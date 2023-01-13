There’s this thread on Reddit asking people what their favorite poverty meals are that they still enjoy eating today, no matter their current financial situation. So, when we stumbled upon it and read the answers, an idea dawned - these are not just some cheap meals; they are, in fact, easy to prepare, delicious foods that anyone can enjoy on the go without having to break their piggy bank. That’s why we gathered some of the best simple meal ideas from the thread, put them all in one place, and now are sharing them with you, so you can also try and recreate these cheap meal ideas whenever you’re in need.

While most of these recipes are not necessarily the healthiest, they are definitely the most comforting. Who would deny that cinnamon toast is just the warmest and tastiest snack to go with a cup of tea? Even better is that you don’t really have to put that much effort into making it! Then there are rice-based meals, and surely there’s nobody who doesn’t like rice as it is so versatile and neutral-tasting. Truly, rice is the perfect outlet for your culinary creativity (especially if you’re on a budget and the choices aren’t that many). And that’s just to name a few - as you’re about to see, the budget meals people have listed aren’t boring or bland; on the contrary!

So, ready to check out the frugal meal ideas by people who actually make and enjoy them? If yes, then scroll on down below and once you are there, be sure to give your favorite recipes an upvote. And if you have your own go-to simple meal recipes, be sure to write them down in the comments section. Who knows, you might give someone a meal idea that might become their favorite!

#1

vontoque wrote:
"Sleep."

cowboyfromhell324 replied:
"This is my favorite stress and depression food."

fantastic_feb replied:
"Love it so much I have it every night."

#2

"Boiled potatoes and butter don't care if I am rich or poor that is my go to snack."

#3

"Pasta aglio olio. Warm some garlic in olive oil, add a sprinkle of red pepper and grate some parm on top. Love this simple, cheap classic."

#4

"Grew up poor, but my mom sure knew how to stretch a dollar. She would make steak fingers out of the cheapest cuts she could find. Tenderize, fry them up make gravy out of the drippings and serve with mashed potatoes. The whole meal probably cost less than 5 bucks in 70s dollars, and I'm telling you nothing tasted better. I made it for my kids when they were growing up and they still ask me for it sometimes. She would be 94 today.

Love you miss you mom."

#5

"Piece of bread with butter, cinnamon, and sugar broiled in oven until just toasted. Still my favorite late night snack."

#6

"I'm South African and for me that's samp and beans (samp is corn). Both are soaked overnight and then pressure cooked with spices and some cheap meat, served with melted butter, salt and black pepper.

It doesn't sound like much but I swear, this is an S-Tier comfort food that I'd pick over high priced sushi any day."

#7

"We used to eat squash and eggs growing up. Grew the squash and eggs are cheap enough, or trade with the neighbors. You just cut the squash into thin round and cook in a pan with a little oil until they're just soft. Scramble the eggs with the squash, add a bunch of pepper, some salt. Sometimes we ate it over noodles or rice."

#8

"I still regularly eat my struggle nachos, tortilla chips with slices of American cheese on top and microwaved. Now that I can afford it I’ll throw taco meat on top every now and again but still very much enjoy just the chips and cheese."

#9

"Baked beans on toast with grated cheese."

#10

"My mom's chilli makes like 10 meals from $11 dollars. It gives you crazy diarrhea if you aren't super regular digestively, but goddamnit I love it so much."

#11

"Pizza in Italy was originally only eaten by poor people who couldn’t afford proper meals, and so they used the basics of flour, tomatoes and other cheap items to come up with pizza. However instead of the meat and other things on modern pizza, the basic vegetables make the pizza just as tasty and I always enjoy eating it."

#12

"There's a south indian dish called Kanji, which is pretty much just rice put in water and cooked for a really long time. Sort of like rice porridge. Then you put different food items and curries inside for flavor. I still make it all the time, especially when I'm sick."

#13

"So many. I love poverty meals.

Spaghetti with thick sauce.

Beans and rice.

Shepherds pie.

Stew, beef stew or bigos (polish hunting stew I 100% recommend)

Chicken noodle soup."

#14

"Fried egg with rice and beans, I was a missionary in Brazil for a few years and when I would eat at peoples homes they would apologize for that being the only thing they could afford. I could not convince them that it was one of my favorite meals."

#15

"Bread and butter is my favourite food in the whole world.

When I'm fancy, it's fresh sourdough and boujee butter."

#16

"Peanut butter and honey sandwiches. Containers of both last forever. Last year, we lost power for 13 days in the rural area I was living in and lost all food. I lived off those sandwiches on rye bread for those two weeks and bottled water. Never got sick of them at all lol. I lost 12 pounds."

#17

"In Ireland (specifically Dublin) we have a dish called coddle. Its a salty white stew from the days of the poor tenements. It's made with leftover sausages, bacon, potatoes and variable other veggies and grain such as barley. It is an ugly dish to look at but it is so tasty, wholesome and filling."

#18

"Migas! Corn tortillas fried crispy, scramble in some eggs, add a fistful of cheese. Serve with ketchup, hot sauce, or both.

Also cook a cup of rice, put in a pan with a can of black beans, cook it all together with salsa.

I'm gainfully employed and make good money and I still eat both of these at least three to four times a week."

#19

"Pancakes. Cheap to make and filling, can be eaten with whatever is in your fridge."

#20

"Fried eggs with fried potatoes."

#21

"Stew. There could be anything in there but it's still delicious."

#22

slejeivw wrote:
"Ramen."

thebangzats replied:
"I'll one-up that with Indomie specifically. If you haven't heard of it, you're missing out.

It was so popular in Nigeria it practically replaced the world "noodle" (despite Indomie being an Indonesian product, 11,688 km away).

I brought it to an international summer camp in Finland where all the delegates from other countries pretty much lapped up the serving tray like dogs."

#23

"I’m Mexican. For us, it’s usually quesadillas without meat, rice and black beans as the sides."

#24

"I’m a chef. I own a restaurant. I’ve eaten some of the finest foods on this planet. Very few things taste better than box Mac and cheese with cut up hot dogs."

#25

"Egg drop soup:

1 quart chicken stock

1 tbsp soy sauce

1 tbsp corn starch

1 inch grated ginger

whisk in 2 eggs

green onions sprinkled."

#26

"Breakfast food. Eggs and potatoes for life."

#27

"Grilled cheese sandwich. Grilled cheese can be cheap or gourmet. If your making a grilled cheese at home it isn’t going to cost much."

#28

"Honestly? Spaghettios. They remind me of my grandpa. miss you grandpa joe."

#29

"I had a PB&J recently and felt like a fool! Why did I stop eating these when I became an adult? Society lead me to believe this was the way. It is not! Been having PB&J a couple nights a week since. I refuse to let societies unenlightened views dictate my dinner choices! PB&J is a top tier dish for any occasion."

#30

"Lentil stew

Boiled potatoes with salt and a couple of slices of herring

Cabbage soup and crackers

Tea and toast

Steamed rice with furikake."

#31

"Potato soup. We usually had it with veggies that were starting to go bad, and if we had any, we’d toss bacon in there. My mom makes it pretty well, but my late great-grandfather made the best."

#32

"Rice, beans, homemade cornbread. Add a little salsa to the rice and a bit of finely chopped onion to the beans and that's luxury. And delicious! Real butter on the cornbread, of course, and a plus for putting on some homemade apple butter."

#33

"Lentils! Great cheap protein and can be used so many ways. Lentils with curry and whatever cheap veg is around, usually spinach or cauliflower.

Also a baked plantain for a super cheap and filling snack."

#34

"Cuban style rice and black beans. Sure, I'll toss in some avocado now I can afford to, but the base dish stays the same."

#35

"Grits with salt and butter."

#36

"Corned beef hash. A cheap, simple and hearty meal that takes me back to childhood. Twas one of my nan’s staple dishes."

#37

"Chicken paprikás. You can make a huge pot for like less than $20 and eat it for four days, and it’s sooooooo good."

#38

"Ketchup and cheese sandwiches.

Bonus points if you use the big block of govt cheese.

Or a baked potato. When I was a poor adult, I could buy a big bag of potatoes and eat a couple baked potatoes a day and I was good. Well, not "good", but I wasn't hungry."

#39

Commenter No. 1 wrote:
"Butter noodles."

SpazzJazz88 replied:
"Yes!!! And if you were lucky to have parm and garlic, then you're eating good."

#40

"Steamed white rice, crack a raw egg in it while it's scorching hot, stir aggressively and dash with soy sauce. if I have some, some roasted seaweed in that shiz. Super cheap breakfast but oh man is it filling/delicious."

#41

"A gas station slushie mixed with gas station wine. Poor man’s daiquiri."

#42

"Hot dogs in baked beans."

#43

"Sausage gravy served over toast."

#44

"Literally just a plain slice of white bread right out of the bag."

#45

"English muffin pizza. A jar of pasta sauce, English muffins, mozzarella and toppings of your choice. Fresh produce is dirt cheap. The pasta sauce is the most expensive part, and if you make it, and the English muffins at home, each mini pizza is like 30 cents."

#46

"Oatmeal with banana and peanut butter."

#47

"Yellow pea soup.

500g yellow peas. Soak over night

1 onion. Halve.

Boil together until peas start to fall apart.

Add salt, thyme and marjoram.

Enjoy with mustard.

About 1 buck will give you ten servings. And gas. But it's one of my all-time favorite meals."

#48

"Velveeta. Made a huge comeback in my house at the beginning of pandemic when we were scared, unemployed, and feeling sorry for ourselves."

#49

"Mexi-Mac:

Cook a pound of ground beef with a packet of taco seasoning. Make a box of Kraft Mac n' Cheese. Mix together.

Also, that's your salt quota for the week."

#50

"Can of sweet corn, can of Ro-Tel (Chile’s and tomatoes) mixed together."

#51

"Dinosaur chicken nuggets.

I will be eating these until I am dead in the grave."

#52

"My moms lentils and rice, smothered in caramelized onions."

#53

"Peanut butter and honey on toast."

#54

"Rarebit, except the way my Grandma made it used canned tomato soup and instead of adding water/milk, she added a slice of Kraft cheese. Heated that until it was a sauce and then poured it over toast. My husband thinks it’s disgusting, but I still love it!"

#55

"One of my life long favourites is fried macaroni with butter and breadcrumbs. I always loved when my grandma made that. One day I told her so and she laughed. "We only eat that when we need to go to town for groceries"."

#56

"Maruchan instant ramen noodles drained and tossed in butter, hot sauces and that seasoning packet."

#57

"Fried egg, baked beans and oven chips."

#58

"Bread and water can easily become tea and toast, read that in a fortune cookie once like 20 years ago when I was down n out, changed my life forever."

#59

"Ham and beans, butter beans, Cajun red beans and rice. All cheap to make and make a ton so they can feed my family twice for less than $5-$10."

#60

"Not a meal (that’d be a cheese jaffle) but flatbread. 2 ingredients - self-raising flour and Greek yogurt - can’t go wrong. Can use as a pizza base, burger “bun”, in place of naan bread or just to eat with dips. Easy, cheap and versatile."

#61

"Tomato Sandwich with lite mayo and salt and pepper."

#62

"Chipped beef on toast, its depression era, but it tastes sooooo good."

#63

"Those blocks of cheese, also known as government cheese to some. Me and my great grandad used to cut it into slices and then eat it. I loved it, and if I can find the block of cheese, I'll still eat it!"

#64

"Oven-baked potatoes with salt and margarine. Cheap ingredients found in almost every home and easy to make. Also, the starch in potatoes makes you feel full for pretty long."

#65

"Dal. Aside from tumeric you can buy all the ingredients for less than $2 a pound."

#66

"Smashed potatoes with cheese. Was once my favorite poverty meal and now some kind of soulfood lol."

#67

"Egg and veggie omelet. Hot. Delicious. Protein and other nutrients. On the cheap."

#68

"Huevito con weenies. The first time my Hispanic husband made it for me I was super weirded out, but now it’s literally in my top 5 favorite meals.

The weenies HAVE to be the cheap ones (I like BarS). Tried it with expensive ones and it wasn’t the same..."

#69

"Soup Beans. I love it so much. My wife is from eastern Kentucky, I'm from England. One of our favourite dishes.

Chicken and dumplings, too."

#70

"Chili cheese dip, ate it all the time as a kid. Cream cheese, chili, and cheese. Super simple and cheap."

#71

"“Ghetto Mac” it’s where make some pasta and add in whatever you can find in the fridge or cabinets. Cheese, lunch meat, spam, spices, etc. No two meals were ever the same."

#72

"Cream of mushroom soup & rice."

#73

"Kraft Dinner with tuna."

#74

"Frozen Costco pizza. You can get 5 pizzas for $10. A whole pizza is enough to feed a person for a day."

#75

"Uštipke. It’s literally just water, flour, and salt."

#76

"Rajma rice."

#77

"Tuna and Friends (pasta with canned tuna/peas/some kinda oil or butter)."

#78

"Rice milk and sugar. It was a treat when I was a little girl and is still a treat now!"

#79

"Fried spam."

#80

"Canned refried beans + hot sauce."

