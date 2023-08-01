“I Didn’t Have Eggs”: 89 Confusing Food Reviews From People Who Freestyled The Recipe
A good cook knows that recipes can be often treated as guidelines. However, many a bad cook has a similar line of thinking, just with a vastly different outcome. Now, knowing you are a bad cook is one thing, but a poor craftsperson will blame their tools, up to and including recipes.
The “I Didn't Have Eggs” online community gathers the bewildering and somewhat infuriating online recipe reviews of people who for some ungodly reason decided to make terrible ingredient substitutions, then went online to rant about the recipe. So get comfortable, upvote the best (or worst) posts, and comment your thoughts below.
This Guy Gets It
"4 Cups Of Apple Cider Vinegar To 2 Bottles Of Wine Was Absurd." Yes It Was
Substitution Poetry!
While many of these are humorous, except perhaps for the poster of the recipe, the amount of culinary ignorance on display can be a bit frightening if you have a dietary restriction for whatever reason. Some people just do not know that surprise, surprise, eggs are not vegan and will happily serve baked goods to vegans who would be none the wiser. This is, perhaps, why some people will simply refuse to eat anything they have not cooked themselves.
The same is just as true for religious dietary restrictions. While, for example, the prohibition on pork, found in Judaism and Islam is pretty well known, some might not understand the variety of products that come from a pig that isn’t just meat. Gelatin, for example, which incidentally is often also not vegan, to the despair of a vegan trying to make smores for the first time.
This Was On A Recipe For Peach Ice Cream
Reading This One Activated My Flight Or Fight Response
No Mention Of Corn In A Mexican Crema Recipe
While it might seem strange to deviate from a recipe if you are going through the trouble of finding one in the first place, it’s important to remember that in the age of the internet, the recipe might be from an entirely different continent. US recipes will often mention certain name-brand products that one can’t find elsewhere. All cuisine is based on the best utilization of the products that are actually on hand, so any good cook will make substitutions regularly.
I Haven't Made It Yet 🙄
"The Recipe Is Bad Because I Undercooked It" Absolute Savage Response
Christopher Has Had Enough Of Reading About Other People's Substitutions
This is just as true if one has a dietary restriction. Vegans, for example, are no doubt used to regularly modifying recipes and often enjoy good food just as much as everyone else. And as “modern” as some might think it is, there have been vegan substitutions for some items for not just decades, but over a thousand years. For example, “mock duck,” an alternative to duck meat, has existed in China since the 7th century.
This Person Added An Unnecessary Egg And Got Mad The Cake Was Ruined
The real villains in this story are the two "helpful" votes.
Recipe For A London Broil Marinade. There Indeed Is No Pepsi Or Coke
Oh Kimica 🤦learn To Understand Directions Please
“So I wasted 6 cups of milk because I can’t read. Thanks a lot, me.” There, I fixed it.
If one considers tofu as a meat substitute and not just a foodstuff in its own right, then “vegan meat” dates back to around 200 BCE, giving it considerably more pedigree than entire recipes and national cuisines. And it’s not just limited to East Asian food, there are ancient Greek sources that describe mock anchovies made from boiled and shredded turnips, mixed with oil and salt.
I Found This Gem On A Caramel Ice Cream Recipe And I Am So Glad I Did
I don't think this one deserves mockery. They're fully admitting it was their own fault, and providing information many people might not know. Homemade caramel gets really really hot! I make it at least once a year and still manage to forget this on occasion. Can't tell you how many times I've burnt the unholy hell out of my tongue trying to taste the stuff too soon.
Just Devastated That Mayonnaise Doesn’t Make Good Frosting. But I Still Ate It
1 cup icing sugar (do not substitute cornstarch), 1 cup sugar (do not substitute salt), 1 cup cocoa (do not substitute dirt), I cup chocolate covered mini marshmallows (do not substitute rabbit droppings)...
Do You Even Know What A Potato Is? 1 Star!
In fact, while often overlooked, meat alternatives were also quite popular in Medieval Europe, as people who participated in Lent would abstain from meat, eggs, and dairy products. As one can imagine, there was not a vegan section at the grocery store, nor a grocery store in general, so people had to be clever about what they ate over lent, as just bread might get exhaustingly boring quite soon.
On A Post For A Homemade Peach Cake
From "Homemade Peach Cake" to "Store-bought Strawberry Cake"
The Best Review Yet
Thanks For Your Life Story!
Milk substitutes are perhaps just as old, though one needs to keep in mind that these aren’t one-to-one with dairy substitutes. One can’t exactly make cheese out of oat milk, for example. However, soy milk and coconut milk have been used in lieu of milk for around a thousand years in India, China, and Southeast Asia. So the “soy” part of an often derided “soy latte” is considerably older than the latte.
I’m Not Sure If This Counts But It Made Me Laugh
This sort of reminds me of how I spent years being really confused about iced tea, thanks to a kid’s book I had when I was young. I thought it was tea with icing floating on top, like a iced bun.
So Tasty It Sent My Dog To The Hospital. Definitely The Recipe's Fault. One Star
I Didn’t Follow The Directions
Setting aside dietary restrictions, it’s important to always remember that before readily available refrigeration and containerization technology, in most places recipes and cuisine were built around availability, which is ultimately influenced by everything from geography, weather, and the season, as well as social class. So many world-class cuisines, as we know them today, were built of changes and substitutions. Imagine Italian cuisine before the tomato, or Central and Eastern Europe, before the potato, both of which had to be brought in from the Americas.
I’m Better At Traditional Chinese Cooking Than The Traditional Chinese Cook
Big Brain Baking
I Wish You Would Shut Up
This is all to say that substitution and improvisation is the cornerstone of nearly every delicious thing we have ever eaten. However, there is a fine line between genius and madness, one which is readily visible here. From horrifically misunderstanding basic instructions to a complete lack of knowledge about an ingredient, some of the options by these home cooks baffle the mind.
French Toast. With Tortilla. And Aquafaba. And Cumin
Ritzchef Is All Of Us
When Recipes On The Internet Should Know That You’re Prediabetic, And Should Reflect As Much
These posts are great, because they often also present the recipe itself, or at least excerpts from it, which allows us to gauge if there was something unclear or poorly written in the recipe itself. Spoiler alert, most of the examples here are so simple and clear, a child could follow them, just not, it seems, the average home cook/netizen.
Geoffrey Doesn't Like Full English Breakfast
This Bourbon Chicken Recipe Review
Translation: It’s A Frittata, You Twit
Everyone makes mistakes, let's not get ahead of ourselves here. Similarly, many of us have “bright” ideas that in reality turn out to be utter nonsense. Most of the time, a wise person will note the mistake and move on. These geniuses here, instead, decided to publicly share the nonsense that was going through their heads, no doubt in the belief that they are incredible cooks and could not have made a mistake. And if you want to see other “genius” cooks in action, look no further and check out our other article here.
Yes, Cumin Beef Tastes Like Cumin
Not The Recipe's Fault
Why Do You Have This Much Free Time??
Things Are Getting Tense In This Banana Bread Recipe's Comments Section
Can I Make The Sugar Spread Without Sugar?
I Think They Should Reread Their Review
No Substitutions (As Far As We Know) But A Wild Ride
Cindy Is Not Happy About The Use Of Eggs In Baked Goods
The *most* Pretentious Comment I’ve Seen (On A Simple American Style Alfredo Sauce)
Recipe Calls For 1 Teaspoon Of Red Chili Paste
Big Hot Oil Mess
Baking Soda, Baking Powder. Potato Potahto
Used Half The Water Required In The Recipe Because My Cake Pan Was Too Small And The Cake Was Dry For Some Reason - 2 Stars
What Happened Here Is Truly A Mystery
Braggers Only
What The F**k, Kim?
Recipe Is Missing Peanut Butter
Didn't Read Directions, Got Food Poisoning
I remember camping & collecting fiddleheads as a kid. No thanks.