Woman Gifts Parents A Bottle Of Champagne For Their One-Year-Old’s Birthday, Goes Viral

Recently, content creator and podcast author Phoebe Parsons divided the internet by asking her TikTok followers one seemingly simple question: “Do you agree that this is a fair gift for a first birthday?”

The gift she referred to was a bottle of champagne, which was meant not for the baby (of course!) but for the parents. In a video that has been viewed 14.3k times, Parsons explained her reasoning behind this untraditional gift.

She also added that she would really love to know other peoples’ thoughts on this, so be sure to share what you think of it in the comments below!

Content creator Phoebe Parsons asked her TikTok followers if they, like her, thought that bringing a bottle of champagne to a 1-year-old’s birthday is a fair gift



Image credits: phoebeacp

Image credits: phoebeacp

Here is the full video Parsons shared on her TikTok channel, making everyone wonder whether champagne is indeed a fair gift

Even before their birth, children have a knack for being amazing gift magnets. From their own baby shower through the holidays, birthdays or just because, people love giving little children gifts.

So no wonder Phoebe Parsons’ bubbly gift idea was received with surprised and doubtful reactions by the internet. While some people praised the bottle of champagne for the baby’s parents as a nice and considerate gesture, others thought that the birthday boy or girl still deserves a little something. Some people thought that a good solution would be going with a little present for the baby, and a gift card for a parent.

Regardless of whether a guest decides to buy a present for the little one or not, making a little note for mom and dad for finishing their first marathon, aka the first year of parenting, is clearly a nice gesture to make. After all, they’ve been through a lot the past year and it’s only fair to show them some much-deserved attention!

Bored Panda reached out to Phoebe Parsons, the author of this viral TikTok video, and is now waiting for the response.

Many people saluted the author for her bubbly gift

Others thought that since it is the baby’s birthday, it should receive something too