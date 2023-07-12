It boggles our minds how low some restaurant workers’ standards are, and just how little pride some individuals have in their jobs. No, the customer may not always be right, but they do deserve to be treated with respect and politeness. They deserve to have a nice meal! Alas, that’s not always the case, as some folks end up finding bugs, cigarette butts, and mold in their food.

Bored Panda has collected photos featuring some of the most atrocious restaurant experiences from all around the net. We hope you’re not snacking on anything at the moment because the odds are that these pics are going to ruin your appetite. Scroll down to see what to never ever do if you own a business that serves food.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

McDonald's Secret Menu Item - The McNope

McDonald's Secret Menu Item - The McNope

saviyou Report

30points
POST
Becklass
Becklass
Community Member
55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I’m not loving it

13
13points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#2

My Chef Found This At Another Local Restaurant. I Never Saw A Mop Sink Used For Defrosting Before

My Chef Found This At Another Local Restaurant. I Never Saw A Mop Sink Used For Defrosting Before

theblackgate19 Report

30points
POST
EmBree
EmBree
Community Member
54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I hope they were closed down by the health inspectors.

10
10points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#3

This Restaurant Bathroom In Florida

This Restaurant Bathroom In Florida

Patient_Antelope_298 Report

29points
POST
David
David
Community Member
37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

any chance it is one of those windows that goes opaque when power is applied?

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

Practicing proper hygiene in the kitchen isn’t just a matter of the lack of respect—it’s also a question of health. If you’re serving your customers undercooked, sloppily prepared food with God knows what detritus mixed in among the ingredients of questionable freshness, you might make someone seriously sick while also severely damaging the business’ reputation.
#4

Local Restaurant Where I'm From. Who Needs Food Safety, Right?

Local Restaurant Where I'm From. Who Needs Food Safety, Right?

Connman1151 Report

27points
POST
Bouche, Audi, and Shyla, oh my!
Bouche, Audi, and Shyla, oh my!
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm all for freeing the nipple, but maybe not while you're making food at a restaurant.

9
9points
reply
View more comments
#5

I Ordered A Pizza From A Local Restaurant And Found A Latex Glove In It. Bolton, UK

I Ordered A Pizza From A Local Restaurant And Found A Latex Glove In It. Bolton, UK

VeNzorrR Report

24points
POST
Ritchat
Ritchat
Community Member
41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

On the upside they do wear gloves at work.

7
7points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#6

I've Picked Up A Pizza Order, And Is That A Baby On The Counter?

I've Picked Up A Pizza Order, And Is That A Baby On The Counter?

Funkiebunch Report

24points
POST
Rigor Moreno
Rigor Moreno
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Come to think of it, its a Mom making ends meet... Pity!

6
6points
reply
View more comments

And if you’re making your customers fall ill that can have major repercussions for the future of your career in the food service industry. It means that you can lose your job. You’re also leaving yourself open to lawsuits while your place of work can be shut down for not following hygiene protocols.﻿
#7

Towards The End Of My Meal At A Fancy Restaurant, I Bit Into Something Chewy Which Was A Cigarette Filter

Towards The End Of My Meal At A Fancy Restaurant, I Bit Into Something Chewy Which Was A Cigarette Filter

kungfuninjajedi Report

23points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#8

This Restaurant Didn't Understand Why I Sent My Burger Back. They Said It Was Cooked Perfectly

This Restaurant Didn't Understand Why I Sent My Burger Back. They Said It Was Cooked Perfectly

smidgyballs Report

23points
POST
David
David
Community Member
33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That looks like a condor got sucked into a jet engine.

6
6points
reply
View more comments
#9

I Was Servicing The Exhaust Hoods At A Popular Chain Restaurant. This Was Under The Fryer

I Was Servicing The Exhaust Hoods At A Popular Chain Restaurant. This Was Under The Fryer

TheSmartestMan Report

22points
POST
David
David
Community Member
36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Jesus. There was less slime in the Ghostbusters movie

6
6points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

Not only that, serving substandard dishes is an indication that the chef lacks empathy for their customers, they may be too lazy or burned out to enforce decent standards, or there are other serious issues at play in the background. You can easily tell if a chef has fallen out of love with their job or is overworked to hell and back: you’ll see it when the server brings their dish to your table, and you’ll taste it in that first yucky mouthful.
#10

McDonald's Happy Meals Now Comes With Jewelry

McDonald's Happy Meals Now Comes With Jewelry

yellowcementtruck Report

22points
POST
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hopefully it's not 'Albert' who lost it...

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#11

I Found Roach In My McDonald's Coffee In Kailua, Hawaii

I Found Roach In My McDonald's Coffee In Kailua, Hawaii

jeanieus Report

22points
POST
Bouche, Audi, and Shyla, oh my!
Bouche, Audi, and Shyla, oh my!
Community Member
46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well, it's not OUR Roach. That one clearly has a head

7
7points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#12

I Work At A Restaurant And Our Water Is Dirty. This Is What Coming Out Of The Kitchen Faucet

I Work At A Restaurant And Our Water Is Dirty. This Is What Coming Out Of The Kitchen Faucet

Mr_Lunt_ Report

22points
POST
View more comments

Improperly storing ingredients is a major problem in some kitchens. This comes down to either a lack of training, a lack of managerial oversight, or a lack of care about the consequences of one’s actions. If food is stored sloppily, you can end up with pathogens growing in it or you might end up with cross-contamination.
#13

Snapped This Picture At A Vegas Restaurant. They Were Serious

Snapped This Picture At A Vegas Restaurant. They Were Serious

yuiojmncbf Report

22points
POST
View more comments
#14

Restaurant Bathroom In Hong Kong

Restaurant Bathroom In Hong Kong

saminator2640 Report

22points
POST
David
David
Community Member
32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

At least the toilet looks HAPPY!

6
6points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#15

I Was Told Mold Is Just Penicillin

I Was Told Mold Is Just Penicillin

I went to the freezer and pulled this out. The owner told us to pick out the good parts. It won't hurt because mold is just penicillin. We threw the whole thing away. I'm looking for another job.

pretty_girl_can_bake Report

22points
POST
Groaver Andout
Groaver Andout
Community Member
39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A prosecution is just procedure.

4
4points
reply
View more comments

Bacteria, fungi, viruses, and various microorganisms thrive in some food items more than in others. For example, some of the most fertile breeding grounds for pathogens include raw eggs, raw chicken, raw flour, seafood, and unpasteurized milk. As a rule of thumb, ingredients that have a low acid and a high moisture content tend to go off very quickly.
#16

When The Restaurant Says They Have "Vegan Options"

When The Restaurant Says They Have "Vegan Options"

thissubredditlooksco Report

21points
POST
LooseSeal's $10 Banana
LooseSeal's $10 Banana
Community Member
51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

But they did not claim to have *good* vegan options.

14
14points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#17

My Friend Received Ants In Her Icing From The Burger King

My Friend Received Ants In Her Icing From The Burger King

CandyGrenades Report

20points
POST
Bouche, Audi, and Shyla, oh my!
Bouche, Audi, and Shyla, oh my!
Community Member
47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A little protein never hurt. Excuse me while I expunge my system.

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#18

I Work In Refrigeration And Found This While Working

I Work In Refrigeration And Found This While Working

Gaddafo Report

20points
POST
Brenda
Brenda
Community Member
26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Snap a picture and send to local health agencies

1
1point
reply
View more comments

On the flip side, food items with high acidity and low moisture content can be left out for longer. So it’s not a disaster if you leave out lemons, jam, pickles, rice cakes, and crackers for a longer bit of time. However, the opposite is true for, say, raw shrimp, which needs to be utilized ASAP.

A good chef will know how quickly each ingredient needs to be prepared and how to store them properly so there’s no danger to the customer. Broadly speaking, the so-called danger zone for pathogen growth is between 4 to 60 degrees Celsius (that’s 40 to 140 degrees Fahrenheit). 
#19

BBQ Chicken "Wings" Served At A Local Restaurant

BBQ Chicken "Wings" Served At A Local Restaurant

Pawgilicious Report

20points
POST
TonyTee
TonyTee
Community Member
6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

O_o Looks like bbq chicken head

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#20

I Found This Hanging Behind A Chinese Restaurant In My Neighborhood

I Found This Hanging Behind A Chinese Restaurant In My Neighborhood

burntheministry Report

20points
POST
View more comments
#21

Guy At My Local Taco Bell Found Fly Eggs In His Meal

Guy At My Local Taco Bell Found Fly Eggs In His Meal

perfekt_disguize Report

20points
POST
View more comments

Every proper restaurant should have a hygiene checklist for both the kitchen staff and the front-of-house employees so that everyone knows what needs to be cleaned and when. The Canadian Institute of Food Safety suggests cleaning and sanitizing splattered kitchen walls, food prep areas, and sinks every single day. Kitchen staff should also sweep and mop the floors, walk-in fridges, and storage areas daily, too, as well as clean the inside and outside of garbage cans.
#22

I Found A Tape Roll Sealed Inside A Bag Of Fries At McDonald's

I Found A Tape Roll Sealed Inside A Bag Of Fries At McDonald's

chewbaccadrone Report

19points
POST
Brenda
Brenda
Community Member
27 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How does this even happen?

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#23

I Ordered Boneless Wings For The Big Game. Only Three Were Not Completely Raw. It Was $76, And DoorDash Refuses To Give Us A Refund

I Ordered Boneless Wings For The Big Game. Only Three Were Not Completely Raw. It Was $76, And DoorDash Refuses To Give Us A Refund

CeeceeLarouex Report

19points
POST
James S
James S
Community Member
33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

In the UK your refund would come from the company you ordered from, not the restaurant, as your contract for the goods is with the app company.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#24

I Ordered What This Restaurant Had Aptly Named "Curry Surprise"

I Ordered What This Restaurant Had Aptly Named "Curry Surprise"

sharkdad420 Report

19points
POST
View more comments

Not only that, but wash rags, towels, aprons, and uniforms should be washed daily. Garbage has to be disposed of every day, too. And staff should take the time to manually clean grills, fryers, beverage machines, coffee makers, microwaves, and toasters. That’s a lot of work! But the entire point of it is to maintain high standards and ensure top-quality food.
#25

I Was Eating Breakfast At A Restaurant When I Noticed This. It Says "Not Clean"

I Was Eating Breakfast At A Restaurant When I Noticed This. It Says "Not Clean"

squidbilly89 Report

18points
POST
Brenda
Brenda
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

God, don't they care!?!

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#26

So I Work At A Bar In A Strip Mall Next To A Chinese Restaurant. They Keep The Food They're Prepping In The Dirty Back Hallway That The Employees Smoke In

So I Work At A Bar In A Strip Mall Next To A Chinese Restaurant. They Keep The Food They're Prepping In The Dirty Back Hallway That The Employees Smoke In

devil_girl_from_mars Report

18points
POST
Brenda
Brenda
Community Member
23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Please report things like this! They're going to make someone seriously sick!

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#27

Multiple Restaurants Refused To Properly Dispose Of Their Grease And All Blamed Each Other

Multiple Restaurants Refused To Properly Dispose Of Their Grease And All Blamed Each Other

StagnantSweater21 Report

18points
POST
Groaver Andout
Groaver Andout
Community Member
40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

As an EHO, I'd write to each with a hygiene improvement notice and explain how each would be prosecuted.

3
3points
reply
View more comments

Meanwhile, walk-in fridges and freezers ought to be sanitized once a week. Other weekly restaurant kitchen tasks include manually cleaning the floor drains, the ovens, the deep fryer, and the floor mats. Meanwhile, once a month, the kitchen staff should manually clean the walls and the ceiling, the area behind the hotline, and the vent hoods. They can also use this opportunity to empty the grease traps.
#28

My Sister Got This Bagel From Tim Hortons Restaurant

My Sister Got This Bagel From Tim Hortons Restaurant

Beautifulliar93 Report

18points
POST
Chris D'Asta
Chris D'Asta
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Tim Horton's, one of the reasons I wanted to move to Canada, how far have you fallen?

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#29

I Just Bit Into A Hidden "Prize" I Got From Pappas Greek Truck For Lunch

I Just Bit Into A Hidden "Prize" I Got From Pappas Greek Truck For Lunch

bokin8 Report

17points
POST
View more comments
#30

I Ordered A Popeyes Chicken Sandwich The Other Night And Cracked My Tooth On A Metal Screw Embedded In The Chicken

I Ordered A Popeyes Chicken Sandwich The Other Night And Cracked My Tooth On A Metal Screw Embedded In The Chicken

melonsoycoy Report

17points
POST
View more comments

Which of these awful restaurant pics disgusted you the most, Pandas? What’s been the worst restaurant experience that you’ve ever had? What were the hygiene standards like in the kitchen if you’ve ever worked in the food service industry? Drop by the comment section to share your thoughts.
#31

A Subway Worker Was Fired After He Recorded Himself Trashing The Restaurant, Walking On Top Of The Food With His Shoes On, And Placing Meat On The Toilet Seat

A Subway Worker Was Fired After He Recorded Himself Trashing The Restaurant, Walking On Top Of The Food With His Shoes On, And Placing Meat On The Toilet Seat

HipHop_Local_Legends Report

17points
POST
View more comments
#32

I Work At A Chain Restaurant. This Somehow Made It Past The Prep People And Almost On To A Customers Plate

I Work At A Chain Restaurant. This Somehow Made It Past The Prep People And Almost On To A Customers Plate

jpat161 Report

17points
POST
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Never question the chef or the perso befor you? Or "It must be some fancy expensive fruit made to look it's moldy, but don't question the chef" /s

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#33

This Toilet In A KFC Restaurant Is Not Free Even For Customers

This Toilet In A KFC Restaurant Is Not Free Even For Customers

DVP21 Report

17points
POST
SadieCat17
SadieCat17
Community Member
41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Europe? Bet it's clean though.

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#34

I Used To Live Behind A Chinese Restaurant That Was Named As One Of The Ten Best In LA. I Came Out My Door One Day And Saw This

I Used To Live Behind A Chinese Restaurant That Was Named As One Of The Ten Best In LA. I Came Out My Door One Day And Saw This

Smock511 Report

17points
POST
View more comments
#35

I Ordered A Take-Out From A Local Restaurant For Lunch Today, And This Is How My Burger Came

I Ordered A Take-Out From A Local Restaurant For Lunch Today, And This Is How My Burger Came

bianxa21 Report

17points
POST
View more comments
#36

All Of This Meat Was Left By A Chef. These Dates Are Crazy, And Some Are From 2014, 2018

All Of This Meat Was Left By A Chef. These Dates Are Crazy, And Some Are From 2014, 2018

bakerjunt Report

17points
POST
View more comments
#37

Hooters Wings Messy Kitchen

Hooters Wings Messy Kitchen

reddit.com , ViralHog Report

17points
POST
#38

We Asked Our Waitress For A Glass Of Ice And Some Guacamole. This Is What We Got

We Asked Our Waitress For A Glass Of Ice And Some Guacamole. This Is What We Got

carlee.boynton Report

17points
POST
EmBree
EmBree
Community Member
37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is funny and harmless compared to the other posts.

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#39

The Restaurant I Went To Added A 3% Fee Just Because, But If You Ask, They Can Take It Off

The Restaurant I Went To Added A 3% Fee Just Because, But If You Ask, They Can Take It Off

GunBladeAkali Report

17points
POST
Brenda
Brenda
Community Member
22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Lots of places are trying this. They're getting away with it because people only look at the total.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#40

This Is How Prep Station Looks At My Local Chinese Restaurant

This Is How Prep Station Looks At My Local Chinese Restaurant

helmet098 Report

16points
POST
Brenda
Brenda
Community Member
16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Places like that need to be shut down and publicly shamed!

1
1point
reply
#41

We Found This In A Delivery Bag. Delivery Drivers At The Pizza Place I Worked At Didn't Care

We Found This In A Delivery Bag. Delivery Drivers At The Pizza Place I Worked At Didn't Care

SoMoFdEez Report

16points
POST
Brenda
Brenda
Community Member
20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Again, take pictures and send to health department

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#42

This Is Why I Don't Get Ice At A Restaurant. This Thing Is Nasty

This Is Why I Don't Get Ice At A Restaurant. This Thing Is Nasty

KC_Cameron Report

16points
POST
Groaver Andout
Groaver Andout
Community Member
38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's the easiest and most common fail apart from general hygiene.

2
2points
reply
#43

I Spotted This In A Paris Restaurant

I Spotted This In A Paris Restaurant

lateronthemenjay Report

16points
POST
The only Plueschopossum
The only Plueschopossum
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So you don't have to run far when your food poisoning kicks in. I'm pretty sure they knew what they did...

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#44

I Ordered Some Food For Delivery Today, And There's A Massive Metal Handle In My Food. I Got A Partial Refund From The DoorDash

I Ordered Some Food For Delivery Today, And There's A Massive Metal Handle In My Food. I Got A Partial Refund From The DoorDash

breadiestbread Report

16points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#45

This Is What I Get For Cheating On My Diet

This Is What I Get For Cheating On My Diet

baowzer Report

16points
POST
#46

I Present To You, The New McDonald's Sydney Creation, The McPenicillin

I Present To You, The New McDonald's Sydney Creation, The McPenicillin

darkmaninperth Report

15points
POST
View more comments
#47

I Got This $10 Salad At A Restaurant

I Got This $10 Salad At A Restaurant

WoundedDonkey Report

15points
POST
LooseSeal's $10 Banana
LooseSeal's $10 Banana
Community Member
28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Tomato, cucumber, and carrot. This is a steal.

0
0points
reply
#48

My Sister Was Just Served This At A Local Mexican Restaurant

My Sister Was Just Served This At A Local Mexican Restaurant

Kahne_Fan Report

15points
POST
LooseSeal's $10 Banana
LooseSeal's $10 Banana
Community Member
48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well, she ordered Mac and cheese at a Mexican restaurant. So...

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#49

I Saw A Mouse In A Restaurant And Looks Like I Wasn't The First Customer To See It

I Saw A Mouse In A Restaurant And Looks Like I Wasn't The First Customer To See It

Jkl1999 Report

15points
POST
Brenda
Brenda
Community Member
10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They'd be comping my entire meal!

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#50

Urinal At A Restaurant In Nevada

Urinal At A Restaurant In Nevada

tacoslayer3000 Report

15points
POST
View more comments
#51

Caprese Salad Takeout From The Local Restaurant

Caprese Salad Takeout From The Local Restaurant

msshulamite Report

15points
POST
View more comments
#52

Silverlake Ramen San Diego

Silverlake Ramen San Diego

1st. Cooked chicken stacked with raw chicken.
2nd. The broth was left out overnight, reheated, and sold. 
3rd. Not even sure what's going on here, but it's being scraped out by hand.
4th. Grease thick enough to scrape.
5th. Filthy under-the-stove burners.

dabvigilante Report

15points
POST
Brenda
Brenda
Community Member
8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

REPORT TO HEALTH DEPARTMENT BEFORE SOMEONE DIES!

1
1point
reply
#53

I Found A Restaurant I Won't Be Eating At

I Found A Restaurant I Won't Be Eating At

SpiritRoyal3167 Report

15points
POST
the redqueen
the redqueen
Community Member
9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks like that's the "Food waste bucket". It's not used as a trash can. During the shift, any food that is caught being wasted, for example, scraping all jars, plastic tubs, ect. Is a HUGE deal in restaurants. I've worked with Kitchen managers that will check the trash to see if prep is using a spatula-if not, what was " wasted" gets scraped into the waste bucket; it works as a visual, and cost finding tool. It shows employees how quickly even little things can add up in a day. If any food expires, it gets to go in the waste bucket. At the end of the day,the Kitchen manager can see how efficiently prep/ cooks prepare, and rotate food. This bucket would have made my Kitchen manager absolutely loose his mind. Looks like somebody did not rotate bacon, a high $ food cost item. Bucket gets emptied & cleaned at the end-of-day. I knew a KM that would go up to somebody with a spatula, ask them if they knew what it was, and then say" Nope. Not a spatula. This is a million dollar tool!"

0
0points
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#54

This Steak I Ordered. Who Serves A $50 Steak Without Side Dishes?

This Steak I Ordered. Who Serves A $50 Steak Without Side Dishes?

Th3Flyy Report

15points
POST
Bouche, Audi, and Shyla, oh my!
Bouche, Audi, and Shyla, oh my!
Community Member
32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Apparently the restaurant OP was at serves $50 steak with no side dishes.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#55

I Ordered Sushi In Pakistan, And This Is What They Made

I Ordered Sushi In Pakistan, And This Is What They Made

XanderDay Report

15points
POST