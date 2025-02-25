This Page Simplifies Interesting Facts So That A 5-Year-Old Would Understand (43 Posts)
Not everything is rocket science, but some scientific concepts might be harder to understand than others. If someone stopped me on the street and asked how mirrors work, for example, I wouldn't know where to begin. Sometimes, we need someone to explain things to us in simple, layman's terms.
The Explain Like I'm Five page does just that, as it breaks down complex concepts with language that even a child would understand. If you were wondering why armpit sweat is smellier than the sweat from other parts of our bodies and why dogs poop in alignment with the Earth's magnetic field, check out the simple explanations below!
This is Jean-Baptiste Kempf, the creator of VLC media player. He refused tens of millions of dollars in order to keep VLC ad-free. He believes everyone should enjoy media without interruptions, valuing user experience over profit. His decision reflects a commitment to user-friendly technology. Thank you, Jean
Pigeons have a rich history intertwined with human civilization, and their nesting behavior has roots in their ancestral past. The rock pigeon (Columba livia), from which most modern domestic and feral pigeons descend, originally nested in cliffs and rocky crevices in the wild. These environments required minimal nesting materials, as the natural terrain provided protection and support for eggs and chicks.
As humans began to domesticate pigeons thousands of years ago, their nesting habits adapted to artificial environments like rooftops, buildings, and ledges that mimicked their natural cliffside habitats. Ancient civilizations, such as those in Mesopotamia, Egypt, and Rome, raised pigeons for food, messages, and religious purposes, providing them with simple nesting spaces like dovecotes.
Over time, pigeons became less dependent on elaborate nest-building because human-provided shelters offered protection and reduced the need for sturdy nests. This historical reliance on natural and artificial shelters influenced their present-day nesting behavior, resulting in the minimalistic and "lazy" nests pigeons are known for today
I read this to my 5 yo and can report she needed it even more simplified. "Humans built nests for pigeons so long that they forgot how to do that. That is why you have to clean your room, if I do it you may forget how" She dissaproves and thinks pigeons has a better life then her.
Starlings see each other using their exceptional ultraviolet (UV) vision, which allows them to perceive colors beyond what humans can see, meaning they likely see each other with enhanced markings and colors due to the way their feathers reflect UV light, giving them a different visual appearance compared to how we see them; essentially, they can see more detail and distinction between individuals in a flock than we can
Butterflies see in uv too. Imagine the world we don't see.
The ELi5 Instagram page is fairly new, created only a year ago in February 2024. Yet it still has quite an impressive following of 518k. We could attribute it to people's love of learning new things; after all, 87% of American internet users do say that the World Wide Web has improved their ability to learn new things.
The concept of "Explain it to me like I'm 5" isn't new either. The Reddit community of the same name has over 23 million members. The internet is peppered with similar online groups, podcasts, and YouTube shows. We love learning new things when they're communicated in a simple, easy-to-understand language.
After the 2011 tsunami, scientists helping strawberry farmers in Japan salvage damaged crops accidentally discovered that liquid polyphenol extracted from the berries caused cream to solidify. This lead to Kanazawa Ice pops, which can stay frozen up to an hour
Third Man Syndrome is a curious psychological phenomenon where people in extreme, life-threatening situations, such as explorers, mountaineers, or disaster survivors, feel the presence of an invisible companion. This "third man" is often perceived as a calm, comforting figure who provides guidance, encouragement, and a sense of safety, even though no one is actually there. It’s not just a vague feeling; many describe this presence as real, almost like a guardian angel helping them through a critical moment.
Imagine you're lost in the middle of a desert, exhausted and close to giving up. Suddenly, it feels like someone is walking alongside you, quietly encouraging you to keep moving, guiding your steps, even though you know you're physically alone. It’s as if your mind, under extreme stress, creates this "companion" to help you survive, similar to how we sometimes talk to ourselves for reassurance during tough times. In moments of intense fear or danger, the brain can conjure this supportive figure to help push through and keep going when survival feels impossible. It's the mind's way of creating a psychological lifeline when you need it most
Extreme stress is often coincided with paranormal or supernatural phenomena. Interesting.
Researchers have developed a technique that involves gluing two proteins together to encourage cancer cells to self-destruct. This innovative approach, known as “protein degradation,” uses a type of molecule called a PROTAC (proteolysis-targeting chimeras) to bind a disease-causing protein to another protein that tags it for destruction.
Essentially, it reprograms the cell’s machinery to remove harmful proteins selectively, triggering cancer cells to destroy themselves while sparing healthy cells. This technique is still being refined, but it represents a promising strategy for targeted cancer therapy, especially for cancers resistant to conventional treatments. 📸- Ella Maru Studio/ Stanford Medicene
Self-destruct isn't the term I would use, as that is a cell's way of killing itself if there is an error. It hijacks the ubiquitin pathway, the cell's way to mark proteins for degredation, and activates an enzyme that pulls apart any protein with this marking. Self-destructing is what the cell can't do, this modifies the cell to effectively cut itself to pieces.
The first encounter with complex science facts explained understandably for many Americans was probably the Bill Nye the Science Guy series in their childhood. For many millennials and Gen Z, Bill Nye is still the go-to person when they think about learning about science in a fun and interesting way.
The positive impact of Nye's show was also proved by researchers. They found that those who watched Bill Nye the Science Guy regularly were better at explaining scientific ideas than non-viewers. There's also a trend that we tend to learn better overall in informal environments, be it a TV show or a simple Instagram page.
Why is 12-hour time even taught? Wouldn’t it just be easier to remember 13:00 instead of 1:00pm? 12 hour time is a very ancient system that traces back to the Mesopotamian empires. They had a cultural fixation on the number 12, used a base-12 numerical system, and divided up most things into 12ths whenever possible - including day and night.
The 12 hours of day and 12 hours of night system spread throughout Europe and the Middle East and has defied multiple attempts to change it over the centuries. Also for anyone curious why there was such a love of the number 12, it was because that was how they counted on their hand.
Look at your hand. Notice how each of your fingers minus your thumb has three easily identifiable parts to it. They used to count by using their thumb to count each part of the finger, much in the same way we count to 10 using our fingers today. So, 12 was the max you could count on one hand
The ancient Mesopotamians were much smarter than we give them credit for. That is incredibly practical and a useful way to count, and it's actually a bit odd that we don't still do that.
Brazil’s mysterious tunnels, known as paleoburrows, are massive underground structures found predominantly in the southern and southeastern regions of the country. These fascinating formations are believed to have been dug thousands of years ago by extinct giant ground sloths, some of which were the size of modern-day elephants.
Professor Heinrich Frank, a geologist from the Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul, first encountered these tunnels during an expedition and was immediately struck by their sheer scale and the distinct claw marks etched into their walls, undeniable evidence of ancient megafauna activity. Frank’s research revealed that some of these tunnels stretch over 600 meters, with diameters wide enough to walk through.
He suggests that these burrows were likely created as shelters or protective spaces, though their exact purpose remains a mystery. Frank’s expeditions have also shed light on how these extinct creatures shaped their environment, showcasing their engineering capabilities. These paleoburrows provide a unique window into prehistoric ecosystems and underscore the significant role these massive creatures played in altering their habitats
I didn't know they dug tunnels. More like caves. There's a giant sloth skeleton replica in The Manitoba Museum. Giant-Preh...47d613.jpg
A study led by UCL and the Anna Freud Centre used fMRI scans to investigate the impact of family violence on children's brain activity. The research revealed that children exposed to domestic violence show heightened activation in the anterior insula and amygdala - regions associated with threat detection and anxiety - when viewing angry faces.
This neural response mirrors the brain activity found in soldiers exposed to combat, suggesting that both groups may become "hyper-aware" of danger due to their environments. These changes in brain functioning, although potentially adaptive in the short term, may increase the risk of developing anxiety disorders later in life.
Dr. Eamon McCrory, lead author, notes that while none of the children studied had mental health issues at the time, their altered brain function could indicate an underlying risk factor. Professor Peter Fonagy, Chief Executive of the Anna Freud Centre, highlighted the importance of this research in raising awareness of the lasting impact of violence on children's brain development and in guiding clinical and social work practices.
The findings underscore the need for continued efforts to protect children from violence and to develop effective treatment strategies. The next research steps include investigating how stable these brain changes are and understanding the resilience mechanisms that help some children overcome early adversity
Although we call it "Explain it like I'm 5", we don't necessarily want things explained to us like we're literally five years old. It's about breaking concepts down to the very essentials; explaining things in such a manner so that a person with absolutely no background on the topic would be able to understand it.
Blood Falls is a strange and fascinating natural phenomenon in Antarctica where bright red water seeps out from a glacier, making it look like the ice is bleeding. It flows from the Taylor Glacier in the McMurdo Dry Valleys, one of the coldest and driest places on Earth. At first glance, it seems like the red color might be due to algae or some other living organisms, but the real reason is actually hidden deep below the glacier.
The science behind Blood Falls lies in its salty, iron-rich water. About 2 million years ago, a small body of water got trapped under the glacier, cut off from sunlight and oxygen. Over time, the water absorbed a lot of iron from the surrounding rocks. Because there's no oxygen, the iron stays dissolved in the water, just like iron in an old rusty pipe.
When the water finally escapes and reaches the surface, it comes into contact with oxygen in the air, causing the iron to oxidize and turn red, just like rust. This reaction is what gives Blood Falls its eerie, blood-like color. Despite the extreme conditions, scientists have also discovered tiny microbes living in the water, proving that life can exist even in some of the harshest places on Earth
In certain forests, when you look up you will see a network of cracks formed by gaps between the outermost edges of the tree branches. It looks like a precisely engineered jigsaw puzzle, each branch growing just perfectly so it almost - but not quite - touches the neighboring tree. This beautiful phenomenon is called crown shyness. Crown shyness doesn’t happen all the time, and scientists aren’t completely certain why it happens at all. There is some evidence that it most commonly occurs with similarly aged trees, especially stands of the same species. But it can occur in any forest
Lagoons of water found in Sahara Desert after 50 years of being dry
Recently, parts of the Sahara Desert, especially in Morocco, experienced unusual rainfall after 50 years of dryness. This rare event caused lagoons of water to appear in regions that had been dry for decades.
The rainfall was triggered by a combination of factors, including the northward shift of the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ), which typically stays closer to the equator. Warm ocean waters, converging winds, and strong sunlight created the perfect conditions for this significant rainfall.
In places like Tagounite, more than a third of the annual average rainfall fell in just 24 hours. The heavy rain filled dried lake beds and desert areas, creating temporary pools and rivers that haven't been seen for years.
Scientists suggest that climate change and shifts in atmospheric patterns may have contributed to this anomaly. The rains are helping replenish groundwater sources, but also caused floods and damage in rural areas
That's a really big change for the desert and could bring exciting new growth.
Those who use the ELI5 principle most often are science communicators. As Kelly Tabbutt, the visiting assistant professor of sociology at the Oberlin College and Conservatory claims, there are a lot of similarities between elementary education and communicating science to the general public. In both contexts, people avoid jargon, use uncomplicated real-world examples, and present the information in an entertaining manner.
Basically, when you are standing, blood flow slows and "pools" in your legs due to gravity. But when you walk, your muscles contract and push the blood in your veins and vessels back up into your upper body.
On the side note, seasoned military personnels are able to stand at ease for long periods of time because they are actually swaying back and forth very slowly in micro-movements to contract their muscles and relieve the tingling and numb sensation you get when you keep standing for long periods of time.
A 9,000-year-old skeleton, nicknamed Cheddar Man, was discovered in Gough's Cave in Cheddar, England. This ancient skeleton, one of the oldest ever found in Britain, has provided a fascinating glimpse into early human history. DNA analysis revealed that Cheddar Man had dark skin, blue eyes, and dark, curly hair, challenging previous assumptions about the appearance of early Europeans. Even more astonishing, scientists found a living relative of Cheddar Man residing just half a mile away, tracing the lineage back nearly 300 generations. This discovery underscores the deep ancestral connections between ancient populations and modern-day descendants, highlighting the continuity of human history in specific geographic regions
What Happens When You Hold in a Fart? Clare Collins, a professor of nutrition and dietetics at the University of Newcastle, explains that holding in a fart can cause intestinal gas to build up, leading to abdominal distension.
Some of this gas may be reabsorbed into the bloodstream and exhaled through your breath. If held in too long, the gas will eventually escape as an uncontrollable fart.
Research is unclear on whether this increases the risk of conditions like diverticulitis or has no significant impact. Studies also show that a high-fiber diet, like one including baked beans and psyllium, leads to fewer but larger farts.
For digestive health, the best approach is simple: when you feel the need to pass gas, find a private spot and let it go. Holding it in does more harm than good
If you've ever tried to explain something to a five-year-old, you probably know that it's not the easiest task. Breaking down things to their essence is a skill perhaps only a few of us have. Teaching is hard, as even Bill Gates once said. "You need different skills to keep students from getting bored."
Tokyo has seen an 84% decrease in suicides at train stations where blue LED lights were installed. First introduced in 2009 on the Yamanote line, these lights were part of a broader initiative to address the city’s high suicide rates.
The calming effect of blue light on mood is thought to play a role, as well as the lights’ strategic positioning on platforms. Alongside the lights, Tokyo also implemented automatic gates and barriers on train platforms to deter attempts, as well as improved counseling services like the “Inochi no Denwa” hotline. Additional steps include government-funded programs aimed at reducing suicides by 20% from 2005 levels.
This includes investigating the root causes of suicide and working to shift cultural attitudes. These interventions are costly, but they have contributed to a recent drop in suicide rates, showing some progress in Tokyo’s ongoing efforts to address this complex issue. Source - nextcity.org
In 1960, David Latimer planted a spiderwort sprout inside of a large glass jar, added a quarter pint of water, and then sealed it shut. He opened the bottle for the first time only 12 years later, in 1972, to add some water and then sealed it for good. The self-contained ecosystem flourished for more than 60 years as a perfectly balanced garden and self-sufficient ecosystem. The bacteria in the compost ate the dead plants and broke down the oxygen released, turning it into carbon dioxide, essentially forming a microcosm of Earth
If you are lucky enough to survive a lightning strike, in addition to the physical and psychological consequences, you will see a kind of tree or root-shaped tattoo on your body: lightning flowers. These are generated when a body that does not conduct electricity receives a high electric charge. Lightning flowers, also known as Lichtenberg figures, are produced when the capillary vessels under the skin break due to the lightning discharge.
The appearance or shape we see would mark the path and degree of absorption of the lightning. These natural “tattoos” do not last a lifetime, they only appear for a few hours or days until they disappear completely. It should be noted that these figures can also appear in places where lightning strikes.
Although it is not very common, there are occasions in which they have been observed in grassy areas where lightning has struck, such as golf courses or soccer stadiums. These figures were discovered by the German scientist Georg Christoph Lichtenberg in 1977, after whom they are named. The so-called lightning flowers had such peculiar ramifications that they generated great interest and began to be studied. Nature is as beautiful as it is dangerous. That is why every precaution is too little when faced with natural phenomena such as a thunderstorm
Fortunately? I don't know, but having a cool scar is, well, cool, right? Some people like to show "this is where I was cut" or "this is bite mark from shark", so I think "this tree is the only thing I have after getting hit by a lightning" would be also pretty cool.
That's why, in the past, Gates tried to make his presentations about public health, renewable energy, and environmental issues as memorable and entertaining as possible. When speaking about the effects of malaria, he famously released mosquitoes into the crowd. When he talked about clean energy, he brought fireflies. And when he presented the Janicki Omniprocessor that can purify wastewater, he shocked people by drinking a glass of 'poop water.'
There was some concern that cell phones might interfere with communication by the pilots but that is proven to not be an issue.
However cell towers mainly point their antenna at the ground because that is where the people tend to be. When you are flying you will be changing cell tower zones very quickly and it will be very difficult for your cell phone to talk to them, if it can reach them at all.
As a result your phone will tend to crank up its transmitter to maximum power and basically scream into the void searching for a signal, burning battery power and producing as much radio noise as allowable. Since you know it won't work right it is best practice to turn on airplane mode so it won't do that.
Plus there is a marginal increase in the risk that if a battery problem in a phone was going to happen, thrashing it in such a manner might tend to kick it off right then.
When helicopters operate in sandy environments, the downward thrust of their rotors kicks up clouds of sand. As the blades cut through, the hard sand erodes the abrasion-resistant titanium or nickel coatings, releasing fine metal particles. These fragments ignite due to heat and their pyrophoric nature, producing the fiery Kopp-Etchells Effect. The Kopp-Etchells Effect was named in honor of two soldiers, Benjamin S. Kopp (U.S. Army) and Joseph Etchells (U.K. Army), who died in Afghanistan in July 2009. The term was coined by Michael Yon, a former Green Beret and independent combat journalist 📸- Michael Yon/X
Hurricanes form when warm ocean water heats the air above it, causing that air to rise quickly. As the warm air rises, it creates an area of low pressure below, pulling in cooler air to replace it. This cycle of warm air rising and cooler air filling in beneath starts to create strong winds.
As the winds pick up, the storm begins to rotate due to the Earth's rotation (Coriolis effect). The storm grows in power, drawing in more moisture and heat from the ocean, and eventually becomes a hurricane when wind speeds exceed 74 mph. The key ingredients for hurricane formation are warm ocean waters (at least 26.5°C or 80°F), moist air, and favorable wind conditions.
As the storm intensifies, it forms a characteristic "eye" in the center, which is surrounded by a dangerous eyewall where the strongest winds and rain occur. Hurricanes can bring heavy rains, storm surges (where ocean water is pushed onto land), and damaging winds that cause widespread destruction. Hurricane Milton, currently one of the strongest storms in 2024, follows this same process.
It has grown to a Category 5 hurricane, with wind speeds reaching up to 180 mph. The storm formed over the warm waters of the Atlantic and rapidly intensified. It is now threatening Florida with life-threatening winds, storm surges, and flooding. Authorities have issued evacuation orders as Milton approaches the coast, expecting it to bring significant destruction across a wide area
Someone needs to just get a sharpie pen and divert that hurricane away from the coast. If the Democrats can do it (so says MGT) then the current group needs to give it a go.
There's no shame in admitting you don't understand complex scientific concepts and need them explained simply. Astrophysicist and science communicator extraordinaire Carl Sagan wrote in his 1994 book The Demon-Haunted World: Science as a Handle in the Dark about the importance of clearly communicating difficult subjects to the general public. "Don’t talk to the general audience as you would your scientific colleagues."
Because it's a shortcut, a simplified system created by scribes who had to write a lot by hand. So these scribes (some of them were monks) discovered that instead of raising the pen from the paper over and over again to write a new, separated letter, it was easier and faster to keep a continuous line that flows tying one letter to the next.
This system, called cursive, works great for some of the Latin letters, but not for most of them which had to be adapted. This is why A, B, E F, G, H, I, L, M, N, Q, R and sometimes S look very different in cursive from their uppercase versions.
This cursive system was later adapted by printers as the lowercase fonts.
Dina Sanichar, often called the "real-life Mowgli," was a boy discovered in 1867 by hunters in the jungles of Uttar Pradesh, India. When found, he was living with a pack of wolves and behaving like one of them - walking on all fours, growling, and eating raw meat.
The hunters brought him to the Sikandra Mission Orphanage, where caretakers tried to help him adapt to human life. However, Dina never fully adjusted; he struggled with basic human skills like speaking, using utensils, or wearing clothes. Though he learned to walk upright and eat cooked food, he remained largely silent and withdrawn.
His story, along with accounts of other "feral children" found in the wild, is believed to have inspired Rudyard Kipling's famous character Mowgli in *The Jungle Book*, who was also raised by wolves. Dina’s life showcases the profound impact of early life experiences on human development and the challenges of reintegrating into society after living in the wild. His existence reflects the thin line between human and animal behavior and how environment shapes who we are
I want to know why his eyes are all bugged out. Even living out in the woods or living in a tribal situation or anything like that shouldn't make you a bug eyed bony mess. After all if that's how we fared in the wild we wouldn't have evolved this far.
The number of finger joints on each hand (excluding the thumb) makes it possible to count to 12 by using the thumb. Egyptians and Babylonians were fond of counting in base twelve like this and this is basically why we have 24 hours in a day and 60 minutes in an hour
Scientific jargon, according to Sagan, only alienates non-specialists and the general public from wanting to learn more about complex scientific subjects. "Use the simplest possible language," he wrote. "Above all, remember how it was before you, yourself, grasped whatever it is you're explaining."
Armpit sweat glands are known as apocrine sweat glands, and instead of just sweat, they also produce a mix of proteins and lipids.
The bacteria on your skin love that stuff and eat it up, producing waste products in the process. It's those waste products that smell bad.
There is a variance in body odour depending on the presence of a mutation in the ABCC11 allele. It changes the size of the apocrine sweat glands, with the smaller size leading to less protein excretion, so the amount of the odour is reduced due to the presence of less protein-eating bacteria.
KAIST researchers, led by Professor Kwang-Hyun Cho, have introduced a revolutionary approach to treating colon cancer by reprogramming cancer cells into a normal-like state instead of destroying them. Traditional cancer treatments aim to eliminate cancer cells, but they often lead to resistance, recurrence, and severe side effects due to damage to healthy cells. This new method offers a promising alternative by addressing cancer without causing harm to surrounding tissues.
The research team focused on the concept that during cancer development, normal cells regress along their differentiation pathway. To better understand this process, they developed a digital twin model of the gene network that controls normal cell differentiation. Through simulation analysis, they identified key molecular switches capable of pushing cancer cells back into a normal-like state. When applied to colon cancer cells, these switches successfully reversed their malignant characteristics, a breakthrough confirmed through molecular experiments and animal studies.
This study highlights the potential for "reversible cancer therapy," a novel concept where cancer cells can be reprogrammed rather than eradicated. Unlike conventional treatments that rely on trial-and-error drug discoveries, this approach systematically identifies key targets using computational models. The findings suggest that similar techniques could be applied to other types of cancer, opening new avenues for safer and more effective treatments.
The study, co-authored by Jeong-Ryeol Gong, Chun-Kyung Lee, Hoon-Min Kim, Juhee Kim, and Jaeog Jeon, was published in Advanced Science on December 11.
Source - KAIST (Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology)
This does seem like a better method. Cancer is caused by the biological equivalent of a data error, fixing that error is far less damaging and far more likely to have a lasting effect.
Ulnar dimelia, also known as "Mirror Hand Syndrome," is an extremely rare congenital anomaly where the forearm and hand structures are duplicated symmetrically.
This condition is characterized by the absence of the radius bone, which is one of the two main bones in the forearm, and instead, there is a duplication of the ulna, the other forearm bone.
As a result, individuals with this condition typically have an abnormal number of fingers—usually seven or eight—without a functional thumb. This mirror-like duplication leads to a unique but non-functional hand structure, often requiring surgical intervention to improve functionality. While the exact cause of ulnar dimelia is not fully understood, it is believed to be linked to disruptions in early limb development during fetal growth.
Due to its rarity, cases of mirror hand syndrome provide valuable insights into limb formation and genetic regulation.
It is interesting how most duplicated anatomy is lateral. Not surprising, given the near-symmetry humans already feature, but interesting nonetheless. I do wonder if those with this condition could learn to use their doubled anatomy, as the internal wiring should allow for symmetrical movement of the mirrored digits...
In his book Brain Rules, molecular biologist John Medina claims that we learn better when there are visual stimuli accompanying an explanation. If we add visuals to our explanation, the retention rate increases from 10% (audio only) to 65% (audio and visuals). This includes photographs, illustrations, physical props, infographics, videos, and so on.
A remarkable discovery in Siberia has left scientists amazed: the mummified remains of a saber-toothed cat cub, belonging to the species Homotherium latidens. This specimen, preserved in the permafrost near the Badyarikha River, is over 35,000 years old and provides an extraordinary glimpse into this ice-age predator, with intact fur, skin, and paw pads.
The cub, estimated to be just three weeks old at death, offers valuable insights into its anatomy and hunting adaptations. Unlike modern lions, its robust forelimbs and larger jaws suggest reliance on strength and agility to subdue prey. The well-preserved body allows scientists to examine features such as shorter ears and a sturdier neck, pointing to unique evolutionary traits.
DNA analysis of this fossil could unravel critical details about saber-toothed cats’ lineage, which diverged from other felines around 18 million years ago. This discovery highlights the permafrost’s role in preserving ancient life and deepens our understanding of extinct species. (The link to the article has been shared in the broadcast channel) Courtesy - Prof. Alexey V. Lopatin
During a routine colonoscopy on a 59-year-old man, doctors made a surprising discovery - a live ladybug in his colon! The patient had no comorbidities, and his colonoscopy prep involved drinking a gallon of polyethylene glycol, a powerful laxative used to clean the colon. This prep may have helped the ladybug avoid being broken down by stomach acids and digestive enzymes, allowing it to make the full journey through the digestive system.
Doctors think the bug, identified as "Harmonia axyridis", a multicolored Asian ladybug introduced to North America for pest control, entered the man’s body while he was asleep. Though it’s rare for insects to be ingested, it does happen occasionally. How this ladybug survived the entire trip is a mystery, and the case study published in the "AGC Case Reports Journal" doesn’t confirm whether the bug made it out alive. (📸 - Tahan et al, published by Wolters Kluwer Health, Inc. on behalf of The American College of Gastroenterology)
4WD and AWD roughly do the same thing but in different ways, the car is proving power to all four of its wheels. The difference is how that power is > divided between them. An AWD car can allow each wheel to turn at a different rate, while a 4WD car generally has its wheel all turning at the same rate.
This 4WD set up is better for offroad driving, but can cause problems in city driving, where the inside wheels need to turn slower around a corner than the outside wheels do. Because of this, a lot of 4WD cars are designed to be able to switch to rear-wheel drive when the 4WD is not needed
"If you can't explain it simply, you don't understand it well enough," theoretical physicist Albert Einstein said. If you can explain something as if you're telling it to a five-year-old, you clearly do, then. What's your favorite ELI5 facts from this list, Pandas? Let us know in the comments and upvote the best ones so they make it to the very top!
Eating walnuts with breakfast could give your brain a natural boost that lasts all day. A recent study found that young adults who ate a handful of walnuts in the morning had quicker reaction times and improved memory throughout the day.
This is because walnuts contain brain-friendly nutrients like omega-3 fatty acids, antioxidants, and polyphenols, which help improve cognitive function. Unlike short-term stimulants like caffeine, walnuts support brain health in a more natural and lasting way. Adding them to your diet could enhance focus, learning, and mental performance over time.
Dogs have an amazing sense that allows them to detect the Earth's magnetic field, much like a built-in compass. Studies have shown that when dogs poop, they often align their bodies along a north-south axis, meaning they prefer facing either toward the North or South while avoiding the East-West direction. Scientists believe dogs use this ability to stay oriented in their environment, just like birds and other animals that rely on the Earth's magnetosphere for navigation. This behavior is most noticeable when the Earth's magnetic field is calm and undisturbed. Though we don’t fully understand why dogs do this, it’s likely linked to their evolutionary instincts for survival and spatial awareness.
Playing video games can actually help surgeons perform better in the operating room! Studies have found that surgeons who play video games for at least three hours a week work 27% faster and make 37% fewer mistakes compared to those who don’t.
This is because video games, especially those that require precision and quick reflexes, improve hand-eye coordination, reaction time, and fine motor skills—all of which are essential for surgery. Many modern surgeries, like laparoscopic procedures, require surgeons to control tiny instruments while looking at a screen, similar to playing a game.
Additionally, gaming improves problem-solving skills, focus, and the ability to make quick decisions, which are crucial during high-pressure operations. While playing video games alone won’t make someone a great surgeon, it can certainly sharpen the skills needed for delicate medical procedures.
Nepal follows a unique time zone known as Nepal Time (NPT), which is UTC+5:45. This means that Nepal's time is 5 hours and 45 minutes ahead of Coordinated Universal Time (UTC). Most countries set their time zones in whole-hour increments, like UTC+5:00 or UTC+6:00, but Nepal is different because it uses a 45-minute offset instead of the usual 30-minute or 60-minute adjustments.
This unusual time setting dates back to 1956, when Nepal decided to base its official time on the longitude of Mount Gaurishankar (east of Kathmandu) instead of its capital. This led to the extra 15-minute shift from the more common UTC+5:30, which countries like India and Sri Lanka follow. The decision reflects Nepal’s independence in setting its own time rather than following its neighbors.
Because of this, Nepal stands out as one of the few places in the world with a 45-minute time zone offset, making it a unique feature in global timekeeping. This difference can sometimes cause confusion when setting clocks, scheduling flights, or adjusting digital devices. However, for Nepal, this small but significant difference symbolizes its sovereignty and national identity.
The idea that carrots dramatically improve eyesight, especially night vision, is actually a myth that started during World War II. The British Royal Air Force spread this rumor to hide the real reason their pilots had improved night-fighting abilities—radar technology. They claimed that pilots ate a lot of carrots, which helped them see enemy planes better at night. This clever propaganda misled enemies and also popularized the idea that eating carrots could significantly boost vision.
However, while carrots don’t give you super eyesight, they do contain beta-carotene, a type of pigment that the body converts into vitamin A. Vitamin A is essential for eye health because it helps maintain the retina, particularly the part responsible for seeing in low light (the rod cells). A deficiency in vitamin A can lead to night blindness, but consuming more than the necessary amount doesn’t give you enhanced vision beyond normal.
So, while eating carrots can help prevent vision problems related to vitamin A deficiency, they won’t give you night-vision superpowers. The best way to keep your eyes healthy is a balanced diet with a variety of nutrients, not just relying on carrots!
In my experience a lot comes down to rod count/health and eye dilation capacity when it comes to night vision. If you have damage to either, it's hard to impossible to regain the loss of night vision. I've never really worried about vitamin A intake, but still have phenomenal night vision even into my 40s thanks to having done minimal damage at best to my rods and irises.
A giant tadpole named Goliath was discovered with a hormonal imbalance that prevented it from transforming into a frog. Goliath was much larger than the average American bullfrog tadpole, making it a unique case for researchers to study. Normally, tadpoles undergo metamorphosis to become froglets, a process controlled by thyroid hormones thyroxine (T4) and triiodothyronine (T3). However, when there is a hormonal imbalance, this transformation can be disrupted.
If a tadpole lacks the gene that produces thyroxine, it cannot metamorphose into a frog. In some cases, developmental hormones may be turned off or reduced, while growth hormones may be excessively active, leading to abnormal size without proper development. Unfortunately, Goliath died in 2019, and researchers suspect that his extreme size was a result of this hormonal imbalance. They were investigating the underlying causes of his unusual condition to better understand similar cases in amphibians.
📸 - Earyn McGee/SWRS/The Frog Conservation Project
An armadillo's armor is much more than just tough skin; it is actually a separate bone structure that sits on top of their skeleton. This bony shell acts like a natural armor, protecting the armadillo from predators. The structure is made of bony plates, known as "scutes," that are attached to the armadillo’s body, providing both strength and flexibility to move. This unique feature helps armadillos survive in the wild, allowing them to roll up into a ball for extra protection against threats. It's an incredible adaptation for defense!
📸- Polyoutis
Researchers have discovered a 300-million-year-old fossilized rainforest hidden deep beneath the surface in a coal mine in Illinois, USA. It is the largest forest of its kind ever unearthed and offers an unparalleled glimpse into the ecology of one of the planet’s earliest tropical forests.
Paleobiologists from the US National Museum of Natural History (NMNH) in Washington, DC, and the University of Bristol in the UK identified an extraordinary collection of extinct plants, including club mosses that were over a meter thick and reached heights of more than 40 meters. The fossils were located nearly 100 meters below the surface at the Riola and Vermilion Grove mines in Vermilion County, Illinois.
The forest was encased in mud 300 million years ago when a major earthquake or similar catastrophic event caused the entire area to abruptly sink below sea level. The ancient forest was preserved on a layer of coal, and when miners extracted the coal, the fossilized forest was revealed on the mine’s ceiling.
📸- Howard falcon-Lang
In 2016, a groundbreaking discovery revealed a 99-million-year-old dinosaur tail perfectly preserved in amber. Likely belonging to a juvenile coelurosaur, this specimen offers an exceptional glimpse into the Cretaceous period, showcasing not only bones but also feathers.
The preservation of feathers in such detail allows scientists to study their structure and color like never before. Amber preserved delicate features that would have otherwise decayed in traditional fossils, including the fine arrangement of feathers resembling those of modern birds.
This discovery provides valuable insights into the evolution of feathers, shedding light on their roles in thermoregulation, display, or flight. Along with the tail, plant debris and a Cretaceous-era ant were also preserved, offering a rare snapshot of the ecosystem from that time.
This find is crucial for understanding the morphology and habitat of feathered dinosaurs, bridging the evolutionary gap between dinosaurs and birds. 📸- R.C. McKellar, Royal Saskatchewan Museum & Lida Xing
@hamidnaderiyeganeh a research student at UCL and a mathematical artist, has created a mesmerizing image of a jellyfish using complex mathematical equations. This stunning work is a brilliant example of how math can go beyond formulas and theorems to create visually captivating art.
By carefully plotting points and curves defined by mathematical functions, artists like Yeganeh can generate intricate shapes and patterns that resemble natural forms - like the tentacles and flowing body of a jellyfish.
Through mathematical equations, it's possible to manipulate lines, curves, and proportions, building up details that look almost lifelike, yet are completely defined by precise math. This blend of creativity and calculation showcases the artistic potential of math, turning numbers and functions into beautiful, dynamic images. 📸- @hamidnaderiyeganeh
Blushing is something only humans do, and it’s one of the most fascinating and unique reactions of our body. It happens when we feel embarrassed, shy, or even guilty. The reason behind this is tied to our emotions and how our body responds to them.
When we feel a strong emotion like embarrassment, our brain sends a signal to our body to release adrenaline. Adrenaline makes our blood vessels widen, especially in our face, which causes more blood to rush to the skin. This is why our cheeks turn red when we blush. It’s an automatic response, meaning we can’t control it, no matter how much we might want to!
Scientists believe blushing is linked to human social behavior. It’s a way of showing others that we recognize a mistake or feel shy about something. In a way, it helps people trust us more because it signals honesty. Other animals may show emotions in different ways, but blushing is something only humans experience. It’s a reminder of how deeply connected our emotions and physical reactions are.
From the BBC: "Researchers in France have discovered that a hen's facial expressions can reveal a lot about how it's feeling. By looking at how hens - female chickens - respond to different situations, the researchers found that the animals give human-like blushes when feeling scared or excited. Blushing is when someone's skin goes redder due to a rush of blood, in humans it is associated with being embarrassed. In this study the exposed skin around the chickens' faces was monitored to see if it changed colour when they were picked up or heard a loud noise. The scientists saw that the skin got redder when the birds were in a more stressful situation." 25 July 2024
The Earth might feel massive to us, but compared to the Sun’s powerful solar flares, it’s tiny. A typical solar flare can extend thousands of kilometers into space, and the largest ones can be more than 10 times the diameter of Earth! To put it in perspective, if Earth were the size of a grape, a massive solar flare would be like a fiery explosion bigger than a basketball. These flares release immense energy—sometimes equivalent to millions of nuclear bombs exploding at once—showing just how small and fragile our planet is in the face of the Sun’s power.