Social media is a great place to look for meal ideas. Nowadays, you can find recipes for almost all diet preferences: keto, vegan, vegetarian, and Mediterranean. All you have to do is put two or three words into a search box and you're bombarded with hundreds of recipes. TikTok can be great in that there's also video instructions.

However, some recipes people share on there can be real duds. That's what the user @imtiredofmyusername found out the hard way. They made a video about how one recipe they tried out turned out to be "inedible" and "a flop." So people in the comments started going off about other viral recipes on TikTok that they expected to be delicious but made them gag – and not in a good way.

@imtiredofmyusername Gordon ramsey era 😍 #recipe #viralrecipe

#1

“Inedible And A Flop”: People Share 50 Viral TikTok Recipes That Deserve Jail Time Lasagne soup

ayeeer , Cayobo Report

Gary
Gary
Gary
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I've a feeling if you take the pound of soft cheese off the top that will be fine with a lump of bread.

#2

“Inedible And A Flop”: People Share 50 Viral TikTok Recipes That Deserve Jail Time The feta pasta needs to serve time.


I thought my husband was gonna leave me after the feta pasta.

tiffanyrose051 , julz590 , justataste Report

Fat Harry (Oi / You)
Fat Harry (Oi / You)
Fat Harry (Oi / You)
Community Member
7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I make this all the time. I lightly fry some sliced shallots, add some garlic and set aside. I put a bit of olive oil in a baking dish, add tomatoes (more than in the picture) and feta. Then I mix the shallots into the tomatoes. Then sprinkle over ground black pepper and sumac and bake for 30 minutes. Mix it all up, add some fresh parsley and the pasta (and a bit of the pasta water) and serve. It's become a regular in our house.

#3

“Inedible And A Flop”: People Share 50 Viral TikTok Recipes That Deserve Jail Time me when the cucumber dipped in soy sauce tastes exactly like cucumber dipped in soy sauce

klaviers , Lucie Rangel Report

#4

“Inedible And A Flop”: People Share 50 Viral TikTok Recipes That Deserve Jail Time I have made marry me chicken 3 times thinking it was me…no it’s just bland

allisonbreanna96 , Emanuel Ekström Report

#5

“Inedible And A Flop”: People Share 50 Viral TikTok Recipes That Deserve Jail Time made a sesame noodle recipe, it called for 2/3 cup of peanut butter... imagine my surprise when I now have peanut butter noodles

mischievid , GoodEats YQR Report

#6

“Inedible And A Flop”: People Share 50 Viral TikTok Recipes That Deserve Jail Time The canned chicken crust Caesar salad pizza.

"It was pizza crust made of chicken that you put salad on, and it was supposed to be like eating a crunchy chicken tender with Caesar salad. But the chicken was so dry in order for it to get crispy

im.mariahlynn , victoriaminell Report

#7

“Inedible And A Flop”: People Share 50 Viral TikTok Recipes That Deserve Jail Time Me with the Big Mac salad

kate.182 , thejoeduff Report

#8

“Inedible And A Flop”: People Share 50 Viral TikTok Recipes That Deserve Jail Time The million dollar spaghetti, everyone will pay for their crimes against my taste buds

okpretti , theshabakitchen Report

#9

This was me with slow cooker pasta. Literally liquefied the pasta don't reccomend

r.i._96 Report

#10

“Inedible And A Flop”: People Share 50 Viral TikTok Recipes That Deserve Jail Time Avocado basil pasta RICKY WHEN I CATCH YOU

herpaderpwow , Victoria Aleksandrova Report

#11

“Inedible And A Flop”: People Share 50 Viral TikTok Recipes That Deserve Jail Time Me with a soup that cost me $25 in ingredients lol

elleemeeee , Votsis Panagiotis Report

sbj
sbj
sbj
Community Member
24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

As long as you got more than 1 bowl full, I see nothing wrong with the expense and it looks delicious

#12

“Inedible And A Flop”: People Share 50 Viral TikTok Recipes That Deserve Jail Time Cowboy casserole.. trust me

freverchanging , applesauceandadhd Report

Olivia Lisbon
Olivia Lisbon
Olivia Lisbon
Community Member
13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ground beef, corn, shredded cheese, and Tater Tots are apparently the staples of a cowboy casserole. Probably amazing if you’re drunk enough, but then anything is 😅

#13

“Inedible And A Flop”: People Share 50 Viral TikTok Recipes That Deserve Jail Time That nasty nasty nasty disgursting sun dried tomato pasta. My friend made it for me when I went over her house. I was so depressed

kyimma , Nadin Sh Report

#14

“Inedible And A Flop”: People Share 50 Viral TikTok Recipes That Deserve Jail Time I tried to make cauliflower wings the other day, came out soggy, extremely stinky, and stinky x2

ziggie.cos , bob walker Report

#15

“Inedible And A Flop”: People Share 50 Viral TikTok Recipes That Deserve Jail Time I made the green goddess chopped salad. It made me gag.

I made that Green Goddess guacamole salad and it was so revolting... I've never made another viral recipe since.

vankide , dizzledoodle , eva.koper Report

#16

“Inedible And A Flop”: People Share 50 Viral TikTok Recipes That Deserve Jail Time The Oreo mug cake

burgerstains , Jill Runstrom Report

LuckyL
LuckyL
LuckyL
Community Member
9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

tried it - it kind of worked. Or at least, I expected less.

#17

“Inedible And A Flop”: People Share 50 Viral TikTok Recipes That Deserve Jail Time Tried to make apple crackle squares… tasted like apple suspended in an eraser.

bruce.goods , Conall Report

#18

“Inedible And A Flop”: People Share 50 Viral TikTok Recipes That Deserve Jail Time I made 'healthy' cookie dough out of cottage cheese that 'tastes JUST like the real thing!'. It did not and was horrendous.

canyouhearmebabe , Pam Menegakis Report

#19

“Inedible And A Flop”: People Share 50 Viral TikTok Recipes That Deserve Jail Time The almond milk Alfredo still makes me gag

tcovbby , Jo del Corro Report

#20

Those caramel dumplings for me. The texture wasn’t it.

honihellcat Report

#21

The chopped Italian sub tasted like a soggy salad

jazzyso1 Report

#22

Gigi hadid pasta my whole fam and I hated it sm

lcameronschmidtl Report

#23

I try to heavily avoid red sauce of any kind mixed with cottage cheese, as a substitute. It can work in say, polo con créma, but the pasta sauce was DIABOLICAL

etherealfawn Report

#24

The Big Mac tacos

lb.4567 Report

#25

anything with cottage cheese

kittencapone Report

#26

“Inedible And A Flop”: People Share 50 Viral TikTok Recipes That Deserve Jail Time I made the spaghetti with the red sauce and Alfredo mixed together… have not made it since

fatchair091 , Klaus Nielsen Report

#27

bang bang chicken was a dud

yoshi12370 Report

#28

me when i tried the cup noodle ramen and milk

dahlialuxx Report

#29

homemade gniocci and lemon pasta were barely edible...

lauras.little.library Report

#30

the salmon bowl, it felt like I ate someone's chewed up sushi with a piece of paper

attackonmarcobodtt Report

#31

“Inedible And A Flop”: People Share 50 Viral TikTok Recipes That Deserve Jail Time I once made adobo chicken from a TikTok recipe and my husband and I gained like 6 lbs from the salt

merci.mademoiselle , jeffreyw Report

#32

I tried pumpkin pie brownies and not only was it not the consistency of a brownie despite following the recipe to a T, it did not task like pumpkin pie nor brownies

poosilasagna Report

#33

Me making banana oat pancakes

simongabe33 Report

Firstname Lastname
Firstname Lastname
Firstname Lastname
Community Member
59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I personally have been making them for years (didn't know it was a tiktok thing) and my only issue is being patient enough to not turn up the heat and burn them.

#34

The fried and then boiled pasta was disgusting

jahhhhgghhbvg Report

#35

That whipped coffee from like peak TikTok, it was sooo bitter

i444tee Report

#36

I made 'the best snickerdoodles ever' and they were literally rocks, and they didn’t even flatten out, they were still ball-shaped

mitty816 Report

#37

cloud bread

kiarafigi Report

#38

the potato dumplings...

frenchfoodyum Report

#39

some "viral recipes" are afraid of seasoning and spice

how.the.turntable Report

#40

Me after finding out the viral Mac and cheese really does just taste like macaroni noodles and cheese

befuddledbarbie Report

#41

The egg boil trend got me I’m afraid to admit

slycamtfb1z Report

#42

That’s happened to me, that Olive Garden dressing chicken, way too salty and sour

llama_diamond_paint Report

#43

when i make the hong kong style french toast

olaxxxy Report

#44

The cottage cheese wrap I tried the other day

semmoin Report

#45

Melona ice cream

arien.da Report

#46

A lot like the pistachio chocolate bar. Pistachio cream is not nice. People are grimacing then saying it's delicious

itstimetofreepalestine Report

#47

Beef broccoli

mintjungk00k Report

#48

Fluffy yogurt

dnelk017 Report

#49

instant scroll of it says with only 2 or 3 ingredients

flirty.fingers Report

#50

Food from other countries. Like I refuse to make kimchi bc idk how real kimchi is supposed to taste, I never eaten it

yoinkersmcgee3000 Report

