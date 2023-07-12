Bored Panda has collected photos featuring some of the most atrocious restaurant experiences from all around the net. We hope you’re not snacking on anything at the moment because the odds are that these pics are going to ruin your appetite. Scroll down to see what to never ever do if you own a business that serves food.

It boggles our minds how low some restaurant workers’ standards are, and just how little pride some individuals have in their jobs. No, the customer may not always be right, but they do deserve to be treated with respect and politeness. They deserve to have a nice meal! Alas, that’s not always the case, as some folks end up finding bugs, cigarette butts, and mold in their food.

#1 McDonald's Secret Menu Item - The McNope

#2 My Chef Found This At Another Local Restaurant. I Never Saw A Mop Sink Used For Defrosting Before

#3 This Restaurant Bathroom In Florida

Practicing proper hygiene in the kitchen isn’t just a matter of the lack of respect—it’s also a question of health. If you’re serving your customers undercooked, sloppily prepared food with God knows what detritus mixed in among the ingredients of questionable freshness, you might make someone seriously sick while also severely damaging the business’ reputation.

#4 Local Restaurant Where I'm From. Who Needs Food Safety, Right?

#5 I Ordered A Pizza From A Local Restaurant And Found A Latex Glove In It. Bolton, UK

#6 I've Picked Up A Pizza Order, And Is That A Baby On The Counter?

And if you’re making your customers fall ill that can have major repercussions for the future of your career in the food service industry. It means that you can lose your job. You’re also leaving yourself open to lawsuits while your place of work can be shut down for not following hygiene protocols.﻿

#7 Towards The End Of My Meal At A Fancy Restaurant, I Bit Into Something Chewy Which Was A Cigarette Filter

#8 This Restaurant Didn't Understand Why I Sent My Burger Back. They Said It Was Cooked Perfectly

#9 I Was Servicing The Exhaust Hoods At A Popular Chain Restaurant. This Was Under The Fryer

Not only that, serving substandard dishes is an indication that the chef lacks empathy for their customers, they may be too lazy or burned out to enforce decent standards, or there are other serious issues at play in the background. You can easily tell if a chef has fallen out of love with their job or is overworked to hell and back: you’ll see it when the server brings their dish to your table, and you’ll taste it in that first yucky mouthful.

#10 McDonald's Happy Meals Now Comes With Jewelry

#11 I Found Roach In My McDonald's Coffee In Kailua, Hawaii

#12 I Work At A Restaurant And Our Water Is Dirty. This Is What Coming Out Of The Kitchen Faucet

Improperly storing ingredients is a major problem in some kitchens. This comes down to either a lack of training, a lack of managerial oversight, or a lack of care about the consequences of one’s actions. If food is stored sloppily, you can end up with pathogens growing in it or you might end up with cross-contamination.

#13 Snapped This Picture At A Vegas Restaurant. They Were Serious

#14 Restaurant Bathroom In Hong Kong

#15 I Was Told Mold Is Just Penicillin I went to the freezer and pulled this out. The owner told us to pick out the good parts. It won't hurt because mold is just penicillin. We threw the whole thing away. I'm looking for another job.



Bacteria, fungi, viruses, and various microorganisms thrive in some food items more than in others. For example, some of the most fertile breeding grounds for pathogens include raw eggs, raw chicken, raw flour, seafood, and unpasteurized milk. As a rule of thumb, ingredients that have a low acid and a high moisture content tend to go off very quickly.

#16 When The Restaurant Says They Have "Vegan Options"

#17 My Friend Received Ants In Her Icing From The Burger King

#18 I Work In Refrigeration And Found This While Working

On the flip side, food items with high acidity and low moisture content can be left out for longer. So it’s not a disaster if you leave out lemons, jam, pickles, rice cakes, and crackers for a longer bit of time. However, the opposite is true for, say, raw shrimp, which needs to be utilized ASAP. A good chef will know how quickly each ingredient needs to be prepared and how to store them properly so there’s no danger to the customer. Broadly speaking, the so-called danger zone for pathogen growth is between 4 to 60 degrees Celsius (that’s 40 to 140 degrees Fahrenheit).

#19 BBQ Chicken "Wings" Served At A Local Restaurant

#20 I Found This Hanging Behind A Chinese Restaurant In My Neighborhood

#21 Guy At My Local Taco Bell Found Fly Eggs In His Meal

Every proper restaurant should have a hygiene checklist for both the kitchen staff and the front-of-house employees so that everyone knows what needs to be cleaned and when. The Canadian Institute of Food Safety suggests cleaning and sanitizing splattered kitchen walls, food prep areas, and sinks every single day. Kitchen staff should also sweep and mop the floors, walk-in fridges, and storage areas daily, too, as well as clean the inside and outside of garbage cans.

#22 I Found A Tape Roll Sealed Inside A Bag Of Fries At McDonald's

#23 I Ordered Boneless Wings For The Big Game. Only Three Were Not Completely Raw. It Was $76, And DoorDash Refuses To Give Us A Refund

#24 I Ordered What This Restaurant Had Aptly Named "Curry Surprise"

Not only that, but wash rags, towels, aprons, and uniforms should be washed daily. Garbage has to be disposed of every day, too. And staff should take the time to manually clean grills, fryers, beverage machines, coffee makers, microwaves, and toasters. That’s a lot of work! But the entire point of it is to maintain high standards and ensure top-quality food.

#25 I Was Eating Breakfast At A Restaurant When I Noticed This. It Says "Not Clean"

#26 So I Work At A Bar In A Strip Mall Next To A Chinese Restaurant. They Keep The Food They're Prepping In The Dirty Back Hallway That The Employees Smoke In

#27 Multiple Restaurants Refused To Properly Dispose Of Their Grease And All Blamed Each Other

Meanwhile, walk-in fridges and freezers ought to be sanitized once a week. Other weekly restaurant kitchen tasks include manually cleaning the floor drains, the ovens, the deep fryer, and the floor mats. Meanwhile, once a month, the kitchen staff should manually clean the walls and the ceiling, the area behind the hotline, and the vent hoods. They can also use this opportunity to empty the grease traps.

#28 My Sister Got This Bagel From Tim Hortons Restaurant

#29 I Just Bit Into A Hidden "Prize" I Got From Pappas Greek Truck For Lunch

#30 I Ordered A Popeyes Chicken Sandwich The Other Night And Cracked My Tooth On A Metal Screw Embedded In The Chicken

#31 A Subway Worker Was Fired After He Recorded Himself Trashing The Restaurant, Walking On Top Of The Food With His Shoes On, And Placing Meat On The Toilet Seat

#32 I Work At A Chain Restaurant. This Somehow Made It Past The Prep People And Almost On To A Customers Plate

#33 This Toilet In A KFC Restaurant Is Not Free Even For Customers

#34 I Used To Live Behind A Chinese Restaurant That Was Named As One Of The Ten Best In LA. I Came Out My Door One Day And Saw This

#35 I Ordered A Take-Out From A Local Restaurant For Lunch Today, And This Is How My Burger Came

#36 All Of This Meat Was Left By A Chef. These Dates Are Crazy, And Some Are From 2014, 2018

#37 Hooters Wings Messy Kitchen

#38 We Asked Our Waitress For A Glass Of Ice And Some Guacamole. This Is What We Got

#39 The Restaurant I Went To Added A 3% Fee Just Because, But If You Ask, They Can Take It Off

#40 This Is How Prep Station Looks At My Local Chinese Restaurant

#41 We Found This In A Delivery Bag. Delivery Drivers At The Pizza Place I Worked At Didn't Care

#42 This Is Why I Don't Get Ice At A Restaurant. This Thing Is Nasty

#43 I Spotted This In A Paris Restaurant

#44 I Ordered Some Food For Delivery Today, And There's A Massive Metal Handle In My Food. I Got A Partial Refund From The DoorDash

#45 This Is What I Get For Cheating On My Diet

#46 I Present To You, The New McDonald's Sydney Creation, The McPenicillin

#47 I Got This $10 Salad At A Restaurant

#48 My Sister Was Just Served This At A Local Mexican Restaurant

#49 I Saw A Mouse In A Restaurant And Looks Like I Wasn't The First Customer To See It

#50 Urinal At A Restaurant In Nevada

#51 Caprese Salad Takeout From The Local Restaurant

#52 Silverlake Ramen San Diego 1st. Cooked chicken stacked with raw chicken.

2nd. The broth was left out overnight, reheated, and sold.

3rd. Not even sure what's going on here, but it's being scraped out by hand.

4th. Grease thick enough to scrape.

5th. Filthy under-the-stove burners.



#53 I Found A Restaurant I Won't Be Eating At

#54 This Steak I Ordered. Who Serves A $50 Steak Without Side Dishes?