Archaeological Dig Finds And Exposes Whole, 9000-Year-Old Town Swallowed By The Sea

cardinarium Report

Take me to dinner first
Take me to dinner first
And by that they mean he has awakened the spirit of the vindictive witch that now wants to get revenge on those who trapped her at the bottom of the sea for 9000 years

#2

A Diver Walking Towards An Abyss

A Diver Walking Towards An Abyss

Common-Reputation434 Report

Tikitalk
Tikitalk
Where is this and why isn't the "diver" wearing scuba gear? Is she just snorkeling? Is this a photoshop?

#3

Rebreather Diving, Eastern Slovakia

Rebreather Diving, Eastern Slovakia

BriskCataract461 Report

The ocean covers around 71% of the Earth's surface, making it the largest ecosystem on the planet. It holds 99% of all livable space in the world. Even though the ocean is incredibly important in maintaining the balance of our planet, we actually don't know much about its secrets. In fact, a large part of the ocean is still unexplored and unseen by us, making it a realm of mysterious and frightening wonders.
#4

Even If It Isn’t Exactly Scary, Just Watching That Chain Sink Endlessly Is Unsettling

Even If It Isn’t Exactly Scary, Just Watching That Chain Sink Endlessly Is Unsettling

YourAverageEulaMain- Report

HelluvaHedgehogAlien
HelluvaHedgehogAlien
Humans and aliens are tiny compared to oceans, and life is short

#5

It's So Big You Can See The Earth's Curve

It's So Big You Can See The Earth's Curve

DDaymens Report

#6

The Fear Of The Unknown, How Real Is What You Imagine?

The Fear Of The Unknown, How Real Is What You Imagine?

AChaoticStorm Report

AJay
AJay
Looks like a whale shark! Very amazing animals. They've been known to reach more than 13 metres long and can weigh as much as 21,000 kg. Their mouths can be 5 feet wide, with three rows of about 300 tiny teeth. They only eat plankton and occasionally small fish, so they're not dangerous to humans. If you ever have the opportunity to swim with them in the wild I would definitely recommend it.

To learn more about phobias and effective methods for overcoming them, we reached out to Christopher Paul Jones, Harley Streets’ leading phobia specialist, bestselling author, and speaker. Jones conquered his fear of public speaking, snakes, bugs, and flying, so he understands how scary it can be to take the first step towards change. Scroll down to read the exclusive interview!
#7

Entrance To Laguna Kaan Luum, Mexico

Entrance To Laguna Kaan Luum, Mexico

pinkblueegreen Report

#8

This Blue Hole In Croatia

This Blue Hole In Croatia

RitualPayslip715 Report

Ian Milne
Ian Milne
Natural yoghurt should clear that up

#9

"The Pit" - A Cenote In Tulum Mexico

"The Pit" - A Cenote In Tulum Mexico

queasilyUnderrun Report

Ok.
Ok.
Looks like the cover for a fantasy book

Phobias can significantly impact people’s daily lives. Whether it's a fear of heights, spiders, public speaking, or enclosed spaces, they can elicit strong emotional and physical responses. According to Christopher Paul Jones, a phobia is “an automated, overactive response where the brain instantly associates fight, flight or freeze to something that isn’t proportionally dangerous or is relatively benign. Examples of this could be seeing a spider, not being able to go outdoors or being unable to get into a lift because of the reactions these things induce.”
#10

A Ladder In A Flooded Quarry

A Ladder In A Flooded Quarry

Common-Reputation434 Report

EmBree
EmBree
Judging from the games I have played there is great treasure to be found at the bottom, so hold your breath kids we are going in!

#11

This Is The Swimming Hole From My Home Town In Texas. It's The Mouth Of An Underwater Cave System That Still Holds The Unrecovered Bodies Of Divers

This Is The Swimming Hole From My Home Town In Texas. It's The Mouth Of An Underwater Cave System That Still Holds The Unrecovered Bodies Of Divers

AmissResile Report

Pyla
Pyla
Nothing like cadaver juice

#12

Abandoned Mine Shafts At Lake Superior Thunder Bay Ontario

Abandoned Mine Shafts At Lake Superior Thunder Bay Ontario

One-Strategy8899 Report

Jones shared some common symptoms of phobias: 

  • Sweating
  • Chest pain and tightness
  • Increased heart rate
  • Hot or cold flushes
  • Nausea, vomiting or diarrhea
  • Feeling dizzy, faint or light-headed
  • Shortness of breath
  • Feeling like you are smothered or choking

“In terms of how phobias get created, they can be influenced by several factors, such as upbringing and lifestyle; however, the main one is conditioning, as shown in the study of Pavlov’s dog.

Pavlov demonstrated that dogs could be conditioned to respond to certain stimuli. In his experiment, he rang a bell and presented a dog with food. After a time, the dog began to anticipate food when it heard the bell and would start to salivate, regardless of whether the food was present. The dog’s response demonstrated the basic principle of classical conditioning. Unconditioned stimulus (ringing the bell) became conditioned stimulus, which led to a conditioned response: salivation. It is the same principle for humans.”
#13

This Is What The Inside Of A Water Tower Looks Like

This Is What The Inside Of A Water Tower Looks Like

liamotts Report

#14

Double The Thalassophobia In Lake Leitisvatn In Faroe Islands

Double The Thalassophobia In Lake Leitisvatn In Faroe Islands

Neolithique Report

Pyla
Pyla
Faroe Islands just slaughtered several hundred pilot whales. Screw them.

#15

Frightening Tsunami With A Wall Of Jet-Black Water Overwhelming The Seawall. Japan, March 2011

Frightening Tsunami With A Wall Of Jet-Black Water Overwhelming The Seawall. Japan, March 2011

JurassicPark9265 Report

Take me to dinner first
Take me to dinner first
Tsunamis are frightening, I'm sorry for Japan

“Seeking professional help when dealing with phobias is really important,” Jones shared. Coping with intense fears on our own can be challenging, and having the support of a trained professional makes a significant difference in the journey towards overcoming them. “While some things fade over time, like a fear of the dark going away as you get older, most will not, so telling yourself to suck it up or just power through isn’t usually enough,” the therapist added.

“Many traditional therapies, such as counseling, can often be ineffectual as it involves rationalizing your fear. Generally, tools that tap into the subconscious and change the conditioned response are preferable. I personally recommend an integrated approach using various tools, as everyone is different, and this is what I do in my practice.”
#16

“Relaxing” Get Away I Don’t Think So

“Relaxing” Get Away I Don’t Think So

Jerkbot69 Report

The Exquisite Pancake
The Exquisite Pancake
Woah ok that is my dream who wouldn’t like that

#17

Words Cannot Begin To Express How Terrifying The Thought Of An Abandoned Underwater Mine Is To Me

Words Cannot Begin To Express How Terrifying The Thought Of An Abandoned Underwater Mine Is To Me

BogdanAnime Report

Lady Perkele
Lady Perkele
In the Norwegian navy we clear them on our first year of training, so many around the fjords generosity of the Nzs

#18

A Submerged Elephant Statue. Dahab, Egypt

A Submerged Elephant Statue. Dahab, Egypt

Yanthir Report

If you’re someone who’s trying to overcome your phobias, Jones has some useful tips for you. First of all, it is important to figure out what you are really afraid of. “A lot of the time, people think they are afraid of one thing when in reality, it’s actually something else.”

“Getting clear on what has to happen for you to have a phobic response and spotting differences is a great exercise to facilitate this. For example, if you are afraid of lifts, ask yourself, ‘Would a glass one be better or worse?’ If a glass one is better, it’s likely you are claustrophobic, and if it’s worse, you potentially have a fear of heights. It’s the same with flying. If you think flying is more dangerous than driving, what is the difference in your mind between the two? It’s about finding that contrast and going from there.”

Once you have done this step described above, you could then use a “reconditioning technique” to replace the negative trigger with a positive one. According to Jones, one technique that can be very effective is anchoring.

Here are the steps that you can follow:

  • Decide how you want to feel – happy, confident, calm, etc.
  • Remember a time when you felt this way.
  • Choose an anchor you can do easily, like squeezing your fist. 
  • Visualize the memory and relive it in as much detail as you can, and as the confident feeling grows, squeeze your fist, releasing it when the feeling starts to subside.
  • Test the anchor by squeezing your fist to see if you can naturally access the positive feeling.

“If it doesn’t work the first time, repeat the steps above, as it may take a few tries to reach the desired positive state. When it is strong enough, it will override the negative feeling and take it out.”
#19

Some Horror Material

Some Horror Material

fobijoux Report

#20

Anchoring An Ice Screw Under The Ice

Anchoring An Ice Screw Under The Ice

Touch-My-Cloaca Report

#21

Submerged Ship Off Alaska Coast

Submerged Ship Off Alaska Coast

Jsansfrontieres Report

Phobias, those gripping fears that send shivers down our spines, have been subject to a variety of misconceptions and myths. The biggest misconception, according to Jones, is that phobias are a sign of weakness or a lack of intellect, and people will use any ‘reason or excuse’ to try to make sense of how they feel. “Another common myth is that facing your fear head-on (exposure therapy) is the way to solve it, and most of the time, this fails, as it is not about understanding, determination, or strength of will."
#22

There's Nowhere To Run From Whatever May Chase You From The Deep Deep Deeeeep... (Ocean's Shelter, Positano, Italy)

There's Nowhere To Run From Whatever May Chase You From The Deep Deep Deeeeep... (Ocean's Shelter, Positano, Italy)

itzybudyli Report

Francois
Francois
Ocean shelter with an infinity pool and billowing curtains. Well help I need shelter.

#23

Cenote Diving At Its Finest

Cenote Diving At Its Finest

Common-Reputation434 Report

#24

Y'all Might Appreciate The View From My Oil Platform Cabin (The Window Hasn't Been Cleaned Since 1985)

Y'all Might Appreciate The View From My Oil Platform Cabin (The Window Hasn't Been Cleaned Since 1985)

Elgin-Franklin Report

When something happened in the past that scared you, similar situations can bring back that fear even if they don't seem as scary. The level of fear you experience may not match the current situation because these memories are stored based on how old you were when they happened. So, sometimes you might feel more scared than you need to be because of how your brain remembers those past events.

“An example would be a 2-year-old getting lost in a shopping mall. While it may seem insignificant to an adult, ten minutes is a long time for a very young child as they haven’t been alive that long, so while an adult may dismiss this because it doesn’t seem significant enough, it’s not always the case. With that said, it could, of course, be a major childhood trauma that induces a negative response,” Jones added.

It is important to note that what you are phobic of may not always be the trigger. “If you have a fear of skydiving, for example, it may not be jumping out of a plane that you are scared of; it could be that you fear being out of control, as once you’ve jumped, there’s no going back.”
#25

Surfers Over Swirling Silt And Inky Depths. Morro Bay, Ca (USA)

Surfers Over Swirling Silt And Inky Depths. Morro Bay, Ca (USA)

cchurchcp Report

Ok.
Ok.
"The sea is as close as we come to another world" - Anne Stevenson

#26

An Underwater Observation Tower Rusting Away (Nassau, Bahamas)

An Underwater Observation Tower Rusting Away (Nassau, Bahamas)

4reddityo Report

Sergio Bicerra
Sergio Bicerra
This may become a very nice airbnb

#27

Just Hanging Around In Cape Town

Just Hanging Around In Cape Town

SundayRed Report

According to Jones, trying to untangle phobias logically doesn’t get you very far because “they are neither proportional nor rational but based on emotion. The key is to try and ‘talk’ to that part of your mind that doesn’t work on logic. This essentially means tapping into the unconscious or subconscious mind, or whatever you choose to call it, as this is where emotions are stored.”

To learn more about Christopher Paul Jones and his work, we recommend checking out his website, as well as Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.
#28

Looking Out Towards A Storm Rolling In From The North Atlantic

Looking Out Towards A Storm Rolling In From The North Atlantic

Elgin-Franklin Report

#29

So Vast The Turbines Are Partway Below The Horizon

So Vast The Turbines Are Partway Below The Horizon

WashingtonPass Report

Winnie the Moo
Winnie the Moo
Impossible, this is a hoax! The earth is flat. Everybody knows that!

#30

I Figured You Guys Would Appreciate Or Dislike This Photo I Took With My Drone

I Figured You Guys Would Appreciate Or Dislike This Photo I Took With My Drone

coherentbrewer Report

Ok.
Ok.
this looks so peaceful

#31

75 Foot Waves Shaking The Earth As They Roll In. Yet People Surf Them

75 Foot Waves Shaking The Earth As They Roll In. Yet People Surf Them

crankyape1534 Report

Mycroft1967
Mycroft1967
According to Guiness the largest wave ever surfed was at Nazare, Portugal by Sebastian Steudtner (GER). 86 feet (26.21 meters)

#32

A House Surrounded By Water

A House Surrounded By Water

Mohamed2p0 Report

Janeybent42
Janeybent42
That’s going to be a big tip for door dash!

#33

This Abandon Mine Shaft In A Russia Mountain

This Abandon Mine Shaft In A Russia Mountain

23x3 Report

#34

Sunken Ship Hanging Over 6000' Chasm

Sunken Ship Hanging Over 6000' Chasm

DeNoodle Report

#35

Storm Surge In Narragansett Ri This Morning

Storm Surge In Narragansett Ri This Morning

Distinct-Ad5751 Report

#36

This Looks Comfy To Swim Next To

This Looks Comfy To Swim Next To

Astrosheepy420 Report

#37

Ship Crushing The Waves In The Ocean

Ship Crushing The Waves In The Ocean

fobijoux Report

#38

Does This Count As Thalassophobia? This Was The Only Way To Get To Padre Island In Corpus Christi Before A Bridge Was Built In The 1920’s. No Thanks

Does This Count As Thalassophobia? This Was The Only Way To Get To Padre Island In Corpus Christi Before A Bridge Was Built In The 1920’s. No Thanks

apathetic666johnson Report

Ok.
Ok.
Oh damn imagine being half asleep on a beach and looking up and seeing a car driving on water

#39

Ball's Pyramid Is A Volcano In Australia. Imagine Falling Off A Boat And Swimminf Towards It In The Distance

Ball's Pyramid Is A Volcano In Australia. Imagine Falling Off A Boat And Swimminf Towards It In The Distance

HourNo45 Report

Katie Lutesinger
Katie Lutesinger
100% the secret lair of a supervillain.

#40

I Saw Some Unsettling Holes In The Water In San Juan

I Saw Some Unsettling Holes In The Water In San Juan

the_mandateofheaven Report

Will Cable
Will Cable
Initially I thought skulls

#41

My Friend's Boat Sank In Lake Coeur D'alene, Idaho. The Way It Slowly Fades Away Into The Deep Gives Me Chills

My Friend's Boat Sank In Lake Coeur D'alene, Idaho. The Way It Slowly Fades Away Into The Deep Gives Me Chills

Zestyclose_Ad1820 Report

#42

During Our Trip To Antarctica. We Were On A Zodiac When We Saw A Pod Of Orcas Chasing A Whale In The Channel

During Our Trip To Antarctica. We Were On A Zodiac When We Saw A Pod Of Orcas Chasing A Whale In The Channel

GuessTraining Report

DaBoizMaccasRun
DaBoizMaccasRun
Umm... Am I the only one that see's one orca and no whale

#43

I Have To Walk Past This Every Night After Work

I Have To Walk Past This Every Night After Work

CandiedShrimp Report

liam newton-harding
liam newton-harding
The unsettling thing is the light reflecting in to green tinged eyes...there to the left, just under the scuppers.

#44

Hi, Um… No Thank You

Hi, Um… No Thank You

MistrZap Report

AJay
AJay
For reference, the deepest part of our oceans is the Challenger Deep, somewhere about 6-7 miles deep.

#45

Standing On Ice With Around 50-70 Meters Of Water Below Me. Not Abyssal Deep But Deep Enough To Disappear Forever. I Know The Ice Will Hold But The Thoughts Of Going Down Remain

Standing On Ice With Around 50-70 Meters Of Water Below Me. Not Abyssal Deep But Deep Enough To Disappear Forever. I Know The Ice Will Hold But The Thoughts Of Going Down Remain

flyinghouses Report

AJay
AJay
How does one find out if ice is thick enough to hold them? (Just so you know I live in a place where if we ever experience frozen waterways, something will be very seriously wrong with the planet)

#46

Keep Walking Forward

Keep Walking Forward

SpookyLeonard Report

#47

Loud And Clear

Loud And Clear

WinkyTheFrog Report

Ok.
Ok.
the quotation marks--

#48

Ominous Entrance Into Lake Ponchartrain (Louisiana)

Ominous Entrance Into Lake Ponchartrain (Louisiana)

Emiles23 Report

