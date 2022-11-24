This Instagram Account Shares The Worst Dishes Someone Had The Audacity To Serve (68 New Pics)
If you’re eating something right now, the best thing to do would be to stop right now before scrolling down any further. Trust us, Pandas, what you’re about to witness might really turn your stomach and ruin your appetite for a sizable chunk of the day. Done? Good, let’s go.
One Instagram page has its finger on the pulse when it comes to the most disgusting dishes to ever be made. It’s not just the horrifying visuals—the ingredient combos are mind-meltingly bad, too. And we’ve collected some of the very worst offenders to share with you. It’s one giant warning of what not to cook. Ever! Oh, and don’t forget to share this brilliant project with all of your snacking coworkers, family members, and fellow students! We’re pretty sure they’ll thank you.
Got some room for a spot of ‘yummy’ dessert? No worries, we’ve got you covered. When you’ve ‘enjoyed’ this list to the fullest, have a nibble of Bored Panda’s earlier 'delish' post about the Instagram page right over here.
Have you tried the banushi (banana sushi) yet?
What I Ordered vs. What They Sent Me
Uhm… Pizza…?
At the time of publishing, the notorious gastronomy page had 19.3k followers on Instagram. Slowly but surely, it’s been continuing to grow over the past year.
While we’d absolutely love to mention the name of the project, our social media and AI overlords frown upon certain words. So you’ll just have to click on the link and follow them on IG if you enjoy the type of aesthetically-challenged food pics that the project shares!
Blörö - The Famous Finnish Breakfast Consisting Of Hot Coffee, Vodka, And A Cigarette
Foodpossum
Under A Tight Deadline, I Had To Stop Everything To Post My Girlfriends Dinner
The profile photo used by the account’s founder really says it all, doesn’t it? Legendary TV chef Gordon Ramsay, staring off in the distance with a soulless look that practically screams disappointment, desperation, and disillusionment. It’s ‘fudge me, now I’ve seen everything’ encapsulated in a single pic.
We would absolutely love to hear Gordon’s comments about some of these dishes. Perhaps an honest critique (in a raised voice) might shake a few of these horrid amateur chefs into raising their standards. Though it’s doubtful that it’d work on everyone.
Found This
I Made Roast Chicken With Lime Stuffing
I Ordered Pizza From A Local Wing Place. Never Order Pizza From A Place That Specializes In Wings
The last time that Bored Panda wrote about this IG project, the founder of the page opened up about the inspiration behind it, as well as the importance of balancing aesthetics and taste.
“Before I created this account, I was following many food pages on Instagram as well as subreddits on Reddit,” they said.
Thanksgiving Breakfast Eggs Sausage Ham Cheese
Bread
Τhis happened to me a couple of times. I think it's because it hasn't proofed enough and wasn't baked properly. But tastes alright
Dumplings From The Hell's Gate
“Occasionally, there were posts that really looked disgusting and I thought to myself, 'Why not make a whole page about disgusting-looking food,'" the page founder told Bored Panda what finally drove them to take the first step and start posting weird and horrible food pics on social media.
If You Say “Dill Pickle Pie” Into A Mirror 3x, Gordon Ramsey Reaches Out To Kill You
Banushi
Spam Shot Glass
"Many followers are sending me submissions about bad food, so that’s what makes me keep going," they said that the project is very community-driven. Followers are encouraged to engage with the page.
And the best submissions actually end up getting shared! So if you’ve spotted a terrible dish that you think might fit, Pandas, say ‘hi’ and send it to the founder. (Though be sure to check if it hasn’t already been posted before.)
What?
These Pretzels Taste Worse Than They Look
Italian Sushi
According to the mastermind behind the Instagram account, it’s essential to find the right balance between the taste of the food and how the dish looks, aesthetically. "It’s a mix of how it looks, tastes, and costs," they shared that the appeal lies in these factors.
Burger With Extra Pickles
Someones Wife Made Chicken Pesto Genovese
Hmm
Nowt wrong with that except maybe that the chips are a bit undercooked. Good, warming stuff while watching the footie on a foggy day!
"For Instagram, how it looks is the most important one obviously. A dish could be the most delicious dish you’ve ever eaten, but if it looks bad it ruins everything, in my opinion. I think most people think this way too,” they noted that when it comes to posting on social media, obviously, you have to focus on how everything looks.
Vegetarian Food In A Hospital
Your flinging the word 'food' around a little too loosely here.
Our Airbnb Had A Brick Oven. We Tried Making Pizza
It's not yet done and burnt at the same time. Respects to the chef!
Make It Your Last Time Please
History is no stranger to bizarre food items. We’ve covered some of the most peculiar vintage items before on Bored Panda. And though many of these dishes might make you raise an eyebrow (or two if we’re honest), it doesn’t mean that all of them taste bad.
The Chicken Sandwich I Got From Mr Beast Burger Today
Uuhhhm
Made A Cake For My Friend, It’s Pretty Obvious But Just To Make Sure It’s Sonic
Sonic? Maybe if your on acid, skydiving in swim shorts and squinting at the blue blob 300ft below travelling at warp speed... 😂
Professor Nathalie Cooke, from McGill University, pointed out that taste combinations like savory and sweet (found in tuna waffles, as well as in ham and bananas) are familiar to modern tasters as well. Meanwhile, sweet and sour combos (like may with lime) are also something that technically work… even if the aesthetics of it all might make us want to run for the hills!
The Picture Of The Flatbread Pizza On The Online Menu vs. What Was Delivered. Room Service In An Expensive Chicago Hotel
$59 Worth Of BBQ
$59...I hope this is a joke. I would have flipped the table.
Do I Have To Say Something?
Which of these (for lack of a better word) 'dishes' scared you the most, dear Pandas? Were there any culinary concoctions that terrified you to your very core? What's the very worst meal that you've ever eaten, whether at a restaurant or at someone's home? We would love to hear your fascinating food stories. If you've got a moment, drop by the comments and share yours.
The Vegetarian Lunch Option At My Friend's School
Best Burgers In Town
My Flight Got Delayed For Over 12 Hours, So The Airline Is Supposed To Provide Food For The Passengers…
A Mom Sent Me This. She Said: "My Son Wanted Too Try This So I Made It For Him Tonight. I Feel Like A Bad Mother, Even Though It Is Made With 'Authentic Cheesiness' Wtf Even Is That Color?!"
Told The Waiter To Surprise Me… Caesar Salad Topped Hot Dog With Cheetos On A Tortilla
The $7 Avocado Toast At My Friends Uni
Get those eggs off and it’s fine. I’m eating that.
I Ordered A 12 Inch Pizza. They Told Me It Shrinks During The Baking Process. Today I Learned That Dough Shrinks
This Was $20
I Thought Pancakes Were Just Flour And Water
How does a bored panda make their pancakes? With a pan, duh!
Lentil "Soup" That We Serve In The Restaurant That I Work
Sure, cut me a slice of soup. I'll have it with the uncooked bread above!
Peas And Mayonnaise Pizza
The Steak My Brother Cooked Me
I think you and your brother both need to check what you THINK "cooked" means, as a verb.
Yeah
Bought A “Veggie Taco”
Ok
“Nachos”. $9 And It Comes With A Dried Cucumber Slice. Gotta Love NYC
"Deconstructed Caesar Salad"
I Like To Eat Bread With Mashed Potatoes And People Tell Me That's Not Normal
Of course it's not normal you savage! Fry the potato in bacon dripping first
Thank God Walmart Exists
A “Cake” Made Of Cream Cheese Frosting And 3 Slices Of Bread
Ordered A Pizza Quesadilla. 2nd Pic Is What’s Advertised
Actual Pizza A Follower Ordered
F**k Other Sandwiches Here's My Banana Peanut Butter Triwich
I Ordered A Burger
Just Leaving This Here
Not to everyone's taste, but I guess.... That's just the way the cookie crumbles. 😎