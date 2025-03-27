94 Times People Tried To Enjoy Their Food Until They Found Something Disgusting (New Pics)
When you're at a fancy restaurant and are telling the chef "Surprise me", you're hoping for something good. A secret ingredient, a beautiful presentation, maybe even a song and dance number, if you're in one of those places.
What you don't expect is something straight out of a horror movie: a screw, a bug, a slug, or a piece of a plastic bag. Unfortunately, the people from this list each had a taste of at least one of these. We don't recommend snacking while scrolling through this list, as some of the disgusting finds might seriously put you off food. Keep these in mind the next time you order from that poorly-rated food joint at 2 A.M.
I Found What Looks To Be A Piece Of A Wooden Pallet In My Bagel Sandwich This Morning
I found a hard, red plastic piece (like from a bike reflector) in my bagel once.
Found A Nose Ring In My Taco Bell Today!
Found A Fake Nail In My Yiros
This Bee Was In A Vanilla Wafer, I Was Serving Food For Daycare Kids
The stinger side of a bee/ wasp was in this vanilla wafer. I was preparing food for a daycare, glade I caught it. And yes it was a real bee, I opened the wafer and looked at it.
Make Sure To Check Your Food From Fast Food Places. Seems Like Common Sense, But I Never Expected This. And Yes, I Took A Bite
I Ordered A Cheddar Mcmelt Without Onions. It Came Not Only With Onions, But With Whatever Rubber Thing This Is In It
I didn't even get full refund, I got the price of the burger in the combo (13R$ out of the 37R$ I paid) back (which isn't enough to even buy another one outside a combo), and iFood didn't even give me the option to get it replaced or something. F**k this McDonald's, 3rd order I get from them and 3rd time they get it wrong.
Lost My Appetite
Found this spider in my ham today. Yuck. Into the bin it goes. Now i need to find something else to make the kids for lunch. seriously so so gross.
Found A Dead Caterpillar In My Sealed Grocery Store Salad
Someone Did Not Close The Rice Cooker Lid Properly
Guess the dogs will have rice for lunch.
A Small Spider Appeared In My Cereal
The Honey My Mom Received As A Gift Had A Bee In It
Of all of these, this one seems the least disgusting, given that bees make honey.
Thanks For The Sticker On The Tomato In My Sandwich
I Found A Live Slug In The Bottom Of A Mint Container That I Just Used To Make A Huge Bowl Of Tzatziki
i’m good about washing my produce after a food poisoning incident a while back, but admittedly never thought to wash herbs in those little containers! i’ll be honest about my mistake in the hopes of teaching others who may not know—i figured the herbs were pre-washed like other produce that are in plastic containers. i made a huge thing of tzatziki with a good amount of mint and was obviously tasting it the whole time to get the seasonings right. I was about to use the mint for something else and noticed a brown ball thing. picked it up and it turned out to be a slug. I nearly gagged but i’m glad i noticed!! i’m glad i had more ingredients to remake the recipe since i had to throw this batch away.
ALWAYS WASH YOUR PRODUCE EVEN IF YOU THINK IT’S CLEAN!
Bit Into An Earring Back
I wish finishing my leftover Zaxbys and i was chewing and I felt something hard so I spit it out. I for real could have swallowed this. And also if I go back to the Zaxbys will they give me money back, or just think I’m lying, what should I do
I Ordered Some Food For Delivery Today (In Sf) And There's A Massive Metal Handle In My Food. Got A Partial Refund From Doordash
On Valentine's Night, During Dinner, Guess What I Bit Down On!
A Side That Wasn’t Expected
Had A Roach Baked On My Pizza
Ordered Indian Takeout And Found A Baggy In My Curry
I Found This In My Fountain Drink.. After I Already Drank Half Of It
i have no idea what this is but I’m preparing to get 78 diseases or something
Ewe!! I was driving across country years ago, and had gone through some states in which I couldn't find iced coffee anywhere. Finally, upon entering California, I found some and ordered the biggest one they sold. I was sitting in the passenger side of our car, really enjoying my coffee, sucking it through a straw, when suddenly felt something in my mouth. I freaked out, and spit it hard onto the dashboard. It was a large, dead black fly. So gross.
This Rotisserie Chicken My Sister Bought Came With The Rod Still Attached
Thai Man Discovers Venomous Snake Frozen Inside Ice Cream
I Found Blue Plastic In My High End Brand Deli Meat
Why Is There A Screw In One Of My Fries?
Just was shaking my fries in the air fryer and noticed this metal on metal sound. When inspecting my fries I found this screw driven into one of my fries. Just opened the bag.. WTF?
Tb To The Time I Found An O-Ring In The String Cheese I Was About To Give To My Toddler. Totally Ghosted By The Company, With No Reassurance Of Quality Standards
Total of 8 sparse emails between us. Company told me they wanted me to send them the cheese back, that they’d send me a package with ice packs to mail back to them. They did not. I repeatedly emailed them, to get little response back. Eventually, I just never heard back.
My Wife’s Salad At Texas Road House Last Night
Our waiter was more than apologetic, the restaurant manager came by to apologize literally just said sorry, and then ran off. And yes, this was down in the salad. My wife took a small bite of it before she realized she was chewing paper.
Moldy Pasta From Pizza Hut
Me and my SO ordered pasta from Pizza Hut and it had mold on it.
Found A Bolt In My Seafood Soup
I See Your School Food And Raise You Us Navy Food!
After 20 years in the US Navy, school food looks like a 5 star restaurant compared to what we had to eat.
Found A Snail In My Dinner. I’d Already Eaten Most Of The Bag Too
Found Inside My Taco Bell Meal. I Feel Sick
Disgusting
My mom went to Costco on Hostetter Road in San Jose. One of the items she picked up was a bag of “PREWASHED” spinach. Last night when she opened the bag to make dinner, she found a DEAD MOUSE! Make sure not to buy it and if you’ve already bought it, toss the bag!
Razor Blade Found In Food At Empire Halal Kabab & Grill
Was Opening A Fresh Loaf Of Bread
I bought a fresh loaf of bread from the store and was excited for my sandwich. Look at him waving at me, I guess my lunch is a no go.
Chipped Tooth From Screw In Pizza
Went to Tescos half an hour ago - cooked the pizza I purchased - bit down on something rock solid and felt a pop in my back tooth There was a screw in my Pizza has chipped my tooth. What do I do? Any Americans confused, Tesco is basically a Walmart, with less stuffing.
Got A Croissant At Dunkin Donuts. When I Bit Into It At Work I Found A Screw In It
Apologies, I did not have a banana for scale. As the title says I bit into the screw. Luckily, not hard. It was a croissant with butter. I'm convinced it was baked into it and not a careless employee who ignored it when buttering the croissant. I tried calling them through the phone on the google maps listing but no luck. I know they no longer bake these things at the stores, they get them from a distributor so I wanted to tell them to toss their batch. Since they didn't answer their phone I tried social media but that was slow and all they did was take my info and said the franchise owner would get back to me.
After work I went back with the half eaten croissant and screw and the rest of my order. The manager wasn't there but they called them. Over the phone the manager apologized and asked me questions about it, I told them what I thought they should do and they said they were gonna reach out to their supplier and agreed to give me a refund. And I guess that's it. If I hear back from the franchise owner I'll ask what other stores their supplier also delivers to so I can avoid those locations. If they don't tell me, then I guess I'm done with DD.
Unknown Creature Pupating In My Pistachios?
The Bay Leaf Inside My Pâté Was Actually Plastic With A Leaf Pattern Printed On It
There’s A Dead Moth In My Cadbury’s Chocolate
Weird Growth On My Avocado Seed
Found A Spider In Blueberry Can For Muffins
Roach Crawled Into My Food And Died While I Was Cooking It
I Found A Metal Screw In My Food
My Fiancé Found This In Her Soup At Panera. Like Seriously, A Corner I Get But The Whole Bag?
Fingernail Found In Buccees Beef Jerky
More than mildly infuriating but I'm disgusted. I bought this jerky last night at a buccees in Kentucky and I was finishing up the crumbs at the bottom of the bag when I bit on something that felt like sand or dirt, I spit it out and it's a dirty fingernail. I'm in Florida now so it's not like I can go back to the store but like how does this even happen? Are they packaging this stuff without gloves?
Found Black Mold In My Almond Milk Drinking Carton. Am I Going To Die From Drinking This?
Found A Frozen Bolt In My Bag Of Frozen Fries
Found A Whole Plastic Glove Inside This Salad How?????? Was The Hand In It Clean? Where Did The Glove Touch? How Clean Was It?
Atleast They Gave Me A Free Cheeseburger
I Wanted To Buy A Sandwich At This Bakery. First I Thought It's Sesame. Well It's Not
My Coworker Pulled This Giant Shard Of Glass Out Of Her Mouth From A Meal She Got At Taco Bell. About An Inch Big
I Found This Thing In My Food. It Was Just Stuck To A Piece Of Meat; It Wasn't Lodged Into It Or Anything. Anyone Know What It Is?
What Is This Thing? I Found It In A Frozen Meal. It’s Sharp And Hard, Spiky, And Brown-Ish Coloured
I Found A Piece Of Metal In My Mcnugget
The Chocolate My Work Gave Us As A Christmas Gift Had Bugs Inside Of It
I wasn't the only one, I just thought it was a rumour going around my workplace but low it happened to me too :') I feel bad because it definitely wasn't my store managers fault and they were trying their best for us
"Sticks In My Salad", Captain Crunching The Roof Of My Mouth (Twice)
Was Enjoying This Sandwich Until I Bit Into A Pointy Twig. How Does This Even Happen?
Extra Garnish, No Extra Charge
Bit Down On This Eating Dominos Pizza After A Long Day. Thought It Was A Burnt Topping, But It's Actually A Chunk Of Wood
Like just a burnt hunk of wood, the size of a potato wedge. How? Where would this even come from in a mega-chain kitchen?
A Wire In My Food, An Apt Fortune
My Mcdonalds Burger Had A Bug Baked Into The Bun…
Found A Piece Of Rubber In My Chocolate Bar
Had A Screw In My Mouth Thinking It Was A Chicken Bone
Okay a bit more than mildly infuriating but I’m just glad I didn’t chomp down on my food. All seriousness though what kind of demands can I make from the company? They offered me three free bowls of food but I feel like I should be able to get more.
Found An Animal Jaw Bone In With My Carrots
Brought a bag of odd bunch carrots from Hobsonville Woolworths and was very surprised. I took it back to them and got a refund.
Treated Myself To The Bagel Shop For Breakfast. Unwrapped It At Home To Find This Guy:
I Bought Myself A Set Of Chocolates After A Bad Day. This Is What's In Them
I've been having the roughest time, so I bought myself ~FaNcY~ chocolate from a boutique chocolate shop.
They were $3 each and I found out after I got home that they had molded.
I Found This Big Ahh Bug In My Cocoa Powder
Photo Of Frog Found In My Colleague's Salad
Why Are There Shrimp Tails In My Cereal?
Today I Was Eating A Raspberry. I Found A Slime Snail In It And I Cried. Ew It Was Gross. Never Eating Them Again
Towards End Of My Meal At A Fancy Restaurant I Bit Into Something Chewy, A Cigarette Filter
This Metal Rod Was In My Dad’s Burger
Spider In My Iced Tea In The Middle Of The Night And I Almost Drank It
Felt something in my mouth when going to drink it this morning and spit it back into the cup to see what it was. Nearly perished right then and there. New fear unlocked.
This Came Out Of The Carton Of Chicken Broth I Just Bought From The Store
This Needle Thing Was Just Found In A Hamburger At A Lexington, Ky McDonald's - What Is It?
Wtf Has Frozen In My Ice Cube
Out for brunch and I spy this alien spore frozen inside my ice cube?
There's A Piece Of Plastic Inside My Chocolate
Found This In My Tuna Can?
Look At What I Found In My Mcdonalds
Took a couple bites before I realize that was not a burnt mark.....
Found This In My Taco Bell Nachos
This was already after I complained about not getting extra guac when I paid for extra guac. And on top of that I got veggie nachos and they gave me meat so I had to have them remake it still without extra guac.
Arby Treat For Me. Manager Didn’t Even Apologize
Bought Pickled Veggies, Got Pickled Stink Bug
Extra protein! (I'm scared of stink bugs)
Not as sucky as other submissions on here, but I was sad and really craving a sour snack
Just Ate Microplastic Pork Cooked At 425 Degrees
Cheat Meal Day With Extra Protein
Was Looking Forward To Eating A Frozen Microwaved Chimichanga And Midway Found A Staple Inside Of It
I know the prefrozen burritos aren't healthy, but I had the munchies.
Found These In My Cooked Spaghetti. The Sauce Was Canned
Spider ID Request: Texas (USA) - In My Food
Lasagne Day. 4 Hours Cooking The Meat. 1 Hour Making And Rolling The Pasta. Go To Make My Roux And…
Yes. Those brown flex’s are moving.
There Was A Moving Worm In My Pizza At A Fancy Restaurant In Italy
I Found This In My Chipotle Burrito Bowl… Luckily I Felt It As I Was Biting Down And Immediately Spit It Out
Bug Was In My Meal At A Nice Restaurant And The Server Explained That It’s A Good Thing, Shows You How Fresh And Organic The Food Is
My garden is fresh too and I wash my veggies… and I’m not paying $40/plate for a bug.
Only Realised The Cereal Was Full Of Ants After Eating Like 80%
It wasn't even that old... Like a couple weeks maybe.
Cut Open A Capsicum I Bought This Morning To Find The Inside Full Of Mold
Went out to the shops this morning to get a bunch of groceries to cook with this afternoon, only to find that my capsicum wasn’t in fact as fresh as I had hoped. Ironic coming from a company whose slogan is “The fresh food people”.