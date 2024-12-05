“Lost My Appetite”: 103 Unexpected Things People Didn’t Want To Find In Their Food (New Pics)Interview With Expert
I’m a pretty adventurous eater, so I’ll try almost anything once. Unusual combinations? Sure! Extremely spicy dishes? Pass them my way! But I have to say, I do draw the line at finding plastic, hair or creepy-crawlies in my dinner…
Bored Panda has scoured the internet to find photos of the most surprising and disturbing things people have discovered in their food and beverages. I would not recommend viewing this list while you’re eating lunch, as some images may send your appetite running. But enjoy scrolling through these unexpected pics, and keep reading to find a conversation with Neil Bradley, Chef, Founder and CEO of Kitchen Operating System!
Shout Out To The Baker Missing Their Nail. Worst Part Is I Chewed On It Twice Thinking It Was A Clove Of Garlic Because It’s A Garlic And Rosemary Sourdough Before I Made The Horrific Realisation It Was A Fingernail
Most of us consider food to be a source of joy, so it's easy to forget how dangerous it can be. But understanding food safety is crucial, especially when working in a restaurant or store. To learn more about this topic, we got in touch with Neil Bradley, Chef, Founder and CEO of Kitchen Operating System. Neil was kind enough to have a chat with Bored Panda and explain just how important food safety is.
“As a chef and restaurateur, I’ve seen firsthand the lengths restaurants and food businesses go to ensure food safety,” he shared. “Let’s be honest—poisoning your customers is not a great business model! Beyond the immediate health risks of foodborne illnesses, such as Salmonella or E. coli, there’s also the damage to trust and reputation, which can be devastating for any business.”
Lost My Appetite. Found This Spider In My Ham Today
2 Minutes After I Bought My Breakfast And Left It Outside
Neil says food safety is about much more than just preventing catastrophe— it’s also about respect. “Respect for the ingredients, the people preparing the food, and most importantly, the customers who put their trust in you,” he explained. “When corners are cut, it not only risks health but also undermines the integrity of the entire industry.”
So what are some of the most common mistakes that people make when it comes to preparing food safely? “One of the most common mistakes I’ve seen, especially in home cooking, is not cooking high-risk foods properly—something that’s particularly relevant this time of year with turkeys and hams,” Neil shared. “In professional kitchens, we have thermometers at hand to ensure precise cooking. But at home, many people rely on guesswork, which can be risky.”
Found A Pearl In A Restaurant Manila Clam
This Avocado I Got From A Farmers Market In Hawaii
“Cross-contamination is another big issue,” the expert noted. “In restaurants, we use a system of colour coded chopping boards (and sometimes knives) assigned to different food types—raw, cooked, fish, vegetables, etc.—to minimize risks. Home cooks, on the other hand, might only have one or two boards, which can lead to contamination if not cleaned properly between uses.”
“On a larger scale, I’ve also seen businesses stumble on paperwork,” Neil noted. “Publicly available hygiene ratings are a great step forward, but they aren’t always reliable. I’ve known exceptionally clean and hygienic food businesses that have lost marks due to misunderstood or misapplied regulations, especially around documentation. On the flip side, there are businesses that score higher than they probably should simply because their paperwork is immaculate.”
Orange Had A Very Small Orange Inside It
Box Lunch From Sandwich Shop Comes With Picture Of A Cookie, Rather Than An Actual Cookie
So what should customers do if they find something unexpected, or even dangerous, in their food? “Foreign objects in food are rare but can happen,” Neil told Bored Panda. “Restaurant kitchens are busy, chaotic places, and despite everyone’s best efforts, mistakes do occasionally slip through.”
“It could be a piece of a plastic container, the end of a rubber spatula, or something similar. I still vividly recall a kitchen I worked in where the end of a spatula broke off into a risotto that was served to the Michelin-starred chef-owner,” he revealed. “Fortunately, he took it well, figuring it was better it happened to him than an actual customer!”
Found This Block Of Cheese In My Cheeto Puffs Today
Idk What To Expect From McDonald's Now
Neil says that, if you do find something unexpected, the first step is to remain calm and let the restaurant know. “A good restaurant will apologize profusely, investigate immediately, and make it right—whether that’s a replacement dish, a free meal, or a round of drinks,” he shared. “Most chefs and restaurant teams take incidents like this very seriously because they care deeply about their food and their customers.”
“That said, if something dangerous or more severe happens, like a shard of glass or a sharp object, it’s important to document it, keep the item, and potentially report it to your local food safety authority,” the expert added. “It’s extremely rare, but these incidents can pose serious risks and need to be addressed properly.”
My Sister Found This Tiny Egg Inside Her Hard Boiled Egg
Did Some Maintenance At A Supermarket. They Showed Me A Return They Got Today
Neil actually said that glass is effectively banned in commercial kitchens, and for good reason. “Glass breakages can contaminate everything in the area, and the risks far outweigh the convenience,” he explained. “Professional kitchens usually rely on stainless steel, silicone, or plastic for food prep and storage.”
“At the end of the day, accidents happen, but most restaurants will go above and beyond to fix them because customer trust is everything in this industry,” Neil says. “Also, a word of advice: don’t try to ‘set up’ a foreign object in your food to score a free meal. Trust me, we know when it’s been staged, and it’s not worth the embarrassment.”
I Found 1€ In My Doner Kebab
I Found A Tiny Starfish On A Thawed Scallop
Neil also says that food safety isn’t just about rules and regulations—it’s about culture. “It’s about creating an environment where safety isn’t seen as a burden but as part of delivering the best possible experience,” he noted. “That’s something I’ve always tried to instill in my kitchens, and it’s a mindset we’re bringing to Kitchen OS.”
“At home, food safety often gets overlooked, but small changes can make a big difference,” the expert continued. “Using a meat thermometer, being mindful of cross-contamination, and properly storing food can go a long way. For businesses, leveraging technology like we do at Kitchen OS—Bluetooth sensors, cloud-based monitoring, and automated systems—can make compliance easier and more reliable.”
My Sister Bought Some Strawberries From A Very Large Grocery Chain In BC Canada. Comes With A Live Prize Inside!
My Brother Found A Tiny Crab In This Mussel He Was About To Eat
I used to work at a seafood restaurant. While working there, I used to shuck between three and four cases of oysters daily. Little crabs like these were a normal occurrence. Sometimes three or four of them were in there. I guess the crabs used the oyster beds as a nursery. Unfortunately there was no way to save them so both the crabs and the oysters were thrown out. The crabs were pretty lethargic and I’m not sure if it was because they had not enough oxygen or what so they probably wouldn’t survive long anyway the worst was getting “mudders” which were oysters that looked fine on the outside but when opened appeared to be full of mud and was probably full of a decomposed oyster, at least that’s what they smelled like.
“At the end of the day, food safety is about trust, and as a chef, that trust is something I’ve always taken personally,” Neil added. “Whether it’s a restaurant meal or a home-cooked dinner, everyone deserves food that’s safe and prepared with care.”
Found A Nose Ring In My Taco Bell Today
This Salt Crystal On My Cookie
My Bag Of Chips Came With An Entire Potato
This (Unopened) Bottle Of Apple Juice Came With An Extra Cap
This Slice Of Bread With The Best By Date Printed On It
Boyfriend Found A Harpoon Inside A Tuna He Filleted
This Apples Flesh Is The Same Colour As Its Skin
Brother Left The Cap Off Overnight Where He Slept. Found Four New Sources Of Protein (Roaches) In His Juice This Morning
I Cut And Apple In Half This Morning And Found The Seeds Had Started Sprouting Inside The Apple
No More Chocolate For Me
Found A Sticker In My McDonald's Cheeseburger Today
Coworker Found A Surprise At The Bottom Of Their Cup This Morning
Found The Logo Stamp In This Dozen Of Eggs At The Grocery Store
Paper Towel Inside New Cheeto Bag
The Bay Leaf Inside My Pâté Was Actually Plastic With A Leaf Pattern Printed On It
Cut My Garlic Bulb In Half To Find A Completely Translucent Orange Clove. No Idea Why
My Yellow Pepper Came With A Green Pepper Inside
Different Coloured Peppers Growing Inside Big Pepper
Found The Tag To A Mop In Chicken Served At My College's Cafeteria
Went To Go Take A Sip Of My Tea
Bugs Appeared In My Rice. Never Opened
Marks & Spider? Found This In An M&S Sandwich
My Impossible Vegetarian Nugget Had A Piece Of Wood In It
Dominos With A Little Roach
I Forgot To Ask For No Metal In My Pregnant Wife’s Salad
Found A Chunk Of Honey In My Honeycombs
So My Friend Ordered A Pizza, Got This
Army Of Ants Ate These Lollipops Starting From The Inside Of The Stick!
I Just Wanted A Sweet Tea After Work
Found In My Mcdonald’s Drink
Tried A New Restaurant Via Delivery. Received A 'Bonus' Ingredient
There’s A Mushroom Growing Inside My Potato
Found A Tiny Spoon Inside My Bag Of Chips
Just Finished My Coffee. I Have To Say This Is A First! I Actually Feel More Bad For The Little Guy Than I Am Grossed Out (Somehow)
Guess Who Found A Worm In Their Can Of Peaches After They Already Ate Most Of The Can?
Left My Wine Glass Outside Overnight And Found Hundreds Of Bugs In It Today
This Bug Just Plopped Out Of My Chipotle Salad As I Was Mixing It
Coffee Dispenser Gave Me A Coffee Full Of Ants
My Cheesy Gordita Crunch Had Some Extra Kick To It
Thanks Trader Joes
Chick Fil A Horror Story
Found A Needle In My Milk This Morning
Cricket I Found While Cutting The Buns At Work!
She's Beautiful But Also Ma'am I'm Gonna Have To Ask You To Leave
No Caramel For My Ice Cream I Guess
Found This In My Meal Deal Sandwich Just Now
I Got A Tiny Grape Inside My Grape (Oc)
Found A Bee (?) Inside One Of My Raspberries Today
Excited To Cook This Salmon When I Noticed This Lovely Worm Inside The Sealed Package
Bit Into A Prize Hidden In The Pita I Got From Pappas Greek Truck For Lunch
Papa John's Left Their Oven Pan In My Pizza Box
Found An Unknown Piece Of Red Square Candy Implanted In My Circus Peanut
What A Special Treat As I’m Finishing Up My Coffee This Morning!
Found A Bolt In My Seafood Soup
There Is A Small Shell In My Sea Salt Grinder
There Was A Sticker In My Fruit Bar
This Tomato My Aunt Grew From Seeds Apparently Began Growing Strawberries Inside Itself
Was Rather Excited For Lunch Until
Who Doesn't Love Some Extra Protein In Their Pizza?
Found Bugs In My Brocolli When I Was Eating At The School Cafeteria
Found Some Extra Proteins In My Nesquik
I Found This Blue Disc In A Packet Of Sour Cream Crisps. Its Has The Words "Ferrous 25mm Bst, Cert Number 213026b" On It
I Dumped The Mac And Cheese Into Boiling Water And This Piece Of Wood Came Out Of The Box Too
Found What Seems To Be An Animal Tooth Inside My Snacks Bag
Egg Inside An Egg
When to open this egg and found a smaller softer one inside.