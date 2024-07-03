ADVERTISEMENT

Peculiar food trends have been around for decades now. Some of them were even published in cookbooks and magazines of yesteryears, which you’ll see in today’s post.

We’ve collected a few photos of these dishes from two Instagram accounts: Vintage Food Photography and Cursed Cookbooks. You will find sweet treats with faces, oddly shaped sandwiches, and a mixture of flavors that may raise some eyebrows in puzzlement.

Scroll through these images and enjoy the amusingly weird part of the internet.