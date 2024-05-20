ADVERTISEMENT

When we say that we eat with our eyes first, we usually mean it's about the food itself. However, the environment that we're eating in can often also have a big effect on whether we're enjoying our meal. Restaurateurs really need to come up with something unique if they want to dazzle their customers. A survey by Evenbrite revealed that 75% of foodies want something more out of their dining experience and are willing to splurge on something more special than just a meal.

So, what we've gathered here for you today, Pandas, is a collection of restaurants and bars with unique and interesting concepts. Some of them have a one-of-a-kind design, while others offer some delightful decor. In some cases, the uniqueness might be in the details, such as the cutlery or some innovative eco-friendly solutions. Which ones do you think are the most creative? Let us know by upvoting your favorites!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

A Local Mexican Restaurant Used To Be A Chinese Restaurant. Instead Of Painting Over A Mural, They Just Put Sombreros On The Pandas

A Local Mexican Restaurant Used To Be A Chinese Restaurant. Instead Of Painting Over A Mural, They Just Put Sombreros On The Pandas

Bombaskos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
32points
Add photo comments
POST
#2

This Restaurant Has An Angled Mirror Over The Chefs, So You Can See An Overhead View

This Restaurant Has An Angled Mirror Over The Chefs, So You Can See An Overhead View

DrawThatRedstone Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
29points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

The Cafe At My Closest Beach Gives Free Drinks To People Who Collect A Bucket Of Litter From The Beach

The Cafe At My Closest Beach Gives Free Drinks To People Who Collect A Bucket Of Litter From The Beach

Chazster567 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
29points
Add photo comments
POST
multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Brilliant, although sad that people are so thoughtless that this needs to be a thing.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply

Eventbrite conducted their survey in 2015, but the trend of people seeking some new thrills in their dining experience still tracks. Back then, 75% of respondents said they wanted a unique dining experience. 76% said they would like an unexpected, memorable location, and 84% wanted a surprising menu or theme.

Forbes describes three of the most popular trends for restaurant design in 2024: cultural crossovers, the rise of mixology, and the concept of an urban oasis. Gone are the days of simply Mexican, Indian, or Korean food. People want fusion cuisine, and they want the same thing to happen to their dining environment. Ometeo is one example, as it mixes Texan and Mexican influences in its design and its menu.
#4

Restaurant I Ate At Framed This Hole Someone Punched In The Men's Restroom

Restaurant I Ate At Framed This Hole Someone Punched In The Men's Restroom

Rigelstein Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
29points
Add photo comments
POST
#5

This Restaurant Offers Food For Free If You Can’t Afford It

This Restaurant Offers Food For Free If You Can’t Afford It

nopepotato69 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
28points
Add photo comments
POST
#6

This Starbucks Has A Picture Of Every Dog That’s Come Through The Drive-Through

This Starbucks Has A Picture Of Every Dog That’s Come Through The Drive-Through

chair823 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
27points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT

However, some architects caution restaurant designers to be mindful when going for the cultural crossover aesthetic. "It's crucial for designers to approach these designs with cultural sensitivity, steering clear of stereotypes," Griz Dwight, founding principal of GrizForm Design Architects, told the publication.

Functional Creative Design studio writes that designers should take global inspiration and not be afraid of different colors, textures, and patterns. "Whether it's Moroccan tiles, Japanese minimalism, or Indian textiles, infuse your restaurant with the richness of global design influences. The result? A visually stunning space that celebrates the beauty of diversity."
#7

This 2D Cafe In Shinjuku, Japan

This 2D Cafe In Shinjuku, Japan

Tokyodrew Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

This Restaurant That I'm At Has A Dog Menu

This Restaurant That I'm At Has A Dog Menu

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

This Bar Has A Safe Word For People On Bad Tinder Dates

This Bar Has A Safe Word For People On Bad Tinder Dates

EstablishmentThis743 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

These are brilliant, although it's sad to know they are necessary.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply

Unique cocktails and beverages are another popular trend that diners are craving. The Glendale Panda Inn, for example, offers alcoholic drinks infused with teas and fresh herbs. Mixologists also get creative with garnishes and hand-carved ice spheres to the point where serving cocktails becomes a work of art. But the mixology trend is about more than just the drinks. It's also about the unique bar displays and dynamic lighting, allowing mixologists to make cocktail alchemy an immersive experience.
#10

This McDonald's In New Zealand Has A Decommissioned Plane You Can Dine In

This McDonald's In New Zealand Has A Decommissioned Plane You Can Dine In

timfox1 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#11

The Restaurant In My Town Has A Board With "No Questions Asked" Prepaid Meals For People In Need

The Restaurant In My Town Has A Board With "No Questions Asked" Prepaid Meals For People In Need

rjoyfult Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

This Restaurant Near My House Uses Concrete Sewer Pipes For Outdoor Seating

This Restaurant Near My House Uses Concrete Sewer Pipes For Outdoor Seating

mrcortado Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

Restaurateurs also try to enhance their customers' dining experience with the urban oasis concept. Most restaurants and bars do this by designing their interior with greenery indoors. Wanting to escape the hustle and bustle of the big city, more and more diners are looking for their dining environment to be calming and relaxing. Rooftop dining falls into this category too, and they're combining the escape from the city turmoil with sustainability.
#13

This Restaurant Gives You An Hourglass When You Order. If Your Food Hasn’t Arrived Before The Time Runs Out Then You Get Your Meal For Free

This Restaurant Gives You An Hourglass When You Order. If Your Food Hasn’t Arrived Before The Time Runs Out Then You Get Your Meal For Free

ForFoxSake_23 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
hellowrold1245 avatar
PanPan124
PanPan124
Community Member
53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oooooo time to come to the restaurant on the busiest time on the busiest day

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#14

This Restaurant Named "Thai Food Near Me"

This Restaurant Named "Thai Food Near Me"

zirus23 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#15

This Place Had The Bar Counter Decorated With Fake IDs That Were Confiscated From School Kids Trying To Get In

This Place Had The Bar Counter Decorated With Fake IDs That Were Confiscated From School Kids Trying To Get In

beeedeee Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST

Locally sourced ingredients continue to be popular amongst diners, as they're looking to make their dining habits ethical and sustainable. The sentiment also seeps into restaurant architecture and interior design as well. More and more restaurants follow this trend by choosing reclaimed wood, recycled metal, and energy-efficient lighting in their design.
#16

The Water Taps At This Cafe Drip Onto Plants To Not Waste Water

The Water Taps At This Cafe Drip Onto Plants To Not Waste Water

halfandhafu Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#17

A Restaurant In Spain Has Teddy Bears Sitting Down At Every Table To Keep You Company

A Restaurant In Spain Has Teddy Bears Sitting Down At Every Table To Keep You Company

voltaicudo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

This Restaurant Has A "Toepener" For People Who Want To Avoid Germs On The Doorknob

This Restaurant Has A "Toepener" For People Who Want To Avoid Germs On The Doorknob

happysunbear Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST

Apparently, people also like it when a restaurant is not actually a restaurant. Hence the rise of multi-functional dining spaces. By day, it can function as a cozy cafe or a restaurant. And by night, it's a unique cocktail bar. According to Acme, spaces like this were all the rage in 2023 in commercial bar design, and they continue to be so in 2024. "This flexibility allows for a broader range of customers and events, maximising the use of space," they claim.
#19

A Local Bar Started Using Pasta As Straws Instead Of Plastic Ones

A Local Bar Started Using Pasta As Straws Instead Of Plastic Ones

gary_was_alone Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#20

This Bar Has An Aquarium In It

This Bar Has An Aquarium In It

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
#21

This Diner Counts The Eggs It Has Served Since It Opened

This Diner Counts The Eggs It Has Served Since It Opened

Joe-Eff Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST

Did you know that there's a revolution going on in the restaurant industry? A small plate revolution! Apparently, another popular trend is to say goodbye to the entree, main, and dessert and embrace sharing with your friend group. This is not a new concept in Middle Eastern restaurants, where dining is a very communal experience, but one that has been gaining more popularity since the pandemic.

ADVERTISEMENT
#22

This Gaming-Themed Restaurant Puts Their Drinks In "Potion" Glasses

This Gaming-Themed Restaurant Puts Their Drinks In "Potion" Glasses

Elizaminx Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

My Local Domino's Has A Stand For Kids To Come Up And Watch Them Make Pizzas

My Local Domino's Has A Stand For Kids To Come Up And Watch Them Make Pizzas

theovincent1997 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

This Restaurant Has A Discount For Being Friendly

This Restaurant Has A Discount For Being Friendly

optionalgambino Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
nitka711 avatar
Nitka Tsar
Nitka Tsar
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I want to know what the Chibi Moon is! Little moon? Maybe a sweet?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply

Interestingly, it's also an issue many foodies can't seem to agree on. It turns out the small plates trend has as many fans as it has haters. Some critics claim that "small plates are over," while others explain how individualistic Westerners could learn a thing or two from this way of dining. Still, some insist that the trend is over and people miss big portions.
#25

The Cafe I Went To Puts A Teddy Bear Espresso Ice Cube Into Their Iced Lattes

The Cafe I Went To Puts A Teddy Bear Espresso Ice Cube Into Their Iced Lattes

AshtonJupiter Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

I Visited The H.R. Giger Museum In Switzerland Last Week. This Is The Bar Next Door

I Visited The H.R. Giger Museum In Switzerland Last Week. This Is The Bar Next Door

Rivergod3 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

They Have Everything You Need

They Have Everything You Need

Lord-Velveeta Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST

As you see in many of the entries here, gallery walls have become a popular trend in restaurant and bar design. Whether they're made from fake IDs from real customers or photos of every dog that has passed through a Starbucks driveway, many restaurants are choosing them to liven up the interior. "They create a good mood, influence the traffic flow, and give more opportunities for local artists to present their work," Raj Architects writes.

ADVERTISEMENT
#28

This Menu In An Italian Restaurant Is Shaped Like A Circle, Showing You What Type Of Pizza Would Look Like

This Menu In An Italian Restaurant Is Shaped Like A Circle, Showing You What Type Of Pizza Would Look Like

polynilium Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

I Found This Salt And Pepper Chess Set At An Italian Restaurant In New Hampshire

I Found This Salt And Pepper Chess Set At An Italian Restaurant In New Hampshire

Brie_M Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

This Bar Had A Mini Version Of Itself On The Wall

This Bar Had A Mini Version Of Itself On The Wall

turocedo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST

So, Pandas, what are the most interesting restaurants and bars you have ever visited? Was it the design, the utensils, or the sustainable solutions that impressed you the most? Or maybe the Pokémon card that came with the bill? Let us know in the comments, and don't forget to upvote your favorite restaurant and bar design concepts in this list!
#31

This Ceiling Light Full Of Rubber Ducks In A Pub In Edinburgh

This Ceiling Light Full Of Rubber Ducks In A Pub In Edinburgh

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

The Pub I'm In Has Little Booths For Solo Diners

The Pub I'm In Has Little Booths For Solo Diners

Christopherfromtheuk Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

This Sign On The Bathroom Door Of A Local Seafood Restaurant

This Sign On The Bathroom Door Of A Local Seafood Restaurant

Certain-Ferret3692 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

Restaurant Toilets Force You To Sanitize Your Hands On The Way Out

Restaurant Toilets Force You To Sanitize Your Hands On The Way Out

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#35

These Chairs In A Ski Resort's Restaurant Have Room For Your Gloves, Helmet, Hat, Etc

These Chairs In A Ski Resort's Restaurant Have Room For Your Gloves, Helmet, Hat, Etc

kazarnowicz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

This Restaurant's Bathroom Has Two Different Kinds Of Soap

This Restaurant's Bathroom Has Two Different Kinds Of Soap

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

This Restaurant I Went To Had Wall Tiles Shaped Like Cassettes

This Restaurant I Went To Had Wall Tiles Shaped Like Cassettes

DandyGargoyle Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

This Picture At My Local Pub Is Made From Bottle Caps

This Picture At My Local Pub Is Made From Bottle Caps

ducktaperules Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

This Starbucks Has A Giant Shark Tank

This Starbucks Has A Giant Shark Tank

Gaijinloco Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

This Restaurant's Forks And Spoons Look Like Miniature Shovels And Pitchforks

This Restaurant's Forks And Spoons Look Like Miniature Shovels And Pitchforks

RyanDhawk Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#41

The Edge Of The Knife In This Swiss Restaurant Was Shaped To Show Off Many Of The Peaks Found In The Swiss Alps

The Edge Of The Knife In This Swiss Restaurant Was Shaped To Show Off Many Of The Peaks Found In The Swiss Alps

TexasJoey Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

A Soccer Urinal Game In A Restaurant In Germany

A Soccer Urinal Game In A Restaurant In Germany

heloranger Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

This Restaurant Has The Option To Order More Fries When Your Girlfriend Says She's Not Hungry

This Restaurant Has The Option To Order More Fries When Your Girlfriend Says She's Not Hungry

kipperzdog Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

The Restaurant I Work At Was A Bank Years Ago. You Can Eat In The Vault If You Make Reservations

The Restaurant I Work At Was A Bank Years Ago. You Can Eat In The Vault If You Make Reservations

deliciousclambounty Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

The Cream I Ordered With My Coffee At A Switzerland Cafe Was Served Inside Of A Chocolate Treat

The Cream I Ordered With My Coffee At A Switzerland Cafe Was Served Inside Of A Chocolate Treat

TexasJoey Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

The Bathroom Of A Coffee Shop I Frequently Visit Has A Peephole In The Wall. I Pressed The Button And Looked Through To See The Little Scene On The Right

The Bathroom Of A Coffee Shop I Frequently Visit Has A Peephole In The Wall. I Pressed The Button And Looked Through To See The Little Scene On The Right

Frenchitwist Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

This Jellyfish Lamp At A Seafood Restaurant

This Jellyfish Lamp At A Seafood Restaurant

dhbuckley Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#48

This Restaurant Calls Bill "The Damage"

This Restaurant Calls Bill "The Damage"

Bcm980 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#49

This Ramen Shop In South Korea Puts A Warm Rock In Your Ramen To Keep It Warm

This Ramen Shop In South Korea Puts A Warm Rock In Your Ramen To Keep It Warm

BigDaddyFabs Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#50

My Local Cafe Has The Table Numbers As Answers To Interesting Facts

My Local Cafe Has The Table Numbers As Answers To Interesting Facts

Tufey90 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
hakanfremin avatar
HF
HF
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"What is the airspeed velocity of an unladen swallow?"

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
#51

This Restaurant Has Negative Reviews Displayed Up On The Walls

This Restaurant Has Negative Reviews Displayed Up On The Walls

Opiumoptimistic Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#52

A Restaurant I Went To Has Head Protection Hats Available For Outdoor Seating

A Restaurant I Went To Has Head Protection Hats Available For Outdoor Seating

lakmus85_real Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#53

This Restaurant Prints Their Very Short Menus On Business Cards

This Restaurant Prints Their Very Short Menus On Business Cards

itsamemarioscousin Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#54

This Restaurant In Colorado Has Air Conditioned Pods For Families To Eat In

This Restaurant In Colorado Has Air Conditioned Pods For Families To Eat In

weeb_sword1224 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#55

This Cafe Has Refashioned Old Cars As Seats

This Cafe Has Refashioned Old Cars As Seats

sudhu28 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#56

This Bar Has "Gone To Pee" Placards For Drinks

This Bar Has "Gone To Pee" Placards For Drinks

atomicpete Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#57

This Coffee Shop Has Signs That Explains What’s In Different Drinks

This Coffee Shop Has Signs That Explains What’s In Different Drinks

frenchbluehorn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#58

This Sink I Saw At A Restaurant

This Sink I Saw At A Restaurant

Cant_Even18 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#59

This Restaurant In Monongahela, Pennsylvania

This Restaurant In Monongahela, Pennsylvania

Paroda_lorain Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#60

This Restaurant Live-Streams Their Kitchen

This Restaurant Live-Streams Their Kitchen

tablelamb Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#61

This Restaurant Has Their Salt And Pepper In Pill Form

This Restaurant Has Their Salt And Pepper In Pill Form

Librareon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#62

This Sushi Restaurant Gave Me A Pokémon Card With My Check

This Sushi Restaurant Gave Me A Pokémon Card With My Check

macmania_22 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#63

The Best Stocked Women's Toilet In A Restaurant I've Ever Came Across

The Best Stocked Women's Toilet In A Restaurant I've Ever Came Across

Zombieeham Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#64

This Restaurant Uses Shadows To Show Men's And Women's Restrooms

This Restaurant Uses Shadows To Show Men's And Women's Restrooms

Rook_Mozga Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#65

This Sushi Restaurant Where The Fish Watch You Eat Them

This Sushi Restaurant Where The Fish Watch You Eat Them

co1063 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#66

The Diner I'm At Only Takes Orders By Phone

The Diner I'm At Only Takes Orders By Phone

Sirl0ins Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#67

LEGOs In A Cafe Wall

LEGOs In A Cafe Wall

ellipticals0 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#68

A Steakhouse With A Comically Large Pepper Mill

A Steakhouse With A Comically Large Pepper Mill

MannyLaMancha Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#69

This Mexican Restaurant Built Inside An Old School Bus

This Mexican Restaurant Built Inside An Old School Bus

Koolaidflavamix Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#70

This Soda Machine At A Local Restaurant Has Local Sodas Instead Of Coca-Cola Products

This Soda Machine At A Local Restaurant Has Local Sodas Instead Of Coca-Cola Products

CadmusRhodium Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#71

The Bar I Went To Uses A 2-Way Mirror As The Urinal Wall

The Bar I Went To Uses A 2-Way Mirror As The Urinal Wall

Bignbadchris Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#72

A Mexican Restaurant Near Me Moved Into An Old KFC. Instead Of Removing Colonel Sanders, They Just Added A Sombrero, A Mustache, And Poncho

A Mexican Restaurant Near Me Moved Into An Old KFC. Instead Of Removing Colonel Sanders, They Just Added A Sombrero, A Mustache, And Poncho

razor10000 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#73

People Mark Their Origin With Pins At This Seattle Cafe

People Mark Their Origin With Pins At This Seattle Cafe

avianbrent6 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#74

This Pizza Place Tells You Their Pizza Sizes And How Large They Are Compared To Each Other

This Pizza Place Tells You Their Pizza Sizes And How Large They Are Compared To Each Other

bradenkw Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#75

This KFC In Japan Has Colonel Sanders Dressed In Samurai Attire

This KFC In Japan Has Colonel Sanders Dressed In Samurai Attire

kjais Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#76

This Restaurant Has A Table With Swings

This Restaurant Has A Table With Swings

D3rF3lx Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#77

A Restaurant In Ghent, Belgium, Has A See-Through Toilet Door Until You Lock The Door

A Restaurant In Ghent, Belgium, Has A See-Through Toilet Door Until You Lock The Door

Jarie743 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#78

This Starbucks Has A Hole For A Palm Tree

This Starbucks Has A Hole For A Palm Tree

CehJota Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#79

This Is Jushindang, The World's One-Of-A-Kind Special Dining Bar In Sindang-Dong, South Korea

This Is Jushindang, The World's One-Of-A-Kind Special Dining Bar In Sindang-Dong, South Korea

zoosindang Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#80

I Went To A Restaurant That Had This On The Wall

I Went To A Restaurant That Had This On The Wall

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#81

Swing Chairs Inside Of A Cafe In Singapore International Airport

Swing Chairs Inside Of A Cafe In Singapore International Airport

XtinaAnn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#82

This Bar I'm At Installed An Order Window Because It's Behind A Taco Bell

This Bar I'm At Installed An Order Window Because It's Behind A Taco Bell

Chad_Hansen Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#83

The Classic Red Checkered Pattern Of The Tablecloth Of This Restaurant Is Made Of QR Codes For Their Menu

The Classic Red Checkered Pattern Of The Tablecloth Of This Restaurant Is Made Of QR Codes For Their Menu

goldenewsd Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#84

This Restaurant Figured Out That Face Masks Fit In The Napkin Dispenser

This Restaurant Figured Out That Face Masks Fit In The Napkin Dispenser

ThexGreatxBeyondx Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#85

This Japanese Restaurant Has A Waxwork Samurai In The Urinals

This Japanese Restaurant Has A Waxwork Samurai In The Urinals

VeryOftenWrong Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#86

You Can Buy The Kitchen Crew A 6-Pack At This Restaurant

You Can Buy The Kitchen Crew A 6-Pack At This Restaurant

NowYouSeeMe1233 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#87

My Local Laundromat Is Also A Bar

My Local Laundromat Is Also A Bar

kskuzmich Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#88

This Coffee Shop Has 2 Cup Sizes, Biggie And Smalls

This Coffee Shop Has 2 Cup Sizes, Biggie And Smalls

PugsleytheFluffyPug Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#89

A Bar In London Served My Girlfriend's Cocktail In A Levitating Glass

A Bar In London Served My Girlfriend's Cocktail In A Levitating Glass

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#90

My Local Pub Used To Be A Bank

My Local Pub Used To Be A Bank

psycho-mouse Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#91

This Sushi Restaurant Has Tables That Simulate Traditional Japanese Seating While Letting You Sit Normally

This Sushi Restaurant Has Tables That Simulate Traditional Japanese Seating While Letting You Sit Normally

hotfire922 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#92

This Shell Cutter At A Restaurant Has A Message For People Who Steal It

This Shell Cutter At A Restaurant Has A Message For People Who Steal It

blacked-out-jackle Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#93

This Restaurant's Bathroom Has Two Different Handles Depending On Whether You Washed Your Hands Or Not

This Restaurant's Bathroom Has Two Different Handles Depending On Whether You Washed Your Hands Or Not

RockinJack18 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#94

My Local Fish And Chips Shop Loves Kanye Loving Fish Sticks

My Local Fish And Chips Shop Loves Kanye Loving Fish Sticks

Weathers Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#95

The Restaurant I Work At Just Added A Giant Espresso Martini To The Menu

The Restaurant I Work At Just Added A Giant Espresso Martini To The Menu

ccrhoadess Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#96

Dinner At The Kill Bill Indoor Fight Scene Restaurant

Dinner At The Kill Bill Indoor Fight Scene Restaurant

Roadrunerboi Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#97

The Knives At This London Steakhouse Are Tiny Cleavers

The Knives At This London Steakhouse Are Tiny Cleavers

Keinen Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#98

This Bar/Restaurant In Chicago Was The First To Obtain Its Liquor License From The City After Prohibition Ended. Their License Number Is 1

This Bar/Restaurant In Chicago Was The First To Obtain Its Liquor License From The City After Prohibition Ended. Their License Number Is 1

PerfectionEludesMe Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#99

Today, I Found A Picture Of Young Keanu Reeves In A Random Thai Restaurant In Singapore

Today, I Found A Picture Of Young Keanu Reeves In A Random Thai Restaurant In Singapore

--justin-- Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#100

The Bathroom At This Restaurant Has No Mirror

The Bathroom At This Restaurant Has No Mirror

Bearded_Mushrum Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#101

This Use Of The N In An Open Sign At A Cafe

This Use Of The N In An Open Sign At A Cafe

mediumbugger Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#102

The Bar I'm Sitting At Has A Cold Metal Bar To Keep Your Drinks Cold

The Bar I'm Sitting At Has A Cold Metal Bar To Keep Your Drinks Cold

badwolfbay10 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#103

This Restaurant Has Mother’s Day Cards In The Bathroom In Case You Forgot To Get Your Mom One

This Restaurant Has Mother’s Day Cards In The Bathroom In Case You Forgot To Get Your Mom One

chillaxitout Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#104

A Local Restaurant Made This Urinal For A Pee-Free Floor

A Local Restaurant Made This Urinal For A Pee-Free Floor

PM_ME_UR_S62B50 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#105

All The Chairs In This Cafe Are Wearing Socks

All The Chairs In This Cafe Are Wearing Socks

eepohboy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#106

Wall Of Books At A Denver Restaurant

Wall Of Books At A Denver Restaurant

BrightLibrarian3853 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
c_o_shea avatar
C.O. Shea
C.O. Shea
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Clever, but if asked to clean that thing? I quit.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
#107

These Coat Hangers At A Cafe In London

These Coat Hangers At A Cafe In London

NotMyLemonade Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#108

I Saw These Kids' Meal Crayons With Flat Edges To Prevent Rolling Off The Table In A Restaurant

I Saw These Kids' Meal Crayons With Flat Edges To Prevent Rolling Off The Table In A Restaurant

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#109

I Got My Food Bill In A Safe At A Restaurant

I Got My Food Bill In A Safe At A Restaurant

andyiscoming Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#110

This Bar Put A Subtle Pterodactyl In Their Stone Wall Decoration

This Bar Put A Subtle Pterodactyl In Their Stone Wall Decoration

kubricks_cube Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#111

A Hotpot Restaurant In Queens Puts All The Spices In Bear Form

A Hotpot Restaurant In Queens Puts All The Spices In Bear Form

breezyqueasy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#112

This Ramen Restaurant Has Hair Ties, Garlic Cloves, And A Garlic Press At Each Table

This Ramen Restaurant Has Hair Ties, Garlic Cloves, And A Garlic Press At Each Table

facewook Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#113

The Second Floor Of This Restaurant Is Made To Look Like An Airplane

The Second Floor Of This Restaurant Is Made To Look Like An Airplane

expertminecraft Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#114

This Bar Has An Ice Strip To Keep Drinks Cold

This Bar Has An Ice Strip To Keep Drinks Cold

hockenduke Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#115

Lebanese Restaurant That Looks Like A Palace, Located In Dubai

Lebanese Restaurant That Looks Like A Palace, Located In Dubai

khalidzuzu Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#116

This Cafe Lets You Silently Tell People You're Willing To Share Your Table

This Cafe Lets You Silently Tell People You're Willing To Share Your Table

trifflec Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#117

This Fancy Restaurant Has A Shower In Its Bathroom

This Fancy Restaurant Has A Shower In Its Bathroom

Cake1sGood Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#118

This Restaurant Has What Seems To Be An Old Vault In The Wall With Bullet Holes In It

This Restaurant Has What Seems To Be An Old Vault In The Wall With Bullet Holes In It

NoOneSeesTheWizard Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#119

In The Bathroom Of A Restaurant

In The Bathroom Of A Restaurant

suolasakaali Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#120

This Dimly Lit Restaurant Has Menus That Light Up When They Are Opened

This Dimly Lit Restaurant Has Menus That Light Up When They Are Opened

nerragton Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#121

This Bar In Denver Is Made Of Lite-Brite

This Bar In Denver Is Made Of Lite-Brite

i_am_so_very_lost Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#122

This Restaurant Puts A Mesh Net Over Your Lemon So When You Squeeze It, No Seeds Get Into Your Food

This Restaurant Puts A Mesh Net Over Your Lemon So When You Squeeze It, No Seeds Get Into Your Food

alikat538 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#123

There Are Headrests Above The Urinals In This Bar

There Are Headrests Above The Urinals In This Bar

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#124

This Cafe Uses A Traffic Light To Let You Know When It's Okay To Enter (For COVID Social Distancing)

This Cafe Uses A Traffic Light To Let You Know When It's Okay To Enter (For COVID Social Distancing)

ForgetfulFrolicker Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#125

Restaurant Keeps A Memorial Of Stolen Bathroom Art

Restaurant Keeps A Memorial Of Stolen Bathroom Art

vindictive-ant Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#126

Hurricane Water Level Marker At A Local Restaurant

Hurricane Water Level Marker At A Local Restaurant

Available-Pain-159 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#127

This Diner Has Pictures Around Corners