84 Cursed Vintage Recipes And Dishes Best Left Uncooked
Peculiar food trends have been around for decades now. Some of them were even published in cookbooks and magazines of yesteryears, which you’ll see in today’s post.
We’ve collected a few photos of these dishes from two Instagram accounts: Vintage Food Photography and Cursed Cookbooks. You will find sweet treats with faces, oddly shaped sandwiches, and a mixture of flavors that may raise some eyebrows in puzzlement.
Scroll through these images and enjoy the amusingly weird part of the internet.
This post may include affiliate links.
According to Bon Appetit, weird food trends have existed since the 1920s, during Prohibition. People’s dining habits shifted, resulting in unconventional combinations.
“Fruit cocktails garnished with marshmallows or sprinkled with powdered sugar came into vogue, though not as a dessert. They replaced oysters on the half shell served with Champagne as the dinner party opener.”
Two decades later, when the Great Depression and World War II occurred, the focus shifted to processed meat. And it birthed one of the most famous brands to date.
“Enter SPAM. The canned meat product became a staple of soldiers’ diets and caught on among civilians, both as a buffet option (fruit cocktail-SPAM loaf please!) and eventual punchline.”
Nowadays, casseroles are a common sight at dinner. But in the 1950s, they were considered out of the ordinary because of the hodgepodge of processed ingredients, such as canned tuna and tater tots.
“The end result often takes on the characteristics of glue and mush, yet this comfort food starred at picnics, family reunions, and church receptions. Still does, in fact.”
Instant meals were the new trend in the 1960s. This was the decade of freeze-dried coffee, powdered cheese, and instant mashed potatoes, to name a few.
“The introduction of Easy Cheese, Bac-Os bacon bits and Cool Whip cemented these science project foods’ (some of which we still turn to every day) foothold in society.”
Fondue is another treat that usually appears at large, fancy gatherings. But in the ’70s, people had some difficulty understanding the concept and making it work.
“Concerns of double dipping, spillage and the communal hot pot turning into a petri dish of germs all raised red flags. Then a Canadian design company decided to market the same concept, except as a chocolate fountain, making it all but impossible for one to dip his banana into the waterfall without staining his shirt.”
The 1990s were all about the fat-free food boom, as people became more conscious about their weight. Snacks, including popular potato chip brands, had a “healthier” option.
Manufacturers used Olestra, a fat substitute that was devoid of calories. Despite some unpleasant side effects, the FDA still considers it a legal food additive.
As these trends began to normalize, the 2010s were once again an era of unusual food pairings. It ushered in bacon-wrapped dishes, which included gumballs, chocolate bars, maple cupcakes, and lollipops.
Current food trends are generally less outrageous than those of previous decades, at least for now. Pinsa, which many deem a healthier alternative to pizza, is made from a combination of soy, wheat flour, and rice.
And while it is a century-old cooking tradition, it is only growing in popularity in the 2020s.