If you’re craving a lavender-flavored oat ice cream, you can probably grab one at the store without a second thought. These days, it feels like the most unique and unexpected food combos are just a shopping trip away. But not too long ago, things like avocado or tofu were considered luxuries, hard to find and even harder to afford. Thanks to globalization, modern farming, and the magic of food trade, a lot of what used to be “exotic” is now just another item on the grocery list. Foods that were once rare and reserved for the elite are now part of everyday meals. Today, we’ve rounded up some of the most surprising ones. Keep reading to see which foods went from impossible to find to totally normal!

#1

Person slicing pineapple on a wooden board, showcasing food that used to be exotic. Pineapple. We would get one fresh pineapple a year, in a christmas gift fruit basket from a more well-to-do relative. You could get canned pineapple, but the fruit itself seemed like from an alien world and was more expensive, if not impossible, to get parts of the year.

beardsley64 , Getty Images Report

Colleen Glim
Colleen Glim
Community Member
42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I love pineapple in almost all its forms. But never on pizza

    #2

    Jar of Grey Poupon Dijon Mustard on a wooden tray with two wine glasses. General Foods International Coffees in the rectangular tins, like Orange Cappuccino or Swiss Mocha. If you had those in your house, you were high end.

    Oh, and I thought Grey Poupon dijon mustard was for rich people in Bentleys.

    Few-Boysenberry-7826 , BFS Man Report

    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There are so many amazing mustard options out there. Forget the nasty yellow stuff. Go experiment!

    #3

    Avocado halves on a plate with herbs, once considered exotic foods. Avocados. I grew up in Michigan and we didn’t have a lot of extra money. My mother used to buy me an avocado every year for Christmas.

    I miss her.

    ThreeDogs2963 , Anita Austvika Report

    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I love avocados. Avocado toast with scrambled egg and hot sauce is amazing! And I already own my house. So I can eat all the avocado toast I like

    Kale chips, truffle seasoning, sriracha popcorn—just a few of the quirky snacks you can casually grab at the store today. Nothing feels “rare” anymore; in fact, we’ve gotten so used to variety that we hardly notice it. But imagine a time when just finding yogurt at a supermarket felt like a luxury. No fancy flavors, no dairy-free options, just plain yogurt, if you were lucky.

    Before globalization, certain foods were strictly local. If you wanted something from another country, you either had to travel there or have a well-connected aunt who could sneak it in her suitcase. Take avocados, for example—now they’re practically a personality trait for brunch lovers, but there was a time when getting one outside of its native region was like winning the food lottery. Today, they’re everywhere, from sandwiches to smoothies, making us forget that they were once a rare find.
    #4

    Exotic foods: falafel, hummus, flatbread, tomatoes, and lemon on a white table setting. 1976 I had hummus and falafel for the first time… had this Syrian guy teach me to make hummus. My yankee parents were so skeptical… it became a staple and I ate falafel every chance I got.

    Grouchy-Fix485 , Maryam Sicard Report

    #5

    Sushi rolls on a black plate, featuring vibrant toppings, highlighting once exotic foods. Sushi. I remember watching The Breakfast Club and how all the other kids reacted to Claire having sushi, and I agreed. Sounded weird and disgusting. Fast forward 40 years and sushi is my absolute favorite/if I had to eat only one thing for the rest of my life food! I live in the USA.

    Equal_Mess6623 , Vinicius Benedit Report

    karinjohansson_1 avatar
    klove62
    klove62
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I love sushi, but not the Americanized versions. I like to appreciate each fish or ingredient for what it is. Only at a true sushi-ya will they know exactly what to do.

    #6

    Assorted vegetables including carrots, bitter melons, and cucumbers, once exotic foods, displayed in colorful baskets. Fresh fruit and vegetables. I come from an isolated northern 🇨🇦 town and growing up we got the last of the produce on the truck. What we got was old and battered and cost a small fortune. Now I live in the south and sometimes it still surprises me at the variety.

    No_Budget7828 , Megan Thomas Report

    To get some insight into how food availability has changed, we spoke with Parth Kothari, one of the minds behind the popular Instagram page Munchymumbai. With over 165,000 followers, his page showcases intriguing food combinations, must-try dishes, and global flavors that have become a part of daily life. Given his experience exploring food trends, we had to ask—how did we go from craving imported snacks to having everything at our fingertips?

    #7

    When I was little we got oranges in our stocking. When I was a teenager we got pomegranates, very fancy for us at the time.

    SomebodyElseAsWell Report

    #8

    Vienetta ice cream

    ETA: location is UK.

    Crayons42 Report

    alice_ann_landers avatar
    Alice Landers
    Alice Landers
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Years ago in US you could get Absolutely delish ! Haven't seen here in years

    #9

    Tacos with cilantro and lime, once exotic, now common. Where I grew up it was a huge deal when we got our first Taco Bell.

    awraynor , Tai's Captures Report

    Parth starts off by saying, these days, you can think of literally any ingredient, and chances are, it’s already stocked in a store near you. Whether it’s cheese from Switzerland or pasta from Italy, we can get it all.

    “There was a time when finding even simple imported ingredients meant waiting for a relative to bring them back from abroad. Now? You can have them delivered to your doorstep in 15 minutes while sitting in your pajamas.”

    #10

    Colorful cafe interior with brick walls and wooden tables, showcasing a vibrant decor, capturing a once exotic ambiance. I remember when a Mexican restaurant opened in our town in the early 70s maybe? That was exotic!

    rexeditrex , Katlyn Giberson Report

    #11

    Creamy pasta with herbs on a wide white plate, an example of a dish once considered exotic. Grew up in rural Ireland in the 60s/70s. I remember having pasta for the first time.. it was the wild exotic food that my father got from friends who came home from Italy. I remember neighbours coming in to taste it.

    Never had an avocado, a kiwi fruit etc... we just had basic foods in the local supermarket/shop.

    I do remember when dried potatoes came..in the late 70s...not having to cook a pot of potatoes and have lump free potatoes was amazing.

    AnySandwich4765 , Emanuel Ekström Report

    jefbateman avatar
    Karl der Große
    Karl der Große
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If they had not have thought of calling Chinese gooseberries "kiwi fruit," people still wouldn't eat them.

    #12

    Fast food meal featuring a Big Mac, fries, and a bacon burger on a wooden table. When I was maybe 6 years old (approx 1956) a brand new restaurant chain came to my Midwestern factory town.

    McDonald's!

    I attended a friend's birthday party, and the new and exciting birthday excursion was...a trip to McDonald's!

    My hamburger had *mustard* and *pickles* on it, which to me meant poison. I cried because I couldn't (wouldn't) eat the exotic new food.

    Buckabuckaw , Brett Jordan Report

    el_bali avatar
    Mari
    Mari
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think I was 16years old when I first went to McDo. I ordered only milkshakes, because I never liked the food.

    “Take blackberries, raspberries, and blueberries,” Parth recalls. “Back then, getting your hands on them in India was almost impossible. I remember how we’d beg family members traveling from Europe to bring some back. The excitement of finally eating them was unmatched—we’d savor every single berry because we had no idea when we’d get them again. Now, they’re available on grocery apps, ready to be delivered faster than a pizza. Crazy, right?”
    #13

    Sliced mango and lemon on a white cloth, showcasing once exotic foods. Mangos. I live in the Midwest, and we never had real mangoes in the 70s. We called green bell peppers mangoes for some inexplicable reason.

    Tough_Antelope5704 , Yevhenii Deshko Report

    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I assure you, green bell peppers are not mangoes. But a properly ripe mango is a thing of beauty

    #14

    Tofu seemed exotic (to non-Asians) when we first started having it in the 1970s.

    RemonterLeTemps Report

    #15

    Jar and bowl of pesto sauce with garlic and olive oil on a rustic table. I was in mid 20s before I ever heard of Pesto sauce.

    paranoid_70 , Monika Grabkowska Report

    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Pesto with gnocchi and a grilled chicken breast is one of my favourite summer meals. Especially when tomatoes are in season as a side

    And it’s not just about groceries, he adds. “The availability of new ingredients has completely changed restaurant menus too. From authentic sushi to avocado toast, the kinds of dishes you can find today are incredible."

    "Chefs have access to flavors that were once impossible to get, which means food lovers get to experience cuisines from all over the world without even leaving their city. It’s like having a passport for your taste buds.”
    #16

    Toblerone chocolate bar, once an exotic food, partially unwrapped. Toblerone. I grew up in the 80s and only got one when someone I knew traveled by airplane, so they must have been very fancy and exotic. Now you can get one anywhere.

    johnstonb , Safwan C K Report

    #17

    Pouring olive oil over a bowl of Brussels sprouts, symbolizing foods once exotic but now common in modern kitchens. Olive oil. When I was a kid, that was something in a tiny bottle you stuck in your ear for earache.

    inkybluish , Michael Tucker Report

    #18

    A bowl of fresh green lettuce on a wooden table, illustrating once exotic foods. Any lettuce other than iceberg. Grew up in the south and remember living in California for a month. Not just lettuces but the array of fresh vegetables was awe inspiring to my little mind.

    Eta: which is funny because a lot of my family had vegetable gardens. But it was peas, okra, tomatoes, and maybe corn. Kale was still just a decorative plant.

    kellogla , Petr Magera Report

    “Another cool thing is how food brings cultures closer,” Parth says. “Years ago, if you wanted to make Mexican food at home, you’d have to hunt for tortillas or make a desperate request for someone to bring back authentic ingredients. Now, you can just walk into a store and grab everything you need for tacos, burritos, or even enchiladas. It’s never been this easy to experiment with food and try things that once seemed so out of reach.”
    #19

    Hand holding a glass of beer, once considered exotic, on a wooden table next to cans. Craft beer. Correct that, good beer is what I meant to say. When I was young, it was Bud, Miller, or PBR. That was it. Literally.

    Southern US.

    Routine_Mine_3019 , Josh Olalde Report

    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The variety of craft beers out there is mind blowing. And I’ve had really good ones and really bad ones. But even the really bad ones are better than a lot of the domestic c**p. At least it has personality

    #20

    La Choy and Chun King canned Chinese food back in the day. Peak exotica. And TV dinners weren't exotic, but pretty novel to us kids. Plus they were in little trays similar to the food trays in 2001: A Space Odyssey, so it was kind of like eating astronaut food in our minds.

    dataslinger Report

    anubis1 avatar
    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Canned Chinese food. I'm not sure how appealing this sounds. Mind you, the 2001 experience would definitely have appealed.

    #21

    Smoothie bowls with banana, strawberries, blueberries, and granola, showcasing once exotic foods in a modern presentation. I remember my mom (born 1948) told me the first time she had yogurt was when she was 18. Hummus was also a very exciting discovery for her.

    nottoembarrass , Vicky Ng Report

    It’s also fun to see how global foods blend into local culture, he adds. “Ramen, for example, once a Japanese staple, now every city has a new take on it. Whether it’s a spicy Indian twist or a creamy fusion broth, people are making these dishes their own. That’s the beauty of food. It evolves, adapts, and makes everyday eating a little more exciting.”

    #22

    Bowl of cashews on a blue cloth, showcasing foods that were once exotic. Cashews. They used to be really expensive, I remember my grandmother bought a pound every year for Christmas from Fannie May, paid something like $20 around 1970(?). That was when the nuts were hand stripped from the fruits in India before automation.

    Oldbean98 , Towfiqu barbhuiya Report

    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Cashews are still hella expensive. But I will still buy them as an occasional treat because salted cashews are food of the gods

    #23

    Anything you could cook in a microwave.

    Mongolith- Report

    anubis1 avatar
    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My family had numerous timing accidents when we first got a microware. Five minute Easter buns being my first accomplishment.

    #24

    Blackberries. I used to have to pick them wild when I was a kid for a few weeks in the spring. My understanding is they weren’t really made into a viable crop until the USDA came up with a hybrid variety in the 1990s. Now you can get nice fine ones in the store whenever you want.

    kumquatrodeo Report

    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I remember my great grandmother having a ginormous blackberry patch behind the house when I was little

    The way food has changed over the years is honestly wild. What was once a rare, special treat is now just another Tuesday’s grocery run. Thanks to globalization, technology, and changing tastes, we can experience so many different cultures through food without ever stepping on a plane.

    So next time you casually toss a once-exotic ingredient into your cart, take a second to appreciate just how far we’ve come in the world of food!
    #25

    Iced coffee in a glass with a straw, capturing a once exotic beverage enjoyed worldwide. Iced coffee. I learned to drink it in Boston in the late 80s in college, but when I was home in Colorado and tried to order it people thought I was crazy.

    And in the early/mid 90s in Los Angeles, coffee shops were like nightclubs. There were lines to get at night, and you’d go in to order drinks, talk with friends and meet people. Very different from the Starbucks of today!

    giallo73 , EyeEm Report

    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Meh. Iced coffee is just a way of making yourself feel better because you let your coffee get cold

    #26

    A burrito with guacamole and tortilla chips, once considered exotic, now common on a white plate. I remember, mid 80s, seeing the first burrito place in NYC. It as called California Burrito, on something like 3rd avenue and 35th. Previous to this, a burrito was really a California thing. I had always looked forward to getting one in San Francisco on business trips as a special, regional food.

    Now they are so ubiquitous, I recently had one in Scott’s Bluff Montana, which is truly in the middle of BF Memphis.

    Tom__mm , Frank Alarcon Report

    #27

    Shrimp and really any seafood. I buy bags of frozen shrimp as a regular thing now. We have a shrimp dish once or twice a month. I remember shrimp was a once-a-year maybe thing and only at a restaurant.

    MotherofJackals Report

    Which of these posts did you find the most intriguing? Is there a food you remember being impossible to find, but now it’s everywhere? Maybe something you once had to wait for a relative to bring back from a trip? Share your thoughts. We’d love to know what once felt like a luxury but is now just another everyday item!
    #28

    I remember when nachos became a national fad, in about ‘77 after Monday Night Football went to Dallas and had them as a bar appetizer. My mother took 3x5 cards to a friend's house to copy the recipe for nachos.

    revdon Report

    #29

    Artichokes, in 1960's US.

    Also, cilantro was really hard to find, until the late 80's.

    OldButHappy Report

    anubis1 avatar
    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ciantro still can be, in countries where it's called coriander.

    #30

    My grandad would say ‘oranges’ - he was gifted one every Christmas when he was a child :).

    Apprehensive-Web3957 Report

    #31

    Kiwi in the Northeast.

    Aciuaciu Report

    #32

    Star fruit.

    Ready-Ad-436 Report

    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Star fruit taste like somebody crossed an apple with a green bean

    #33

    Edamame.

    HaymakerGirl2025 Report

    #34

    Believe it or not, yogurt. I remember when they first started advertising it. We all thought it was very odd.

    GrumpyOlBastard Report

    danielmarsh avatar
    BrunoVI
    BrunoVI
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    OP is correct. And they used fraudulent pensioners from Eastern Europe to claim it could help you to live to 120 years old.

    #35

    Authentic Thai food, no restaurants in the 50s and early 60s either in Nashville or Atlanta where we lived.

    Came back North after College, all over the area...Love Thai food.

    Theo1352 Report

    #36

    Hummus. I made it in my middle school "Teen Living" [Home Ec] class and my mom thought it was the weirdest thing ever. It was not available in grocery stores. This would have been 1992-93.

    veggie_saurus_rex Report

    #37

    Eggs Benedict - You would have to go to the fancy breakfast restaurants to get that mammy jammy. Now I think you can even get them at IHOP.

    CapWild Report

    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    But hollandaise is nasty. And entirely too finicky

    #38

    When I was growing up in Indiana in the 70s stuff like sushi and pho soup were mostly unheard of.

    hoosiergirl1962 Report

    #39

    I grew up in NYC, sushi was barely on the radar until the mid to late 1980s -- longer in the outer boroughs. Same can be said for most Asian food aside from Chinese. Not necessary exotic but Mexican food, aside from a few neighborhoods, was also not popular back then. My wife grew up on the west coast and was disappointed in our lack of options when she moved to Queens in the 1980s.

    damageddude Report

    #40

    Papaya. I was 21 before I’d ever eaten one (1963).

    challam Report

    #41

    I didn't have the opportunity to eat Indian food until I was in graduate school; now it is my favorite international cuisine. Luckily, it has greatly increased in popularity over the years, so now it seems like you can find Indian restaurants in even fairly small cities.

    biff444444 Report

    #42

    In a tiny town in northern BC Canada ca 1970, an uncle visited from Vancouver and introduced the family to pizza. It must’ve been from the local Safeway frozen foods section but it seemed very exotic - hmmmm, what is this strange food peet-za? I recall my parents marveling and feeling very cosmopolitan.

    jimmyjo_spocktoe Report

    #43

    Back in the late 80s, my company would have frequent pot luck lunches (sadly, these are rare nowadays). I had discovered Trader Joe's, and would drive 30 minutes to do my shopping there before they opened more locations. I brought blue corn tortilla chips to one of the pot lucks and everyone thought there was something wrong with them, like they were moldy. Now I think most folks don't bat an eye at multi-colored tortilla chips.

    mad_soup Report

    #44

    Any apple not Macintosh or Red Delicious.

    Accomplished_Lake128 Report

    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They get so nasty so quickly. Macintosh are only good right off the tree and red delicious aren’t much better. There are so many better apple varieties out there now

    #45

    I don’t know if this quite fits OP’s intent, but I remember when Jelly Belly was considered “gourmet”.

    LocalLiBEARian Report

    #46

    A slab of ham with a pineapple slice promoted as ‘Polynesian’.

    MissHibernia Report

    #47

    Believe it or not -pizza.
    Fresh Ginger —Ginger in the spice aisle was common (after the 1960s) but not fresh Ginger.
    Broccoli-I recall when it first showed up in the Frozen food aisle.Fresh broccoli came later.
    Kiwi
    Star fruit.
    Multiple types of snack foods —BUGLES were one of the first .Joining potato chips,pretzels and Cracker Jacks.

    FireBallXLV Report

    #48

    Nutella.

    Kali-of-Amino Report

    #49

    Lychee. It wasn’t until I was at a bar (I was underage, but it’s NYC who cared?) that the bartender suggested I try their new lychee martinis. I didn’t have a clue what it was but figured hey I’ll try… I’m now a chef and STILL LOVE lychee! (Wasn’t very common in 2000).

    Few_Ninja_751 Report

    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I LOVE lychee! Messy as hell to eat but so good! Tastes like a slightly flowery grape with the texture of peach

