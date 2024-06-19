However, some recipes people share on there can be real duds. That's what the user @imtiredofmyusername found out the hard way. They made a video about how one recipe they tried out turned out to be "inedible" and "a flop." So people in the comments started going off about other viral recipes on TikTok that they expected to be delicious but made them gag – and not in a good way.

Social media is a great place to look for meal ideas. Nowadays, you can find recipes for almost all diet preferences: keto, vegan, vegetarian, and Mediterranean. All you have to do is put two or three words into a search box and you're bombarded with hundreds of recipes. TikTok can be great in that there's also video instructions.

#1 Lasagne soup

#2 The feta pasta needs to serve time.





I thought my husband was gonna leave me after the feta pasta.

#3 me when the cucumber dipped in soy sauce tastes exactly like cucumber dipped in soy sauce

#4 I have made marry me chicken 3 times thinking it was me…no it’s just bland

#5 made a sesame noodle recipe, it called for 2/3 cup of peanut butter... imagine my surprise when I now have peanut butter noodles

#6 The canned chicken crust Caesar salad pizza.



"It was pizza crust made of chicken that you put salad on, and it was supposed to be like eating a crunchy chicken tender with Caesar salad. But the chicken was so dry in order for it to get crispy

#7 Me with the Big Mac salad

#8 The million dollar spaghetti, everyone will pay for their crimes against my taste buds

#9 This was me with slow cooker pasta. Literally liquefied the pasta don't reccomend

#10 Avocado basil pasta RICKY WHEN I CATCH YOU

#11 Me with a soup that cost me $25 in ingredients lol

#12 Cowboy casserole.. trust me

#13 That nasty nasty nasty disgursting sun dried tomato pasta. My friend made it for me when I went over her house. I was so depressed

#14 I tried to make cauliflower wings the other day, came out soggy, extremely stinky, and stinky x2

#15 I made the green goddess chopped salad. It made me gag.



I made that Green Goddess guacamole salad and it was so revolting... I've never made another viral recipe since.

#16 The Oreo mug cake

#17 Tried to make apple crackle squares… tasted like apple suspended in an eraser.

#18 I made 'healthy' cookie dough out of cottage cheese that 'tastes JUST like the real thing!'. It did not and was horrendous.

#19 The almond milk Alfredo still makes me gag

#20 Those caramel dumplings for me. The texture wasn’t it.

#21 The chopped Italian sub tasted like a soggy salad

#22 Gigi hadid pasta my whole fam and I hated it sm

#23 I try to heavily avoid red sauce of any kind mixed with cottage cheese, as a substitute. It can work in say, polo con créma, but the pasta sauce was DIABOLICAL

#24 The Big Mac tacos

#25 anything with cottage cheese

#26 I made the spaghetti with the red sauce and Alfredo mixed together… have not made it since

#27 bang bang chicken was a dud

#28 me when i tried the cup noodle ramen and milk

#29 homemade gniocci and lemon pasta were barely edible...

#30 the salmon bowl, it felt like I ate someone's chewed up sushi with a piece of paper

#31 I once made adobo chicken from a TikTok recipe and my husband and I gained like 6 lbs from the salt

#32 I tried pumpkin pie brownies and not only was it not the consistency of a brownie despite following the recipe to a T, it did not task like pumpkin pie nor brownies

#33 Me making banana oat pancakes

#34 The fried and then boiled pasta was disgusting

#35 That whipped coffee from like peak TikTok, it was sooo bitter

#36 I made 'the best snickerdoodles ever' and they were literally rocks, and they didn’t even flatten out, they were still ball-shaped

#37 cloud bread

#38 the potato dumplings...

#39 some "viral recipes" are afraid of seasoning and spice

#40 Me after finding out the viral Mac and cheese really does just taste like macaroni noodles and cheese

#41 The egg boil trend got me I’m afraid to admit

#42 That’s happened to me, that Olive Garden dressing chicken, way too salty and sour

#43 when i make the hong kong style french toast

#44 The cottage cheese wrap I tried the other day

#45 Melona ice cream

#46 A lot like the pistachio chocolate bar. Pistachio cream is not nice. People are grimacing then saying it's delicious

#47 Beef broccoli

#48 Fluffy yogurt

#49 instant scroll of it says with only 2 or 3 ingredients

#50 Food from other countries. Like I refuse to make kimchi bc idk how real kimchi is supposed to taste, I never eaten it