Asking to customize a food order can feel a little bit daunting, especially for the more introverted personas out there. First, there’s the possibility that the person taking your order might roll their eyes in judgment when you ask for your medium-rare steak to be burned or your burger to come without a bun. Then you might hear the chef complaining about it faintly in the background, making you wince and crouch in awkwardness. However, those who never try asking might never know just how satisfying and yummy delicious compliance can be. We have prepared a whole list of instances when food service workers gladly complied with customers’ requests, aka committed an act of delicious compliance, leaving them ecstatic. Scroll down to find times when all people’s food dreams came true, and make sure to upvote the ones you feel a bit jealous of.

#1

Asked For So Many Mushrooms On Our Pizza That They Thought It Would Be For A Practical Joke. They Nailed It. Delicious!

Extra mushroom pizza with a generous topping, freshly baked in a cardboard box.

pigmons_balloon Report

davidh_1 avatar
David
David
Community Member
40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

One of my 3 top fav toppings. Would love a mushroom pie like this

    #2

    I Asked For “The Crispiest Hash Brown The Kitchen Could Conceive Of” And Got This Beauty

    Extra hash browns and a loaded omelette on a diner plate, showcasing a delicious compliance with a customer's food request.

    petulafaerie_III Report

    #3

    Asked For Extra Chicken On My Yakisoba. You Can Barely See The Noodles

    Generous portion of sliced teriyaki chicken on noodles in takeout box, beautifully complying with extra food request.

    im_wabbit_hunting Report

    Even though my introverted fellows can feel hesitant to ask for food customizations, it’s a common practice for others while dining out or ordering takeout. More picky eaters and people with allergies or dietary restrictions may ask to remove an ingredient or swap it for some other option. 

    While those who enjoy a particular topping, sauce, or condiment may ask for extras, and if they are lucky, they get served with delicious compliance.

    #4

    Asked For A Lot Of Ketchup At Farmer Boys, They Gave Me The Entire Bottle

    Food service workers packed extra ketchup bottle, fries, sauce, and more in a paper bag, meeting customer request.

    HighlightFar372 Report

    #5

    Astounded At What ‘Extra Jalapeños’ Meant To This Person 🥵

    Nachos generously topped with extra jalapeños and cheese, served at a stadium.

    meggielim Report

    poppycorn avatar
    Nikole
    Nikole
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How can people eat these “nachos”? (The amount of jalapeños not being the issue.)

    #6

    Asked For Extra Green Onions (Because Who Doesn’t Like Green Onion?) And They Came Through

    Bowl of soup generously topped with green onions, showcasing food service workers fulfilling customers' requests for extra.

    throwyuppers Report

    In the case of allergic people, asking for customizations and ingredients is very important. Individuals with sensitivity to specific foods should always tell the person taking their order about them and inquire about the ingredients. Even if they have eaten at a restaurant before, they should still ask since a recipe or chef might have changed.

    #7

    Olive Garden Waitress Was On Her Breadstick Game

    A stack of extra breadsticks on a restaurant table, showcasing food service workers' compliance with customer requests.

    hg0bl1n Report

    #8

    I Asked For Extra Pickles…

    Bag of pickles, a response to a customer request for extra, demonstrating food service workers’ humorous compliance.

    LuluBelle_Jones Report

    #9

    Asked For Extra Pickles… I Think I Got Em

    Burger with extra pickles and waffle fries to meet customer's request.

    terminally_ch_ill Report

    Food service workers should be understanding and react positively to such requests, as one wrong ingredient or move can cost a person’s life. Remember, allergies are no joke. However, most places nowadays gladly accommodate customizations, no matter if a person is allergic, picky, or wants extra of something.

    #10

    I Just Asked For “Some” Ranch. I Got It

    Food service worker fulfills request with extra ranch cups beside burger and fries.

    GordonRammstein Report

    #11

    I Asked For A Little Extra Cream Cheese On My Bagel

    Bagel with extra cream cheese, showcasing food service workers complying with customer requests.

    PeanutCrunchMan Report

    davidh_1 avatar
    David
    David
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In NYC that is just a schmear. You want a lot, you should see what you get

    #12

    Skyline Chili Isn’t For Everyone, But Their Cheese Compliance Can’t Be Topped. This Is Standard, Not Extra

    Extra cheese piled on a Cincinnati-style chili plate, accompanied by a hot dog with additional cheese and a bowl of crackers.

    Experimentallyintoit Report

    For example, the fast food restaurant McDonald's is very flexible when it comes to food modifications. "Management will always make sure you do everything how the customers want it, even if it's ridiculous," said Atom Eyez, a former McDonald's worker, in an interview with The Takeout. "Unless they pull up asking to buy raw meat—people have—then that's when we turned them away."

    It also doesn’t charge extra for any customizations or extras. Except for sauce packets—that's where McDonald’s draws the line, as they seem to value their sauce packet supply pretty dearly.

    #13

    Ordered A $3 12 Pack Of Ramen In Order To Get Free Shipping. Only Charged For One But Received 144

    Cabinet filled with stacks of ramen noodle packets, showcasing food service workers' extra compliance.

    StolenCamaro Report

    #14

    My Fiancee Asked For Extra Rocket/Rucola On Her Pizza

    Pizza topped with an extra amount of arugula, satisfying a customer's food request.

    DarthScabies Report

    #15

    Asked For An Extra Spoon 😭

    Extra spoons with two creamy drinks, fulfilling a customer request in food service.

    trecoolswallows Report

    Overall, restaurants are increasingly dedicating more attention to customizing customers’ experiences. For instance, some places are offering people to build their own pizza, salad, or pasta dish from scratch, which means they get to choose the main parts of the meal individually. This allows customers to tailor their meals according to their preferences or dietary restrictions, making their dining out experience more enjoyable.

    #16

    Asked For Some Extra Ghost Pepper Ranch

    A pile of extra Ghost Pepper ranch sauce packets, illustrating food service workers fulfilling customers' requests.

    Designer_Shallot_672 Report

    #17

    Asked For A Plain Sundae. Nice

    Overflowing ice cream in a McDonald's cup, showing extra portion compliance by food service workers.

    True-Solid-4298 Report

    #18

    I Asked For Some Avocado With My Tacos

    Plate of tacos with extra avocado on the side, showcasing food service workers' compliance with customer requests.

    Styrofoam_Boots__ Report

    Even though food modifications are often gladly fulfilled, there are still times when such a request might not be met with a pleasant smile, a positive response, and compliance. Like during rush hour. Eyez said that the only time special requests were frustrating was when the kitchen was already very busy with orders. In those cases, the chance of forgetting to do exactly what was asked is extremely high. The workers might also not give very much of a certain topping in an attempt to complete orders quickly.

    #19

    My Coworker Asked For A “F**kton” Of Caramel

    A large iced coffee with layers held by a person with black nail art, showcasing extra caramel.

    abortionlasagna Report

    #20

    I Don’t Eat Pork, So I Asked The Waiter To “Hold The Bacon”

    Food service worker holding bacon with gloved hands, complying with customer's request in a restaurant setting.

    polarbearslayer49 Report

    #21

    Friend Asked Me To Make Her An Oreo With “A Ridiculous” Amount Of Filling

    Extra dessert creation with stacked cookies and icing, topped with powdered sugar in a kitchen setting.

    Silvawuff Report

    To save everyone time and nerves, customers should take a second to evaluate if their food customization is too extreme before making an order. Unless it has to do with their allergies and health, it’s better to skip the long list of modifications when a restaurant is busy. If there’s a long line or the tables are full, it’s a telltale sign that the kitchen is overwhelmed and won’t be grateful for time-consuming customizations.

    #22

    I Asked For Lemons For My Beer

    A mug of beer with extra lemon slices from a food service request.

    justaboutgivenup Report

    #23

    “May I Have More Ranch?”

    Curly fries with extra portion, served with dip and a drink, highlighting customer's request fulfilled by food service workers.

    SkittleTanks_ Report

    #24

    Husband Asked For A Side Of Ranch…

    Extra sauce request fulfilled with multiple small containers placed in open takeout boxes on a table.

    abblee__ Report

    It’s not to say that simple modifications aren’t fine—they are. We’re just trying to emphasize what chaos extreme modifications can cause in the restaurant during busy times. It also begs the question, ‘Why order the dish in the first place if you want to change everything about it’? Restaurants are willing to make small changes so diners can enjoy the food they prepared, but at the same time, customers have to consider their work and keep in mind good etiquette when asking for food customizations. 

    #25

    "Enlarged" Image Is Smaller Than The Actual Candy

    Close-up of a round candy on a package.

    whereisthefrog Report

    #26

    I Wrote "More Hot Sauce = Bigger Tip" In The Special Instructions. She Brought Me 55 Packets. So I Tipped Her $21 On A $21 Order

    Many packets of red hot sauce on a surface, showcasing food service workers' compliance with requests for extra condiments.

    Outside_The_Walls Report

    #27

    I Asked For "Soup With Extra Tofu" And I Ordered Some Plain Rice Seperately. I Wasnt Charged Extra, This Is The "Extra" Tofu

    Tofu stir-fry with rice and extra sauce, served with a Diet Coke, in a cafe setting with plants on the table.

    AceBv1 Report

    #28

    Asked For Heavy Pepper On My Pepper Crusted Lamb Chops

    Three racks of lamb with a generous pepper crust on a white plate, showcasing compliance with extra seasoning requests.

    Experimentallyintoit Report

    #29

    I Asked If They Could Add Roasted Garlic To My Flatbread.. 😍

    Pizza loaded with extra garlic cloves in an open takeout box, showcasing food service worker compliance.

    SevenAngelBlue Report

    #30

    Had A Customer Ask For Extra Extra Whip, Which Called For A Little Delicious Compliance

    Milkshake with an extra tall stack of whipped cream, showing a fun customer request complied by food service workers.

    joshdawg11711 Report

    #31

    Does Preemptive Compliance Count?

    Tweet about worker giving extra nuggets at McDonald's, highlighting food service compliance with customer requests.

    clackwhore Report

    #32

    Asked For Light Rice, Got Extra Everything Else!

    Takeout box with extra vegetables, chicken, and rice, fulfilling a customer's request for additional toppings.

    FizzyGoose666 Report

    #33

    Asked For An Extra Side Of Bread Bc I Have The Stomach Flu. Gave Me Six Loaves (2 Per Wrapping)

    Extra cheese cups and foil-wrapped food in a brown paper bag.

    k2d3 Report

    #34

    Asked For Extra Seasoning On My Snow Cheese Fries. The Pic Doesn't Do It Justice, This Is A Buttload Of Very, Very Fine Powder

    Extra cheesy fries generously topped with parmesan in a takeout box.

    ICantLeafYou Report

    peekk3rri13 avatar
    Peeka_Mimi
    Peeka_Mimi
    Community Member
    Premium     41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Okay what are snow cheese fries? That does look delicious.

    #35

    I Asked A&w For Extra Cheese On My Chili Cheese Fries, And Boy Did They Deliver!

    Fries drenched in cheese sauce and chili, showcasing food service compliance with a customer's extra request.

    itsnotlikewereforkin Report

    #36

    I Asked For Extra Caramel And Mcdonald’s Gave Me A Whole Cup Of It Basically

    Cup of ice cream with extra chocolate sauce, showing delicious food service compliance with a customer request.

    skiddybop Report

    #37

    Yes I’ll Have A Pound Of Cream Cheese With My Bagel 🥯

    A bagel loaded with generous cream cheese, showcasing food service workers fulfilling extra requests.

    spokenmoistly Report

    #38

    Asked For Lemons In My Tea At Texas Roadhouse

    Glass of iced tea with lemon slices, showcasing extra lemon request by a customer at a restaurant.

    sbc50 Report

    #39

    Asked For Extra Lime

    Extra lime slices on a plate and in a glass of water, showcasing food service workers fulfilling customer requests.

    laughing_cat Report

    #40

    I Went To My Local McDonald’s And The Kid In The Drive Through Asked How Much Ice Cream I Wanted, I Just Said Yes

    Extra large ice cream cone held in a person's hand inside a car, demonstrating food service compliance with requests.

    DurppyPig Report

    #41

    My Local Wendy’s Knows What “Give Me The Most Onion You Are Legally Allowed To Give” Means

    Burger with extra onion slices held in hand, showcasing food service workers fulfilling customers' requests.

    yinzreddup Report

    #42

    My Dining Companion Asked For Extra Whipped Cream At Red Robin

    Milkshake topped with extra cherries, served in a tall glass, on a table with a menu in the background.

    cleavergrill Report

    #43

    No Mine, But Found On A Google Review Of A Local Place I Frequent

    Pizza with extra black olives, receipt showing food service worker's compliance with request.

    dizzyfeast Report

    #44

    Asked For Extra Mac Sauce, Safe To Say I Was Satisfied

    Burger with extra melted cheese requested by customer, served in a cardboard box.

    Derkiness666 Report

    #45

    They Put An Entire Tub Of Cream Cheese On My Bagel

    Bagel loaded with extra cream cheese, complying with a food service request, placed on a paper wrapping next to a brown bag.

    aconyx Report

    #46

    Went To Taco Bell And Asked For As Much Diablo Sauce As They Were Legally Allowed To Give Me

    Bag filled with extra Diablo sauce packets from a food service worker's generous compliance with a customer's request.

    GreySeraphim98 Report

    #47

    Server Came Back And Said They Had A Guest Who Was Autistic And All They Wanted Was A Tower Of Grilled Cheese. I Was More Than Happy To Oblige

    Stacked grilled cheese sandwiches with extra layers showing food service workers' delicious compliance.

    BreakingNoose Report

    #48

    Asked For Extra Meat, Gave Me Extra Sauce As Well 😋

    Asked For Extra Meat, Gave Me Extra Sauce As Well 😋

    NikoMcreary Report

    #49

    Asked For Extra Hot Fudge

    Soft serve ice cream with extra chocolate sauce on a countertop.

    theburgerlover Report

    #50

    This Cake Weighs Nowhere Near The Listed Weight

    Artisan chocolate cake slice weighed on scale, showing customer request compliance in food service.

    BecauseJimmy Report

    #51

    A Customer Ordered "Extra Pickles. Extra Extra Pickles. Max Pickle."

    Burger overflowing with pickles on a plate, showcasing a food service worker's creative compliance with extra request.

    Unusual_Comfort_8002 Report

    #52

    I Finally Found A Pizza Place That Knows The Correct Amount Of Pepperoni To Put On A Pizza

    Pizza with extra pepperoni, fully loaded to deliciously comply with a customer's special request.

    A911owner Report

    #53

    I Asked For "Light Lettuce" On The App And This Is What They Gave Me

    Chicken sandwich with a single lettuce patch, illustrating food service compliance with customer requests for extras.

    DarceysEyeOnThePrize Report

    #54

    Asked For Extra Butter

    Extra butter packets in a plastic container on a wooden table, showcasing generous customer request fulfillment by food workers.

    Muse_Max Report

    #55

    An '8 Piece' Nugget Box

    Box of crispy fried chicken placed on wax paper, showcasing generous food service compliance with customer requests.

    DrNemsy Report

    #56

    Asked For Extra Pickles On My Whataburger

    Burger with extra pickles on a bun, showing deliciously complied customer request in food service.

    Nanerpus_is_my_Homie Report

    #57

    Didn't Even Ask For Extra Anything, Just Jalapeños On Half. We Were Wondering Why We Could Only Smell Jalapeños The Whole Ride Home

    Pizza with extra pepperoni and jalapeños in a box, showcasing food service workers' delicious compliance with requests.

    SWowwTittybang Report

    #58

    When I Asked For 3 Extra Pickles

    Burger with extra pickles and cheese on a wrapper, showcasing a customer's request fulfilled by food service workers.

    joelthecerealbowl Report

    #59

    I Asked For Extra Parmesan Cheese

    Extra cheese topping generously covering a fresh Caesar salad in a bowl.

    meawkitteh Report

    #60

    I Asked For Extra Wontons. (Normal Is 4)

    Container of wanton soup with extra dumplings on table, showcasing food service workers fulfilling customer requests.

    ducqducqgoose Report

    #61

    This Large Kibble I Found In My Cat’s Food - Normal One For Scale

    Hand holding a small and large nugget, showcasing food service workers complying with extra requests.

    AnaphorsBloom Report

    #62

    I Asked For "More Pickle Than Burger" And The Stoned Cook Understood The Assignment

    Person holding a burger loaded with extra pickles, displaying generous compliance with a customer's food request.

    fourfrenchfries Report

    #63

    The Customer Asked For A Salad "No Lettuce, Extra Onion" I Hope I Did Ok

    Delicious compliance with a customer request: a dish topped with extra onions and garnishes in a restaurant setting.

    ComplexSubject9630 Report

    #64

    Complied 🥒

    Close-up of a burger with extra pickles, lettuce, tomato, and cheese, illustrating food service workers complying with requests.

    DeltaMars Report

    #65

    I Never Told Them To Stop At The Olive Garden So They Just Gave Me 4 Blocks Of Cheese To Take Home

    I Never Told Them To Stop At The Olive Garden So They Just Gave Me 4 Blocks Of Cheese To Take Home

    OneTrueClassy Report

    #66

    Asked For Double Broccoli Instead Of Fries

    Plate of fish in cream sauce with a large serving of broccoli, showcasing food service's delicious compliance with customer requests.

    phinbenoob Report

    #67

    Just Pickles, Xtra Pickles Done Right!

    Burger order with extra pickles, showing a box filled with pickles, fulfilling a customer's request for extra pickles.

    gamer6663 Report

    #68

    Animal Style Fries Extra Extra Whole Grilled Onion

    Extra toppings on fries with creamy sauce and caramelized onions in a takeout box, showcasing delicious food service compliance.

    gremmygrems Report

    #69

    Wendy's Mobile Order Xtra Onion:

    Burger with extra onions held over a floor, with a black dog looking up, illustrating food service compliance.

    treponematode Report

    #70

    I Asked For Extra Spicy Because Even The 5/5 Spicy Isn't Much

    Bowl of noodles with beef and chili, served alongside extra sauce, showcasing food service workers complying with customer requests.

    EspressoAmpersand Report

    #71

    Asked For Chili Oil On My Chicken, They Brought This Out :d

    Extra sauce served in a small bowl with a spoon on a striped tablecloth.

    head_split Report

    #72

    So I Asked For Extra Pickles On My Mcdouble

    Burger with extra pickles and onions, demonstrating food service worker compliance with customer requests.

    thickthighsxtrafries Report

    #73

    I Ordered A Two Piece Meal And Asked For A Chicken Breast, They Gave Me Two

    Box of fried chicken showing how food service complied with a customer's request for extra pieces.

    kram47 Report

    #74

    Customer Asked For Glazed Croissants. Large Puddle Of Glaze In The Bottom. Customer Said It’s Okay It Was A Mess

    Croissants with extra icing in plastic containers, showcasing food service workers' compliance with customer requests.

    The_Irish_Rover26 Report

    #75

    Roommate Ordered Three Extra Ranches From Wingstop, They Gave Us More Than Three Extra

    Bag filled with extra sauce cups, showcasing food service workers' compliance with customer requests.

    glue09 Report

    #76

    I Asked For Extra Jalapeños Cause I’m Sick, Did Not Disappoint

    Takeout sushi with extra jalapeños, ordered by a customer, in a foam container.

    Bitter_Joke1589 Report

    #77

    Not Sure If This Applies But This Fruit By The Foot Bag Gave Me Two Instead Of One

    Extra candy rolls spilling out of an opened wrapper on a fluffy pink surface.

    IShyGamer2 Report

    #78

    Requested Extra Spicy Fried Rice. The Restaurant Owner/Chef Asked Me If It Was Spicy Enough. I Said It Was Fine, But He Could Tell I Wanted More. He Came Back With A Cup Of 🌶️ And Said "That's My Own Stash. It's Not For Sale. Enjoy."

    Cardboard box of fried rice with chili; extra chili served on the side.

    Jinglebell727 Report

    #79

    Dq Did That

    Hand holding a large soft-serve ice cream cone in a car, showing extra service from food workers.

    mint_o Report

    #80

    Told The Lunch Lady To Waterboard My Biscuits Like Gitmo

    Takeout box with mashed potatoes and gravy, showcasing a generous response to customer's extra request in food service.

    0wen_Gravy Report

    #81

    Customer Was Angry At Me That She Could Only Add Up To Triple Olives, So I Told Her I Would Personally Make Her Pizza

    Pizza with extra toppings in oven, showcasing food service workers fulfilling customer requests.

    MsScrewup Report

    #82

    Asked For Some Seaweed Salad To Go

    Takeout container filled with extra seaweed, illustrating food service workers' compliance with customer requests.

    thanyou Report

    #83

    Found On Social Media

    Burrito filled with excessive onions after request for extra, showcasing food service worker's response to customer request.

    Competitive-One-1877 Report

    #84

    I Told My Mom I’ll Only Eat One Paratha For Dinner, So She Made The Paratha Almost As Big As The Plate

    Deliciously complied extra-stuffed paratha on a metal plate.

    toomanyprombles Report

    #85

    I Asked For “At Least One Boston Cream”

    Box of six chocolate-glazed donuts deliciously packed, sitting on a wooden surface.

    goats-who-cook Report

    #86

    Rice Did Not Originally Come With Corn, Asked For Some And This Is What Came

    Extra corn and sauce on breaded dish in takeout box, showcasing delicious compliance by food service workers.

    will_wheart Report

    #87

    This Is What I Hope For Every Time I Ask For Extra Lettuce. A++

    Close-up of a burger with extra lettuce and tomato, served on a red tray in a fast food setting.

    reeetl Report

    #88

    Had 2 Orders At Work Where The Customer Just Wanted A Single Tomato. Guess Which One I Chose

    Hand holding large tomato, with a pile of vine tomatoes at a market, showcasing a food service request.

    erica_b_bvb Report

    #89

    I Asked Mcdonald’s For An Ungodly Amount Of Extra Onion

    Burger with extra onions, showing food service workers' delightful compliance with customer requests.

    yinzreddup Report

