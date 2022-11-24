If you’re eating something right now, the best thing to do would be to stop right now before scrolling down any further. Trust us, Pandas, what you’re about to witness might really turn your stomach and ruin your appetite for a sizable chunk of the day. Done? Good, let’s go.

One Instagram page has its finger on the pulse when it comes to the most disgusting dishes to ever be made. It’s not just the horrifying visuals—the ingredient combos are mind-meltingly bad, too. And we’ve collected some of the very worst offenders to share with you. It’s one giant warning of what not to cook. Ever! Oh, and don’t forget to share this brilliant project with all of your snacking coworkers, family members, and fellow students! We’re pretty sure they’ll thank you.

Got some room for a spot of ‘yummy’ dessert? No worries, we’ve got you covered. When you’ve ‘enjoyed’ this list to the fullest, have a nibble of Bored Panda’s earlier 'delish' post about the Instagram page right over here.

Have you tried the banushi (banana sushi) yet?

#1

Hi

Hi

thes****yfoodblog Report

#1
Angela Turrall
Angela Turrall
2 hours ago

I reckon that would be frighteningly yummy.

#2

#2
What I Ordered vs. What They Sent Me

What I Ordered vs. What They Sent Me

thes****yfoodblog Report

KJ
KJ
1 hour ago

Looks almost identical, if you are blind!

#3

#3
Uhm… Pizza…?

Uhm… Pizza…?

thes****yfoodblog Report

At the time of publishing, the notorious gastronomy page had 19.3k followers on Instagram. Slowly but surely, it’s been continuing to grow over the past year.

While we’d absolutely love to mention the name of the project, our social media and AI overlords frown upon certain words. So you’ll just have to click on the link and follow them on IG if you enjoy the type of aesthetically-challenged food pics that the project shares!
#4

#4
Blörö - The Famous Finnish Breakfast Consisting Of Hot Coffee, Vodka, And A Cigarette

Blörö - The Famous Finnish Breakfast Consisting Of Hot Coffee, Vodka, And A Cigarette

thes****yfoodblog Report

#5

#5
Foodpossum

Foodpossum

thes****yfoodblog Report

#5
Stephanie Did It
Stephanie Did It
Community Member
2 hours ago

Looks like it played dead a little too long.

#6

#6
Under A Tight Deadline, I Had To Stop Everything To Post My Girlfriends Dinner

Under A Tight Deadline, I Had To Stop Everything To Post My Girlfriends Dinner

thes****yfoodblog Report

The profile photo used by the account’s founder really says it all, doesn’t it? Legendary TV chef Gordon Ramsay, staring off in the distance with a soulless look that practically screams disappointment, desperation, and disillusionment. It’s ‘fudge me, now I’ve seen everything’ encapsulated in a single pic.

We would absolutely love to hear Gordon’s comments about some of these dishes. Perhaps an honest critique (in a raised voice) might shake a few of these horrid amateur chefs into raising their standards. Though it’s doubtful that it’d work on everyone.
#7

#7
Found This

Found This

thes****yfoodblog Report

#7
DetriMentaL
DetriMentaL
Community Member
1 hour ago

Guess if the injury didn't get me, the food will

#8

#8
I Made Roast Chicken With Lime Stuffing

I Made Roast Chicken With Lime Stuffing

thes****yfoodblog Report

#9

#9
I Ordered Pizza From A Local Wing Place. Never Order Pizza From A Place That Specializes In Wings

I Ordered Pizza From A Local Wing Place. Never Order Pizza From A Place That Specializes In Wings

thes****yfoodblog Report

KJ
KJ
Community Member
1 hour ago

Ah they are using the toddler chef again I see.

The last time that Bored Panda wrote about this IG project, the founder of the page opened up about the inspiration behind it, as well as the importance of balancing aesthetics and taste.

“Before I created this account, I was following many food pages on Instagram as well as subreddits on Reddit,” they said.
#10

#10
Thanksgiving Breakfast Eggs Sausage Ham Cheese

Thanksgiving Breakfast Eggs Sausage Ham Cheese

thes****yfoodblog Report

#11

Bread

Bread

thes****yfoodblog Report

#11
troufaki13
troufaki13
Community Member
1 hour ago

Τhis happened to me a couple of times. I think it's because it hasn't proofed enough and wasn't baked properly. But tastes alright

#12

#12
Dumplings From The Hell's Gate

Dumplings From The Hell's Gate

thes****yfoodblog Report

#12
Tabby_Sohee
Tabby_Sohee
Community Member
1 hour ago

Lmao they got the tectonic plates and everything

“Occasionally, there were posts that really looked disgusting and I thought to myself, 'Why not make a whole page about disgusting-looking food,'" the page founder told Bored Panda what finally drove them to take the first step and start posting weird and horrible food pics on social media.
#13

#13
If You Say "Dill Pickle Pie" Into A Mirror 3x, Gordon Ramsey Reaches Out To Kill You

If You Say "Dill Pickle Pie" Into A Mirror 3x, Gordon Ramsey Reaches Out To Kill You

KariVanHorn Report

#13
Rain(bow)
Rain(bow)
Community Member
1 hour ago

It looks tasty but it probably isn't.

#14

Banushi

Banushi

thes****yfoodblog Report

#14
memeju1ce
memeju1ce
Community Member
1 hour ago

ok i’m not 100% against it

#15

#15
Spam Shot Glass

Spam Shot Glass

thes****yfoodblog Report

Marie
Marie
Community Member
1 hour ago

"Gingerbread spiced" rhum... as if it could get any worse.

"Many followers are sending me submissions about bad food, so that’s what makes me keep going," they said that the project is very community-driven. Followers are encouraged to engage with the page.

And the best submissions actually end up getting shared! So if you’ve spotted a terrible dish that you think might fit, Pandas, say ‘hi’ and send it to the founder. (Though be sure to check if it hasn’t already been posted before.)
#16

What?

What?

thes****yfoodblog Report

KJ
KJ
Community Member
1 hour ago

The pine cone looks a lot more appealing than some of the things on this list.

#17

#17
These Pretzels Taste Worse Than They Look

These Pretzels Taste Worse Than They Look

thes****yfoodblog Report

#18

#18
Italian Sushi

Italian Sushi

thes****yfoodblog Report

#18
Tabby_Sohee
Tabby_Sohee
Community Member
1 hour ago

Is this some kind of trend??? Why????

According to the mastermind behind the Instagram account, it’s essential to find the right balance between the taste of the food and how the dish looks, aesthetically. "It’s a mix of how it looks, tastes, and costs," they shared that the appeal lies in these factors.
#19

#19
Burger With Extra Pickles

Burger With Extra Pickles

thes****yfoodblog Report

KJ
KJ
Community Member
1 hour ago

Surely its pickle with burger garnish.

#20

#20
Someones Wife Made Chicken Pesto Genovese

Someones Wife Made Chicken Pesto Genovese

thes****yfoodblog Report

#20
Jan Rosier
Jan Rosier
Community Member
2 hours ago

And then left it out of the fridge for a day or six?

#21

Hmm

Hmm

thes****yfoodblog Report

#21
Cat Palmer
Cat Palmer
Community Member
1 hour ago

Nowt wrong with that except maybe that the chips are a bit undercooked. Good, warming stuff while watching the footie on a foggy day!

"For Instagram, how it looks is the most important one obviously. A dish could be the most delicious dish you’ve ever eaten, but if it looks bad it ruins everything, in my opinion. I think most people think this way too,” they noted that when it comes to posting on social media, obviously, you have to focus on how everything looks.
#22

#22
Vegetarian Food In A Hospital

Vegetarian Food In A Hospital

thes****yfoodblog Report

#22
Donkey boi
Donkey boi
Community Member
1 hour ago

Your flinging the word 'food' around a little too loosely here.

#23

#23
Our Airbnb Had A Brick Oven. We Tried Making Pizza

Our Airbnb Had A Brick Oven. We Tried Making Pizza

thes****yfoodblog Report

#23
Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
1 hour ago

It's not yet done and burnt at the same time. Respects to the chef!

#24

#24
Make It Your Last Time Please

Make It Your Last Time Please

thes****yfoodblog Report

History is no stranger to bizarre food items. We’ve covered some of the most peculiar vintage items before on Bored Panda. And though many of these dishes might make you raise an eyebrow (or two if we’re honest), it doesn’t mean that all of them taste bad.
#25

#25
The Chicken Sandwich I Got From Mr Beast Burger Today

The Chicken Sandwich I Got From Mr Beast Burger Today

thes****yfoodblog Report

#26

Uuhhhm

Uuhhhm

thes****yfoodblog Report

#26
karl briggs
karl briggs
Community Member
22 minutes ago

Coincidence? I think not!

#27

Made A Cake For My Friend, It’s Pretty Obvious But Just To Make Sure It’s Sonic

Made A Cake For My Friend, It’s Pretty Obvious But Just To Make Sure It’s Sonic

thes****yfoodblog Report

karl briggs
karl briggs
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sonic? Maybe if your on acid, skydiving in swim shorts and squinting at the blue blob 300ft below travelling at warp speed... 😂

Professor Nathalie Cooke, from McGill University, pointed out that taste combinations like savory and sweet (found in tuna waffles, as well as in ham and bananas) are familiar to modern tasters as well. Meanwhile, sweet and sour combos (like may with lime) are also something that technically work… even if the aesthetics of it all might make us want to run for the hills!
#28

The Picture Of The Flatbread Pizza On The Online Menu vs. What Was Delivered. Room Service In An Expensive Chicago Hotel

The Picture Of The Flatbread Pizza On The Online Menu vs. What Was Delivered. Room Service In An Expensive Chicago Hotel

thes****yfoodblog Report

MarcyParlomerNerdGirlsRock
MarcyParlomerNerdGirlsRock
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

At least it’s edible unlike most of this list…

#29

$59 Worth Of BBQ

$59 Worth Of BBQ

thes****yfoodblog Report

Tee with a Twist
Tee with a Twist
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

$59...I hope this is a joke. I would have flipped the table.

#30

Do I Have To Say Something?

Do I Have To Say Something?

thes****yfoodblog Report

Which of these (for lack of a better word) 'dishes' scared you the most, dear Pandas? Were there any culinary concoctions that terrified you to your very core? What's the very worst meal that you've ever eaten, whether at a restaurant or at someone's home? We would love to hear your fascinating food stories. If you've got a moment, drop by the comments and share yours.
#31

The Vegetarian Lunch Option At My Friend's School

The Vegetarian Lunch Option At My Friend's School

thes****yfoodblog Report

Auntriarch
Auntriarch
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well I suppose elephant droppings are vegetarian

#32

Best Burgers In Town

Best Burgers In Town

thes****yfoodblog Report

KJ
KJ
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If that's the best, I really don't want to see the worst.

#33

My Flight Got Delayed For Over 12 Hours, So The Airline Is Supposed To Provide Food For The Passengers…

My Flight Got Delayed For Over 12 Hours, So The Airline Is Supposed To Provide Food For The Passengers…

thes****yfoodblog Report

JoMeBee
JoMeBee
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Mmm! Decompressed blobfish patty -- my favorite!

#34

A Mom Sent Me This. She Said: "My Son Wanted Too Try This So I Made It For Him Tonight. I Feel Like A Bad Mother, Even Though It Is Made With 'Authentic Cheesiness' Wtf Even Is That Color?!"

A Mom Sent Me This. She Said: "My Son Wanted Too Try This So I Made It For Him Tonight. I Feel Like A Bad Mother, Even Though It Is Made With 'Authentic Cheesiness' Wtf Even Is That Color?!"

thes****yfoodblog Report

Lakota Wolf
Lakota Wolf
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That stuff is going to burn the son at both ends.

#35

Told The Waiter To Surprise Me… Caesar Salad Topped Hot Dog With Cheetos On A Tortilla

Told The Waiter To Surprise Me… Caesar Salad Topped Hot Dog With Cheetos On A Tortilla

thes****yfoodblog Report

#36

The $7 Avocado Toast At My Friends Uni

The $7 Avocado Toast At My Friends Uni

thes****yfoodblog Report

MarcyParlomerNerdGirlsRock
MarcyParlomerNerdGirlsRock
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Get those eggs off and it’s fine. I’m eating that.

#37

I Ordered A 12 Inch Pizza. They Told Me It Shrinks During The Baking Process. Today I Learned That Dough Shrinks

I Ordered A 12 Inch Pizza. They Told Me It Shrinks During The Baking Process. Today I Learned That Dough Shrinks

thes****yfoodblog Report

JoJo Anisko
JoJo Anisko
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sorry, bae, you been lied to.

#38

This Was $20

This Was $20

thes****yfoodblog Report

#39

I Thought Pancakes Were Just Flour And Water⁠

I Thought Pancakes Were Just Flour And Water⁠

thes****yfoodblog Report

karl briggs
karl briggs
Community Member
6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How does a bored panda make their pancakes? With a pan, duh!

#40

Lentil "Soup" That We Serve In The Restaurant That I Work

Lentil "Soup" That We Serve In The Restaurant That I Work

thes****yfoodblog Report

karl briggs
karl briggs
Community Member
15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sure, cut me a slice of soup. I'll have it with the uncooked bread above!

#41

Peas And Mayonnaise Pizza

Peas And Mayonnaise Pizza

thes****yfoodblog Report

Auntriarch
Auntriarch
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Bad news chaps, Heinz have spawned the baked beans pizza....

#42

The Steak My Brother Cooked Me

The Steak My Brother Cooked Me

thes****yfoodblog Report

Lakota Wolf
Lakota Wolf
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think you and your brother both need to check what you THINK "cooked" means, as a verb.

#43

Yeah

Yeah

thes****yfoodblog Report

Fxnglhl
Fxnglhl
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

why are they as pink as the eraser on the pencil i lost in 4th grade

#44

Bought A “Veggie Taco”

Bought A “Veggie Taco”

thes****yfoodblog Report

XenoMurph
XenoMurph
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Vegetarian does not equal "vegetables"

#45

Ok

Ok

thes****yfoodblog Report

Zoecat
Zoecat
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is a great April fool lol

#46

“Nachos”. $9 And It Comes With A Dried Cucumber Slice. Gotta Love NYC

“Nachos”. $9 And It Comes With A Dried Cucumber Slice. Gotta Love NYC

thes****yfoodblog Report

#47

"Deconstructed Caesar Salad"

"Deconstructed Caesar Salad"

thes****yfoodblog Report

#48

I Like To Eat Bread With Mashed Potatoes And People Tell Me That's Not Normal

I Like To Eat Bread With Mashed Potatoes And People Tell Me That's Not Normal

thes****yfoodblog Report

Auntriarch
Auntriarch
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Of course it's not normal you savage! Fry the potato in bacon dripping first

#49

Thank God Walmart Exists

Thank God Walmart Exists

thes****yfoodblog Report

KJ
KJ
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well that product shouldn't exist.

#50

A “Cake” Made Of Cream Cheese Frosting And 3 Slices Of Bread

A “Cake” Made Of Cream Cheese Frosting And 3 Slices Of Bread

thes****yfoodblog Report

Lakota Wolf
Lakota Wolf
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'd eat it. With zero shame. XD

#51

Ordered A Pizza Quesadilla. 2nd Pic Is What’s Advertised

Ordered A Pizza Quesadilla. 2nd Pic Is What’s Advertised

thes****yfoodblog Report

Auntriarch
Auntriarch
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Chihuahua cheese? The pictures in my head are not good

#52

Actual Pizza A Follower Ordered

Actual Pizza A Follower Ordered

thes****yfoodblog Report

Jason
Jason
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It looks like the pictures where people accidentally leave plastic trays in the oven

#53

F**k Other Sandwiches Here's My Banana Peanut Butter Triwich

F**k Other Sandwiches Here's My Banana Peanut Butter Triwich

theshittyfoodblog Report

#54

I Ordered A Burger

I Ordered A Burger

thes****yfoodblog Report

Lakota Wolf
Lakota Wolf
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well, you didn't RECEIVE a burger.

#55

Just Leaving This Here

Just Leaving This Here

thes****yfoodblog Report

karl briggs
karl briggs
Community Member
5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Not to everyone's taste, but I guess.... That's just the way the cookie crumbles. 😎

#56

M&m Ice Cream Let Down

M&m Ice Cream Let Down

thes****yfoodblog Report

Lakota Wolf
Lakota Wolf
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's not an M&Ms cookie, it's just an M cookie.

#57

A Friend Of Mine Left Her Melatonin Gummies In Her Car And They Melted Together, So To Fall Asleep She Just Bites A Chunk Out

A Friend Of Mine Left Her Melatonin Gummies In Her Car And They Melted Together, So To Fall Asleep She Just Bites A Chunk Out