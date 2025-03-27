What you don't expect is something straight out of a horror movie: a screw, a bug, a slug, or a piece of a plastic bag. Unfortunately, the people from this list each had a taste of at least one of these. We don't recommend snacking while scrolling through this list, as some of the disgusting finds might seriously put you off food. Keep these in mind the next time you order from that poorly-rated food joint at 2 A.M.

When you're at a fancy restaurant and are telling the chef "Surprise me", you're hoping for something good. A secret ingredient, a beautiful presentation, maybe even a song and dance number, if you're in one of those places.

#1 I Found What Looks To Be A Piece Of A Wooden Pallet In My Bagel Sandwich This Morning Share icon

#2 Found A Nose Ring In My Taco Bell Today! Share icon

#3 Found A Fake Nail In My Yiros Share icon

#4 This Bee Was In A Vanilla Wafer, I Was Serving Food For Daycare Kids Share icon The stinger side of a bee/ wasp was in this vanilla wafer. I was preparing food for a daycare, glade I caught it. And yes it was a real bee, I opened the wafer and looked at it.

#5 Make Sure To Check Your Food From Fast Food Places. Seems Like Common Sense, But I Never Expected This. And Yes, I Took A Bite Share icon

#6 I Ordered A Cheddar Mcmelt Without Onions. It Came Not Only With Onions, But With Whatever Rubber Thing This Is In It Share icon I didn't even get full refund, I got the price of the burger in the combo (13R$ out of the 37R$ I paid) back (which isn't enough to even buy another one outside a combo), and iFood didn't even give me the option to get it replaced or something. F**k this McDonald's, 3rd order I get from them and 3rd time they get it wrong.



#7 Lost My Appetite Share icon Found this spider in my ham today. Yuck. Into the bin it goes. Now i need to find something else to make the kids for lunch. seriously so so gross.

#8 Found A Dead Caterpillar In My Sealed Grocery Store Salad Share icon

#9 Someone Did Not Close The Rice Cooker Lid Properly Share icon Guess the dogs will have rice for lunch.

#10 A Small Spider Appeared In My Cereal Share icon

#11 The Honey My Mom Received As A Gift Had A Bee In It Share icon

#12 Thanks For The Sticker On The Tomato In My Sandwich Share icon

#13 I Found A Live Slug In The Bottom Of A Mint Container That I Just Used To Make A Huge Bowl Of Tzatziki Share icon i’m good about washing my produce after a food poisoning incident a while back, but admittedly never thought to wash herbs in those little containers! i’ll be honest about my mistake in the hopes of teaching others who may not know—i figured the herbs were pre-washed like other produce that are in plastic containers. i made a huge thing of tzatziki with a good amount of mint and was obviously tasting it the whole time to get the seasonings right. I was about to use the mint for something else and noticed a brown ball thing. picked it up and it turned out to be a slug. I nearly gagged but i’m glad i noticed!! i’m glad i had more ingredients to remake the recipe since i had to throw this batch away.

ALWAYS WASH YOUR PRODUCE EVEN IF YOU THINK IT’S CLEAN!



#14 Bit Into An Earring Back Share icon I wish finishing my leftover Zaxbys and i was chewing and I felt something hard so I spit it out. I for real could have swallowed this. And also if I go back to the Zaxbys will they give me money back, or just think I’m lying, what should I do



#15 I Ordered Some Food For Delivery Today (In Sf) And There's A Massive Metal Handle In My Food. Got A Partial Refund From Doordash Share icon

#16 On Valentine's Night, During Dinner, Guess What I Bit Down On! Share icon

#17 A Side That Wasn’t Expected Share icon

#18 Had A Roach Baked On My Pizza Share icon

#19 Ordered Indian Takeout And Found A Baggy In My Curry Share icon

#20 I Found This In My Fountain Drink.. After I Already Drank Half Of It Share icon i have no idea what this is but I’m preparing to get 78 diseases or something



#21 This Rotisserie Chicken My Sister Bought Came With The Rod Still Attached Share icon

#22 Thai Man Discovers Venomous Snake Frozen Inside Ice Cream Share icon

#23 I Found Blue Plastic In My High End Brand Deli Meat Share icon

#24 Why Is There A Screw In One Of My Fries? Share icon Just was shaking my fries in the air fryer and noticed this metal on metal sound. When inspecting my fries I found this screw driven into one of my fries. Just opened the bag.. WTF?

#25 Tb To The Time I Found An O-Ring In The String Cheese I Was About To Give To My Toddler. Totally Ghosted By The Company, With No Reassurance Of Quality Standards Share icon Total of 8 sparse emails between us. Company told me they wanted me to send them the cheese back, that they’d send me a package with ice packs to mail back to them. They did not. I repeatedly emailed them, to get little response back. Eventually, I just never heard back.



#26 My Wife’s Salad At Texas Road House Last Night Share icon Our waiter was more than apologetic, the restaurant manager came by to apologize literally just said sorry, and then ran off. And yes, this was down in the salad. My wife took a small bite of it before she realized she was chewing paper.

#27 Moldy Pasta From Pizza Hut Share icon Me and my SO ordered pasta from Pizza Hut and it had mold on it.

#28 Found A Bolt In My Seafood Soup Share icon

#29 I See Your School Food And Raise You Us Navy Food! Share icon After 20 years in the US Navy, school food looks like a 5 star restaurant compared to what we had to eat.

#30 Found A Snail In My Dinner. I’d Already Eaten Most Of The Bag Too Share icon

#31 Found Inside My Taco Bell Meal. I Feel Sick Share icon

#32 Disgusting Share icon My mom went to Costco on Hostetter Road in San Jose. One of the items she picked up was a bag of “PREWASHED” spinach. Last night when she opened the bag to make dinner, she found a DEAD MOUSE! Make sure not to buy it and if you’ve already bought it, toss the bag!



#33 Razor Blade Found In Food At Empire Halal Kabab & Grill Share icon

#34 Was Opening A Fresh Loaf Of Bread Share icon I bought a fresh loaf of bread from the store and was excited for my sandwich. Look at him waving at me, I guess my lunch is a no go.



#35 Chipped Tooth From Screw In Pizza Share icon Went to Tescos half an hour ago - cooked the pizza I purchased - bit down on something rock solid and felt a pop in my back tooth There was a screw in my Pizza has chipped my tooth. What do I do? Any Americans confused, Tesco is basically a Walmart, with less stuffing.



#36 Got A Croissant At Dunkin Donuts. When I Bit Into It At Work I Found A Screw In It Share icon Apologies, I did not have a banana for scale. As the title says I bit into the screw. Luckily, not hard. It was a croissant with butter. I'm convinced it was baked into it and not a careless employee who ignored it when buttering the croissant. I tried calling them through the phone on the google maps listing but no luck. I know they no longer bake these things at the stores, they get them from a distributor so I wanted to tell them to toss their batch. Since they didn't answer their phone I tried social media but that was slow and all they did was take my info and said the franchise owner would get back to me.



After work I went back with the half eaten croissant and screw and the rest of my order. The manager wasn't there but they called them. Over the phone the manager apologized and asked me questions about it, I told them what I thought they should do and they said they were gonna reach out to their supplier and agreed to give me a refund. And I guess that's it. If I hear back from the franchise owner I'll ask what other stores their supplier also delivers to so I can avoid those locations. If they don't tell me, then I guess I'm done with DD.

#37 Unknown Creature Pupating In My Pistachios? Share icon

#38 The Bay Leaf Inside My Pâté Was Actually Plastic With A Leaf Pattern Printed On It Share icon

#39 There’s A Dead Moth In My Cadbury’s Chocolate Share icon

#40 Weird Growth On My Avocado Seed Share icon

#41 Found A Spider In Blueberry Can For Muffins Share icon

#42 Roach Crawled Into My Food And Died While I Was Cooking It Share icon

#43 I Found A Metal Screw In My Food Share icon

#44 My Fiancé Found This In Her Soup At Panera. Like Seriously, A Corner I Get But The Whole Bag? Share icon

#45 Fingernail Found In Buccees Beef Jerky Share icon More than mildly infuriating but I'm disgusted. I bought this jerky last night at a buccees in Kentucky and I was finishing up the crumbs at the bottom of the bag when I bit on something that felt like sand or dirt, I spit it out and it's a dirty fingernail. I'm in Florida now so it's not like I can go back to the store but like how does this even happen? Are they packaging this stuff without gloves?

#46 Found Black Mold In My Almond Milk Drinking Carton. Am I Going To Die From Drinking This? Share icon

#47 Found A Frozen Bolt In My Bag Of Frozen Fries Share icon

#48 Found A Whole Plastic Glove Inside This Salad How?????? Was The Hand In It Clean? Where Did The Glove Touch? How Clean Was It? Share icon

#49 Atleast They Gave Me A Free Cheeseburger Share icon

#50 I Wanted To Buy A Sandwich At This Bakery. First I Thought It's Sesame. Well It's Not Share icon

#51 My Coworker Pulled This Giant Shard Of Glass Out Of Her Mouth From A Meal She Got At Taco Bell. About An Inch Big Share icon

#52 I Found This Thing In My Food. It Was Just Stuck To A Piece Of Meat; It Wasn't Lodged Into It Or Anything. Anyone Know What It Is? Share icon

#53 What Is This Thing? I Found It In A Frozen Meal. It’s Sharp And Hard, Spiky, And Brown-Ish Coloured Share icon

#54 I Found A Piece Of Metal In My Mcnugget Share icon

#55 The Chocolate My Work Gave Us As A Christmas Gift Had Bugs Inside Of It Share icon I wasn't the only one, I just thought it was a rumour going around my workplace but low it happened to me too :') I feel bad because it definitely wasn't my store managers fault and they were trying their best for us



#56 "Sticks In My Salad", Captain Crunching The Roof Of My Mouth (Twice) Share icon

#57 Was Enjoying This Sandwich Until I Bit Into A Pointy Twig. How Does This Even Happen? Share icon

#58 Extra Garnish, No Extra Charge Share icon

#59 Bit Down On This Eating Dominos Pizza After A Long Day. Thought It Was A Burnt Topping, But It's Actually A Chunk Of Wood Share icon Like just a burnt hunk of wood, the size of a potato wedge. How? Where would this even come from in a mega-chain kitchen?



#60 A Wire In My Food, An Apt Fortune Share icon

#61 My Mcdonalds Burger Had A Bug Baked Into The Bun… Share icon

#62 Found A Piece Of Rubber In My Chocolate Bar Share icon

#63 Had A Screw In My Mouth Thinking It Was A Chicken Bone Share icon Okay a bit more than mildly infuriating but I’m just glad I didn’t chomp down on my food. All seriousness though what kind of demands can I make from the company? They offered me three free bowls of food but I feel like I should be able to get more.

#64 Found An Animal Jaw Bone In With My Carrots Share icon Brought a bag of odd bunch carrots from Hobsonville Woolworths and was very surprised. I took it back to them and got a refund.

#65 Treated Myself To The Bagel Shop For Breakfast. Unwrapped It At Home To Find This Guy: Share icon

#66 I Bought Myself A Set Of Chocolates After A Bad Day. This Is What's In Them Share icon I've been having the roughest time, so I bought myself ~FaNcY~ chocolate from a boutique chocolate shop.



They were $3 each and I found out after I got home that they had molded.

#67 I Found This Big Ahh Bug In My Cocoa Powder Share icon

#68 Photo Of Frog Found In My Colleague's Salad Share icon

#69 Why Are There Shrimp Tails In My Cereal? Share icon

#70 Today I Was Eating A Raspberry. I Found A Slime Snail In It And I Cried. Ew It Was Gross. Never Eating Them Again Share icon

#71 Towards End Of My Meal At A Fancy Restaurant I Bit Into Something Chewy, A Cigarette Filter Share icon

#72 This Metal Rod Was In My Dad’s Burger Share icon

#73 Spider In My Iced Tea In The Middle Of The Night And I Almost Drank It Share icon Felt something in my mouth when going to drink it this morning and spit it back into the cup to see what it was. Nearly perished right then and there. New fear unlocked.

#74 This Came Out Of The Carton Of Chicken Broth I Just Bought From The Store Share icon

#75 This Needle Thing Was Just Found In A Hamburger At A Lexington, Ky McDonald's - What Is It? Share icon

#76 Wtf Has Frozen In My Ice Cube Share icon Out for brunch and I spy this alien spore frozen inside my ice cube?

#77 There's A Piece Of Plastic Inside My Chocolate Share icon

#78 Found This In My Tuna Can? Share icon

#79 Look At What I Found In My Mcdonalds Share icon Took a couple bites before I realize that was not a burnt mark.....



#80 Found This In My Taco Bell Nachos Share icon This was already after I complained about not getting extra guac when I paid for extra guac. And on top of that I got veggie nachos and they gave me meat so I had to have them remake it still without extra guac.



#81 Arby Treat For Me. Manager Didn’t Even Apologize Share icon

#82 Bought Pickled Veggies, Got Pickled Stink Bug Share icon Extra protein! (I'm scared of stink bugs)



Not as sucky as other submissions on here, but I was sad and really craving a sour snack



#83 Just Ate Microplastic Pork Cooked At 425 Degrees Share icon

#84 Cheat Meal Day With Extra Protein Share icon

#85 Was Looking Forward To Eating A Frozen Microwaved Chimichanga And Midway Found A Staple Inside Of It Share icon I know the prefrozen burritos aren't healthy, but I had the munchies.

#86 Found These In My Cooked Spaghetti. The Sauce Was Canned Share icon

#87 Spider ID Request: Texas (USA) - In My Food Share icon

#88 Lasagne Day. 4 Hours Cooking The Meat. 1 Hour Making And Rolling The Pasta. Go To Make My Roux And… Share icon Yes. Those brown flex’s are moving.

#89 There Was A Moving Worm In My Pizza At A Fancy Restaurant In Italy Share icon

#90 I Found This In My Chipotle Burrito Bowl… Luckily I Felt It As I Was Biting Down And Immediately Spit It Out Share icon

#91 Bug Was In My Meal At A Nice Restaurant And The Server Explained That It’s A Good Thing, Shows You How Fresh And Organic The Food Is Share icon My garden is fresh too and I wash my veggies… and I’m not paying $40/plate for a bug.



#92 Only Realised The Cereal Was Full Of Ants After Eating Like 80% Share icon It wasn't even that old... Like a couple weeks maybe.

#93 Cut Open A Capsicum I Bought This Morning To Find The Inside Full Of Mold Share icon Went out to the shops this morning to get a bunch of groceries to cook with this afternoon, only to find that my capsicum wasn’t in fact as fresh as I had hoped. Ironic coming from a company whose slogan is “The fresh food people”.

#94 Found This In My Doritos. Did I Win? What Do I Do Now? Share icon