ADVERTISEMENT

“Being normal is vastly overrated,” declared grandma Aggie Cromwell in Halloweentown (1998). Certainly, life has so much to offer: things curious, magical, mysterious and strange. Weird antiques and vintage objects especially are so interesting to us because they’re unfamiliar. What back then perhaps was the norm, today seems peculiar and spooky.

Museum of Curiosities is a place of such wonder, showcasing strange and interesting finds. It’s like opening a virtual cabinet of curiosities. The treasures are shared and curated by Monsieur Pompier’s Travelling Freakshow – an authentic and original group of oddballs that are no amateurs in spooky entertainment. So prepare to be amazed, our dear pandas, as we present to you our third feature on Monsieur Pompier’s Museum of Curiosities!

More info: Instagram | Facebook | X | Album | MonsieurPompier.com | Donate

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

This Is Bertha Boronda.⁠ ⁠ Bertha Was Sentenced To 5 Years In Prison For “Mayhem” In 1908

This Is Bertha Boronda.⁠ ⁠ Bertha Was Sentenced To 5 Years In Prison For “Mayhem” In 1908

Bertha cut off her husband’s penis with a straight razor and fled the scene by bicycle

museum_of_curiosities Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
94points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

Water Damaged Copy Of “Alice's Adventures In Wonderland” Which Grew Fungi.⁠ ⁠ (Photo By Igor Siwanowicz)

Water Damaged Copy Of “Alice's Adventures In Wonderland” Which Grew Fungi.⁠ ⁠ (Photo By Igor Siwanowicz)

museum_of_curiosities Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
90points
Add photo comments
POST
ezekielrhymes1 avatar
JoyfulZebra
JoyfulZebra
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Nice of the museum to keep mushrooms in the book so you can actually visit Wonderland.

Vote comment up
23
23points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

17th Century Poison Cabinet Disguised As A Book

17th Century Poison Cabinet Disguised As A Book

museum_of_curiosities Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
81points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

The Monsieur Pompier’s Museum of Curiosities pages on all major social media platforms are run by a man named Paul, or Monsieur Pompier himself. Bored Panda already spoke with Paul twice before and he was kind enough to tell us about the inspiration behind the museum and about his band, Monsieur Pompier’s Travelling Freakshow.

Paul said in 2022 that he drew inspiration from Dr. Chelsea Nichols’ The Museum of Ridiculously Interesting Things and The Viktor Wynd Museum of Curiosities, Fine Art And National History in London. These museums are not the only ones of their kind. Whether physical or virtual, many similar places exist in many parts of the world, like the museum of curiosities in San Marino. Some of them are even mobile!
#4

Perfume Bottle Consisting Of Eight Glass Bottles As Orange Segments, Set In Painted Ceramic Holder. (Ca. 1925)

Perfume Bottle Consisting Of Eight Glass Bottles As Orange Segments, Set In Painted Ceramic Holder. (Ca. 1925)

museum_of_curiosities Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
76points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#5

Rare Set Of 16th Century Italian Notation Knives With Musical Notes Engraved On The Blade, Meant To Be Sung As Grace Before A Meal

Rare Set Of 16th Century Italian Notation Knives With Musical Notes Engraved On The Blade, Meant To Be Sung As Grace Before A Meal

museum_of_curiosities Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
70points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#6

Reusable Shopping List From The 1950s

Reusable Shopping List From The 1950s

museum_of_curiosities Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
70points
Add photo comments
POST
malk_frath avatar
Malfar
Malfar
Community Member
23 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I like it. May be a quirky accessory today. Just give it some b******t name to be trendy, like "offline shopper" or "downshift shopping list"

Vote comment up
17
17points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu

Monsieur Pompier’s museum is heading toward soon becoming a real-life museum in Dublin, Ireland. A few months back, in June, Paul told Bored Panda that he’s planning to make it a reality sometime in 2024. “Little by little, I see the rooms filling up with all manner of oddities, making me look like something of a hoarder (which I think is a good sign that I’m getting closer to having enough stuff to launch the museum!” he said back then.

The museum is still accepting donations from anyone that wants to help make the physical Monsieur Pompier’s Museum of Curiosities a reality. “You can donate whatever you like – be that money or your own curiosities which you’d like to see featured in the museum!” Paul told us in June.
#7

Bat Lantern (Circa 1930)

Bat Lantern (Circa 1930)

museum_of_curiosities Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
66points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#8

Ann Lockley Taking Tea With A Baby Hawk And A Lobster

Ann Lockley Taking Tea With A Baby Hawk And A Lobster

Ann lived on the island of Skokholm, where her family were the only inhabitants and animals were pals. This photo was taken for a 1938 National Geographic story ‘We Live Alone and Like It — On An Island’

museum_of_curiosities Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
65points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Self-Defense Glove For Ladies (London, 1850)

Self-Defense Glove For Ladies (London, 1850)

museum_of_curiosities Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
64points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT

Paul also travels all over Europe and Ireland with his musical group Monsieur Pompier’s Travelling Freakshow. It’s truly a one-of-a-kind act that delivers a unique experience. Paul himself describes the group as “a strange mix of dark cabaret, performance art and eccentric psychedelic songs”. All of the songs are written by Paul, Monsieur Pompier himself.
#10

Late-1800s Brothel Candles. Wen The Candle Burned Out The Session Was Over

Late-1800s Brothel Candles. Wen The Candle Burned Out The Session Was Over

museum_of_curiosities Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
60points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#11

In 1963, The Bronx Zoo Held A Unique Exhibit It’s Name Was “The Most Dangerous Animal In The World” And As You Can See From The Picture, The Most Dangerous Animal Is A Human

In 1963, The Bronx Zoo Held A Unique Exhibit It’s Name Was “The Most Dangerous Animal In The World” And As You Can See From The Picture, The Most Dangerous Animal Is A Human

They used a mirror so people could see their reflection and also added bars to represent a cage.

museum_of_curiosities Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
59points
Add photo comments
POST
honeyk avatar
honeyk
honeyk
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

because that is the world's most dangerous animal... and always will be.

Vote comment up
16
16points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#12

Victorian Era Radiator With Bread Warmer

Victorian Era Radiator With Bread Warmer

museum_of_curiosities Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
58points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

The performances also feature a group of characters whose names correspond to the song titles on the band’s album. There’s Banana Boy, Guts The Cat, Willy The Wet Pocket, Sally Shortcake and many more. “On stage, I attempt to sing my ridiculous songs whilst the 'freaks' interact with me or the audience as they interpret and act out the story of their individual songs,” Paul told us back in 2022.
#13

Myrtle Corbin, Known As The Four-Legged Girl From Texas, Was A Dipygus

Myrtle Corbin, Known As The Four-Legged Girl From Texas, Was A Dipygus

She was born with a severe congenital deformity of conjoined twining that caused her to have two separate pelvises and a smaller set of inner legs that she was able to move.

museum_of_curiosities Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
57points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#14

"Winkie" Blinking Eyeball Novelty Ring From 1962

"Winkie" Blinking Eyeball Novelty Ring From 1962

museum_of_curiosities Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
56points
Add photo comments
POST
amyzhang2010 avatar
HelluvaHedgehogAlien
HelluvaHedgehogAlien
Community Member
1 day ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If you stare long enough into the abyss, the abyss stares back into you

Vote comment up
11
11points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#15

This Russian Family Portrait Was Taken Back In 1886. The Father Had An Obsession With Pool, And Dressed His Children Like Billiard Balls

This Russian Family Portrait Was Taken Back In 1886. The Father Had An Obsession With Pool, And Dressed His Children Like Billiard Balls

museum_of_curiosities Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
54points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

Museums of Curiosities are the successors of the pre-modern version of museums – cabinets of curiosities, or Wunderkammer. As Antonis Chaliakopoulos writes for The Collector, what in 17th century Europe was a way to entertain guests at home after dinner, throughout the years has evolved into the modern museum.
#16

Chopines Are Platform Shoes That Were Worn By Women In The 15th, 16th And 17th Century

Chopines Are Platform Shoes That Were Worn By Women In The 15th, 16th And 17th Century

Made with a very tall wooden platform, these shoes protected the dress from mud and street dust. They became very popular in Venice and were worn by noble women and courtesans

museum_of_curiosities Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
54points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#17

Obstetric Phantom, 18th Century. The Wood And Leather Model Was Used To Teach Medical Students, And Possibly Midwives, About Childbirth

Obstetric Phantom, 18th Century. The Wood And Leather Model Was Used To Teach Medical Students, And Possibly Midwives, About Childbirth

It came from the Hospital del Ceppo in Pistoia, near Florence, founded in 1277

museum_of_curiosities Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
53points
Add photo comments
POST
sonja-szabrotska avatar
Sonja
Sonja
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

At that time? My bet is more on training more midwives than medical students...not saying that there were no medicine students, but I guess there just were more midwives than them

Vote comment up
6
6points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#18

Antique Victorian Crystal Poison Bottle, 1890

Antique Victorian Crystal Poison Bottle, 1890

museum_of_curiosities Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
48points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

A cabinet of curiosities most often included rare antiquities and exotic natural specimens. What makes them different from what we now know as museums was the selection process. Museums today do it on a scientific basis, and back then these private collections were based on an individual’s preferred taste. The most important quality of a curiosity was considered its rarity, and the end goal was to wow your guests.

ADVERTISEMENT
#19

1950s Ovaltine Advert

1950s Ovaltine Advert

museum_of_curiosities Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
46points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#20

World's Smalllest Man In 1956, Henry Berhens, Dancing With His Cat

World's Smalllest Man In 1956, Henry Berhens, Dancing With His Cat

museum_of_curiosities Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
46points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#21

Tutankhamun Wore Socks With His Sandals

Tutankhamun Wore Socks With His Sandals

museum_of_curiosities Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
45points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

What was featured inside such a cabinet of curiosities? That depended on the location of the collector: one in London would have different treasures in his cabinet than another in Amsterdam. The biggest two categories that are now identified are man-made artifacts (artificialia) and natural specimens (naturalia). 
#22

Unlucky

Unlucky

museum_of_curiosities Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
44points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#23

Corner Piano

Corner Piano

museum_of_curiosities Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
42points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#24

Egyptian--Phoenician Glass Dog Head Bead, 6th-4th Century Bc

Egyptian--Phoenician Glass Dog Head Bead, 6th-4th Century Bc

museum_of_curiosities Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
42points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

The names are more or less self-explanatory, but examples of naturalia would include animals, plants, and minerals. Carcasses of beasts and other weird-looking creatures were considered the most exotic items. However, collectors used to merge different animals together to create the most interesting mythical beasts. That’s why the line between naturalia and artificialia sometimes would get blurred and the classification depended on the collector’s individual decision.

ADVERTISEMENT
#25

Black Cat Auditions In Hollywood (1961)

Black Cat Auditions In Hollywood (1961)

museum_of_curiosities Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
41points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#26

This Medieval House In Aveyron, France, Dates Back To The 13th Century And Was Built Top-Heavy As A Cost-Saver, Because At The Time, Homes Were Taxed On Ground-Floor Square Footage

This Medieval House In Aveyron, France, Dates Back To The 13th Century And Was Built Top-Heavy As A Cost-Saver, Because At The Time, Homes Were Taxed On Ground-Floor Square Footage

museum_of_curiosities Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
39points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
See Also on Bored Panda
#27

The Retired Heads Of Madame Tussauds

The Retired Heads Of Madame Tussauds

museum_of_curiosities Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
38points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

Examples of artificialia included cultural artifacts, antiquities and artworks. The most popular, however, were scientific instruments. The reason is that sciences, such as medicine and astronomy, weren’t exactly popular back then. Instruments that were used to measure space and time were seen as almost magical and as proof of man’s domination over nature.
#28

A Neon Salesman's Sample Case, Circa 1935

A Neon Salesman's Sample Case, Circa 1935

museum_of_curiosities Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
38points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#29

This Mannequin Was Designed By Angelique Marguerite Le Boursier Du Coudray During The 1700’s

This Mannequin Was Designed By Angelique Marguerite Le Boursier Du Coudray During The 1700’s

It was used for teaching midwifery. Madame Du Coudray spent 25 years travelling the towns and cities of France, teaching her methods and selling her mannequins

museum_of_curiosities Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
38points
Add photo comments
POST
david_a_paterson avatar
David A Paterson
David A Paterson
Community Member
21 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I've seen a knitted uterus that has been used recently to teach women about childbirth. Being knitted makes it stretchy.

Vote comment up
8
8points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#30

Victorian Era "Ritter" Road-Skates Or Foot Bicycles, Ca 1898

Victorian Era "Ritter" Road-Skates Or Foot Bicycles, Ca 1898

museum_of_curiosities Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
37points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

The first public museum in England was donated by a collector of curiosities. In 1677, Elias Ashmole donated the treasures he acquired from John Tradescant to the University of Oxford. In 1678, the first public museum in England – the Ashmolean museum – was opened and featured ancient coins, books, engravings, geological and zoological specimens.
#31

Authentic 16th Century Plague Doctor Mask Preserved And On Display At The German Museum Of Medical History

Authentic 16th Century Plague Doctor Mask Preserved And On Display At The German Museum Of Medical History

museum_of_curiosities Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
36points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#32

Carved Ivory And Ebony Skeleton With Gravedigger's Shovel, Dated 1632. State Art Collections, Dresden

Carved Ivory And Ebony Skeleton With Gravedigger's Shovel, Dated 1632. State Art Collections, Dresden

museum_of_curiosities Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
36points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#33

Contraption Worn By A Mid-19th Century Women Who Lost Her Nose To Syphilis

Contraption Worn By A Mid-19th Century Women Who Lost Her Nose To Syphilis

museum_of_curiosities Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
36points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#34

The Old Gentleman Of Raahe Is Believed To Be The Oldest Surviving Diving Suit In The World, Dating Back From The Early 1700s

The Old Gentleman Of Raahe Is Believed To Be The Oldest Surviving Diving Suit In The World, Dating Back From The Early 1700s

museum_of_curiosities Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
35points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#35

The Lava Lamp Inventor With His Wife In 1963

The Lava Lamp Inventor With His Wife In 1963

museum_of_curiosities Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
35points
Add photo comments
POST
vonblade avatar
VonBlade
VonBlade
Community Member
20 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A product of its time (because LED bulbs don't get that hot)

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#36

A Knocker-Upper Was Someone Whose Purpose Was To Wake People Up During A Time When Alarm Clocks Were Expensive And Not Very Reliable

A Knocker-Upper Was Someone Whose Purpose Was To Wake People Up During A Time When Alarm Clocks Were Expensive And Not Very Reliable

They earned about six pence a week using a pea shooter to shoot dried peas at the windows of sleeping workers in East London, 1930s

museum_of_curiosities Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
35points
Add photo comments
POST
renske-de-jonge avatar
Rj
Rj
Community Member
23 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My brother would throw little stones to my window when he came home too late and had no key.

Vote comment up
8
8points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
See Also on Bored Panda
#37

Victorian Mourning Ring With Glass Eye Of The Deceased Ca. 1890

Victorian Mourning Ring With Glass Eye Of The Deceased Ca. 1890

museum_of_curiosities Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
34points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#38

Painless Dentist

Painless Dentist

museum_of_curiosities Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
34points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

The Breastplate Of Cuirassier 19 Years Old Antoine Fraveau, Struck And Killed By A Canonball During Battle Of Waterloo (1815)

The Breastplate Of Cuirassier 19 Years Old Antoine Fraveau, Struck And Killed By A Canonball During Battle Of Waterloo (1815)

museum_of_curiosities Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
33points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#40

Little Richard Doll

Little Richard Doll

museum_of_curiosities Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
31points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#41

Museum In Japan That Showcases Various Naturally Formed Rocks With Faces On Them

Museum In Japan That Showcases Various Naturally Formed Rocks With Faces On Them

museum_of_curiosities Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
30points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#42

Horse Costume Taken From Jean Cocteau’s Le Testament D'orphée (Testament Of Orpheus), Designed By Janine Janet, 1960

Horse Costume Taken From Jean Cocteau’s Le Testament D'orphée (Testament Of Orpheus), Designed By Janine Janet, 1960

museum_of_curiosities Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
29points
Add photo comments
POST
jackholt avatar
Greenmantle
Greenmantle
Community Member
23 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He's hanging his head like someone told him "no furries allowed in"

Vote comment up
10
10points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#43

1887, Alice In Wonderland

1887, Alice In Wonderland

museum_of_curiosities Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
29points
Add photo comments
POST
chet44 avatar
TotallyNOTaFox
TotallyNOTaFox
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I really like the costumes they used back then, CGI models don't really have the same charme

Vote comment up
11
11points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#44

Egyptian Gold Sandals And Toe Caps Circa 1500 B.c

Egyptian Gold Sandals And Toe Caps Circa 1500 B.c

museum_of_curiosities Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
29points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#45

Photographer Unknown, Possibly Paleontologist Alfred Romer. Nelda Wright In The Skull Of A Kronosaurus, 1958. Harvard University Archives

Photographer Unknown, Possibly Paleontologist Alfred Romer. Nelda Wright In The Skull Of A Kronosaurus, 1958. Harvard University Archives

museum_of_curiosities Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
29points
Add photo comments
POST
david_a_paterson avatar
David A Paterson
David A Paterson
Community Member
20 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is Australian! A type of short-necked plyosaur. This particular skeleton was discovered in Queensland in 1932 and went on display at Harvard in 1959.

Vote comment up
12
12points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#46

Daddy Saddle

Daddy Saddle

museum_of_curiosities Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
28points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
See Also on Bored Panda
#47

Happy Caturday

Happy Caturday

museum_of_curiosities Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
27points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#48

Rubber “Beauty Masks” Worn To Get Rid Of Wrinkles And Skin Imperfections, 1921

Rubber “Beauty Masks” Worn To Get Rid Of Wrinkles And Skin Imperfections, 1921

museum_of_curiosities Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
27points
Add photo comments
POST
erichwalz avatar
KindaSketchy
KindaSketchy
Community Member
22 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Do you see any wrinkles or imperfections? You don't, so it does kinda work.

Vote comment up
14
14points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#49

To Copyright Their Unique Looks, Professional Clowns Submit Their Likeness To The Clowns International Group, Who Paint Eggs To Match The Hair, Makeup And Costumes Of Each Performer, And Then Files Them In The Clown Egg Register

To Copyright Their Unique Looks, Professional Clowns Submit Their Likeness To The Clowns International Group, Who Paint Eggs To Match The Hair, Makeup And Costumes Of Each Performer, And Then Files Them In The Clown Egg Register

museum_of_curiosities Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
27points
Add photo comments
POST
darci101 avatar
deejak
deejak
Community Member
23 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Never really noticed how each clown's style varies, because they collectively all look creepy.

Vote comment up
13
13points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#50

Past - Present - Future?⁠

Past - Present - Future?⁠

museum_of_curiosities Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
27points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

Note: this post originally had 150 images. It’s been shortened to the top 50 images based on user votes.

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!