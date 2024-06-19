“Inedible And A Flop”: People Share 50 Viral TikTok Recipes That Deserve Jail Time
Social media is a great place to look for meal ideas. Nowadays, you can find recipes for almost all diet preferences: keto, vegan, vegetarian, and Mediterranean. All you have to do is put two or three words into a search box and you're bombarded with hundreds of recipes. TikTok can be great in that there's also video instructions.
However, some recipes people share on there can be real duds. That's what the user @imtiredofmyusername found out the hard way. They made a video about how one recipe they tried out turned out to be "inedible" and "a flop." So people in the comments started going off about other viral recipes on TikTok that they expected to be delicious but made them gag – and not in a good way.
@imtiredofmyusername Gordon ramsey era 😍 #recipe #viralrecipe ♬ sad SpongeBob music - michael
Lasagne soup
The feta pasta needs to serve time.
I thought my husband was gonna leave me after the feta pasta.
I make this all the time. I lightly fry some sliced shallots, add some garlic and set aside. I put a bit of olive oil in a baking dish, add tomatoes (more than in the picture) and feta. Then I mix the shallots into the tomatoes. Then sprinkle over ground black pepper and sumac and bake for 30 minutes. Mix it all up, add some fresh parsley and the pasta (and a bit of the pasta water) and serve. It's become a regular in our house.
me when the cucumber dipped in soy sauce tastes exactly like cucumber dipped in soy sauce
I have made marry me chicken 3 times thinking it was me…no it’s just bland
made a sesame noodle recipe, it called for 2/3 cup of peanut butter... imagine my surprise when I now have peanut butter noodles
The canned chicken crust Caesar salad pizza.
"It was pizza crust made of chicken that you put salad on, and it was supposed to be like eating a crunchy chicken tender with Caesar salad. But the chicken was so dry in order for it to get crispy
The million dollar spaghetti, everyone will pay for their crimes against my taste buds
This was me with slow cooker pasta. Literally liquefied the pasta don't reccomend
Avocado basil pasta RICKY WHEN I CATCH YOU
Me with a soup that cost me $25 in ingredients lol
Cowboy casserole.. trust me
Ground beef, corn, shredded cheese, and Tater Tots are apparently the staples of a cowboy casserole. Probably amazing if you’re drunk enough, but then anything is 😅
That nasty nasty nasty disgursting sun dried tomato pasta. My friend made it for me when I went over her house. I was so depressed
I tried to make cauliflower wings the other day, came out soggy, extremely stinky, and stinky x2
I made the green goddess chopped salad. It made me gag.
I made that Green Goddess guacamole salad and it was so revolting... I've never made another viral recipe since.
The Oreo mug cake
Tried to make apple crackle squares… tasted like apple suspended in an eraser.
I made 'healthy' cookie dough out of cottage cheese that 'tastes JUST like the real thing!'. It did not and was horrendous.
The almond milk Alfredo still makes me gag
Those caramel dumplings for me. The texture wasn’t it.
The chopped Italian sub tasted like a soggy salad
Gigi hadid pasta my whole fam and I hated it sm
I try to heavily avoid red sauce of any kind mixed with cottage cheese, as a substitute. It can work in say, polo con créma, but the pasta sauce was DIABOLICAL
The Big Mac tacos
I made the spaghetti with the red sauce and Alfredo mixed together… have not made it since
bang bang chicken was a dud
me when i tried the cup noodle ramen and milk
homemade gniocci and lemon pasta were barely edible...
the salmon bowl, it felt like I ate someone's chewed up sushi with a piece of paper
I once made adobo chicken from a TikTok recipe and my husband and I gained like 6 lbs from the salt
I tried pumpkin pie brownies and not only was it not the consistency of a brownie despite following the recipe to a T, it did not task like pumpkin pie nor brownies
Me making banana oat pancakes
I personally have been making them for years (didn't know it was a tiktok thing) and my only issue is being patient enough to not turn up the heat and burn them.
The fried and then boiled pasta was disgusting
That whipped coffee from like peak TikTok, it was sooo bitter
I made 'the best snickerdoodles ever' and they were literally rocks, and they didn’t even flatten out, they were still ball-shaped
cloud bread
the potato dumplings...
some "viral recipes" are afraid of seasoning and spice
Me after finding out the viral Mac and cheese really does just taste like macaroni noodles and cheese
The egg boil trend got me I’m afraid to admit
That’s happened to me, that Olive Garden dressing chicken, way too salty and sour
when i make the hong kong style french toast
The cottage cheese wrap I tried the other day
Melona ice cream
A lot like the pistachio chocolate bar. Pistachio cream is not nice. People are grimacing then saying it's delicious
Beef broccoli
Fluffy yogurt
instant scroll of it says with only 2 or 3 ingredients
Food from other countries. Like I refuse to make kimchi bc idk how real kimchi is supposed to taste, I never eaten it