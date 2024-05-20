So, what we've gathered here for you today, Pandas, is a collection of restaurants and bars with unique and interesting concepts . Some of them have a one-of-a-kind design, while others offer some delightful decor. In some cases, the uniqueness might be in the details, such as the cutlery or some innovative eco-friendly solutions. Which ones do you think are the most creative? Let us know by upvoting your favorites!

When we say that we eat with our eyes first, we usually mean it's about the food itself. However, the environment that we're eating in can often also have a big effect on whether we're enjoying our meal. Restaurateurs really need to come up with something unique if they want to dazzle their customers. A survey by Evenbrite revealed that 75% of foodies want something more out of their dining experience and are willing to splurge on something more special than just a meal.

#1 A Local Mexican Restaurant Used To Be A Chinese Restaurant. Instead Of Painting Over A Mural, They Just Put Sombreros On The Pandas Share icon

#2 This Restaurant Has An Angled Mirror Over The Chefs, So You Can See An Overhead View Share icon

#3 The Cafe At My Closest Beach Gives Free Drinks To People Who Collect A Bucket Of Litter From The Beach Share icon

Eventbrite conducted their survey in 2015, but the trend of people seeking some new thrills in their dining experience still tracks. Back then, 75% of respondents said they wanted a unique dining experience. 76% said they would like an unexpected, memorable location, and 84% wanted a surprising menu or theme. Forbes describes three of the most popular trends for restaurant design in 2024: cultural crossovers, the rise of mixology, and the concept of an urban oasis. Gone are the days of simply Mexican, Indian, or Korean food. People want fusion cuisine, and they want the same thing to happen to their dining environment. Ometeo is one example, as it mixes Texan and Mexican influences in its design and its menu.

#4 Restaurant I Ate At Framed This Hole Someone Punched In The Men's Restroom Share icon

#5 This Restaurant Offers Food For Free If You Can’t Afford It Share icon

#6 This Starbucks Has A Picture Of Every Dog That’s Come Through The Drive-Through Share icon

However, some architects caution restaurant designers to be mindful when going for the cultural crossover aesthetic. "It's crucial for designers to approach these designs with cultural sensitivity, steering clear of stereotypes," Griz Dwight, founding principal of GrizForm Design Architects, told the publication. Functional Creative Design studio writes that designers should take global inspiration and not be afraid of different colors, textures, and patterns. "Whether it's Moroccan tiles, Japanese minimalism, or Indian textiles, infuse your restaurant with the richness of global design influences. The result? A visually stunning space that celebrates the beauty of diversity."

#7 This 2D Cafe In Shinjuku, Japan Share icon

#8 This Restaurant That I'm At Has A Dog Menu Share icon

#9 This Bar Has A Safe Word For People On Bad Tinder Dates Share icon

Unique cocktails and beverages are another popular trend that diners are craving. The Glendale Panda Inn, for example, offers alcoholic drinks infused with teas and fresh herbs. Mixologists also get creative with garnishes and hand-carved ice spheres to the point where serving cocktails becomes a work of art. But the mixology trend is about more than just the drinks. It's also about the unique bar displays and dynamic lighting, allowing mixologists to make cocktail alchemy an immersive experience.

#10 This McDonald's In New Zealand Has A Decommissioned Plane You Can Dine In Share icon

#11 The Restaurant In My Town Has A Board With "No Questions Asked" Prepaid Meals For People In Need Share icon

#12 This Restaurant Near My House Uses Concrete Sewer Pipes For Outdoor Seating Share icon

Restaurateurs also try to enhance their customers' dining experience with the urban oasis concept. Most restaurants and bars do this by designing their interior with greenery indoors. Wanting to escape the hustle and bustle of the big city, more and more diners are looking for their dining environment to be calming and relaxing. Rooftop dining falls into this category too, and they're combining the escape from the city turmoil with sustainability.

#13 This Restaurant Gives You An Hourglass When You Order. If Your Food Hasn’t Arrived Before The Time Runs Out Then You Get Your Meal For Free Share icon

#14 This Restaurant Named "Thai Food Near Me" Share icon

#15 This Place Had The Bar Counter Decorated With Fake IDs That Were Confiscated From School Kids Trying To Get In Share icon

Locally sourced ingredients continue to be popular amongst diners, as they're looking to make their dining habits ethical and sustainable. The sentiment also seeps into restaurant architecture and interior design as well. More and more restaurants follow this trend by choosing reclaimed wood, recycled metal, and energy-efficient lighting in their design.

#16 The Water Taps At This Cafe Drip Onto Plants To Not Waste Water Share icon

#17 A Restaurant In Spain Has Teddy Bears Sitting Down At Every Table To Keep You Company Share icon

#18 This Restaurant Has A "Toepener" For People Who Want To Avoid Germs On The Doorknob Share icon

Apparently, people also like it when a restaurant is not actually a restaurant. Hence the rise of multi-functional dining spaces. By day, it can function as a cozy cafe or a restaurant. And by night, it's a unique cocktail bar. According to Acme, spaces like this were all the rage in 2023 in commercial bar design, and they continue to be so in 2024. "This flexibility allows for a broader range of customers and events, maximising the use of space," they claim.

#19 A Local Bar Started Using Pasta As Straws Instead Of Plastic Ones Share icon

#20 This Bar Has An Aquarium In It Share icon

#21 This Diner Counts The Eggs It Has Served Since It Opened Share icon

Did you know that there's a revolution going on in the restaurant industry? A small plate revolution! Apparently, another popular trend is to say goodbye to the entree, main, and dessert and embrace sharing with your friend group. This is not a new concept in Middle Eastern restaurants, where dining is a very communal experience, but one that has been gaining more popularity since the pandemic.

#22 This Gaming-Themed Restaurant Puts Their Drinks In "Potion" Glasses Share icon

#23 My Local Domino's Has A Stand For Kids To Come Up And Watch Them Make Pizzas Share icon

#24 This Restaurant Has A Discount For Being Friendly Share icon

Interestingly, it's also an issue many foodies can't seem to agree on. It turns out the small plates trend has as many fans as it has haters. Some critics claim that "small plates are over," while others explain how individualistic Westerners could learn a thing or two from this way of dining. Still, some insist that the trend is over and people miss big portions.

#25 The Cafe I Went To Puts A Teddy Bear Espresso Ice Cube Into Their Iced Lattes Share icon

#26 I Visited The H.R. Giger Museum In Switzerland Last Week. This Is The Bar Next Door Share icon

#27 They Have Everything You Need Share icon

As you see in many of the entries here, gallery walls have become a popular trend in restaurant and bar design. Whether they're made from fake IDs from real customers or photos of every dog that has passed through a Starbucks driveway, many restaurants are choosing them to liven up the interior. "They create a good mood, influence the traffic flow, and give more opportunities for local artists to present their work," Raj Architects writes. ADVERTISEMENT

#28 This Menu In An Italian Restaurant Is Shaped Like A Circle, Showing You What Type Of Pizza Would Look Like Share icon

#29 I Found This Salt And Pepper Chess Set At An Italian Restaurant In New Hampshire Share icon

#30 This Bar Had A Mini Version Of Itself On The Wall Share icon

So, Pandas, what are the most interesting restaurants and bars you have ever visited? Was it the design, the utensils, or the sustainable solutions that impressed you the most? Or maybe the Pokémon card that came with the bill? Let us know in the comments, and don't forget to upvote your favorite restaurant and bar design concepts in this list!

#31 This Ceiling Light Full Of Rubber Ducks In A Pub In Edinburgh Share icon

#32 The Pub I'm In Has Little Booths For Solo Diners Share icon

#33 This Sign On The Bathroom Door Of A Local Seafood Restaurant Share icon

#34 Restaurant Toilets Force You To Sanitize Your Hands On The Way Out Share icon

#35 These Chairs In A Ski Resort's Restaurant Have Room For Your Gloves, Helmet, Hat, Etc Share icon

#36 This Restaurant's Bathroom Has Two Different Kinds Of Soap Share icon

#37 This Restaurant I Went To Had Wall Tiles Shaped Like Cassettes Share icon

#38 This Picture At My Local Pub Is Made From Bottle Caps Share icon

#39 This Starbucks Has A Giant Shark Tank Share icon

#40 This Restaurant's Forks And Spoons Look Like Miniature Shovels And Pitchforks Share icon

#41 The Edge Of The Knife In This Swiss Restaurant Was Shaped To Show Off Many Of The Peaks Found In The Swiss Alps Share icon

#42 A Soccer Urinal Game In A Restaurant In Germany Share icon

#43 This Restaurant Has The Option To Order More Fries When Your Girlfriend Says She's Not Hungry Share icon

#44 The Restaurant I Work At Was A Bank Years Ago. You Can Eat In The Vault If You Make Reservations Share icon

#45 The Cream I Ordered With My Coffee At A Switzerland Cafe Was Served Inside Of A Chocolate Treat Share icon

#46 The Bathroom Of A Coffee Shop I Frequently Visit Has A Peephole In The Wall. I Pressed The Button And Looked Through To See The Little Scene On The Right Share icon

#47 This Jellyfish Lamp At A Seafood Restaurant Share icon

#48 This Restaurant Calls Bill "The Damage" Share icon

#49 This Ramen Shop In South Korea Puts A Warm Rock In Your Ramen To Keep It Warm Share icon

#50 My Local Cafe Has The Table Numbers As Answers To Interesting Facts Share icon

#51 This Restaurant Has Negative Reviews Displayed Up On The Walls Share icon

#52 A Restaurant I Went To Has Head Protection Hats Available For Outdoor Seating Share icon

#53 This Restaurant Prints Their Very Short Menus On Business Cards Share icon

#54 This Restaurant In Colorado Has Air Conditioned Pods For Families To Eat In Share icon

#55 This Cafe Has Refashioned Old Cars As Seats Share icon

#56 This Bar Has "Gone To Pee" Placards For Drinks Share icon

#57 This Coffee Shop Has Signs That Explains What’s In Different Drinks Share icon

#58 This Sink I Saw At A Restaurant Share icon

#59 This Restaurant In Monongahela, Pennsylvania Share icon

#60 This Restaurant Live-Streams Their Kitchen Share icon

#61 This Restaurant Has Their Salt And Pepper In Pill Form Share icon

#62 This Sushi Restaurant Gave Me A Pokémon Card With My Check Share icon

#63 The Best Stocked Women's Toilet In A Restaurant I've Ever Came Across Share icon

#64 This Restaurant Uses Shadows To Show Men's And Women's Restrooms Share icon

#65 This Sushi Restaurant Where The Fish Watch You Eat Them Share icon

#66 The Diner I'm At Only Takes Orders By Phone Share icon

#67 LEGOs In A Cafe Wall Share icon

#68 A Steakhouse With A Comically Large Pepper Mill Share icon

#69 This Mexican Restaurant Built Inside An Old School Bus Share icon

#70 This Soda Machine At A Local Restaurant Has Local Sodas Instead Of Coca-Cola Products Share icon

#71 The Bar I Went To Uses A 2-Way Mirror As The Urinal Wall Share icon

#72 A Mexican Restaurant Near Me Moved Into An Old KFC. Instead Of Removing Colonel Sanders, They Just Added A Sombrero, A Mustache, And Poncho Share icon

#73 People Mark Their Origin With Pins At This Seattle Cafe Share icon

#74 This Pizza Place Tells You Their Pizza Sizes And How Large They Are Compared To Each Other Share icon

#75 This KFC In Japan Has Colonel Sanders Dressed In Samurai Attire Share icon

#76 This Restaurant Has A Table With Swings Share icon

#77 A Restaurant In Ghent, Belgium, Has A See-Through Toilet Door Until You Lock The Door Share icon

#78 This Starbucks Has A Hole For A Palm Tree Share icon

#79 This Is Jushindang, The World's One-Of-A-Kind Special Dining Bar In Sindang-Dong, South Korea Share icon

#80 I Went To A Restaurant That Had This On The Wall Share icon

#81 Swing Chairs Inside Of A Cafe In Singapore International Airport Share icon

#82 This Bar I'm At Installed An Order Window Because It's Behind A Taco Bell Share icon

#83 The Classic Red Checkered Pattern Of The Tablecloth Of This Restaurant Is Made Of QR Codes For Their Menu Share icon

#84 This Restaurant Figured Out That Face Masks Fit In The Napkin Dispenser Share icon

#85 This Japanese Restaurant Has A Waxwork Samurai In The Urinals Share icon

#86 You Can Buy The Kitchen Crew A 6-Pack At This Restaurant Share icon

#87 My Local Laundromat Is Also A Bar Share icon

#88 This Coffee Shop Has 2 Cup Sizes, Biggie And Smalls Share icon

#89 A Bar In London Served My Girlfriend's Cocktail In A Levitating Glass Share icon

#90 My Local Pub Used To Be A Bank Share icon

#91 This Sushi Restaurant Has Tables That Simulate Traditional Japanese Seating While Letting You Sit Normally Share icon

#92 This Shell Cutter At A Restaurant Has A Message For People Who Steal It Share icon

#93 This Restaurant's Bathroom Has Two Different Handles Depending On Whether You Washed Your Hands Or Not Share icon

#94 My Local Fish And Chips Shop Loves Kanye Loving Fish Sticks Share icon

#95 The Restaurant I Work At Just Added A Giant Espresso Martini To The Menu Share icon

#96 Dinner At The Kill Bill Indoor Fight Scene Restaurant Share icon

#97 The Knives At This London Steakhouse Are Tiny Cleavers Share icon

#98 This Bar/Restaurant In Chicago Was The First To Obtain Its Liquor License From The City After Prohibition Ended. Their License Number Is 1 Share icon

#99 Today, I Found A Picture Of Young Keanu Reeves In A Random Thai Restaurant In Singapore Share icon

#100 The Bathroom At This Restaurant Has No Mirror Share icon

#101 This Use Of The N In An Open Sign At A Cafe Share icon

#102 The Bar I'm Sitting At Has A Cold Metal Bar To Keep Your Drinks Cold Share icon

#103 This Restaurant Has Mother’s Day Cards In The Bathroom In Case You Forgot To Get Your Mom One Share icon

#104 A Local Restaurant Made This Urinal For A Pee-Free Floor Share icon

#105 All The Chairs In This Cafe Are Wearing Socks Share icon

#106 Wall Of Books At A Denver Restaurant Share icon

#107 These Coat Hangers At A Cafe In London Share icon

#108 I Saw These Kids' Meal Crayons With Flat Edges To Prevent Rolling Off The Table In A Restaurant Share icon

#109 I Got My Food Bill In A Safe At A Restaurant Share icon

#110 This Bar Put A Subtle Pterodactyl In Their Stone Wall Decoration Share icon

#111 A Hotpot Restaurant In Queens Puts All The Spices In Bear Form Share icon

#112 This Ramen Restaurant Has Hair Ties, Garlic Cloves, And A Garlic Press At Each Table Share icon

#113 The Second Floor Of This Restaurant Is Made To Look Like An Airplane Share icon

#114 This Bar Has An Ice Strip To Keep Drinks Cold Share icon

#115 Lebanese Restaurant That Looks Like A Palace, Located In Dubai Share icon

#116 This Cafe Lets You Silently Tell People You're Willing To Share Your Table Share icon

#117 This Fancy Restaurant Has A Shower In Its Bathroom Share icon

#118 This Restaurant Has What Seems To Be An Old Vault In The Wall With Bullet Holes In It Share icon

#119 In The Bathroom Of A Restaurant Share icon

#120 This Dimly Lit Restaurant Has Menus That Light Up When They Are Opened Share icon

#121 This Bar In Denver Is Made Of Lite-Brite Share icon

#122 This Restaurant Puts A Mesh Net Over Your Lemon So When You Squeeze It, No Seeds Get Into Your Food Share icon

#123 There Are Headrests Above The Urinals In This Bar Share icon

#124 This Cafe Uses A Traffic Light To Let You Know When It's Okay To Enter (For COVID Social Distancing) Share icon

#125 Restaurant Keeps A Memorial Of Stolen Bathroom Art Share icon

#126 Hurricane Water Level Marker At A Local Restaurant Share icon