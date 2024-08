Like what we did in a previous piece , we’ve collected some of the oddest, most eye-catching museum finds from different corners of the internet. Scroll through and be amazed or weirded out , either of which would be understandable.

Take these unusual exhibits, for example. We’re talking about displays like jars filled with actual kidney stones, “the world’s roundest object,” and Thomas Edison’s final breath preserved in a test tube (and no, you didn’t misread that).

Museum visits are often informative to enrich one’s knowledge. But occasionally, you will have experiences that may leave you questioning whether what you saw was indeed real.

#1 This Little Girl's Rock Displayed In My Local Museum Share icon

#2 The Capitoline Museums In Rome Have Artworks Carved Out On Stone For Visually Impaired People To Feel So That They Can Also Enjoy Paintings Share icon

#3 That's Unreal Share icon

Since we’re on the topic, let’s look at a few of the world’s unusual museums, beginning with the Beijing Museum of Tap Water in China. As the name suggests, it’s all about the 90-year-old history of Beijing tap water. What can you expect inside the museum? One hundred thirty artifacts, 110 photos, 40 models, and sand tables. It also has a miniature tap water filtration system for a better visual presentation.

#4 1,800-Year-Old Roman Leather Sandals On Display At Vindolanda Fort In Northumberland, England Share icon

#5 There Is A Free Public Cycle Path Through The National Dutch World War II Museum Share icon

#6 The Swedish Warship Vasa. It Sank In 1628 Less Than A Mile Into Its Maiden Voyage And Was Recovered From The Sea Floor After 333 Years Almost Completely Intact Share icon Now housed at the Vasa Museum in Stockholm, it is the world's best-preserved 17th-century ship.



The British Lawnmower Museum in the UK is about the history of the grass-cutting device, which dates back to the late 1700s. It displays around 300 restored lawnmowers, including the first patent in 1799. ADVERTISEMENT The museum also features lawnmowers owned by notable figures Princess Diana and Prince Charles, legendary musician Brian May, and television personality Nicholas Parsons.

#7 Thomas Edison's Last Breath, Henry Ford Museum, Dearborn Michigan Share icon

#8 I Found The Infamous 3700-Year-Old Copper Sale Complaint In The British Museum Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Suitcases Of People Sent To Concentration Camps. Poland, Gdańsk, World War II Museum. Each Suitcase Is A Family, A Life Share icon

In addition to soulful jazz music and delectable Cajun food, New Orleans is also known for the Museum of Death. Stepping into the place, you’ll find antique mortician tools, body bags, coffins, and everything that will remind you of mortality. The museum also features photos of the infamous Manson family, along with images of crime scenes and car accidents. The website was kind enough to point out that this isn’t for the faint of heart, so proceed with caution.

#10 The Whale At The American Museum Of Natural History Is Now Vaccinated! They Gave It A Bandage When Kids In America Were Approved For Their Shots Share icon

#11 This Art Museum In Denmark Lets You Scratch A Lamborghini Share icon

#12 Plastic Bag Jellyfish At Vancouver Aquarium Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

If you are curious about indoor plumbing and happen to be in India, visit the Sulabh International Museum of Toilets. Sociologist Dr. Bindeshwar Pathak founded the museum in 1992 to highlight the historical development of toilet systems and the evolution of sanitation. It houses pictures and objects dating back to 2500 BC, as well as bidets and water closets that began to appear in households in 1145 AD. You will also find poems that appreciate the use of toilets.

#13 iPhone And Google G1 Shown In Museum. I Feel Old Now Share icon

#14 You Can See Dolly The Cloned Sheep At A Museum In Edinburgh Share icon

#15 Cardiff Museum’s Marble Exhibit Share icon

We’d also like to hear from you, readers. Have you encountered odd museum finds? If not, which ones among this list stood out to you? Comment below!

#16 Bra Ball At The American Visionary Art Museum Share icon

#17 The Roman Wine Of Speyer Is The Oldest Wine Of The World That Is Still Liquid. The Bottle Has Been Dated Between 325 And 350 AD. It Was Found In 1867 In A Grave And Is Today In A Museum Share icon

#18 These Dinosaurs Wearing Masks At The Indianapolis Children's Museum Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#19 This Moon Exhibition In My Local Town Share icon

#20 These Jars In A Surgery Museum Are Full Of Gallstones And Kidney Stones Share icon

#21 A Museum Display Showing The Clothing Worn By Intimate Assault Survivors During The Time Of Their Attacks Share icon

#22 My Local Museum Got A Life-Size Replica Of A Quetzalcoatlus. It Looks Too Real Share icon

#23 The World's Roundest Object, At The Deutsche Museum In Munich, Germany Share icon

#24 In Japan, There Is A Museum For Rocks That Look Like Faces Share icon

#25 I Took This At The Van Gogh Exhibit In NYC. One Of The Best Experiences Of My Life Share icon

#26 This Wax Museum Has A Wax Figure In The Restroom Share icon

#27 This Museum Has Taxidermized Animals Randomly Hidden In Odd Places - Behind Other Exhibits And So On Share icon

#28 I Went To A Guitar Exhibition That Featured A Space For Air Guitar Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#29 A Full Human Nervous System In The Anatomy Museum In Baylor College Of Medicine Share icon

#30 Data's Costume On Display At The Goonies Museum In Astoria, Oregon Share icon

#31 The Ficus Retusa Linn, The World’s Oldest Bonsai Tree, Is Over 1000 Years Old. Crespi Bonsai Museum, Italy Share icon

#32 From The Hakone Open-Air Museum Share icon

#33 Van Gogh Exhibit's Entrance Share icon

#34 This Minecraft Diorama Thingy At The Indianapolis Children's Museum Share icon

#35 Inflatable Tank Decoy Used In WWII To Fool The Germans Into Thinking The Allies Were Going To Invade Hundreds Of Miles From The Actual D-Day Landing Sites Share icon International Spy Museum, Washington DC.



#36 The Titanic Museum In Orlando Is Selling A Huge Piece Of Coal From The Titanic For 500,000 Dollars Share icon

#37 Cup Noodle Museum. Ikeda, Osaka Share icon

#38 Museum Glass vs. Regular Glass Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#39 Merman Exhibit At My Local Museum Share icon

#40 LEGO Dinosaur, Australian Museum Share icon

#41 Check Out This Cube Of One Million Dollars In One Dollar Bills, Displayed At The Federal Reserve Bank Museum In Chicago Share icon

#42 The Way This Museum Arranged Snail Shells To Demonstrate Color Variation Share icon

#43 My Brother Went On A Trip To Egypt And Saw Mummified Crocodiles Exhibited In A Museum Share icon

#44 Out Of Over 40,000 Windows In The World Trade Center Building Only One Survived Intact And It Was Marked To Have Come From The 82nd Floor Share icon

#45 19th Century Skull From A Hydrocephalic Fetus, Royal College Of Surgeons' Museum, Edinburgh Share icon

#46 Giant Isopod In A Museum Share icon

#47 Froggyland, Museum Of The Best Taxidermy In The World In Split, Croatia Share icon

#48 The Museum In My City Dressed Up The Dinosaurs For Christmas. Taichung, Taiwan Share icon

#49 This Art Exhibit At Renwick Gallery Share icon

#50 Half Of Charles Babbage’s Brain Is Displayed At The Science Museum, London (The Other Half Is At The Hunterian Museum, Also London) Share icon

#51 The Very First Exhibit You See When You Begin Your Tour At The Army Museum (Stockholm, Sweden) Share icon

#52 Skeleton Of Siamese Twins In The Mütter Museum Share icon

#53 The Actual Bus Rosa Parks Refused To Change Seats On. National Civil Rights Museum. Memphis, TN Share icon

#54 The Best Preserved "Lorica Segmentata" Roman Plate Armor In The World To Date, Corbridge Roman Site Museum, Hadrian's Wall, Northumberland, UK Share icon

#55 Body Part-Shaped Hot Water/Oil Bottles Found At The Asklepieion Of Nea Paphos, Cyprus. Dated In The Roman Era, Exhibited At The Archaeological Museum Of Paphos Share icon

#56 World's First Meme Museum In Hong Kong Share icon

#57 "Puppy" - A Dog Statue Made Entirely Of Flowers By Jeff Koons In 1992, Is Located In The Guggenheim Museum In Bilbao, Spain Share icon

#58 Torture Masks, St. Augustine Torture Museum Share icon

#59 I Found The Holy Grail Today In A Museum In France Share icon

#60 Found In The LEGO Exhibit At The Museum Of Science And Industry Share icon

#61 The Fire Exit Sign In This Egyptian Museum Is A Pharaoh Running Share icon

#62 This Hyper-Realistic Ocean Wave In A Museum Exhibit Share icon

#63 The Digital Art Museum In Tokyo Is A Must-See For Japan Share icon

#64 From My Trip Through The Holocaust Museum, This Little Boy Took His Boot Off To Shower And Never Put It Back On Share icon

#65 Nek Chand's Rock Garden, Chandigarh, India. He Turned 40 Acres Into A Museum Of Art Using Scrap Trash Found Around India. Such An Inspiration. There Is No Such Thing As Waste Share icon This is one part of it made of broken bangles and fragmented tiles.



#66 These Models Of Hippies, Skaters, And Punks Are In A History Museum In Ecuador Share icon

#67 Life-Size Model Of A Megalodon Hanging At The Smithsonian Natural History Museum Share icon

#68 The Original Gay Pride Flag, And The Sewing Machine It Was Made With Share icon

#69 A Museum Of Hammers Located In Lithuania. The Owner Said, That There Were Around 1200 Hammers, Which Were Collected By Him Only. And It's Not Only The Hammers That You Hammer Nails With Share icon There are cheese tester hammers, glass-maker hammers, railroad worker hammers, pneumatic hammers, and multi-use hammers.



#70 Xenomorph By H. R. Giger. Exhibition In Berlin Share icon

#71 This Real Triceratops Skull In Mid-Processing. Denver Science Museum Share icon

#72 The Biggest Coin I've Seen. 100 Kg Pure Gold. Berlin, Germany Share icon

#73 My Small Town Has One Of The Original Copies Of The Declaration Of Independence Share icon

#74 Massive Swords Of Hungarian Origin Dating Back To The 14th Century, Now On Display At The Topkapi Palace Museum In Istanbul Share icon

#75 Charming Anglerfish Sculpture At The Ripley’s Museum In Wisconsin Dells, Made From Scrap Metal Share icon

#76 WW2 Tank Displayed At A Museum In Holland Share icon

#77 These Flowers Are Made From Crystals. Natural History Museum, Vienna Share icon

#78 These Mugs Are 3,700 Years Old. From The Minoan Civilization And Now On Display At The Heraklion Museum, Greece Share icon

#79 An Item At The Field Museum Was Removed Because It Was Inappropriate To Display It Share icon

#80 The Last Column At The National 9/11 Memorial And Museum Share icon

#81 This Star Wars Scene In A Spanish Wax Museum Share icon

#82 Personal Bomb Shelter. Imperial War Museum Share icon

#83 Dice For An Ancient Korean Drinking Game, Inscribed With Commands Like "Chug It All And Dance" Or "Sing A Song". Around 750 AD, Gyeongju National Museum Share icon

#84 One Of The 4000-Year-Old Well-Preserved Wagons Unearthed In The Lchashen Village In The Vicinity Of Lake Sevan. Made Of Oak, They Are The Oldest Known Wagons In The World Share icon Now on display at the History Museum of Armenia.



#85 An Ancient Clay Tablet Found In Uruk (Warka), Southern Iraq, Inscribed With Cuneiform Script And 3 Geometric Circles Containing Astronomical Calculations Share icon Dated to the ancient Babylonian period (2004-1595 BC), the Iraqi Museum, Babylonian Gallery.



#86 An Exhibit At The Montreal Museum Of Fine Arts Share icon

#87 Shoe Car That I Found In Some Museum Share icon

#88 "All The Flowers Are For Me" Exhibit By Anila Quayyum Agha (Cincinnati Art Museum) Share icon

#89 D-Day Model At The WWII Museum In New Orleans Share icon

#90 Here’s The Other Authentic Pirate Flag. It Resides In The Mexican History Museum In Monterrey, Mexico Share icon

#91 All Separate Blown Glass Pieces. Chihuly Glass Museum, Seattle Share icon

#92 Today I Visited The National Arboretum's Bonsai And Penjing Museum, And It Was Beautiful Share icon

#93 The Audio Guide At The Louvre Is A Nintendo 3DS XL Share icon

#94 Visited The Flower Exhibit At The Museum Today Share icon

#95 Dom Pedro Aquamarine. The World's Largest Cut Aquamarine Gem. At The Smithsonian National Museum Share icon

#96 Check Out This Glass Sculpture By Dale Chihuly At The Milwaukee Art Museum Share icon

#97 An F-117 Stealth Bomber Delivered To A Museum But Stripped Of All Its Stealth Coatings And Instruments Share icon

#98 A Gun Axe That I Found In A Museum Share icon

#99 Art Museum Uses Glazed Ceramic Bits As Groundcover Share icon

#100 This Blown-Glass Statue Is In The Boston Art Museum Share icon

#101 Rage Against The Machine's Tour Van Is Featured In The Human Rights' Museum Share icon

#102 Saw This Today At The National Museum Of Native American History Share icon

#103 WW2 Museum In France. Couldn’t Get Away With This Title Today Share icon