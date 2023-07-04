“Gravestone Recipes Changed How I Thought About Death”: TikTok User Shares The Recipes She Found On Gravestones

In our modern world, full of the latest cookbooks, handy apps and numerous culinary blogs, there are still hidden gems to be discovered in rather obscure places: dusty attics, vintage markets and even graveyards. TikTok user Rosie Grant embarked on a unique gastronomic adventure trying recipes she found on gravestones and the flavors seem to be out of this world.

Do you think that graveyards and cooking go together? This TikTok user does

Image credits: ghostly.archive

The TikTok user discovered that people leave their favorite recipes on gravestones

Image credits: ghostlyarchive

Graveyards can be scary. If you watch a lot of horror movies, you know that’s where you’d find a ghost. That might be true, but most of them are lovely and happy to get visitors, listen to their stories and share happy moments together. When our loved ones pass away, the love stays deep within us – that way they are always with us.

To honor their loved ones, people bring flowers or light candles. Some have picnics by the grave and “share” food and drinks with the ones that left. Food seems to be a great way to remember our dear ones – the smell instantly transports you back to the happier times sitting in their kitchen, taking a bite of a delicious brownie, and having a laugh with them.

Some recipes get lost as soon as they leave. Some are neatly tucked away in a tattered cookbook, waiting for someone to rediscover them. And some are written on the gravestones – the author sharing their love through food even after they pass away.

Two years ago, Rosie Grant discovered that some gravestones have recipes engraved into them. Curious, she decided to try making them, opening a whole new world of historic and gastronomic exploration.

She started cooking using the recipes she found in the graveyard

Image credits: ghostlyarchive

Is it safe to say the recipes are to die for?

Image credits: ghostlyarchive

In two years she tried many new recipes and learned about the authors

Image credits: ghostlyarchive

Rosie conducted meticulous research to uncover the stories behind the recipes – who were these women, and why did they decide to share this particular dish – slowly, but surely weaving a strong thread, connecting her to their lives and past traditions.

One can say that Rosie is a culinary archeologist. With care and determination, she deciphers what is written on the stone and recreates it in her kitchen. It’s no easy task to recreate recipes from years ago, but she tries her best to respect the heritage ingrained in those flavors.

Sadly, she can never talk to the authors of the recipes, but she could tell that some of them were adventurous, others calm and kind, based on the ingredients they liked to use.

From family favorites to regional specialties, the gravestones recipes tell detailed stories about those who came before.

Image credits: ghostlyarchive

It is heartwarming to think about those women wanting to share their love and warmth through food – even after they passed

Image credits: ghostlyarchive

So far, Rosie has learned about 22 people behind the recipes and she’s not stopping anytime soon. Cooking gravestone recipes changed the way she views death and ways to be memorialized.

Most of us fear death and fading into oblivion after the last person that knew us passes away. But it’s comforting to think that the legacy we leave behind will go on for years. Legacy doesn’t have to be globally renowned – it can be the best carrot cake recipe you decide to share on your grave.

Rosie’s adventure sparked conversations in the comments, people remembering their grandma’s cooking or sharing their favorite recipes they’d like to be remembered for. It serves as a reminder how important family traditions are and how food nurtures not only the body but the soul too.

Image credits: ghostlyarchive

Image credits: ghostlyarchives

Rosie started bringing food to the graveyards to “share” with the authors – a beautiful way to honor them

Image credits: ghostlyarchive

Image credits: ghostlyarchive

Image credits: ghostlyarchive

Every dish is unique and tells a lot about the woman who used to make it

Image credits: ghostlyarchive

Not only does she try to recreate the dishes, but Rosie also brings the food to the graveyards and “shares” with it with the authors. It is a beautiful way to honor them – a stranger eating and loving food they used to make for their loved ones.

Grandmas are known for trying to feed everyone, so I bet they are smiling up there and whispering “Have some more, you’ve barely eaten anything.”

Do you have a dish that brings back good memories? Or perhaps there is a recipe you’ve mastered and would want to share on your gravestone?

