ADVERTISEMENT

Warning: your taste buds are about to question everything they thought they knew about snacking. We've rounded up 26 edible adventures for people who scroll past normal chips thinking "boring" and head straight for the shelf with crystallized tarantulas. Ever wondered what mac and cheese would taste like as a gummy? Someone actually made that happen, and brave souls are out there popping them like it's totally normal. From meat sticks flavored with questionable life choices to sea grapes that look like tiny alien eggs, each snack boldly asks "but what if?" and waits for your palate to answer.

Step into a world where pickle soda exists because apparently regular soda stopped being interesting, and unicorn poop cotton candy dares you to explain it to your dentist. Cougar trail mix prowls the line between weird and wonderful, while ketchup candy makes you wonder if scientists have gone too far. Every item on this list serves as a reminder that somewhere out there, food developers are sitting in meetings pitching these ideas, and even more surprisingly, getting green lights. Consider this your invitation to join the snack rebellion, where normal flavor combinations go to die and culinary chaos reigns supreme.

This post may include affiliate links.

Hand holding Kraft Macaroni & Cheese Gummies box with gummy candy visible.

Review: "Okayyy so I got these for the “cursed” value, and went into it thinking it’d be cheesy…. but was actually really good! No cheese flavour just like a floral fruity flavour. I don’t know can pin the flavour of the mystery fruit though. I have one more box left and intend to really focus on the taste so I can update this review and tell you what fruit flavour it is." - Siren Gentry

amazon.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
poppycorn avatar
Nikole
Nikole
Community Member
25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What’s the point then if they don’t taste like mac and cheese?

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
RELATED:

    Person holding spicy snacks labeled "Cougar Munch" on red blanket.

    Review: "Had to get this. Bought it and hid it in my friend's studio. He loved it and said it tastes pretty good. I mean come on, it's spicy cougar mix!!!" - Dave Donnelly

    amazon.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Edible chalk snack on a chair with black packaging, featuring white chalk sticks.

    Review: "I’m deficient in iron and have pica cravings. This edible chalk has that crunch and powder texture that I was craving. It tastes just how I imagined it to, like chalk and doesn’t have any real taste, so if you are looking for something with flavor or tasty, this is not it. It came packaged nicely and in tact. Six rectangular shaped chalk pieces. Nice and white, no yellow streaks. Tried one straight out of the package and it satisfied. Crunchy with the powdery texture after biting." - Vera64

    amazon.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    Bag of Little Brothers Bacon Brittle with a peanut cluster beside it on a tile floor.

    Review: "I absolutely love ❤️ 💕 Love the Bacon Brittle. I can't get enough. Even 2 bags didn't last long. Great product!!" - Sharon

    amazon.com , RaynaS Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Sour Blue Razz Gusher candy, vibrant blue sugar coating in a clear container on a wooden surface.

    Review: "Perfect amount of sour and sweet! Better than anything I’ve tried off TikTok! Trust me you will want to buy these!" - Gina B.

    amazon.com , Gina B. Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    poppycorn avatar
    Nikole
    Nikole
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So they just repackaged Gushers and sprinkled something on them? Those type of Gushers were already sweet and sour…

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply

    Green seaweed snacks in bowls with chopsticks, a unique snack choice.

    Review: "I was looking all over for this for a while, it's refreshing. Love having this super cold and the texture, how they just pop in your mouth. I eat is as a snack with Nigori sake and a bit of soy sauce mixed with wasabi and rice vinegar." - ctG

    amazon.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Hand holding a box of Cactus Candy against a blue sky, featuring prickly pear cactus design.

    Review: "Prickly pear cactus candy is definitely a favorite sweet of mine! My godparents would bring me back the cactus shaped ones whenever they traveled from their Arizona home back to Seattle for the summer seasons. These jellies instantly squish when you take the first bite and they’re mouthwatering." - Bora

    amazon.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    Nordic Snack Cod Jerky Bites next to hot sauce and lime, with a hand holding a single snack piece.

    Review: "So yummy !😋 definitely ordering Again such a tasty snack especially for those who are doing keto or watching their protein intake.goes perfectly with lemon and tapatío (even better with Valentina 😆)" - Sara lopez

    amazon.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Brace your taste buds as we venture deeper into the realm of questionable snacking decisions. Our next batch of finds challenges everything you thought you knew about acceptable flavor combinations, proving that sometimes the most memorable bites come from the most unexpected sources. Whether you're a seasoned snack explorer or just curious about life on the wild side, these treats demand both courage and an open mind.

    A surprised woman reacts to a fortune message from a snack package.

    Review: "These had just the right amount of saucy humor for a lady's wine and cheese get together. Even the husband's got in the act. I'd buy them again!" - Little Margaret

    amazon.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Snack package labeled "Zebra Tarantula" with a dried tarantula on top.

    Review: "Awesome. I took this out during a BBQ and my nephews were loving it! We all ate some of it. Nice size spider." - Michael S.

    This is weird, right? RIGHT?! Just add this to the long list of 23 pieces of nightmare fuel we found on Amazon.

    amazon.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    poppycorn avatar
    Nikole
    Nikole
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Apparently they kill them beforehand by puncturing the abdomen.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Person holding a tin labeled "Ketchup Candy," showcasing a unique snack option.

    Review: "My boss really enjoyed these candies. He is a ketchup connoisseur and he was thrilled to receive it 😁" - Hallee

    amazon.com , Stacey austin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Unusual snack kit with various ingredients and completed dishes including noodles, dumplings, and pudding.

    Review: "This was our first time trying these kits and it was so much fun to make and eat. Made it with the kids (6 and 8). Flavor is pretty sweet and ok, kids loved it though. Directions easy and clear. Just need scissors and water. All measuring, mixing tools, and props were provided." - Laura

    amazon.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Exotic snack sticks featuring alligator, kangaroo, venison, and more, displayed in colorful packaging.

    Review: "Was super excited when I ordered for a interesting date snack. N can’t wait to try each snack. When we received it we sat in bed anticipating the flavors we would receive knowing it was random. Imagine our surprise. When we realize there was one of each one in our box. It is the little things in life that make a person smile." - Jordan

    amazon.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Source: boysthatcancook

    Unique snacks labeled as mythical creatures, including Dragon and Unicorn varieties.

    Review: "So, i got these as a joke for "rations" while playing D&D. I'm odd and like props from time to time. Anyways, they just add that fun twist that makes the game WAAAAAAY more fun. I will be buying more in the future and getting some as gifts." - Dasbrunner

    amazon.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Unicorn-themed cotton candy bag with whimsical design, labeled "Unicorn Farts," placed on a countertop.

    Review: "Who doesn’t like cotton candy? It’s amazing!!!" - Smith Cooper

    amazon.com , Smith Cooper Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Vanilla ice cream that doesn't melt in a blue "Super Garden" container, intriguingly in cube form.

    Review: "Tastes like powdered coffee creamer to me, but that's exactly what it's supposed to taste like. The price is correct for the size. Love this product." - BillyBob

    amazon.com , Christina L. , BillyBob Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    The flavor adventure escalates with selections that push the boundaries of conventional snacking even further. Each upcoming item represents a bold step away from the familiar, inviting brave palates to explore territories where few taste buds have dared to venture. Because sometimes the best snacking stories start with "you won't believe what I just tried."

    Pickle-flavored soda bottle on a cluttered kitchen counter.

    Review: "It has that fizziness like soda. So literally a pickle soda." - Fanci Randolph

    amazon.com , Ethan Seale Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Peelz Gummy Mango snack with peelable texture in hand, next to its colorful packaging on a blanket.

    Review: "I've been seeing these everywhere and just HAD to try them! I mean…an excuse to play with food? I'm IN! Anyway, these are smooth and not at all sticky on the outside. [...] Tastes like artificial mango and is sweet and tangy...more sweet. The peel is more tough, like a gummy bear. It too, is sweet and tangy…with the artificial mango flavor. I hear more people say they like the center but I actually prefer the flavor of the peel. Anyway, these are so fun! Having to peel them takes time too so you're less inclined to eat so many, quickly. You should definitely give them a try though, at least once!" - Sara

    amazon.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #19

    Your Taste Buds May Be Confused, But Your Snack Game Will Be Legendary With Dill Pickle Cashews

    Planters Dill Pickle cashews package held in hand. Unique snack flavor.

    Review: "The flavor is very good. I love pickles and cashews, so I loved these. It was hard not to eat the whole bag in one sitting." - J.A.

    amazon.com , J.A. Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Bag of dried okra and three dried okra pods in hand, representing unusual snacks.

    Review: "Very good and crunchy with a hint of sweet 😋" - Karrington

    amazon.com , ChipDesigner Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #21

    This Is A Flavor Explosion That Bites Back! Pop The Top And Unleash The Spicy Canned Crawfish, Just Be Ready For That Lingering After-Burn

    Vibrant snack of glazed shrimp with sesame seeds on a black plate.

    Review: "Seasoned very well, didn’t think it would be that spicy but I most definitely will order again." - chelsea

    amazon.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Variety of Epic snack bars with different flavors, unwrapped on a table.

    Review: "My husband and son love this product. They like the flavor and the ingredients." - Chrissie T

    amazon.com , Hannah wilson Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Unusual audio lollipop snack packaging and two kids enjoying snacks, one holding a bundle of treats.

    Review: "This was the unexpected hit of the party! There's more than one version of the song to play and (huge surprise) the candy was delicious! If your birthday boy or girl is into novelty gifts I'd move this to the top of the list." - LBD

    amazon.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Colorful freeze-dried snacks in a pink RJ's Pantry bag, offering a unique flavor experience.

    Review: "I love skittles so I just had to try these. They are so good! My favorite texture is crunch and these are perfect. You get the initial crunch then if you suck on them they kind of disintegrate in your mouth" - melyssa berta

    amazon.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Jelly Belly Pancakes & Maple Syrup flavored beans package, an unconventional snack choice.

    Review: "My son wanted to try these. I tried one and yes, they taste just like pancakes with maple syrup!" - Crystal Enos

    amazon.com , Rebekah R Jackson Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Chocolate frog snack resting on a colorful card, evoking whimsical curiosity.

    Review: "Great for a Harry Potter fan." - Mike

    Do you need to shop for a Harry Potter super fan? Check out these 22 Harry Potter gifts that are simply magical!

    amazon.com , Jean Oliveira Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    gusgallifrey avatar
    Gustav Gallifrey
    Gustav Gallifrey
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm fairly sure that some of these things violate the 1929 Geneva Convention. Or the UN Charter of Human Rights. Or something.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!