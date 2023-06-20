It’s not every day that you see a Victorian mug made to keep mustaches safe from tea or a velvet hat covered in the teeth of dental patients from the 1800s. But perhaps if you took more visits to The Museum of Curiosities on Twitter, run by the Monsieur Pompier’s Travelling Freakshow musical group, you might find yourself learning about strange things such as these on a daily basis!

Below, you’ll find some of our favorite posts from this bizarre page dedicated to sharing all things weird. From old paintings with interesting subjects to weird contraptions that aren’t common nowadays, we’re sure you’ll find something that piques your interest on this list. So enjoy visiting this virtual museum, and keep reading to find out how you might be able to visit it in person some day soon too!

