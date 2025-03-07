“I Asked For Extra”: 89 Times Food Service Workers Deliciously Complied With Customers’ Requests (New Pics)
Asking to customize a food order can feel a little bit daunting, especially for the more introverted personas out there. First, there’s the possibility that the person taking your order might roll their eyes in judgment when you ask for your medium-rare steak to be burned or your burger to come without a bun. Then you might hear the chef complaining about it faintly in the background, making you wince and crouch in awkwardness. However, those who never try asking might never know just how satisfying and yummy delicious compliance can be. We have prepared a whole list of instances when food service workers gladly complied with customers’ requests, aka committed an act of delicious compliance, leaving them ecstatic. Scroll down to find times when all people’s food dreams came true, and make sure to upvote the ones you feel a bit jealous of.
Asked For So Many Mushrooms On Our Pizza That They Thought It Would Be For A Practical Joke. They Nailed It. Delicious!
I Asked For “The Crispiest Hash Brown The Kitchen Could Conceive Of” And Got This Beauty
Asked For Extra Chicken On My Yakisoba. You Can Barely See The Noodles
Even though my introverted fellows can feel hesitant to ask for food customizations, it’s a common practice for others while dining out or ordering takeout. More picky eaters and people with allergies or dietary restrictions may ask to remove an ingredient or swap it for some other option.
While those who enjoy a particular topping, sauce, or condiment may ask for extras, and if they are lucky, they get served with delicious compliance.
Asked For A Lot Of Ketchup At Farmer Boys, They Gave Me The Entire Bottle
Astounded At What ‘Extra Jalapeños’ Meant To This Person 🥵
Asked For Extra Green Onions (Because Who Doesn’t Like Green Onion?) And They Came Through
In the case of allergic people, asking for customizations and ingredients is very important. Individuals with sensitivity to specific foods should always tell the person taking their order about them and inquire about the ingredients. Even if they have eaten at a restaurant before, they should still ask since a recipe or chef might have changed.
Olive Garden Waitress Was On Her Breadstick Game
Asked For Extra Pickles… I Think I Got Em
Food service workers should be understanding and react positively to such requests, as one wrong ingredient or move can cost a person’s life. Remember, allergies are no joke. However, most places nowadays gladly accommodate customizations, no matter if a person is allergic, picky, or wants extra of something.
I Just Asked For “Some” Ranch. I Got It
I Asked For A Little Extra Cream Cheese On My Bagel
Skyline Chili Isn’t For Everyone, But Their Cheese Compliance Can’t Be Topped. This Is Standard, Not Extra
For example, the fast food restaurant McDonald's is very flexible when it comes to food modifications. "Management will always make sure you do everything how the customers want it, even if it's ridiculous," said Atom Eyez, a former McDonald's worker, in an interview with The Takeout. "Unless they pull up asking to buy raw meat—people have—then that's when we turned them away."
It also doesn’t charge extra for any customizations or extras. Except for sauce packets—that's where McDonald’s draws the line, as they seem to value their sauce packet supply pretty dearly.
Ordered A $3 12 Pack Of Ramen In Order To Get Free Shipping. Only Charged For One But Received 144
My Fiancee Asked For Extra Rocket/Rucola On Her Pizza
Asked For An Extra Spoon 😭
Overall, restaurants are increasingly dedicating more attention to customizing customers’ experiences. For instance, some places are offering people to build their own pizza, salad, or pasta dish from scratch, which means they get to choose the main parts of the meal individually. This allows customers to tailor their meals according to their preferences or dietary restrictions, making their dining out experience more enjoyable.
Asked For Some Extra Ghost Pepper Ranch
Asked For A Plain Sundae. Nice
I Asked For Some Avocado With My Tacos
Even though food modifications are often gladly fulfilled, there are still times when such a request might not be met with a pleasant smile, a positive response, and compliance. Like during rush hour. Eyez said that the only time special requests were frustrating was when the kitchen was already very busy with orders. In those cases, the chance of forgetting to do exactly what was asked is extremely high. The workers might also not give very much of a certain topping in an attempt to complete orders quickly.
My Coworker Asked For A “F**kton” Of Caramel
I Don’t Eat Pork, So I Asked The Waiter To “Hold The Bacon”
Friend Asked Me To Make Her An Oreo With “A Ridiculous” Amount Of Filling
To save everyone time and nerves, customers should take a second to evaluate if their food customization is too extreme before making an order. Unless it has to do with their allergies and health, it’s better to skip the long list of modifications when a restaurant is busy. If there’s a long line or the tables are full, it’s a telltale sign that the kitchen is overwhelmed and won’t be grateful for time-consuming customizations.
I Asked For Lemons For My Beer
“May I Have More Ranch?”
Husband Asked For A Side Of Ranch…
It’s not to say that simple modifications aren’t fine—they are. We’re just trying to emphasize what chaos extreme modifications can cause in the restaurant during busy times. It also begs the question, ‘Why order the dish in the first place if you want to change everything about it’? Restaurants are willing to make small changes so diners can enjoy the food they prepared, but at the same time, customers have to consider their work and keep in mind good etiquette when asking for food customizations.
"Enlarged" Image Is Smaller Than The Actual Candy
I Wrote "More Hot Sauce = Bigger Tip" In The Special Instructions. She Brought Me 55 Packets. So I Tipped Her $21 On A $21 Order
I Asked For "Soup With Extra Tofu" And I Ordered Some Plain Rice Seperately. I Wasnt Charged Extra, This Is The "Extra" Tofu
Asked For Heavy Pepper On My Pepper Crusted Lamb Chops
I Asked If They Could Add Roasted Garlic To My Flatbread.. 😍
Had A Customer Ask For Extra Extra Whip, Which Called For A Little Delicious Compliance
Does Preemptive Compliance Count?
Asked For Light Rice, Got Extra Everything Else!
Asked For An Extra Side Of Bread Bc I Have The Stomach Flu. Gave Me Six Loaves (2 Per Wrapping)
Asked For Extra Seasoning On My Snow Cheese Fries. The Pic Doesn't Do It Justice, This Is A Buttload Of Very, Very Fine Powder
