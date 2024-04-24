Bride Refuses To Change Wedding Time To Accommodate Sister And Her Baby, Drama Ensues

ADVERTISEMENT

Amidst finding a venue, curating the perfect playlist, and trying cake flavors, it’s all too likely that the soon-to-be-married couple will have to deal with people who get a little too excited and interfere with the planning process. While they might not even realize this, they rarely make matters easier leading up to the big day.

This bride shared a similar experience when her sister was trying to change the timeline of her wedding because it clashed with her son’s naptime. However, she was quickly shut down, which pushed her to opt out of the celebration entirely.

Amidst the wedding planning, it’s all too likely the couple will have to deal with quite a few difficult people

Image credits: Israel Humberto / Pexels (not the actual photo)

For this bride, it was her sister who demanded to change the wedding schedule because her son needed sleep

Image credits: Helena Lopes / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Liza Summer / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Glass_Marzipan5856

Image credits: Andrea Piacquadio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The first step towards dealing with difficult people during wedding planning is to establish healthy boundaries

Whether it’s a pushy mother-in-law or an entitled sibling, there are ways to navigate difficult people during the wedding planning process while prioritizing well-being and mental health. The first step towards it is to establish healthy boundaries. This might be uncomfortable for some, but it’s essential to ensure that the big day goes without any hiccups.

Kristin Winchester, a therapist and boundaries expert, suggests, “Remember that boundaries actually strengthen relationships and will allow things to go much smoother throughout the process.“ She advises chasing away thoughts about selfishness and allowing the couple to have the wedding they dream of and deserve.

To proceed, the partners should sit down and list the must-haves they won’t negotiate, no matter what. Perhaps they always wanted to get married on the beach and not in a church or would like to skip speeches and hire a food truck instead of a formal dinner.

When that’s done, Winchester advises doing a little exercise and trying to remember situations where they managed to set a boundary and it was respected. This helps to feel more confident next time a person tries to interfere with the wedding planning process, especially the non-negotiable aspects of it.

Image credits: Liza Summer / Pexels (not the actual photo)

When loved ones are intruding on the wedding planning, it’s often because they want to feel included

However, loved ones can’t stick to these limits if they don’t know about them. This is exactly why it’s important to communicate these expectations clearly as soon as possible. They should be shared with anyone who has offered to help with the wedding, as the final decisions are the soon-to-be-married couple’s and should be done without any unwarranted pressure.

In cases where loved ones don’t respect that and continue to push, Winchester says, “If at that time those who are contributing are not in agreement with this plan, the couple must decide whether or not they want to accept the contributions or decide what they are willing to compromise on.”

Additionally, hiring a wedding planner (if they fit comfortably within the wedding budget) might be the help you need to navigate difficult family dynamics. These professionals have worked with a lot of different people, so they’ll likely be able to diffuse any debates by providing third-party insight. Danielle Cartwright, owner and lead planner at Wright & Co., says, “Sometimes, parents find this information more ingestible coming from an expert.”

When you feel like your loved ones are intruding on your wedding planning, it’s often because they want to feel included in the creation of your special day. Something that can keep their excited energy elsewhere is assigning them duties like dabbling in some DIYs or helping to research florists or caterers. This will take some things off the couple’s list, and the relatives will feel involved in the big day without distracting them.

The bride wasn’t wrong in readers’ eyes

