I’m a pretty adventurous eater, so I’ll try almost anything once. Unusual combinations? Sure! Extremely spicy dishes? Pass them my way! But I have to say, I do draw the line at finding plastic, hair or creepy-crawlies in my dinner…

Bored Panda has scoured the internet to find photos of the most surprising and disturbing things people have discovered in their food and beverages. I would not recommend viewing this list while you’re eating lunch, as some images may send your appetite running. But enjoy scrolling through these unexpected pics, and keep reading to find a conversation with Neil Bradley, Chef, Founder and CEO of Kitchen Operating System!

#1

Shout Out To The Baker Missing Their Nail. Worst Part Is I Chewed On It Twice Thinking It Was A Clove Of Garlic Because It’s A Garlic And Rosemary Sourdough Before I Made The Horrific Realisation It Was A Fingernail

Shout Out To The Baker Missing Their Nail. Worst Part Is I Chewed On It Twice Thinking It Was A Clove Of Garlic Because It's A Garlic And Rosemary Sourdough Before I Made The Horrific Realisation It Was A Fingernail

Alicee- Report

Most of us consider food to be a source of joy, so it's easy to forget how dangerous it can be. But understanding food safety is crucial, especially when working in a restaurant or store. To learn more about this topic, we got in touch with Neil Bradley, Chef, Founder and CEO of Kitchen Operating System. Neil was kind enough to have a chat with Bored Panda and explain just how important food safety is.

“As a chef and restaurateur, I’ve seen firsthand the lengths restaurants and food businesses go to ensure food safety,” he shared. “Let’s be honest—poisoning your customers is not a great business model! Beyond the immediate health risks of foodborne illnesses, such as Salmonella or E. coli, there’s also the damage to trust and reputation, which can be devastating for any business.”

    #2

    Lost My Appetite. Found This Spider In My Ham Today

    Lost My Appetite. Found This Spider In My Ham Today

    Beneficial-Village10 Report

    #3

    2 Minutes After I Bought My Breakfast And Left It Outside

    2 Minutes After I Bought My Breakfast And Left It Outside

    Snagod Report

    Neil says food safety is about much more than just preventing catastrophe— it’s also about respect. “Respect for the ingredients, the people preparing the food, and most importantly, the customers who put their trust in you,” he explained. “When corners are cut, it not only risks health but also undermines the integrity of the entire industry.”

    So what are some of the most common mistakes that people make when it comes to preparing food safely? “One of the most common mistakes I’ve seen, especially in home cooking, is not cooking high-risk foods properly—something that’s particularly relevant this time of year with turkeys and hams,” Neil shared. “In professional kitchens, we have thermometers at hand to ensure precise cooking. But at home, many people rely on guesswork, which can be risky.”
    #4

    Found A Pearl In A Restaurant Manila Clam

    Found A Pearl In A Restaurant Manila Clam

    nomadquail Report

    #5

    This Avocado I Got From A Farmers Market In Hawaii

    This Avocado I Got From A Farmers Market In Hawaii

    Metricmaestro Report

    “Cross-contamination is another big issue,” the expert noted. “In restaurants, we use a system of colour coded chopping boards (and sometimes knives) assigned to different food types—raw, cooked, fish, vegetables, etc.—to minimize risks. Home cooks, on the other hand, might only have one or two boards, which can lead to contamination if not cleaned properly between uses.”

    “On a larger scale, I’ve also seen businesses stumble on paperwork,” Neil noted. “Publicly available hygiene ratings are a great step forward, but they aren’t always reliable. I’ve known exceptionally clean and hygienic food businesses that have lost marks due to misunderstood or misapplied regulations, especially around documentation. On the flip side, there are businesses that score higher than they probably should simply because their paperwork is immaculate.”
    #6

    Orange Had A Very Small Orange Inside It

    Orange Had A Very Small Orange Inside It

    MrPenisWhistle Report

    kirpatty avatar
    Barong
    Barong
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wouldn’t lose my appetite over that. Pretty common occurrence.

    #7

    Box Lunch From Sandwich Shop Comes With Picture Of A Cookie, Rather Than An Actual Cookie

    Box Lunch From Sandwich Shop Comes With Picture Of A Cookie, Rather Than An Actual Cookie

    GeezusKreist Report

    So what should customers do if they find something unexpected, or even dangerous, in their food? “Foreign objects in food are rare but can happen,” Neil told Bored Panda. “Restaurant kitchens are busy, chaotic places, and despite everyone’s best efforts, mistakes do occasionally slip through.”

    “It could be a piece of a plastic container, the end of a rubber spatula, or something similar. I still vividly recall a kitchen I worked in where the end of a spatula broke off into a risotto that was served to the Michelin-starred chef-owner,” he revealed. “Fortunately, he took it well, figuring it was better it happened to him than an actual customer!”
    #8

    Found This Block Of Cheese In My Cheeto Puffs Today

    Found This Block Of Cheese In My Cheeto Puffs Today

    Tyler-Orlando Report

    #9

    Idk What To Expect From McDonald's Now

    Idk What To Expect From McDonald's Now

    Optimal_Highlight154 Report

    Neil says that, if you do find something unexpected, the first step is to remain calm and let the restaurant know. “A good restaurant will apologize profusely, investigate immediately, and make it right—whether that’s a replacement dish, a free meal, or a round of drinks,” he shared. “Most chefs and restaurant teams take incidents like this very seriously because they care deeply about their food and their customers.”

    “That said, if something dangerous or more severe happens, like a shard of glass or a sharp object, it’s important to document it, keep the item, and potentially report it to your local food safety authority,” the expert added. “It’s extremely rare, but these incidents can pose serious risks and need to be addressed properly.”

    #10

    My Sister Found This Tiny Egg Inside Her Hard Boiled Egg

    My Sister Found This Tiny Egg Inside Her Hard Boiled Egg

    galafem Report

    #11

    Did Some Maintenance At A Supermarket. They Showed Me A Return They Got Today

    Did Some Maintenance At A Supermarket. They Showed Me A Return They Got Today

    reddit.com Report

    darci101 avatar
    deejak
    deejak
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As the saying goes, "Hang out with cucumbers, end up in a pickle."

    Neil actually said that glass is effectively banned in commercial kitchens, and for good reason. “Glass breakages can contaminate everything in the area, and the risks far outweigh the convenience,” he explained. “Professional kitchens usually rely on stainless steel, silicone, or plastic for food prep and storage.”

    “At the end of the day, accidents happen, but most restaurants will go above and beyond to fix them because customer trust is everything in this industry,” Neil says. “Also, a word of advice: don’t try to ‘set up’ a foreign object in your food to score a free meal. Trust me, we know when it’s been staged, and it’s not worth the embarrassment.”
    #12

    I Found 1€ In My Doner Kebab

    I Found 1€ In My Doner Kebab

    Alexander_04_ Report

    #13

    I Found A Tiny Starfish On A Thawed Scallop

    I Found A Tiny Starfish On A Thawed Scallop

    peanutbuttercooki Report

    Neil also says that food safety isn’t just about rules and regulations—it’s about culture. “It’s about creating an environment where safety isn’t seen as a burden but as part of delivering the best possible experience,” he noted. “That’s something I’ve always tried to instill in my kitchens, and it’s a mindset we’re bringing to Kitchen OS.”

    “At home, food safety often gets overlooked, but small changes can make a big difference,” the expert continued. “Using a meat thermometer, being mindful of cross-contamination, and properly storing food can go a long way. For businesses, leveraging technology like we do at Kitchen OS—Bluetooth sensors, cloud-based monitoring, and automated systems—can make compliance easier and more reliable.”
    #14

    My Sister Bought Some Strawberries From A Very Large Grocery Chain In BC Canada. Comes With A Live Prize Inside!

    My Sister Bought Some Strawberries From A Very Large Grocery Chain In BC Canada. Comes With A Live Prize Inside!

    muttonwar Report

    #15

    My Brother Found A Tiny Crab In This Mussel He Was About To Eat

    My Brother Found A Tiny Crab In This Mussel He Was About To Eat

    emocelerystick Report

    kirpatty avatar
    Barong
    Barong
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I used to work at a seafood restaurant. While working there, I used to shuck between three and four cases of oysters daily. Little crabs like these were a normal occurrence. Sometimes three or four of them were in there. I guess the crabs used the oyster beds as a nursery. Unfortunately there was no way to save them so both the crabs and the oysters were thrown out. The crabs were pretty lethargic and I’m not sure if it was because they had not enough oxygen or what so they probably wouldn’t survive long anyway the worst was getting “mudders” which were oysters that looked fine on the outside but when opened appeared to be full of mud and was probably full of a decomposed oyster, at least that’s what they smelled like.

    “At the end of the day, food safety is about trust, and as a chef, that trust is something I’ve always taken personally,” Neil added. “Whether it’s a restaurant meal or a home-cooked dinner, everyone deserves food that’s safe and prepared with care.”
    #16

    Found A Nose Ring In My Taco Bell Today

    Found A Nose Ring In My Taco Bell Today

    TheeSqueebles Report

    #17

    This Salt Crystal On My Cookie

    This Salt Crystal On My Cookie

    InternationalRuin4 Report

    We hope you’re enjoying these photos of unexpected finds in food, pandas. Keep upvoting the ones that you find particularly shocking, and let us know in the comments if you've ever discovered something that wasn’t supposed to be there in your food. Then, if you’d like to check out even more photos like this, we’ve got another Bored Panda list on the same topic right here!

    #18

    My Bag Of Chips Came With An Entire Potato

    My Bag Of Chips Came With An Entire Potato

    Brain-cold Report

    #19

    This (Unopened) Bottle Of Apple Juice Came With An Extra Cap

    This (Unopened) Bottle Of Apple Juice Came With An Extra Cap

    LallaBean Report

    hannahmaryamwang avatar
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's an extra, just in case you lose the top one.

    #20

    This Slice Of Bread With The Best By Date Printed On It

    This Slice Of Bread With The Best By Date Printed On It

    25quebec Report

    #21

    Boyfriend Found A Harpoon Inside A Tuna He Filleted

    Boyfriend Found A Harpoon Inside A Tuna He Filleted

    Happydaaissyyy Report

    #22

    This Apples Flesh Is The Same Colour As Its Skin

    This Apples Flesh Is The Same Colour As Its Skin

    KirasStar Report

    annaannabb avatar
    AnnaB
    AnnaB
    Community Member
    Premium     17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There are multiple varieties of apples with red flesh. Google it.

    #23

    Brother Left The Cap Off Overnight Where He Slept. Found Four New Sources Of Protein (Roaches) In His Juice This Morning

    Brother Left The Cap Off Overnight Where He Slept. Found Four New Sources Of Protein (Roaches) In His Juice This Morning

    StnMtn_ Report

    kirpatty avatar
    Barong
    Barong
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Thankfully he saw this before drinking from it. Well I guess the worst part is your brothers house has roaches. 🪳

    #24

    I Cut And Apple In Half This Morning And Found The Seeds Had Started Sprouting Inside The Apple

    I Cut And Apple In Half This Morning And Found The Seeds Had Started Sprouting Inside The Apple

    RyanTellsaStory Report

    carolinegannon avatar
    Mabelbabel
    Mabelbabel
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Google Artyom Sidorkin. He's a Russian man who went to his doctor because of chest pain and coughing up blood. They thought he had cancer and wanted to do a lung biopsy-when they investigated, they found a 2 inch long fir tree, complete with pine needles growing in his lung.

    #25

    No More Chocolate For Me

    No More Chocolate For Me

    Heard scuffling inside my lindor truffles bag. Well now I have mice and no chocolate.

    hellokittygurlll Report

    #26

    Found A Sticker In My McDonald's Cheeseburger Today

    Found A Sticker In My McDonald's Cheeseburger Today

    Actual-Addendum-6217 Report

    #27

    Coworker Found A Surprise At The Bottom Of Their Cup This Morning

    Coworker Found A Surprise At The Bottom Of Their Cup This Morning

    MedicMac89 Report

    #28

    Found The Logo Stamp In This Dozen Of Eggs At The Grocery Store

    Found The Logo Stamp In This Dozen Of Eggs At The Grocery Store

    KeyFlavor Report

    hannahmaryamwang avatar
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You got the prize from the cereal box..except in the egg box.

    #29

    Paper Towel Inside New Cheeto Bag

    Paper Towel Inside New Cheeto Bag

    -Bana Report

    darci101 avatar
    deejak
    deejak
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Once the next US admin deregulates everything, expect much, much, much more of this.

    #30

    The Bay Leaf Inside My Pâté Was Actually Plastic With A Leaf Pattern Printed On It

    The Bay Leaf Inside My Pâté Was Actually Plastic With A Leaf Pattern Printed On It

    jazzfunkslapbass Report

    #31

    Cut My Garlic Bulb In Half To Find A Completely Translucent Orange Clove. No Idea Why

    Cut My Garlic Bulb In Half To Find A Completely Translucent Orange Clove. No Idea Why

    hermit_tortoise Report

    kirpatty avatar
    Barong
    Barong
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Looks like waxy breakdown. https://www.ipt.us.com/produce-inspection-resources/inspectors-blog/defect-identification/garlic-waxy-breakdown

    #32

    My Yellow Pepper Came With A Green Pepper Inside

    My Yellow Pepper Came With A Green Pepper Inside

    boomer_wife Report

    #33

    Different Coloured Peppers Growing Inside Big Pepper

    Different Coloured Peppers Growing Inside Big Pepper

    Sweet-Meet-4510 Report

    #34

    Found The Tag To A Mop In Chicken Served At My College's Cafeteria

    Found The Tag To A Mop In Chicken Served At My College's Cafeteria

    Eric_-0 Report

    #35

    Went To Go Take A Sip Of My Tea

    Went To Go Take A Sip Of My Tea

    GucciCode Report

    #36

    Bugs Appeared In My Rice. Never Opened

    Bugs Appeared In My Rice. Never Opened

    Ultimate-Meow Report

    #37

    Marks & Spider? Found This In An M&S Sandwich

    Marks & Spider? Found This In An M&S Sandwich

    WoodenConsequence882 Report

    sianisven avatar
    Sian E
    Sian E
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Segestria florentina aka Tube Web spider. Found in some parts of the UK, and whilst not dangerous it can give a good bite as its one of our larger spider species.

    #38

    My Impossible Vegetarian Nugget Had A Piece Of Wood In It

    My Impossible Vegetarian Nugget Had A Piece Of Wood In It

    DBrianSanders Report

    #39

    Dominos With A Little Roach

    Dominos With A Little Roach

    426jkb31 Report

    #40

    I Forgot To Ask For No Metal In My Pregnant Wife’s Salad

    I Forgot To Ask For No Metal In My Pregnant Wife's Salad

    clakins1 Report

    #41

    Found A Chunk Of Honey In My Honeycombs

    Found A Chunk Of Honey In My Honeycombs

    ashitbutts Report

    #42

    So My Friend Ordered A Pizza, Got This

    So My Friend Ordered A Pizza, Got This

    mynamesjohndoe1 Report

    #43

    Army Of Ants Ate These Lollipops Starting From The Inside Of The Stick!

    Army Of Ants Ate These Lollipops Starting From The Inside Of The Stick!

    _fuentes Report

    #44

    I Just Wanted A Sweet Tea After Work

    I Just Wanted A Sweet Tea After Work

    John-Dose Report

    #45

    Found In My Mcdonald’s Drink

    Found In My Mcdonald's Drink

    DamagedGoods3 Report

    #46

    Tried A New Restaurant Via Delivery. Received A 'Bonus' Ingredient

    Tried A New Restaurant Via Delivery. Received A 'Bonus' Ingredient

    I took my a bite from my chicken sandwich and found this in my mouth.
    Luckily I did not bite into it or chew it.
    Yes, that is an artificial fingernail.

    RabidWeaselFreddy Report

    #47

    There’s A Mushroom Growing Inside My Potato

    There's A Mushroom Growing Inside My Potato

    welsiekade Report

    #48

    Found A Tiny Spoon Inside My Bag Of Chips

    Found A Tiny Spoon Inside My Bag Of Chips

    SuicidalLettuce Report

    #49

    Just Finished My Coffee. I Have To Say This Is A First! I Actually Feel More Bad For The Little Guy Than I Am Grossed Out (Somehow)

    Just Finished My Coffee. I Have To Say This Is A First! I Actually Feel More Bad For The Little Guy Than I Am Grossed Out (Somehow)

    NothingButBricks Report

    #50

    Guess Who Found A Worm In Their Can Of Peaches After They Already Ate Most Of The Can?

    Guess Who Found A Worm In Their Can Of Peaches After They Already Ate Most Of The Can?

    DontDrinkAcetone Report

    #51

    Left My Wine Glass Outside Overnight And Found Hundreds Of Bugs In It Today

    Left My Wine Glass Outside Overnight And Found Hundreds Of Bugs In It Today

    cheese_puff_diva Report

    #52

    This Bug Just Plopped Out Of My Chipotle Salad As I Was Mixing It

    This Bug Just Plopped Out Of My Chipotle Salad As I Was Mixing It

    thatonedudericky Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ew! A stinkbug! The OP is lucky they didn't bite down on it.

    #53

    Coffee Dispenser Gave Me A Coffee Full Of Ants

    Coffee Dispenser Gave Me A Coffee Full Of Ants

    TrashAtEvrything Report

    travelingladyrailfan avatar
    Traveling Lady Railfan
    Traveling Lady Railfan
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ohhhh, a bad day to be an ant finding sweet residue inside a coffee machine.... 🐜

    #54

    My Cheesy Gordita Crunch Had Some Extra Kick To It

    My Cheesy Gordita Crunch Had Some Extra Kick To It

    am_the_gorch Report

    #55

    Thanks Trader Joes

    Thanks Trader Joes

    anithale Report

    #56

    Chick Fil A Horror Story

    Chick Fil A Horror Story

    Ok-Source-3313 Report

    #57

    Found A Needle In My Milk This Morning

    Found A Needle In My Milk This Morning

    Successful-Theme8965 Report

    #59

    Fly Laid Eggs In Nieces Lunch

    Fly Laid Eggs In Nieces Lunch

    bitterefrucht Report

    #59

    Cricket I Found While Cutting The Buns At Work!

    Cricket I Found While Cutting The Buns At Work!

    BrieL1807 Report

    #60

    She's Beautiful But Also Ma'am I'm Gonna Have To Ask You To Leave

    She's Beautiful But Also Ma'am I'm Gonna Have To Ask You To Leave

    riibrego Report

    alomonis avatar
    Aballi
    Aballi
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Aww I'm so glad she ended up with someone who appreciates her! All spiders deserve that kind of love.

    #61

    No Caramel For My Ice Cream I Guess

    No Caramel For My Ice Cream I Guess

    _The_Horny_Unicorn_ Report

    #62

    Found This In My Meal Deal Sandwich Just Now

    Found This In My Meal Deal Sandwich Just Now

    Cheers Boots, love a side of sharp plastic with my duck wrap.

    MMLFC16 Report

    #63

    I Got A Tiny Grape Inside My Grape (Oc)

    I Got A Tiny Grape Inside My Grape (Oc)

    Dragoness42 Report

    #64

    Found A Bee (?) Inside One Of My Raspberries Today

    Found A Bee (?) Inside One Of My Raspberries Today

    fighterpilot248 Report

    travelingladyrailfan avatar
    Traveling Lady Railfan
    Traveling Lady Railfan
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh, what a place to die. I feel badly for all the little critters caught in this post

    #65

    Excited To Cook This Salmon When I Noticed This Lovely Worm Inside The Sealed Package

    Excited To Cook This Salmon When I Noticed This Lovely Worm Inside The Sealed Package

    Rivet4891 Report

    darci101 avatar
    deejak
    deejak
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I really need to look more carefully at the food I buy.

    #66

    Bit Into A Prize Hidden In The Pita I Got From Pappas Greek Truck For Lunch

    Bit Into A Prize Hidden In The Pita I Got From Pappas Greek Truck For Lunch

    bokin8 Report

    #67

    Papa John's Left Their Oven Pan In My Pizza Box

    Papa John's Left Their Oven Pan In My Pizza Box

    Irish_King_Boru Report

    #68

    Found An Unknown Piece Of Red Square Candy Implanted In My Circus Peanut

    Found An Unknown Piece Of Red Square Candy Implanted In My Circus Peanut

    Momentum_Mori Report

    #69

    What A Special Treat As I’m Finishing Up My Coffee This Morning!

    What A Special Treat As I’m Finishing Up My Coffee This Morning!

    nothanks_00 Report

    #70

    Found A Bolt In My Seafood Soup

    Found A Bolt In My Seafood Soup

    willkoman Report

    #71

    There Is A Small Shell In My Sea Salt Grinder

    There Is A Small Shell In My Sea Salt Grinder

    TurbulentNarwhal Report

    #72

    There Was A Sticker In My Fruit Bar

    There Was A Sticker In My Fruit Bar

    chicagorpgnorth Report

    #73

    This Tomato My Aunt Grew From Seeds Apparently Began Growing Strawberries Inside Itself

    This Tomato My Aunt Grew From Seeds Apparently Began Growing Strawberries Inside Itself

    Lil_Brow_Wow Report

    maikevanramshorst avatar
    steaky
    steaky
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Lol they didn't even tried to make it look realistic

    #74

    Was Rather Excited For Lunch Until

    Was Rather Excited For Lunch Until

    ZaclimbHawk Report

    #75

    Who Doesn't Love Some Extra Protein In Their Pizza?

    Who Doesn't Love Some Extra Protein In Their Pizza?

    reddit.com Report

    darci101 avatar
    deejak
    deejak
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You dipped it in bbq sauce, you deserve what you get.

    #76

    Found Bugs In My Brocolli When I Was Eating At The School Cafeteria

    Found Bugs In My Brocolli When I Was Eating At The School Cafeteria

    Batch5 Report

    darci101 avatar
    deejak
    deejak
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah, so many times broccoli has tasted weird, now I know why.

    #77

    Found Some Extra Proteins In My Nesquik

    Found Some Extra Proteins In My Nesquik

    NotRed_0 Report

    #78

    I Found This Blue Disc In A Packet Of Sour Cream Crisps. Its Has The Words "Ferrous 25mm Bst, Cert Number 213026b" On It

    I Found This Blue Disc In A Packet Of Sour Cream Crisps. Its Has The Words "Ferrous 25mm Bst, Cert Number 213026b" On It

    scary2020 Report

    ohxrkqra avatar
    Kira Okah
    Kira Okah
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Testing source for a metal detector. If that got through onto shelves without being found, the their metal detector has failed and the batch may be at risk. Contact the manufacturer, they need to know that their detection test failed.

    #79

    I Dumped The Mac And Cheese Into Boiling Water And This Piece Of Wood Came Out Of The Box Too

    I Dumped The Mac And Cheese Into Boiling Water And This Piece Of Wood Came Out Of The Box Too

    There’s a piece-of-wood-in-a-box joke here somewhere

    reddit.com Report

    #80

    Found What Seems To Be An Animal Tooth Inside My Snacks Bag

    Found What Seems To Be An Animal Tooth Inside My Snacks Bag

    rarrle Report

    #81

    Egg Inside An Egg

    Egg Inside An Egg

    When to open this egg and found a smaller softer one inside.

    jilivee Report

    carolinegannon avatar
    Mabelbabel
    Mabelbabel
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago