It’s not every day that you see a Victorian mug made to keep mustaches safe from tea or a velvet hat covered in the teeth of dental patients from the 1800s. But perhaps if you took more visits to The Museum of Curiosities on Twitter, run by the Monsieur Pompier’s Travelling Freakshow musical group, you might find yourself learning about strange things such as these on a daily basis!

Below, you’ll find some of our favorite posts from this bizarre page dedicated to sharing all things weird. From old paintings with interesting subjects to weird contraptions that aren’t common nowadays, we’re sure you’ll find something that piques your interest on this list. So enjoy visiting this virtual museum, and keep reading to find out how you might be able to visit it in person some day soon too!    

More info: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | Album | MonsieurPompier.com | Donate

Nobody
Nobody
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

hah, I need one of those!

Evan not Hansen
Evan not Hansen
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That looks heavy, props to the person carrying it around, especially with that thin cord probably digging into their shoulders. I'm also surprised the books didn't slip off the shelves when in motion, but I guess the walking librarian must have been very skilled.

The Museum of Curiosities, or Monsieur Pompier's Museum of Curiosities, has been fascinating viewers on Twitter since January 2012. The page has amassed an impressive 46.2k followers through sharing over 5,000 photos and videos and by captivating audiences from all over the globe. According to the virtual museum’s website, “It all started in a tiny corner of the internet around ten years ago when a strange man named Paul began posting interesting and unusual items from the past on Twitter and Instagram.”

“Over the following decade, the popularity of these accounts grew to such a degree that the idea of turning this online prescience into reality became something increasingly hard to ignore,” the museum’s creators continued. “And so, in 2023, it was announced that Monsieur Pompier would launch Ireland’s first ever Museum of Curiosities the following year and (as of February 2023) is currently finalizing the collection, raising funds and looking for a home for this world of wonders.” 
JuniorCJ82
JuniorCJ82
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Unsee juice unsee juice unsee juice...

Elita One
Elita One
Community Member
51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Love riding these guys around in Ark.

Firstname Lastname
Firstname Lastname
Community Member
12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Na, na, na, na, na, na, na, na, na, na, na, na, na, bat fan!

That’s right, pandas. Come 2024, you’ll be able to visit Ireland and take an IRL look at some of the world’s quirkiest and most fascinating objects and images. You can actually donate to the campaign right here if you’re interested in helping it become a reality! And if you’d like to learn more about Monsieur Pompier's Museum of Curiosities, or the musical group behind it all, lucky for us, Bored Panda was able to get in touch with them about 8 months ago when we first featured their Twitter account. 

Paul, aka Monsieur Pompier himself, previously shared that some of his initial inspiration for the account and museum project came from one of his favorite websites on the internet, 'The Museum of Ridiculously Interesting Things' curated by Dr. Chelsea Nichols and Viktor Wynd's 'Museum Of Curiosities' in London, as well as various other museums both real and fictional who operate in the same strange world. “I'm a magpie for anything oddball and unusual, especially from the past, so I'm always on the lookout for stories about things like old medical devices, bad taxidermy, the occult, bad inventions, weird unsolved mysteries, and so on,” he explained.
AJay
AJay
Community Member
38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

For when you want a killer look

juice
juice
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

cats have been messing with us as long as we can remember! i wonder if it ever knocked the inkpot off the table...

Mat Hall
Mat Hall
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If you're on one ship that sinks it's bad luck. Two, that's *really* bad luck. Three, maybe you're sinking them...

As far as why this curious account resonates with so many followers, Paul previously told Bored Panda, “People are always looking for something outside of the ordinary, something beyond their reality or as an escape from mundanity. It's probably similar to the success of ghost stories or horror movies, there seems to be a magnetism towards what frightens or unsettles us.”
ƒιѕн
ƒιѕн
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Only 6 dwarves pictured, the 7th is on the key, which is in this historical picture key-64914e...402c71.jpg key-64914ef402c71.jpg

Take me to dinner first
Take me to dinner first
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What do you mean with horrifying and grotesque? I think is cute

Paul also supposes that oddities from the past might be even more interesting now because of how different they are from today’s technology. “I think particularly now as we're living through the sterility of the internet age, these strange physical objects of the past with fascinating backstories harness an even greater aura of mystery and shine a light on bygone times and customs,” he previously shared.
Marvelor
Marvelor
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks like a three-year-old found a swimming cap and some scissors 😂

Paul also predicts that one day, we might look back on our current age as “the second wave of quack medicine, with self-medication and the power of pharmaceutical companies growing all the time.”

"Elsewhere, some of the face masks and skincare treatments currently available very much hark back to the often mocked beauty treatments of the 1930s and '40s,” he added. “One thing I hope we will look back on with a great deal of cringe is the prevalence of the 'laughing-crying' emoji."
Take me to dinner first
Take me to dinner first
Community Member
13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hey sir, do you have a moment to hear about our Lord and Saviour?

Dani M
Dani M
Community Member
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Stunning!!!!!! Zara! see the glory of the cephalopods

If the oddities on this list are up your alley, be sure to check out Paul’s musical group as well, Monsieur Pompier's Travelling Freakshow

“[The group] is my very eccentric rock group and sometimes cabaret act,” Paul explained. “We've been performing all around Europe and in our homeland of Ireland since 2018 with a rotating cast of characters including The Ear Fairy, Guts The Cat, The Crabbit, as well as newcomers such as Betty Bogweed and Sister Whispers. On stage, I attempt to sing my ridiculous songs whilst the 'freaks' interact with me or the audience as they interpret and act out the story of their individual songs.”
SkyBlueandBlack
SkyBlueandBlack
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I know it's not, but... it looks like a rubber band gun. 🤣

Gillbella
Gillbella
Community Member
6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I bet this was the stone mason's cat, and his kids were like "Daddy, but Fluffy and her kitten in the castle!"

"Our shows are very surreal and often end up in complete chaos—it's all about getting people out of their comfort zones,” Paul explained. “Last year, we were proud to release our debut album Teatime Terrors on Cleopatra Records, and since then we've transformed into a fully-fledged four-piece live band. In many ways, the museum is an extension and evolution of the Travelling Freakshow, taking the concept to the next level."
Evan not Hansen
Evan not Hansen
Community Member
38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I want to be a nice old man with a walking cane with a distinguished cat with glasses on it. I will be super friendly and vaguely reminiscent of someone in Mary Poppins, and I will give children rainbow lollipops and wear cute suspenders and button down shirts with cat patterns.

ADHORTATOR
ADHORTATOR
Community Member
43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Fake like the Fiji mermaid....

“Monsieur Pompier draws inspiration from horror stories, unsolved mysteries, psychedelia, experimental and new wave music, children's television of the 1970s and '80s,” Paul went on to share. “I enjoy taking mundane topics and blowing them up into something theatrical and grandiose—like a new song I'm working on called 'Billy Breakfast' about a neglected housewife who has an affair with her breakfast when the face in the pan comes to life."
Jason
Jason
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I mean that is a way cooler y2k than I remember

Elita One
Elita One
Community Member
48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So I know what to call them when their haunting my house?

AJay
AJay
Community Member
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Now this just looks like FUN!

Have you seen something new that you found fascinating on this list, pandas? We would love to hear in the comments below what you find most interesting, as well as what you would include in your own personal museum of curiosities. Keep upvoting your favorite pics, and then if you’re interested in even more captivating images that have been shared by The Museum of Curiosities on Twitter, you can find Bored Panda’s last article on the same topic right here!     
Julia Medd
Julia Medd
Community Member
59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Pretty sure this is from Viz.

ƒιѕн
ƒιѕн
Community Member
43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Tell us about the robot dog

Nobody
Nobody
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Bob and Allen spent many an hour in Ken's pants

Jennifer Snyder
Jennifer Snyder
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You’ve misspelled “creepy”

ADHORTATOR
ADHORTATOR
Community Member
40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The middle ages are an ancient civilisation?

ƒιѕн
ƒιѕн
Community Member
45 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What the actual fúck.?!?!

AJay
AJay
Community Member
32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I believe this was a mistranslation

AJay
AJay
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Awww I want one but I don't think I would fit :(

Dani M
Dani M
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Santa´s off-season job?

ADHORTATOR
ADHORTATOR
Community Member
37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

10 cents? That's a bargain

Dani M
Dani M
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

humpty dumpty or egg_irl?

Kathleen McGann
Kathleen McGann
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Losing its verdigris, surely, the greenish patina when copper or its alloy rusts. It's still bronze. And "bronze" as a colour usually means the goldish tint, not the green.

