You learn something new every day. And you don't even have to attend a class to do so. You might learn something by accident, through a friend, in a book or on the internet. It could be a recipe , a new route to work, a word you never knew before, a fun fact , or a complex skill. We can keep learning throughout our lives. And as we do, our brain grows. It's a process called brain plasticity. But in order for that growth to occur, we have to exercise and train our brain. As if it were a muscle.

#1 In 2019 a Japanese University student studying ninja history turned in an essay written in invisible ink. The words only became visible when the paper was heated over a gas stove. Her professor without even revealing the whole essay gave her an A.

#2 A man missing nearly 30 years was found alive and living just 80 miles away from where he disappeared after he helped solve his own disappearance by telling a social worker he had a flashback and remembered his name. He had reportedly suffered major memory loss due to a head injury.

#3 After a boy in the 1930s found what looked like a "great lump of coal", his family used it as a doorstop for a decade until his dad had "a little look at it." This led to the realization it was the world's largest black sapphire. After being faceted, the Black Star of Queensland is 733 carats.

In 2019, Eimi Haga handed a blank piece of paper to her professor and hoped for the best. The first year student had been asked to write an essay about a visit to the Ninja Museum of Igaryu. She was studying ninja history. Something she became hooked on after watching an animated TV show as a child. The night before her essay was due, the 19-year-old spent hours soaking soy beans, crushing them and squeezing them in a cloth. Haga then took another two hours to mix the soybean extract with the right amount of water. Only after she had finished all of this, did she quickly jot down her essay, without giving much thought to the content.

#4 Just 2 months after 9/11, another commercial airliner, American Airlines Flight 587, crashed into a NYC neighborhood in Queens after a critical mechanical/piloting failure just minutes after take off. 265 people were killed and several homes were completely destroyed.

#5 Mark Ruffalo woke from a dream that told him he had a brain tumor. He got a CT scan the following day confirming he had a benign tumor behind his left ear. The tumor was removed, and he is deaf in that ear as a result of the surgery.

#6 That P.T. Barnum noticed people were lingering too long at his exhibits so he posted signs indicating "This Way to the Egress". Not knowing that "Egress" was another word for "Exit", people followed the signs to what they assumed was a fascinating exhibit and ended up outside.

“I wasn't really worried about getting a bad score for my essay,” Haga later told the BBC. It might seem like the student was cooking instead of paying attention to her homework. But that couldn’t be further from the truth. She’d managed to pull off the ultimate student ninja move, using a technique known as "aburidashi". The essay was written in invisible ink, and the words only appeared when the paper was heated. Before handing it to her professor, she left a note in normal ink telling him to heat the paper. "When the professor said in class that he would give a high mark for creativity, I decided that I would make my essay stand out from others," she said.

#7 Japanese war criminal Hitoshi Imamura, believing that his sentence of 10 years imprisonment was too light, built a replica prison in his garden where he stayed until his death in 1968.

#8 Sir Ben Kingsley was born Krishna Bhanji but changed his name and noticed an immediate uptick in job offers, from "We don't quite know how to place you" to "When can you start?"

#9 Iceberg Lettuce has a water content of 96%. This results in it having essentially no nutritional value and only trace amounts of vitamins and minerals.

Her creativity paid off, earning her 100% without the professor even reading all of the essay. "I didn't hesitate to give the report full marks - even though I didn't read it to the very end because I thought I should leave some part of the paper unheated, in case the media would somehow find this and take a picture," said her professor, Yuji Yamada. The student made world headlines with her magical essay, and put handwriting in the spotlight again. Her ninja move was so intriguing that she was featured on the "Today I Learned" subreddit.

#10 A Coca-Cola secretary offered to sell Coca-Cola trade secrets to Pepsi. Pepsi responded by notifying Coca-Cola, and the secretary was sentenced to 8 years in prison.

#11 While great apes can learn hundreds of sign-language words, they never ask questions.

#12 Medieval European cuisine used to be more complex and flavorful. However, once spice became cheap and readily available to the poor, the elites started taking spices out of European cooking as they didn't want to be associated with the poor. This trend had lasting effects on European cuisine.

If we were to ask you to grab a (normal) pen and notebook right now, would you be able to? Possibly not. In a world where technology reigns supreme, it might have been a while since you wrote anything by hand. But did you know that it's actually one of the best ways to learn? Researchers say there are several benefits to closing your laptop or ipad and putting pen to paper.

#13 In 2012, a California high school student was directed to urinate in a bucket in a supply room closet after a teacher mistakenly believed that bathroom breaks were not permitted. In 2017, a court ordered the school district to pay the student $1.25 million.

#14 Before the breakup, AT&T didn't allow customers to use phones made by other companies, claiming using them would degrade the network.

#15 The Notre Dame fire disaster was made worse because a guard was sent to investigate, but to the wrong location where he found no fire. The alarm system was not designed to automatically notify the fire brigade.

Whether we write or type, we have to use our hands to get words to appear on a page. But because handwriting is more complex, it supports learning more. A study published earlier this year found that “the precisely controlled hand movements when using a pen contribute extensively to the brain’s connectivity patterns that promote learning.” ADVERTISEMENT Psychologist and co-author of the study Audrey van der Meer explained that handwriting is worlds apart from typing. "We don't see that [synchronized activity] in typewriting at all." She added that writing by hand is a "neurobiologically richer process" and that this in itself has cognitive benefits.

#16 'Zombie fires' are fires that burned during the summer, stay underground all winter long and pop up above the surface again in the spring.

#17 Brian Wilson of the Beach Boys wrote their first single "Surfin'" for a high school music class and received an F for it. In 2018 the high school retroactively changed his grade to an A.

#18 The Double Rainbow guy was a prolific uploader and created thousands of videos. He also scheduled 15 years of uploads in advanced before he died, leaving his channel still active now 4 years after his death.

Cognitive neuroscientist Marieke Longcamp agrees, saying that handwriting is one of the most complex motor skills our brains are capable of. While van der Meer adds that when you type something, you're not actually processing all the information the way you would when you write it down by hand. You might think taking notes by hand in a meeting or class is tedious, and time-consuming. But that's exactly why it works. Van der Meer explains that because it takes longer, you're forced to process the information. You might write key words or phrases and use drawings or arrows to work through ideas. "You make the information your own," she told NPR, and that helps it stick in the brain.

#19 Marlon Brando often refused to memorize his lines for movies like The Godfather. Instead, the crew used cue cards placed around the set, even on other actors. Brando claimed this approach made his performances feel more real and spontaneous, capturing the uncertainty of real conversations.

#20 The third season of 'Finding Your Roots' was delayed after it was discovered the show heavily edited an episode featuring Ben Affleck. Affleck pressured the show to do so after he was shown one of his ancestors was a slave owner.

#21 In 1958, Burma-Shave offered a "free trip to Mars" for sending in 900 empty jars. A grocery store manager, Arliss French, took it literally and collected all 900. To save face, Burma-Shave sent him, fully dressed as an astronaut, to Moers, Germany (of which they felt was pronounced Mars).

#22 George Washington was unusually tall (6'2") and quite strong, and never wore a powdered wig.

#23 Shoes discovered in Titanic wreckage are typically found in pairs because they were worn by victims when they died. The bodies disintegrated but the shoes remain due to tannic acid in leather

#24 Early TV remotes worked with a spring-loaded hammer striking a solid aluminum rod in the device, which then rings out at an ultrasonic frequency, requiring no batteries.

#25 Tolkien and CS Lewis hated Disney, with Tolkien branding Walt's movies as “disgusting” and “hopelessly corrupted” and calling him a "cheat"

#26 Male peacocks make fake mating sounds to make him seem more popular so females will mate with him.

#27 Pakistan accidentally took down Youtube for the entire globe in 2008 in an attempt to block it.

#28 According to a 2016 study, having a first-class section on an airplane quadruples the chances of an air rage incident. Furthermore, loading economy passengers through first class doubles the chances again.

#29 "Tiffany Problem", where a historical or realistic fact is deemed anachronistic or unrealistic due to modern associations. Named after the name Tiffany, which is often considered a modern name but has medieval origins.

#30 A 2022 study proposed that Bruce Lee may have died from hyponatraemia - a low concentration of sodium in blood, which is caused by excessive water intake. At the time of his death, Lee had reportedly been existing on a near-liquid diet of mostly juices.

#31 A basketball player, Boban Janković, frustrated with his fifth foul, slammed his head into a padded concrete post, leaving him unable to walk for the rest of his life.

#32 Switzerland has accidentally invaded neighboring Liechtenstein several times. On one such occasion, the Liechtensteiners reportedly offered drinks to the Swiss soldiers, who declined and quickly departed.

#33 In 1973 a British couple survived 117 days lost at sea on an inflatable raft after their boat sank when it was struck by a whale. They survived by "almost continually" bailing water out of their raft, while collecting rainwater & killing turtles, birds and fish with their bare hands for food.

#34 There is a fancy restaurant in California where you can eat free if you are taller than the chef.

#35 Mohammad is the most popular boys' name in Berlin, Germany.

#36 The reason The Simpsons are so crudely drawn in their first appearances on the Tracey Ullman Show was because Matt Groening had sent in basic sketches assuming they'd be cleaned up by the animators, but the animators just traced over his drawings.

#37 Microsoft Solitaire was developed by a bored summer intern named Wes Cherry. He received no royalties for his work despite it being among the most used Windows applications of all time.

#38 Actor Peter Dante, famous for his appearance in Adam Sandler films, has not appeared in a Sandler film since 2013, following an incidence in which he called a hotel worker the N-word for not recognizing him.

#39 When Elton John married his wife Renate Blauel in 1984, Rod Stewart sent a wedding telegram that read "You may still be standing but we're all on the f**king floor".

#40 The reason why older Japanese paints have women with black lips is not to provide contrast, but because they actually represent black teeth which was a common custom of the time.

#41 Hippos can defecate into rivers so much that their feces builds up and kills fish through hypoxia, or lack of oxygen. In the Mara River, about 4,000 hippos poop out more than 9 tons of dung each day. Hippo feces also leaves behind chemicals such as ammonium and sulfide, which is harmful to fish.

#42 In 1952 a doctor in France released a deadly virus to kill rabbits on his estate, which then killed 90% of France's rabbits within two years.

#43 Since its invention in 1959, the MOSFET transistor has become the most produced artificial object in history with over 13 sextillion manufactured.

#44 In 1972 Canada had a contest to complete the saying "As Canadian as..." The winner was Heather Scott who answered "As Canadian as possible under the circumstances."

#45 Medieval Peasants generally received anywhere from eight weeks to a half-year off. At the time, the Church considered frequent and mandatory holidays the key to keeping a working population from revolting.

#46 Due to their long association with humans, dogs have evolved the ability to thrive on a starch-rich diet, which would be inadequate for other canid species.

#47 In Japan, only 100% fruit juice can display a realistic cut fruit on the label, 95% may display a whole but unsliced fruit. 5% or less, it is forbidden to display a realistic fruit on the label.

#48 Randy Savage (aka Macho Man) died from a heart attack while driving with his wife; autopsy found his coronary artery 90% blocked.

#49 After Kevin Costner declined the lead role in the film Tombstone to develop what turned into the film Wyatt Earp instead, he attempted to "blacklist" Tombstone & commandeered every Western costume in Hollywood. Yet it was more well-received & made more money than Wyatt Earp on a smaller budget.

#50 No-panties cafe in 1980s Japan. It's just like every cafe but the waitresses do not wear panties and wear short skirts.

#51 Following Michael Jackson's death, his sister discovered two hard disks at her brother's home that contained more than 100 unreleased songs, many of which were unregistered. In 2010, Sony signed a deal with Jackson's estate to release 10 posthumous albums, but only 3 were ever released.

#52 Pascha is the largest brothel in Europe, having over 120 workers and serves 1000 daily customers. The workers rent a room for 180 Euros/day and negotiate in the halls. Each floor is themed with one for cheap services and another for Trans. It offers a money back guarantee for bad service.

#53 More than 86% of psychologists have themselves sought therapy (average of 221 sessions), and 62% identify as depressed, themselves.

#54 After a lawyer complained that Cleveland Browns fans were throwing paper airplanes, their lawyer responded "Attached is a letter that we received on November 19, 1974. I feel that you should be aware that some asshole is signing your name to stupid letters."

#55 L Ron Hubbards Grandson is a renowned Slam Poet and activist against Scientology.

#56 If your SSN was issued before 2011 it reveals where you lived when you got your number. The first 3 digits correspond to a specific state.

#57 Costa Concordia, the cruise ship that sank in 2012, resulting in the death of 32 people, had been carrying a large amount of mafia-owned cocaine when it sank and traces of it were found in Captain Francesco Schettino's hair samples.

#58 In addition to ethical concerns, Ford's Theatre won't put on "Our American Cousin" (the show Lincoln was assasinated during) in part because it's a comedy that just isn't very funny.

#59 In the 17th century, young upper-class men in Europe would travel across the continent in a rite of passage known as The Grand Tour.

#60 Senior citizen Emerich Juettner eluded the US Secret Service for 10 years while he used just enough poorly created counterfeit $1 bills (one version misspelled Washington) to support himself & his dog. He only used fake $1 bills one at a time & never to the same place twice. He'd serve 4 months.

#61 The burial sites in Medina and Mecca for the Prophet Muhammad's family members were destroyed to make room for the Hajj pilgrimages.

#62 There is enough actinide metal (thorium and uranium) on Earth to sustain Breeder Reactors, which produce more fissile material than they consume, leading to enough fuel to satisfy the world's energy needs at 1983 levels for 5-billion years, making nuclear energy effectively renewable.

#63 The average age for virginity loss in the USA is 17 years old.

#64 No child with type I diabetes survived until adulthood before 1922.

#65 Japan received its first female fighter pilot in 2018. She was inspired as a child by Top Gun but could not become a combat aviator until the JSDF began accepting female candidates in 2015.

#66 On Dec 16, 1962 John Paul Scott escaped Alcatraz and swam to Fort Point beneath the Golden Gate Bridge where he was found hypothermic and exhausted. It is the only verified case of an inmate escaping and reaching shore by swimming. He was then returned to Alcatraz.

#67 Neanderthals lived in a high-stress environment with high trauma rates, and about 80% died before the age of 40.

#68 Jeremy Harper, who in 2007 livestreamed himself counting to 1,000,000. It took him 89 days, during which he did not leave the house or shave. He spent an average of 16 hours a day counting.

#69 Nauru, the third smallest country in the world (8sq miles) had a 10 year civil war in 1878 that saw the island's population fall from ~1500 to >1000, sparked by the introduction of firearms. It eventually ended when the German Empire intervened and confiscated >700 rifles.

#70 In 1959, thirty TV Westerns aired during prime time in the US; none had been canceled that season, while 14 new ones had appeared. In one week in March 1959, eight of the top ten shows were Westerns. In addition, an estimated $125 million in toys based on TV Westerns were sold that year.

#71 Disney spends about $50M each year on fireworks, over $130k a night. The only consumer that tops this is the military.

#72 Polio is one of only two diseases currently the subject of a global eradication program, the other being Guinea worm disease. So far, the only diseases completely eradicated by humankind are smallpox, declared eradicated in 1980, and rinderpest, declared eradicated in 2011.

#73 Matt Damon wanted The Bourne Conspiracy video game to be a puzzle game, and refused to lend his voice talent to the game when it was turned into a shooter.

#74 The first Sony Walkman had two headphone jacks so you could share it with someone else as they thought it would be considered rude to listen by yourself. This feature was removed as no one used it.

#75 The oral history of the Klamath indigenous people describes the eruption of a volcano and subsequent creation of Crater Lake in Oregon, events that geologists date to almost 8,000 years ago.

#76 The Brooklyn Bridge was inaugurated in 1883 and was considered an engineering marvel at the time. However, rumors of its weakness caused a public panic that led to the death of about 12 people. To restore confidence in the bridge's strength, P.T. Barnum marched 21 elephants and 17 camels across.

#77 Drawing the time on a clock is a test used to check for signs of dementia.

#78 The end of the Stone Age to the present represents only around 0.7% of human history.

#79 Robert Hoagland vanished from Newtown, Connecticut, in 2013, with suspicions of foul play. in fact, he had actually resettled in Rock Hill, New York, under an assumed name, Richard King, which was not discovered until after his death in late 2022.