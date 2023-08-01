A good cook knows that recipes can be often treated as guidelines. However, many a bad cook has a similar line of thinking, just with a vastly different outcome. Now, knowing you are a bad cook is one thing, but a poor craftsperson will blame their tools, up to and including recipes. 

The “I Didn't Have Eggs” online community gathers the bewildering and somewhat infuriating online recipe reviews of people who for some ungodly reason decided to make terrible ingredient substitutions, then went online to rant about the recipe. So get comfortable, upvote the best (or worst) posts, and comment your thoughts below. 

#1

This Guy Gets It

This Guy Gets It

#2

"4 Cups Of Apple Cider Vinegar To 2 Bottles Of Wine Was Absurd." Yes It Was

"4 Cups Of Apple Cider Vinegar To 2 Bottles Of Wine Was Absurd." Yes It Was

ohhiiiiiiiiii Report

Haha! That’s funny.

#3

Substitution Poetry!

Substitution Poetry!

safadancer Report

“Didn’t have lettuce, so threw in some rocks instead. Terrible, chipped a tooth. 1⭐️”

While many of these are humorous, except perhaps for the poster of the recipe, the amount of culinary ignorance on display can be a bit frightening if you have a dietary restriction for whatever reason. Some people just do not know that surprise, surprise, eggs are not vegan and will happily serve baked goods to vegans who would be none the wiser. This is, perhaps, why some people will simply refuse to eat anything they have not cooked themselves.

The same is just as true for religious dietary restrictions. While, for example, the prohibition on pork, found in Judaism and Islam is pretty well known, some might not understand the variety of products that come from a pig that isn’t just meat. Gelatin, for example, which incidentally is often also not vegan, to the despair of a vegan trying to make smores for the first time.

#4

This Was On A Recipe For Peach Ice Cream

This Was On A Recipe For Peach Ice Cream

reckonedstormlight Report

#5

Reading This One Activated My Flight Or Fight Response

Reading This One Activated My Flight Or Fight Response

Whitershadeofforever Report

Not mentioning better flavor, Ms. Crocker!

#6

No Mention Of Corn In A Mexican Crema Recipe

No Mention Of Corn In A Mexican Crema Recipe

jillianjo Report

While it might seem strange to deviate from a recipe if you are going through the trouble of finding one in the first place, it’s important to remember that in the age of the internet, the recipe might be from an entirely different continent. US recipes will often mention certain name-brand products that one can’t find elsewhere. All cuisine is based on the best utilization of the products that are actually on hand, so any good cook will make substitutions regularly. 
#7

I Haven't Made It Yet 🙄

I Haven't Made It Yet 🙄

Jamgood Report

Wayne hasn't made it yet in the world but gives himself three gold stars for being present. But to be fair, the world is hard, so why shouldn't he?

#8

"The Recipe Is Bad Because I Undercooked It" Absolute Savage Response

"The Recipe Is Bad Because I Undercooked It" Absolute Savage Response

Opposite_Lettuce Report

It's unfortunate that you are something of a wuckfit, Marissa

#9

Christopher Has Had Enough Of Reading About Other People's Substitutions

Christopher Has Had Enough Of Reading About Other People's Substitutions

D4b513 Report

This is just as true if one has a dietary restriction. Vegans, for example, are no doubt used to regularly modifying recipes and often enjoy good food just as much as everyone else. And as “modern” as some might think it is, there have been vegan substitutions for some items for not just decades, but over a thousand years. For example, “mock duck,” an alternative to duck meat, has existed in China since the 7th century
#10

This Person Added An Unnecessary Egg And Got Mad The Cake Was Ruined

This Person Added An Unnecessary Egg And Got Mad The Cake Was Ruined

Banana_Skirt Report

The real villains in this story are the two "helpful" votes.

#11

Recipe For A London Broil Marinade. There Indeed Is No Pepsi Or Coke

Recipe For A London Broil Marinade. There Indeed Is No Pepsi Or Coke

abbattoirnoises Report

They think one black liquid can substitute for another? Genius!

#12

Oh Kimica 🤦learn To Understand Directions Please

Oh Kimica 🤦learn To Understand Directions Please

CaliSunSuccs Report

“So I wasted 6 cups of milk because I can’t read. Thanks a lot, me.” There, I fixed it.

If one considers tofu as a meat substitute and not just a foodstuff in its own right, then “vegan meat” dates back to around 200 BCE, giving it considerably more pedigree than entire recipes and national cuisines. And it’s not just limited to East Asian food, there are ancient Greek sources that describe mock anchovies made from boiled and shredded turnips, mixed with oil and salt. 
#13

I Found This Gem On A Caramel Ice Cream Recipe And I Am So Glad I Did

I Found This Gem On A Caramel Ice Cream Recipe And I Am So Glad I Did

ButchTheDoggo Report

I don't think this one deserves mockery. They're fully admitting it was their own fault, and providing information many people might not know. Homemade caramel gets really really hot! I make it at least once a year and still manage to forget this on occasion. Can't tell you how many times I've burnt the unholy hell out of my tongue trying to taste the stuff too soon.

#14

Just Devastated That Mayonnaise Doesn't Make Good Frosting. But I Still Ate It

Just Devastated That Mayonnaise Doesn’t Make Good Frosting. But I Still Ate It

reddit.com Report

1 cup icing sugar (do not substitute cornstarch), 1 cup sugar (do not substitute salt), 1 cup cocoa (do not substitute dirt), I cup chocolate covered mini marshmallows (do not substitute rabbit droppings)...

#15

Do You Even Know What A Potato Is? 1 Star!

Do You Even Know What A Potato Is? 1 Star!

salutishi Report

In fact, while often overlooked, meat alternatives were also quite popular in Medieval Europe, as people who participated in Lent would abstain from meat, eggs, and dairy products. As one can imagine, there was not a vegan section at the grocery store, nor a grocery store in general, so people had to be clever about what they ate over lent, as just bread might get exhaustingly boring quite soon. 
#16

On A Post For A Homemade Peach Cake

On A Post For A Homemade Peach Cake

Jk_381122 Report

From "Homemade Peach Cake" to "Store-bought Strawberry Cake"

#17

The Best Review Yet

The Best Review Yet

Alqpzm1029 Report

#18

Thanks For Your Life Story!

Thanks For Your Life Story!

AnemoneGoldman Report

Milk substitutes are perhaps just as old, though one needs to keep in mind that these aren’t one-to-one with dairy substitutes. One can’t exactly make cheese out of oat milk, for example. However, soy milk and coconut milk have been used in lieu of milk for around a thousand years in India, China, and Southeast Asia. So the “soy” part of an often derided “soy latte” is considerably older than the latte. 
#19

I'm Not Sure If This Counts But It Made Me Laugh

I’m Not Sure If This Counts But It Made Me Laugh

pcktazn Report

This sort of reminds me of how I spent years being really confused about iced tea, thanks to a kid’s book I had when I was young. I thought it was tea with icing floating on top, like a iced bun.

#20

So Tasty It Sent My Dog To The Hospital. Definitely The Recipe's Fault. One Star

So Tasty It Sent My Dog To The Hospital. Definitely The Recipe's Fault. One Star

puppylust Report

So, five stars for the treats, one star for the owner

#21

I Didn't Follow The Directions

I Didn’t Follow The Directions

gurzak Report

Sometimes improvisation leads to miracles. (But more often it leads to disasters as seen above and below).

Setting aside dietary restrictions, it’s important to always remember that before readily available refrigeration and containerization technology, in most places recipes and cuisine were built around availability, which is ultimately influenced by everything from geography, weather, and the season, as well as social class. So many world-class cuisines, as we know them today, were built of changes and substitutions. Imagine Italian cuisine before the tomato, or Central and Eastern Europe, before the potato, both of which had to be brought in from the Americas. 
#22

I'm Better At Traditional Chinese Cooking Than The Traditional Chinese Cook

I’m Better At Traditional Chinese Cooking Than The Traditional Chinese Cook

AnemoneGoldman Report

Bro did Demi just insult traditional Chinese cooking!? Chinese people, RISE UP WITH ME AND COOK IT THE TRADITIONAL WAY!

#23

Big Brain Baking

Big Brain Baking

princessice119 Report

Just use Decaf coffee silly.

#24

I Wish You Would Shut Up

I Wish You Would Shut Up

xzagz Report

This is all to say that substitution and improvisation is the cornerstone of nearly every delicious thing we have ever eaten. However, there is a fine line between genius and madness, one which is readily visible here. From horrifically misunderstanding basic instructions to a complete lack of knowledge about an ingredient, some of the options by these home cooks baffle the mind. 
#25

French Toast. With Tortilla. And Aquafaba. And Cumin

French Toast. With Tortilla. And Aquafaba. And Cumin

Person899887 Report

Substitutes an ingredient for beans and wonders why the recipe tastes like beans. People like that make me wonder…

#26

Ritzchef Is All Of Us

Ritzchef Is All Of Us

sixl6o6l Report

Yea Liz, or order takeout.

#27

When Recipes On The Internet Should Know That You're Prediabetic, And Should Reflect As Much

When Recipes On The Internet Should Know That You’re Prediabetic, And Should Reflect As Much

wonderinglady20 Report

These posts are great, because they often also present the recipe itself, or at least excerpts  from it, which allows us to gauge if there was something unclear or poorly written in the recipe itself. Spoiler alert, most of the examples here are so simple and clear, a child could follow them, just not, it seems, the average home cook/netizen. 
#28

Geoffrey Doesn't Like Full English Breakfast

Geoffrey Doesn't Like Full English Breakfast

HeyyyKoolAid Report

Don't mess with our "Full English"!

#29

This Bourbon Chicken Recipe Review

This Bourbon Chicken Recipe Review

Thermoxin Report

People who live with this person are in for a ride.

#30

Translation: It's A Frittata, You Twit

Translation: It’s A Frittata, You Twit

wigglebuttbiscuits Report

Egg substitute. I use it for baking since one of my coworkers is vegan, but I've tried cooking it up by itself just to see what it's like. Comes out close enough, especially if you're already used to not eating chicken eggs.

Everyone makes mistakes, let's not get ahead of ourselves here. Similarly, many of us have “bright” ideas that in reality turn out to be utter nonsense. Most of the time, a wise person will note the mistake and move on. These geniuses here, instead, decided to publicly share the nonsense that was going through their heads, no doubt in the belief that they are incredible cooks and could not have made a mistake. And if you want to see other “genius” cooks in action, look no further and check out our other article here
#31

Yes, Cumin Beef Tastes Like Cumin

Yes, Cumin Beef Tastes Like Cumin

danstecz Report

Replaced a sugar (molasses) with a salt (soy sauce) and wonders why it's tastes of salt and disappointment.

#32

Cindy Is Tired Of Your Questions

Cindy Is Tired Of Your Questions

UnprofessionalCook Report

#33

Not The Recipe's Fault

Not The Recipe's Fault

reddit.com Report

So.. ate you reviewing yourself?

#34

Why Do You Have This Much Free Time??

Why Do You Have This Much Free Time??

SaltCarnate Report

Michelle is concerned.

#35

Things Are Getting Tense In This Banana Bread Recipe's Comments Section

Things Are Getting Tense In This Banana Bread Recipe's Comments Section

yattoyatto Report

#36

Can I Make The Sugar Spread Without Sugar?

Can I Make The Sugar Spread Without Sugar?

jl9011 Report

#37

I Think They Should Reread Their Review

I Think They Should Reread Their Review

putthakookidown Report

I followed the recipe exactly except where I didn't.

#38

No Substitutions (As Far As We Know) But A Wild Ride

No Substitutions (As Far As We Know) But A Wild Ride

PocariSweatsuit Report

This Is kind of cute

#39

Cindy Is Not Happy About The Use Of Eggs In Baked Goods

Cindy Is Not Happy About The Use Of Eggs In Baked Goods

suspiciousbanana13 Report

Not meant to eat bacteria....

#40

The *most* Pretentious Comment I've Seen (On A Simple American Style Alfredo Sauce)

The *most* Pretentious Comment I’ve Seen (On A Simple American Style Alfredo Sauce)

duuuuuuuuuumb Report

The pretentiousness here is on its own level of cheese.

#41

Recipe Calls For 1 Teaspoon Of Red Chili Paste

Recipe Calls For 1 Teaspoon Of Red Chili Paste

CaliSunSuccs Report

Maybe they did something wrong?

#42

Big Hot Oil Mess

Big Hot Oil Mess

jenn2185 Report

#43

Baking Soda, Baking Powder. Potato Potahto

Baking Soda, Baking Powder. Potato Potahto

lendmeyrbike Report

#44

Used Half The Water Required In The Recipe Because My Cake Pan Was Too Small And The Cake Was Dry For Some Reason - 2 Stars

Used Half The Water Required In The Recipe Because My Cake Pan Was Too Small And The Cake Was Dry For Some Reason - 2 Stars

TFABabyThrowAway Report

Or perhaps use the recipe as intended but not that too-small pan for it again? Ah, nevermind.

#45

What Happened Here Is Truly A Mystery

What Happened Here Is Truly A Mystery

picardythree Report

#46

Braggers Only

Braggers Only

iron-wang Report

At least, it wasn't a one star review.

#47

What The F**k, Kim?

What The F**k, Kim?

DurianGuacamole Report

I think you need to get out more often, Kim.

#48

Recipe Is Missing Peanut Butter

Recipe Is Missing Peanut Butter

ap25000 Report

Maybe this was Omer's way of saying he roux'nd the roux.

#49

Didn't Read Directions, Got Food Poisoning

Didn't Read Directions, Got Food Poisoning

PinxJinx Report

I remember camping & collecting fiddleheads as a kid. No thanks.

#50

My Son Started A Fire! 1 Star

My Son Started A Fire! 1 Star

evilmonkey853 Report

Has nothing to do with the recipe.

#51

K

K

Annarism-918616 Report

This is probably for vanilla ice cream or something. Lol.

#52

*lemon* *pound* Cake Is Dense And Sour, And I Didn't Cook It All The Way. Terrible Recipe. One Star

*lemon* *pound* Cake Is Dense And Sour, And I Didn't Cook It All The Way. Terrible Recipe. One Star

smartel84 Report

Sounds like a half-baked idea to cook in the first place.

#53

Satire Saturday: I Didn't Have The Shortening

Satire Saturday: I Didn't Have The Shortening

levi_the_2nd Report

#54

Amber Doesn't Bother To Read, And Gets Schooled By The Recipe's Author

Amber Doesn't Bother To Read, And Gets Schooled By The Recipe's Author

UnprofessionalCook Report

#55

On A Recipe For Vegan Peanut Butter Frosting

On A Recipe For Vegan Peanut Butter Frosting

Pansyb***h420 Report

Again... another example of people not understanding that many times, ingredients are added for what they do chemically to the entire dish rather than for the immediate taste.

#56

Real Estate Blog / Recipe Review

Real Estate Blog / Recipe Review

chalbers85 Report

