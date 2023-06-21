“I Stood There, Shocked And Overwhelmed”: Woman Wonders If She’s A Jerk For Bailing On Her Own Surprise Wedding

While the amount of time and effort a couple puts into planning their wedding can differ, the decision to tie the knot in today’s Western society is made together. Or so Reddit user u/UnexpectedlyMarried thought.

Recently, her long-time boyfriend threw them a surprise wedding and she was the last to know. As the ceremony fell on her with all of its unexpected weight, the woman felt overwhelmed and told her partner that she cannot attend it.

The man, however, took this as a personal insult, and after a huge family drama erupted, the woman made a post on the subreddit ‘Am I the [Jerk]?‘ explaining the situation in more detail and asking for its members’ opinion on the way she handled it all.

This woman was hoping to marry her long-time boyfriend

But when he threw them a surprise wedding, the sudden nature of the ceremony was too much for her to handle

As her story went viral, the woman shared its latest developments

Most people said she did absolutely nothing wrong

But some thought nobody was to blame