ADVERTISEMENT

When you're at a fancy restaurant and are telling the chef "Surprise me", you're hoping for something good. A secret ingredient, a beautiful presentation, maybe even a song and dance number, if you're in one of those places.

What you don't expect is something straight out of a horror movie: a screw, a bug, a slug, or a piece of a plastic bag. Unfortunately, the people from this list each had a taste of at least one of these. We don't recommend snacking while scrolling through this list, as some of the disgusting finds might seriously put you off food. Keep these in mind the next time you order from that poorly-rated food joint at 2 A.M.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

I Found What Looks To Be A Piece Of A Wooden Pallet In My Bagel Sandwich This Morning

Bagel with egg and blue shard found inside, illustrating a food discovery gone wrong.

NoPie420 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
sheilamcenany avatar
Thee8thsense
Thee8thsense
Community Member
14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I found a hard, red plastic piece (like from a bike reflector) in my bagel once.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
RELATED:
    #2

    Found A Nose Ring In My Taco Bell Today!

    Disgusting food find: metal fragment in meal shown on foil and held in hand.

    TheeSqueebles Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Found A Fake Nail In My Yiros

    Disgusting find in wrap: a nail on the table beside a partly eaten sandwich, wrapped in paper.

    SaltyBones_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    This Bee Was In A Vanilla Wafer, I Was Serving Food For Daycare Kids

    A person holding a cookie with a dead bee inside, highlighting a shocking food discovery.

    The stinger side of a bee/ wasp was in this vanilla wafer. I was preparing food for a daycare, glade I caught it. And yes it was a real bee, I opened the wafer and looked at it.

    Haktic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Make Sure To Check Your Food From Fast Food Places. Seems Like Common Sense, But I Never Expected This. And Yes, I Took A Bite

    Disgusting burger with melted cheese and sauce, revealing an unappetizing texture in a cardboard box.

    dukeispie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    I Ordered A Cheddar Mcmelt Without Onions. It Came Not Only With Onions, But With Whatever Rubber Thing This Is In It

    Burger bun with a plastic lid hidden under cheese, showing a disgusting food surprise.

    I didn't even get full refund, I got the price of the burger in the combo (13R$ out of the 37R$ I paid) back (which isn't enough to even buy another one outside a combo), and iFood didn't even give me the option to get it replaced or something. F**k this McDonald's, 3rd order I get from them and 3rd time they get it wrong.

    -LeneD- Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    Lost My Appetite

    Packaged honey ham with visible black spots, highlighting a disgusting food discovery.

    Found this spider in my ham today. Yuck. Into the bin it goes. Now i need to find something else to make the kids for lunch. seriously so so gross.

    Beneficial-Village10 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Found A Dead Caterpillar In My Sealed Grocery Store Salad

    A bug found in a fresh salad, disrupting a meal.

    leogrievous Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #9

    Someone Did Not Close The Rice Cooker Lid Properly

    Lizard found inside a rice cooker, disrupting the enjoyment of food.

    Guess the dogs will have rice for lunch.

    WeeklyAct6727 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    A Small Spider Appeared In My Cereal

    Bowl of cereal with a spider on top, illustrating a disgusting food surprise.

    retr0racing Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    The Honey My Mom Received As A Gift Had A Bee In It

    A bee found in a jar of orange juice, highlighting a disgusting food experience.

    QuietlyLegal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    sheilamcenany avatar
    Thee8thsense
    Thee8thsense
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Of all of these, this one seems the least disgusting, given that bees make honey.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #12

    Thanks For The Sticker On The Tomato In My Sandwich

    Sandwich with a tomato slice featuring a price sticker, wrapped in plastic, highlighting a food-related surprise.

    Dooku Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    I Found A Live Slug In The Bottom Of A Mint Container That I Just Used To Make A Huge Bowl Of Tzatziki

    Tiny slug crawling on a person's thumb near fresh greens, creating a disgusting food experience.

    i’m good about washing my produce after a food poisoning incident a while back, but admittedly never thought to wash herbs in those little containers! i’ll be honest about my mistake in the hopes of teaching others who may not know—i figured the herbs were pre-washed like other produce that are in plastic containers. i made a huge thing of tzatziki with a good amount of mint and was obviously tasting it the whole time to get the seasonings right. I was about to use the mint for something else and noticed a brown ball thing. picked it up and it turned out to be a slug. I nearly gagged but i’m glad i noticed!! i’m glad i had more ingredients to remake the recipe since i had to throw this batch away.
    ALWAYS WASH YOUR PRODUCE EVEN IF YOU THINK IT’S CLEAN!

    cakeanddiamond Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Bit Into An Earring Back

    Finger holding a foreign object found in food with fries and sauce on a paper plate, highlighting food discovery.

    I wish finishing my leftover Zaxbys and i was chewing and I felt something hard so I spit it out. I for real could have swallowed this. And also if I go back to the Zaxbys will they give me money back, or just think I’m lying, what should I do

    clorox_b1each Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    I Ordered Some Food For Delivery Today (In Sf) And There's A Massive Metal Handle In My Food. Got A Partial Refund From Doordash

    Food with a metal clip found inside, illustrating a disgusting discovery while trying to enjoy a meal.

    breadiestbread Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #16

    On Valentine's Night, During Dinner, Guess What I Bit Down On!

    Hand holding a salad with a screw inside, highlighting a disgusting food discovery.

    Appropriate_Lie_9411 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    A Side That Wasn’t Expected

    Disgusting surprise in meal: a small snail on a plate with steak, fries, and salad.

    Luke10089 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Had A Roach Baked On My Pizza

    Pizza with a disturbing insect embedded in the crust, near pepperoni topping.

    LuckyLuke162 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #19

    Ordered Indian Takeout And Found A Baggy In My Curry

    Hand holding a small plastic packet found in a meal, illustrating a food encounter that turned disgusting.

    helloimcold Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    I Found This In My Fountain Drink.. After I Already Drank Half Of It

    A drink with something unappetizing inside next to a container lid with an unexpected item stuck to it.

    i have no idea what this is but I’m preparing to get 78 diseases or something

    jungyihyun Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    sheilamcenany avatar
    Thee8thsense
    Thee8thsense
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ewe!! I was driving across country years ago, and had gone through some states in which I couldn't find iced coffee anywhere. Finally, upon entering California, I found some and ordered the biggest one they sold. I was sitting in the passenger side of our car, really enjoying my coffee, sucking it through a straw, when suddenly felt something in my mouth. I freaked out, and spit it hard onto the dashboard. It was a large, dead black fly. So gross.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #21

    This Rotisserie Chicken My Sister Bought Came With The Rod Still Attached

    Rotisserie chicken with a metal rod inside, found while trying to enjoy a meal.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Thai Man Discovers Venomous Snake Frozen Inside Ice Cream

    Chocolate popsicle with a small snake embedded, creating a disgusting surprise while trying to enjoy food.

    Rayban, the thug, Pak Tho, Ratchaburi Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    I Found Blue Plastic In My High End Brand Deli Meat

    Slices of deli meat with a stringy object, unexpectedly found in food, creating a disgusted reaction.

    Mesoposty Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Why Is There A Screw In One Of My Fries?

    French fries with a screw embedded, illustrating a food encounter gone wrong.

    Just was shaking my fries in the air fryer and noticed this metal on metal sound. When inspecting my fries I found this screw driven into one of my fries. Just opened the bag.. WTF?

    AnykeySkywalker Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Tb To The Time I Found An O-Ring In The String Cheese I Was About To Give To My Toddler. Totally Ghosted By The Company, With No Reassurance Of Quality Standards

    Person holding string cheese with a worm inside, illustrating a disgusting food find.

    Total of 8 sparse emails between us. Company told me they wanted me to send them the cheese back, that they’d send me a package with ice packs to mail back to them. They did not. I repeatedly emailed them, to get little response back. Eventually, I just never heard back.

    Vapingrandma8465 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    My Wife’s Salad At Texas Road House Last Night

    Salad with an unexpected receipt mixed in, highlighting a disgusting food experience.

    Our waiter was more than apologetic, the restaurant manager came by to apologize literally just said sorry, and then ran off. And yes, this was down in the salad. My wife took a small bite of it before she realized she was chewing paper.

    dmendro Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #27

    Moldy Pasta From Pizza Hut

    Spoiled pasta dish with mold, creating a disgusting food experience.

    Me and my SO ordered pasta from Pizza Hut and it had mold on it.

    dfwbthon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Found A Bolt In My Seafood Soup

    A person holding a metal bolt over a bowl of soup, highlighting a disgusting food surprise.

    willkoman Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    I See Your School Food And Raise You Us Navy Food!

    Disgusting food finds: a fork with moldy food and lettuce with an insect, snapped during an attempt to enjoy a meal.

    After 20 years in the US Navy, school food looks like a 5 star restaurant compared to what we had to eat.

    Nuclearman83 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    Found A Snail In My Dinner. I’d Already Eaten Most Of The Bag Too

    Broccoli dish with a worm on the spoon, showing a surprising and disgusting food find.

    Clumsie-Ninja Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Found Inside My Taco Bell Meal. I Feel Sick

    Disgusting surprise in food: French fries with a fake nail on a paper napkin.

    gump69 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Disgusting

    Packaged spinach with a small rodent inside, illustrating a disgusting food discovery.

    My mom went to Costco on Hostetter Road in San Jose. One of the items she picked up was a bag of “PREWASHED” spinach. Last night when she opened the bag to make dinner, she found a DEAD MOUSE! Make sure not to buy it and if you’ve already bought it, toss the bag!

    xnguyencb Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    Razor Blade Found In Food At Empire Halal Kabab & Grill

    Close-up of a meal with a sharp metal piece on a plastic plate, showcasing a disgusting food surprise.

    Bh10474 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    Was Opening A Fresh Loaf Of Bread

    A bug inside packaged bread, illustrating a food disaster scenario.

    I bought a fresh loaf of bread from the store and was excited for my sandwich. Look at him waving at me, I guess my lunch is a no go.

    DaTreeMoss Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Chipped Tooth From Screw In Pizza

    Person finds a screw in their food, a disgusting surprise.

    Went to Tescos half an hour ago - cooked the pizza I purchased - bit down on something rock solid and felt a pop in my back tooth There was a screw in my Pizza has chipped my tooth. What do I do? Any Americans confused, Tesco is basically a Walmart, with less stuffing.

    SameDifference7 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #36

    Got A Croissant At Dunkin Donuts. When I Bit Into It At Work I Found A Screw In It

    Pastry with a metal screw found inside, revealing a disgusting surprise while trying to enjoy food.

    Apologies, I did not have a banana for scale. As the title says I bit into the screw. Luckily, not hard. It was a croissant with butter. I'm convinced it was baked into it and not a careless employee who ignored it when buttering the croissant. I tried calling them through the phone on the google maps listing but no luck. I know they no longer bake these things at the stores, they get them from a distributor so I wanted to tell them to toss their batch. Since they didn't answer their phone I tried social media but that was slow and all they did was take my info and said the franchise owner would get back to me.

    After work I went back with the half eaten croissant and screw and the rest of my order. The manager wasn't there but they called them. Over the phone the manager apologized and asked me questions about it, I told them what I thought they should do and they said they were gonna reach out to their supplier and agreed to give me a refund. And I guess that's it. If I hear back from the franchise owner I'll ask what other stores their supplier also delivers to so I can avoid those locations. If they don't tell me, then I guess I'm done with DD.

    Kilobuster Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #37

    Unknown Creature Pupating In My Pistachios?

    Person discovers an insect inside a pistachio shell, highlighting a disgusting food surprise.

    Leave_Rough Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #38

    The Bay Leaf Inside My Pâté Was Actually Plastic With A Leaf Pattern Printed On It

    Disgusting surprise in food: a fake leaf found in a dish, revealing an unexpected discovery during a meal.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    There’s A Dead Moth In My Cadbury’s Chocolate

    Chocolate bar with an insect inside, highlighting a disgusting food find.

    IndigoPineapplee Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #40

    Weird Growth On My Avocado Seed

    Disgusting surprise inside avocado with mold and decay.

    joshuamarius Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Found A Spider In Blueberry Can For Muffins

    Spoonful of yogurt with a small spider, creating a disgusting food surprise.

    Temporary_Club7772 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #42

    Roach Crawled Into My Food And Died While I Was Cooking It

    Disgusting surprise in food: a bug found in a pan with cooked hash browns.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #43

    I Found A Metal Screw In My Food

    Disgusting surprise found in meal: a small metal part mixed with rice and beans.

    needforcaffeine Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    My Fiancé Found This In Her Soup At Panera. Like Seriously, A Corner I Get But The Whole Bag?

    Disgusting surprise in sandwich with clear wrapper found under mustard on a napkin.

    XLandonSkywolfX Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    Fingernail Found In Buccees Beef Jerky

    Pieces of bone found in food, held in a person's hand, highlighting a disgusting food discovery experience.

    More than mildly infuriating but I'm disgusted. I bought this jerky last night at a buccees in Kentucky and I was finishing up the crumbs at the bottom of the bag when I bit on something that felt like sand or dirt, I spit it out and it's a dirty fingernail. I'm in Florida now so it's not like I can go back to the store but like how does this even happen? Are they packaging this stuff without gloves?

    seemeri Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #46

    Found Black Mold In My Almond Milk Drinking Carton. Am I Going To Die From Drinking This?

    Moldy almond milk carton opened, revealing spoiled contents, near an avocado oil bottle.

    JwallDrumline Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Found A Frozen Bolt In My Bag Of Frozen Fries

    Bag of frozen fries next to a tray, and a hand holding a large bolt; a shocking find in food.

    HERMANNATOR85 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Found A Whole Plastic Glove Inside This Salad How?????? Was The Hand In It Clean? Where Did The Glove Touch? How Clean Was It?

    Person lifting a gooey clump from a food container, highlighting a failed attempt at enjoying a meal.

    bonga_nx Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #49

    Atleast They Gave Me A Free Cheeseburger

    Moldy burger with a bite taken, showing food gone disgusting inside a McCrispy box.

    1205lp Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #50

    I Wanted To Buy A Sandwich At This Bakery. First I Thought It's Sesame. Well It's Not

    Assorted buns with lettuce, eggs, cucumbers, and pretzels on a tray, an example of unexpected food surprises.

    cooljuulguy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #51

    My Coworker Pulled This Giant Shard Of Glass Out Of Her Mouth From A Meal She Got At Taco Bell. About An Inch Big

    Nachos with unexpected item in red circle, showcasing a food experience turned disgusting.

    Ohmysmut Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    I Found This Thing In My Food. It Was Just Stuck To A Piece Of Meat; It Wasn't Lodged Into It Or Anything. Anyone Know What It Is?

    Hand holding a small metallic object found unexpectedly in food.

    iamfase Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    What Is This Thing? I Found It In A Frozen Meal. It’s Sharp And Hard, Spiky, And Brown-Ish Coloured

    Tweezers holding a strange, spiky discovery in food, highlighting a disgusting dining experience.

    MhnkCSGO Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #54

    I Found A Piece Of Metal In My Mcnugget

    Disgusting food find: A chicken nugget with a metal nail embedded in it, held between fingers.

    Netlojal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    The Chocolate My Work Gave Us As A Christmas Gift Had Bugs Inside Of It

    Disgusting surprise inside chocolate with worm visible, highlighting revolting food discovery.

    I wasn't the only one, I just thought it was a rumour going around my workplace but low it happened to me too :') I feel bad because it definitely wasn't my store managers fault and they were trying their best for us

    graveyyardd Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #56

    "Sticks In My Salad", Captain Crunching The Roof Of My Mouth (Twice)

    Salad with unexpected twig, highlighting a food incident that might be off-putting.

    careless-privacy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    Was Enjoying This Sandwich Until I Bit Into A Pointy Twig. How Does This Even Happen?

    Half-eaten sandwich with a twig-like object on the tray, a surprising discovery while enjoying food.

    MellowMallowMom Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #58

    Extra Garnish, No Extra Charge

    Sushi roll with raw salmon and avocado, featuring a hair on the surface, highlighting an unappetizing food experience.

    OkHistory3944 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #59

    Bit Down On This Eating Dominos Pizza After A Long Day. Thought It Was A Burnt Topping, But It's Actually A Chunk Of Wood

    Unusual object found in food showing something disgusting, covered in sauce and cheese, lying on a brown surface.

    Like just a burnt hunk of wood, the size of a potato wedge. How? Where would this even come from in a mega-chain kitchen?

    shiny-baby-cheetah Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    A Wire In My Food, An Apt Fortune

    Food served in a styrofoam container with noodles and chicken, featuring an unexpected hair on top.

    triman-3 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #61

    My Mcdonalds Burger Had A Bug Baked Into The Bun…

    Sesame seed bun with a small insect on top, laying over a cheeseburger. Disgusting food surprise.

    stf29 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #62

    Found A Piece Of Rubber In My Chocolate Bar

    Chocolate piece with an unexpected dark, twisted object on a paper towel, depicting a surprising food moment.

    Racknie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #63

    Had A Screw In My Mouth Thinking It Was A Chicken Bone

    Person holding a screw found in a noodle dish, illustrating a disgusting food experience.

    Okay a bit more than mildly infuriating but I’m just glad I didn’t chomp down on my food. All seriousness though what kind of demands can I make from the company? They offered me three free bowls of food but I feel like I should be able to get more.

    maesuave Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #64

    Found An Animal Jaw Bone In With My Carrots

    A piece of bone found in a bag of fresh carrots, causing a disgusting surprise while preparing food.

    Brought a bag of odd bunch carrots from Hobsonville Woolworths and was very surprised. I took it back to them and got a refund.

    NoshMyKnob , NoshMyKnob Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #65

    Treated Myself To The Bagel Shop For Breakfast. Unwrapped It At Home To Find This Guy:

    Disgusting food find: a fly on a cream cheese-filled bagel.

    gutlessflab Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #66

    I Bought Myself A Set Of Chocolates After A Bad Day. This Is What's In Them

    Moldy chocolate held between fingers, showing a spoiled inside, highlighting disgusting food discovery.

    I've been having the roughest time, so I bought myself ~FaNcY~ chocolate from a boutique chocolate shop.

    They were $3 each and I found out after I got home that they had molded.

    smalltown_dreamspeak Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #67

    I Found This Big Ahh Bug In My Cocoa Powder

    Disgusting finding in food, resembling a bug, on a white surface.

    Caococoacoco Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #68

    Photo Of Frog Found In My Colleague's Salad

    Salad with mixed greens, eggs, chicken, and unexpected unwelcome addition at a dining experience.

    kathrynlurie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #69

    Why Are There Shrimp Tails In My Cereal?

    Disgusting surprise in cereal: a bag spills open revealing an unidentifiable object among square pieces.

    JensenKarp Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #70

    Today I Was Eating A Raspberry. I Found A Slime Snail In It And I Cried. Ew It Was Gross. Never Eating Them Again

    Raspberry with a worm inside, held up close, highlighting disgust in food discovery.

    sourceamblonde Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #71

    Towards End Of My Meal At A Fancy Restaurant I Bit Into Something Chewy, A Cigarette Filter

    Hand holding a slice of dark, unappetizing food item found while dining.

    kungfuninjajedi Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #72

    This Metal Rod Was In My Dad’s Burger

    Disgusting surprise found in food wrapper, showing a metal object among food remnants.

    MildIyInconvenienced Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #73

    Spider In My Iced Tea In The Middle Of The Night And I Almost Drank It

    A spider found in drinks, surprisingly disgusting discovery in food and beverages.

    Felt something in my mouth when going to drink it this morning and spit it back into the cup to see what it was. Nearly perished right then and there. New fear unlocked.

    cactusblaster69 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #74

    This Came Out Of The Carton Of Chicken Broth I Just Bought From The Store

    Disgusting discovery on a cutting board, unexpected item in food preparation.

    b00fart Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #75

    This Needle Thing Was Just Found In A Hamburger At A Lexington, Ky McDonald's - What Is It?

    Close-up of a hand holding a small object with a sharp needle, related to a disgusting food discovery.

    triptanic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #76

    Wtf Has Frozen In My Ice Cube

    Rice frozen inside an ice cube on a spoon, adding a surprising and disgusting element to the dining experience.

    Out for brunch and I spy this alien spore frozen inside my ice cube?

    horendus Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #77

    There's A Piece Of Plastic Inside My Chocolate

    Chocolate bar with a piece of blue plastic embedded, revealing something disgusting while trying to enjoy food.

    Niko_Dangos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #78

    Found This In My Tuna Can?

    Disgusting: Open tuna can with unexpected object inside, on a kitchen counter.

    BagelCatSprinkles Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #79

    Look At What I Found In My Mcdonalds

    Person holding a sandwich with a fly on it, found while trying to enjoy their food, highlighting something disgusting.

    Took a couple bites before I realize that was not a burnt mark.....

    Swimming_War_6958 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #80

    Found This In My Taco Bell Nachos

    Close-up of a nacho dish with mystery object amid toppings, highlighting unexpected and disgusting food findings.

    This was already after I complained about not getting extra guac when I paid for extra guac. And on top of that I got veggie nachos and they gave me meat so I had to have them remake it still without extra guac.

    gejiball Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #81

    Arby Treat For Me. Manager Didn’t Even Apologize

    Disgusting discovery in food: an unpleasant item on a sandwich next to a restaurant receipt.

    Barnhay Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #82

    Bought Pickled Veggies, Got Pickled Stink Bug

    Jar of pickled vegetables containing a bug, showing a food-related discovery that turned out to be disgusting.

    Extra protein! (I'm scared of stink bugs)

    Not as sucky as other submissions on here, but I was sad and really craving a sour snack

    cicutaacolazione Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #83

    Just Ate Microplastic Pork Cooked At 425 Degrees

    Disgusting find in breaded chicken: plastic piece stuck inside.

    monkeyspawpatrol Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #84

    Cheat Meal Day With Extra Protein

    Disgusting find in pizza: a bug embedded in the melted cheese topping.

    hartmoxie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #85

    Was Looking Forward To Eating A Frozen Microwaved Chimichanga And Midway Found A Staple Inside Of It

    Food surprise: pastry on a plate with an unexpected plastic piece nearby.

    I know the prefrozen burritos aren't healthy, but I had the munchies.

    Morbidcupcake1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #86

    Found These In My Cooked Spaghetti. The Sauce Was Canned

    Disgusting surprise on a wooden floor: scattered pieces resembling candy with black and red shells.

    Rokdout Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #87

    Spider ID Request: Texas (USA) - In My Food

    Disgusting surprise found in food: a small creature on sliced sausage.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #88

    Lasagne Day. 4 Hours Cooking The Meat. 1 Hour Making And Rolling The Pasta. Go To Make My Roux And…

    Glass jar filled with flour infested with tiny bugs, highlighting a food-related discovery of something disgusting.

    Yes. Those brown flex’s are moving.

    LovelyLaineyy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #89

    There Was A Moving Worm In My Pizza At A Fancy Restaurant In Italy

    Pizza slice with pepperoni and a green leaf topping, highlighting an unexpected and unique food combination.

    Estesp Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #90

    I Found This In My Chipotle Burrito Bowl… Luckily I Felt It As I Was Biting Down And Immediately Spit It Out

    Fingers holding food with a sharp metal piece inside, showing a disgusting find in a meal.

    alwptot Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #91

    Bug Was In My Meal At A Nice Restaurant And The Server Explained That It’s A Good Thing, Shows You How Fresh And Organic The Food Is

    Disgusting find in food: insect hidden on fresh asparagus, close-up view.

    My garden is fresh too and I wash my veggies… and I’m not paying $40/plate for a bug.

    404-Gender Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #92

    Only Realised The Cereal Was Full Of Ants After Eating Like 80%

    Cereal in a bowl with milk and an insect near spoon, creating a disgusting food experience.

    It wasn't even that old... Like a couple weeks maybe.

    GiGitteru Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #93

    Cut Open A Capsicum I Bought This Morning To Find The Inside Full Of Mold

    Sliced red pepper revealing mold inside, food disappointment.

    Went out to the shops this morning to get a bunch of groceries to cook with this afternoon, only to find that my capsicum wasn’t in fact as fresh as I had hoped. Ironic coming from a company whose slogan is “The fresh food people”.

    CH3EKCL4PP3R Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #94

    Found This In My Doritos. Did I Win? What Do I Do Now?

    Red chips with an unusual, unappetizing red clump found among them, showcasing a surprising food discovery.

    by _notyalc_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!