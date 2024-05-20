143 Times People Spotted Exciting Creativity In Bars And Restaurants And Had To Share (New Pics)
When we say that we eat with our eyes first, we usually mean it's about the food itself. However, the environment that we're eating in can often also have a big effect on whether we're enjoying our meal. Restaurateurs really need to come up with something unique if they want to dazzle their customers. A survey by Evenbrite revealed that 75% of foodies want something more out of their dining experience and are willing to splurge on something more special than just a meal.
So, what we've gathered here for you today, Pandas, is a collection of restaurants and bars with unique and interesting concepts. Some of them have a one-of-a-kind design, while others offer some delightful decor. In some cases, the uniqueness might be in the details, such as the cutlery or some innovative eco-friendly solutions. Which ones do you think are the most creative? Let us know by upvoting your favorites!
A Local Mexican Restaurant Used To Be A Chinese Restaurant. Instead Of Painting Over A Mural, They Just Put Sombreros On The Pandas
This Restaurant Has An Angled Mirror Over The Chefs, So You Can See An Overhead View
The Cafe At My Closest Beach Gives Free Drinks To People Who Collect A Bucket Of Litter From The Beach
Brilliant, although sad that people are so thoughtless that this needs to be a thing.
Eventbrite conducted their survey in 2015, but the trend of people seeking some new thrills in their dining experience still tracks. Back then, 75% of respondents said they wanted a unique dining experience. 76% said they would like an unexpected, memorable location, and 84% wanted a surprising menu or theme.
Forbes describes three of the most popular trends for restaurant design in 2024: cultural crossovers, the rise of mixology, and the concept of an urban oasis. Gone are the days of simply Mexican, Indian, or Korean food. People want fusion cuisine, and they want the same thing to happen to their dining environment. Ometeo is one example, as it mixes Texan and Mexican influences in its design and its menu.
Restaurant I Ate At Framed This Hole Someone Punched In The Men's Restroom
This Restaurant Offers Food For Free If You Can’t Afford It
This Starbucks Has A Picture Of Every Dog That’s Come Through The Drive-Through
However, some architects caution restaurant designers to be mindful when going for the cultural crossover aesthetic. "It's crucial for designers to approach these designs with cultural sensitivity, steering clear of stereotypes," Griz Dwight, founding principal of GrizForm Design Architects, told the publication.
Functional Creative Design studio writes that designers should take global inspiration and not be afraid of different colors, textures, and patterns. "Whether it's Moroccan tiles, Japanese minimalism, or Indian textiles, infuse your restaurant with the richness of global design influences. The result? A visually stunning space that celebrates the beauty of diversity."
This 2D Cafe In Shinjuku, Japan
This Restaurant That I'm At Has A Dog Menu
This Bar Has A Safe Word For People On Bad Tinder Dates
These are brilliant, although it's sad to know they are necessary.
Unique cocktails and beverages are another popular trend that diners are craving. The Glendale Panda Inn, for example, offers alcoholic drinks infused with teas and fresh herbs. Mixologists also get creative with garnishes and hand-carved ice spheres to the point where serving cocktails becomes a work of art. But the mixology trend is about more than just the drinks. It's also about the unique bar displays and dynamic lighting, allowing mixologists to make cocktail alchemy an immersive experience.
This McDonald's In New Zealand Has A Decommissioned Plane You Can Dine In
The Restaurant In My Town Has A Board With "No Questions Asked" Prepaid Meals For People In Need
This Restaurant Near My House Uses Concrete Sewer Pipes For Outdoor Seating
Restaurateurs also try to enhance their customers' dining experience with the urban oasis concept. Most restaurants and bars do this by designing their interior with greenery indoors. Wanting to escape the hustle and bustle of the big city, more and more diners are looking for their dining environment to be calming and relaxing. Rooftop dining falls into this category too, and they're combining the escape from the city turmoil with sustainability.
This Restaurant Gives You An Hourglass When You Order. If Your Food Hasn’t Arrived Before The Time Runs Out Then You Get Your Meal For Free
This Restaurant Named "Thai Food Near Me"
This Place Had The Bar Counter Decorated With Fake IDs That Were Confiscated From School Kids Trying To Get In
Locally sourced ingredients continue to be popular amongst diners, as they're looking to make their dining habits ethical and sustainable. The sentiment also seeps into restaurant architecture and interior design as well. More and more restaurants follow this trend by choosing reclaimed wood, recycled metal, and energy-efficient lighting in their design.
The Water Taps At This Cafe Drip Onto Plants To Not Waste Water
A Restaurant In Spain Has Teddy Bears Sitting Down At Every Table To Keep You Company
This Restaurant Has A "Toepener" For People Who Want To Avoid Germs On The Doorknob
Apparently, people also like it when a restaurant is not actually a restaurant. Hence the rise of multi-functional dining spaces. By day, it can function as a cozy cafe or a restaurant. And by night, it's a unique cocktail bar. According to Acme, spaces like this were all the rage in 2023 in commercial bar design, and they continue to be so in 2024. "This flexibility allows for a broader range of customers and events, maximising the use of space," they claim.
A Local Bar Started Using Pasta As Straws Instead Of Plastic Ones
This Bar Has An Aquarium In It
This Diner Counts The Eggs It Has Served Since It Opened
Did you know that there's a revolution going on in the restaurant industry? A small plate revolution! Apparently, another popular trend is to say goodbye to the entree, main, and dessert and embrace sharing with your friend group. This is not a new concept in Middle Eastern restaurants, where dining is a very communal experience, but one that has been gaining more popularity since the pandemic.
This Gaming-Themed Restaurant Puts Their Drinks In "Potion" Glasses
My Local Domino's Has A Stand For Kids To Come Up And Watch Them Make Pizzas
This Restaurant Has A Discount For Being Friendly
I want to know what the Chibi Moon is! Little moon? Maybe a sweet?
Interestingly, it's also an issue many foodies can't seem to agree on. It turns out the small plates trend has as many fans as it has haters. Some critics claim that "small plates are over," while others explain how individualistic Westerners could learn a thing or two from this way of dining. Still, some insist that the trend is over and people miss big portions.
The Cafe I Went To Puts A Teddy Bear Espresso Ice Cube Into Their Iced Lattes
I Visited The H.R. Giger Museum In Switzerland Last Week. This Is The Bar Next Door
They Have Everything You Need
As you see in many of the entries here, gallery walls have become a popular trend in restaurant and bar design. Whether they're made from fake IDs from real customers or photos of every dog that has passed through a Starbucks driveway, many restaurants are choosing them to liven up the interior. "They create a good mood, influence the traffic flow, and give more opportunities for local artists to present their work," Raj Architects writes.
This Menu In An Italian Restaurant Is Shaped Like A Circle, Showing You What Type Of Pizza Would Look Like
I Found This Salt And Pepper Chess Set At An Italian Restaurant In New Hampshire
This Bar Had A Mini Version Of Itself On The Wall
So, Pandas, what are the most interesting restaurants and bars you have ever visited? Was it the design, the utensils, or the sustainable solutions that impressed you the most? Or maybe the Pokémon card that came with the bill? Let us know in the comments, and don't forget to upvote your favorite restaurant and bar design concepts in this list!