The internet and social media aren’t there just to entertain you—they have a lot of educational potential as well. When you take educational content and add an entertaining spin, perhaps mixing in a dash of weirdness as well, you get something that’s captivating.

The ‘Weird Facts’ Instagram account has been taking this approach for years and years. Today, we’re featuring some of the freshest, most unusual and intriguing facts about the world that the curators of the project have shared online. Scroll down to take a peek—these posts are something that might just pique your curiosity and awaken your inner researcher.

Two elderly people in traditional attire standing in a Japanese garden, illustrating a random fact about centenarians.

    #2

    A snail with a unique left-coiling shell on a ledge, showcasing weird and random facts about snail mating challenges.

    #3

    Buckingham Palace with text about a man embarrassed before Queen Elizabeth in the 1600s, featuring a random fact.

    Something that the ‘Weird Facts’ team pointed out in a recent post is the huge number of centenarians living in Japan.

    The country has long been known for the longevity of its people due to a wide range of factors, from eating a healthy diet and leading an active lifestyle to being incredibly social in one’s local community.

    #4

    FedEx plane in flight with a fact about its founder saving the company through a gambling win in Las Vegas.

    #5

    Weird fact: Dutch minesweeper disguised as an island during WWII to evade Japanese forces for eight days.

    #6

    Big dog running on a snowy path, representing a fact about big dogs being better behaved due to training effort.

    As reported by the Japan Times in late 2024, the number of centenarians in Japan stood at over 95,000, according to the data from the health ministry.

    This is a record high for the 54th year in a row. Back in 1963, when Japan began recording statistics, the country had barely 153 people aged 100 and over.
    #7

    Two men with a guard dog in a tire shop setting, illustrating a weird fact about a robbery incident in Fort Worth.

    #8

    Prisoner escaping through bars, illustrating a weird and random fact about laws in Germany regarding prison escapes.

    #9

    Mercy dog in World War I carrying supplies to assist wounded soldiers, showcasing a weird and random historical fact.

    By 1981, the number of Japanese centenarians had already reached 1,000. It jumped to 10,000 in 1998. By 2012, this number stood at a jaw-dropping 50,000. It climbed over 90,000 in 2022.

    Now, there are an average of 76.49 centenarians for every 100,000 people living in Japan. The areas with the highest number of elderly people living to be over 100 were Shimane, followed by Kochi, and Kagoshima.

    #10

    Orange cat sitting outdoors with text about the cat dialing 911 during owner's seizure, highlighting weird and random facts.

    #11

    Person on beach holding turquoise hat; text shares a weird fact about a Polish saying.

    #12

    Man carving a mountain path with a hammer and chisel, illustrating a weird and random fact about persistence.

    Meanwhile, the lowest numbers lived in Saitama, Aichi, and Chiba. The Japan Times notes that the number of people turning 100 during the fiscal year 2024, running through to March 2025, stands at 47,888.

    These individuals are given a congratulatory letter, as well as a silver cup to mark this momentous occasion.

    #13

    Illustration of bacteria with text explaining the appendix's role in storing beneficial bacteria for the digestive system.

    #14

    Two mice statue eating cheese in London, known as the smallest statue.

    #15

    A young girl in blue with her dog, representing weird facts about survival in the Siberian forest.

    Nippon states that there were 95,119 centenarians living in Japan as of September 1, 2024, an increase of 2,980 compared to the year before.

    The vast majority of Japanese living to the age of 100 or more are women. They account for 88.3% of all centenarians, with men making up just 11.7% of the total.
    #16

    VanMoof bike box with TV image, reducing damage by 80%. A random fact highlighting clever packaging strategy.

    #17

    Upside-down traffic signal in Syracuse, highlighting one of many weird facts about the city's history and culture.

    #18

    Group of people toasting with champagne glasses, highlighting weird and random facts about personality changes when drunk.

    There is a flood of information to be found online, so in this day and age, content creators and educators alike have to find new ways to stand out from the crowd. Walls of text and long-form content (while valuable in their own right) find it hard to compete with short-form ways of presenting info.

    There’s a premium on internet users’ attention spans, so you have to find a way to be as concise as possible without losing the essence of your message.
    #19

    Cartoon depicting jazz bands playing to prevent a New Orleans serial killer's threat in 1919.

    #20

    Man in a blue shirt holding his forehead with text describing a weird fact about winning a jackpot after being declared dead.

    #21

    Man in a coffin from the movie "Buried," known for its intense scenes and surprising facts.

    Aside from keeping your caption brief, it also helps a ton if you use a font that’s super easy to read, as well as high-quality images that grab your attention. Try putting yourself in your audience’s shoes and think about how you like to consume edutainment yourself.

    There is no way that it’s possible to explain any topic in all of its nuance and complexity in a single social media post. However, it can be a good way to pique your audience’s interest and put them on the path of doing some independent research.

    #22

    Elderly woman in bathtub flying through a stormy sky, illustrating a weird fact about tornado safety.

    #23

    A black bear sleeping with an empty beer can at a Washington campground, illustrating a weird and random fact.

    #24

    Man relaxing on a parked truck with mountains in background, highlighting random facts about truck usage in the U.S.

    If a topic sounds interesting enough, it makes you want to read up more on it. Or is that just us? It’s always a good reminder to look at multiple sources to examine how reliable certain claims are and to avoid as many biases as possible.

    When gauging a source’s reliability, try to look at its track record, the type of information it relies on, whether it provides links to the original sources, how transparent it is about having made mistakes in the past, and whether it seems like it might have an agenda. Generally, a good source is one that looks at facts and doesn’t just present its opinions as objective truths.

    #25

    Man in a shearling jacket wearing a shirt with Bea Arthur's image in a scene, highlighting a weird and random fact.

    #26

    A man in a movie scene stands between two horses, appearing amused.

    #27

    Man with glasses and a white beard smiling, highlighting a weird fact about a scholarship for average "C students".

    Which of the facts featured in this post intrigued you the most? Which ones were completely new and unheard of to you, dear Pandas? Were there any topics that you were so curious about that you couldn’t stop yourself from learning more about them online?

    What do you think inspires you the most to keep on learning new things, no matter how old you are? We’re always happy to hear from you! If you have a moment, share your opinions in the comments.
    #28

    Close-up of a human eye showcasing weird and random facts about Veronica Seider's extraordinary eyesight abilities.

    #29

    People swimming with a shark approaching, a weird fact about dolphins protecting them.

    #30

    Man walking dog in autumn park; text highlights weird fact about dog owners prioritizing pets over relationships.

    #31

    House on snowy street with clear roof; caught for cannabis, illustrating weird and random facts.

    #32

    A dog's profile with a fact about ancient Greeks and Romans creating gravestones for their dogs.

    #33

    WALL-E robot in a futuristic setting with text about Pixar and Andrew Stanton's brainstorming session.

    #34

    Man hugging child outside a school building, symbolizing an inspiring education journey and career change.

    #35

    A man riding a John Deere lawnmower with a trailer on the road, illustrating a weird travel fact.

    #36

    Two men with hats, one carrying a sack on a stick, exploring weird and random facts about tramps, bums, and hobos.

    #37

    Woman in a factory assembling drone technology during WWII, related to weird and random facts.

    #38

    Bearded bassist with glasses playing on stage, featuring a "producer switch" on his instrument for a unique effect.

    #39

    Flags at Antarctica's Ceremonial South Pole, highlighting weird and random facts about Club 300 membership.

    #40

    Squirrels with orange fruit, adopting young squirrels is a weird and random fact.

    #41

    Text detailing a man's successful lawsuit against a bank due to altered credit card contract terms.

    #42

    Five Guys restaurant exterior with sign, highlighting a weird fact about their extra fries in the bag strategy.

    #43

    Beethoven portrait with fact about music improvisation duel against Steibelt displayed below.

    #44

    Three Native American women in a cornfield demonstrating the "three sisters" planting method with corn, beans, and squash.

    #45

    A couple on an inflatable raft in stormy seas, depicting a weird survival story from 1973 involving a whale encounter.

    #46

    Group of serious men in suits walking on a street, illustrating weird facts about the Yakuza's aid efforts in past earthquakes.

    #47

    WWI hero dog Stubby wearing a uniform with medals, known for catching German soldiers and saving regiments.

    #48

    Rustic yard restaurant setup with tables; part of weird and random facts series.

    #49

    Man with intense expression, related to weird facts, wearing a jacket, as text discusses animal name confusion.

    #50

    Rower at 1928 Olympics pauses mid-race for ducks, a weird fact illustrating sportsmanship.

    #51

    Man sitting on sand with a penguin he rescued, illustrating weird and random facts about their bond over the years.

    #52

    A jar labeled "Fart," linking to weird and random facts about unusual Middle Ages beliefs.

    #53

    A man in uniform speaking at a rally with multiple microphones, background shows a protest banner.

    #54

    Man celebrating as dollar bills fall around him; weird fact about winning lottery after returning orange juice.

    #55

    Burning house in Pana, Illinois due to cockroach infestation, illustrating weird and random facts.

    #56

    Burger King restaurant with a sign, highlighted by a caption about a unique wedding paid for by Burger King.

    #57

    Dusty vintage car found in Frankfurt garage, forgotten by owner for 20 years.

    #58

    Woman sitting on a prison bed, highlighting weird and random facts about a wrongful life sentence for poisoning.

    #59

    Black dog lying awake, eyes open, on a bed. Text about emotionally negative experiences and dogs not sleeping.

    #60

    Man standing in front of a large crowd, showcasing the setup of an army tent, a weird and random fact event.

    #61

    Blind high school quarterback uses instructions from his father via walkie-talkie to play football.

    #62

    Game character with text about the last-minute addition of a multiplayer feature to GoldenEye 007, a weird fact about its development.

    #63

    Heroic man carries dog through flames, unaware it's an LSD-induced hallucination. Weird facts.

    #64

    Vintage photo of a Punjabi-Mexican couple in early California, highlighting shared cultural similarities and unique community history.

    #65

    Krampusnacht celebration with a man in Krampus costume, showcasing a weird and random fact about this traditional event.

    #66

    Messy teenage bedroom with scattered clothes and posters, illustrating a weird and random fact about a boy writing to Reagan.

    #67

    A vintage photo of a young girl with text overlay sharing a weird fact about being mailed by parcel post in 1914.

    #68

    Actors from "Dexter" who played siblings in a panel discussion setting, highlighting a weird and random fact about their relationship.

    #69

    Man with glasses at an event, inspiring character in Rain Man. Weird facts about his unique reading abilities.

    #70

    Person walking in dense forest with text about unusual fact involving self-rescue by chopping power poles.

    #71

    Pelorus Jack, a dolphin famous for guiding ships through New Zealand’s French Pass, depicted with historical context.

    #72

    A prisoner in Sweden escapes for a dentist visit, then returns.

    #73

    Elderly woman hiking in the woods, first to hike Appalachian Trail solo at 67, showcasing weird and random facts.

    #74

    "Cartoon characters hugging, with text describing a nearly canceled Hey Arnold episode about the Vietnam War."

    #75

    Man in hat with text about over 200 Japanese pensioners volunteering after Fukushima disaster, showcasing a unique fact.

    #76

    Two portraits of Dr. James Barry, an example of weird and random facts about a woman disguised as a man for 56 years.

    #77

    Weird and random fact about a Burger King Whopper designed for left-handed people as an April Fools' joke in 1998.

    #78

    Tilted window on a Vermont house, known as a "witch window," linked to superstitions about witches and broomsticks.

    #79

    A person reading a book by a window, with a fact about Icelandic authorship overlayed.

