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Weddings are the ultimate stress test, especially if you’re going all out on your celebration. Some couples can even get hit with main-character syndrome and start acting like the world revolves around their big day.

For example, they might ask photographers to work for free in exchange for “exposure.” Or tell a best friend they’re cut from the bridal party because their look doesn’t fit the aesthetic.

Bored Panda has rounded up a list of some of the most delusional and entitled brides and grooms to show you just how quickly their dream day can turn into a total nightmare.

Read on to see why no amount of Pinterest-perfect flowers or Insta-worthy photo-ops is worth losing your sanity, or your friends.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

I Paid For The First Slice After It Was Announced On The Day We'd Be Helping To Pay For Their Cake! Apparently Didn't Count For The Second

A WhatsApp conversation showing a guest being shamed online for taking two pieces of wedding cake, highlighting brides out of touch with reality.

reddit.com Report

19points
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lola_5 avatar
WhyamIhere?
WhyamIhere?
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

3.66 pounds is another type of petty.

6
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    #2

    That’s Not Your Friend

    A tweet by Caidians_Godzali stating a friend said she couldn't be a bridesmaid for being too Dark. Shamed online brides.

    Phatima_Kills Report

    18points
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    The “bridezilla” trope is everywhere, from reality TV and movies to social media pages and articles dedicated entirely to shaming women for their wedding-day meltdowns.

    The term — comparing stressed-out brides to Godzilla, the giant monster from the classic 1954 Japanese movie — blew up in the 2000s when the media realized that wedding drama equals big ratings. Because of that, the public image of a bride has shifted slightly, and she’s often seen as a controlling monster.
    #3

    Bridezilla Is Angry Because Best Man's Pregnant Wife Is Due Around Bride's Wedding Day And We All Know That Best Man's Wife Deliberately Did That

    A social media post from a bride expressing anger that her best man's wife, who she dislikes, is pregnant near her wedding date. Shamed online brides.

    Reading-is-awesome Report

    17points
    POST
    lola_5 avatar
    WhyamIhere?
    WhyamIhere?
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She specifically held the baby in out of spite

    5
    5points
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    #4

    Came Across This On My Feed. Really Not Sure If It’s A Joke Or Not

    A post from a lunatic bride seeking free wedding planning and catering, charging a $100 application fee. Shamed online for being out of touch.

    tylerdaichi Report

    17points
    POST
    robynhill avatar
    Robyn Hill
    Robyn Hill
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You know, I think if someone has 8+ years of experience doing weddings, they probably don’t need your ‘exposure’ for their business.

    5
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    Is the term “bridezilla” just a mean-spirited stereotype, then, or is it grounded in something deeper? Research suggests it’s a bit of both — a cycle where media tropes and societal pressures feed into each other. The roots of this behavior run deep.

    Many women, especially straight women, are conditioned from a young age to dream about their “perfect” wedding day and treat it as some sort of achievement.

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    From childhood, girls are surrounded by fairy tales where the happy ending is always a wedding. Cinderella marries her prince, Snow White ends up with her rescuer, and nearly every story closes with a version of “happily ever after.”

    Today, magazines, romantic comedies, and advertisements continue to push women toward the same idea.
    #5

    Sister Outed Me To My Parents And Then Uninvited Me To Her Wedding

    A text message from a bride to a wedding guest, explaining why they are not welcome. #LunaticBrides

    PitifulProtection886 Report

    16points
    POST
    robynhill avatar
    Robyn Hill
    Robyn Hill
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    With a sister like that, who needs enemies?

    3
    3points
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    #6

    Her Venue Is So Prestigious She Is Trying To Pay In Exposure

    A Facebook post and comments, a bride being shamed online for being out of touch with reality, seeking a free florist for exposure.

    NoArugula2082 Report

    16points
    POST
    #7

    Bride Doesn’t Hire Photographer Because They Want Someone With A Larger Social Media Following

    An email with text on a dark background, stating rejection due to social media following, highlighting brides online shaming.

    djadamdutch Report

    16points
    POST
    robynhill avatar
    Robyn Hill
    Robyn Hill
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would call all the vendors I recommended and warn them.

    3
    3points
    reply

    At the same time, a wedding is still treated as a woman’s project. She’s the one expected to plan it, manage it, make it beautiful, keep both families happy, and somehow not lose her mind in the process.

    Research shows brides are often seen as the default decision-makers, whether that’s actually true or not.

    So naturally, the attention and all the judgment land on her too. The term “groomzilla” is used far less often and mostly as a pop culture joke rather than a widely applied label.

    The “bridezilla” stereotype only reinforces unfair ideas about men. It portrays grooms as passive bystanders who roll their eyes from the sidelines instead of helping with the pressure and responsibilities of wedding planning.

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    #8

    It’s Amazing How Many People Have Such Expendable Friends And Relatives. One Mistake And They’re Banned Forever

    A young woman smiling at the camera, with text about uninviting people from her wedding. The post is about lunatic brides.

    HiddnVallyofthedolls Report

    16points
    POST
    karmablack avatar
    Karma Black
    Karma Black
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Imagine posting this online and expecting a positive response...

    3
    3points
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    #9

    Just To Persuade Him

    A text message conversation showing a lunatic bride demanding wedding gifts over $250, shamed online for being out of touch.

    XxxP1X3L_D3L74xxX Report

    16points
    POST
    ghtqbmfs5q avatar
    ghtqbmfs5q
    ghtqbmfs5q
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So tacky and entitled to set a minimum spend

    2
    2points
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    #10

    This Is Thousands Of Dollars Of Stuff Being Asked For In One Post

    Facebook post from a bride requesting an array of free items, highlighting how out of touch with reality some brides are.

    Routine_Log8315 Report

    15points
    POST
    kerstinbillfraser avatar
    YakFactory
    YakFactory
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Your big day is not important to anyone else but you, and maybe the groom. Why should everyone feel like giving you everything for free, when they don't care?

    1
    1point
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    Even though a bride doesn’t need to buy into all the cultural ideas of what a wedding should look like, with the global wedding industry raking in $650.33 billion a year, it’s no wonder they feel the pressure.

    “When the cost of getting married is the same as that of putting a down payment on a house, making sure that things go right becomes a little more important than if you were just throwing a casual party for your friends,” says social and health psychologist Dr. Juliana Breines.

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    “Money and family conflicts aside, perhaps the most stressful aspect of wedding planning, and the one most likely to fuel ‘bridezilla’ moments, has to do with the pressure to be a beautiful bride and to look flawless on your big day.”
    #11

    Looks Before Friends Always Offends

    A social media post from a group member discussing a wedding dilemma, reflecting lunatic brides shamed online.

    dragonlover5672 Report

    15points
    POST
    lola_5 avatar
    WhyamIhere?
    WhyamIhere?
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think the last sentence summarises this person as a whole. I pity the groom.

    8
    8points
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    #12

    No. There Isn't

    A Facebook post from a "New Jersey Bride Private Group," showing a bride shaming a guest's long nails.

    thingsareodd Report

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    #13

    Bride Wants All Of The Bridesmaids To Be The Same Height, Whatever It Takes

    A woman in white platform heels in a kitchen. The video title says: Training montage but it's me breaking in 8" heels for the bridesmaid height requirement. This TikTok shows a woman preparing for a wedding, revealing the pressures to be perfect. The woman looks out of touch with reality.

    Cojy730 Report

    15points
    POST
    lola_5 avatar
    WhyamIhere?
    WhyamIhere?
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How tall is she without the heels!? Not related to the wedding height requirement thing, just the fact its EIGHT INCHES!?

    4
    4points
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    Social media only adds to this pressure for some people, treating weddings more like content for their profile than an event. Did you know that “wedding influencer” is a real job title?

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    All of this is amplified by celebrity weddings that get nonstop coverage.

    This sets sky-high expectations and makes even small mistakes feel like a disaster.

    In a survey, nearly 75% of couples reported that their wedding planning decisions were directly influenced by what they saw on social media.
    #14

    Bride Asks If It's Tacky For Her Future Sister-In-Law To Get Engaged Two Months Before The Most Important Day Of All Their Lives

    A social media post from a bride-to-be, discussing sister-in-law engagement timing. She feels her spotlight is stolen, an example of brides shamed online.

    Indigo-au-naturale Report

    15points
    POST
    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why do so many brides seem to think the world revolves around them??

    1
    1point
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    #15

    How Many Flower Girls Does She Need

    A shamed bridezilla's social media post, discussing her decision to exclude an 'ugly' flower girl from her wedding.

    Indigo-au-naturale Report

    15points
    POST
    kalichaos avatar
    Kali Chaos
    Kali Chaos
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah you sound pretty superficial. Wish you the best in getting perfect pictures, bc if that's your approach you probably won't have a very pretty life.

    1
    1point
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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Even She Knows That It Is An Unreasonable Request

    Facebook post by a user asking for a free photo booth for their small wedding, shamed online for being out of touch with reality.

    1MorningLightMTN Report

    14points
    POST

    The stereotype can also make some brides feel like going full “bridezilla” is normal — or even expected — to live up to that ideal.

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    “There’s a long list of things that merge together in a wedding to give the perfect conditions for bad behavior. There’s the inevitable stress of making a massive life decision, there’s two sets of family dynamics to balance, there’s money involved, deadlines, expectations, and the list goes on. While we don’t condone or even expect poor behavior, it’s hard to miss why it happens,” says Julie Bunkley of Invision Events.
    #17

    This Was An Interesting Read Today

    A Facebook post about a wedding reception, with a "lunatic bride" concerned about stepchildren dancing. Shamed online for being out of touch.

    rachface13 Report

    14points
    POST
    acarberry430 avatar
    Angela C
    Angela C
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She's about to be the kind of stepmom who wants to ship the kids off to boarding school

    2
    2points
    reply
    #18

    I Doubt This Qualifies For High School Volunteer Hours

    A bride seeking volunteers for her wedding, shamed online for being out of touch with reality.

    OPossumAttack Report

    14points
    POST
    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My advice: pay for the service like everyone else does.

    1
    1point
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    #19

    Influencer Wants Personal Song Written Plus One Hour Set At The Wedding For Free

    A text message conversation showing a request to perform at a wedding without pay, highlighting brides out of touch with reality.

    definitelymaybe22 Report

    13points
    POST
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    It's usually the guests who become collateral damage in the fight for the ultimate fairy-tale wedding, though. They have to spend on travel, sometimes accommodation, outfits, and gifts.

    According to a survey done in 2023, the average American planned to spend $611 per wedding that year. “This includes an average of $287 on travel/accommodations, $180 on gifts, and $144 on attire/grooming, per wedding.”

    Around 62% of wedding guests said they were feeling stressed about how much they’ll spend to celebrate the big day.

    And that's just the monetary cost. Some couples make bizarre demands that cross the line from coordination to control.

    For instance, brides have pressured bridesmaids to wear painful, towering heels just to ensure everyone stands at the exact same height. Others go even further, asking their friends to change their physical appearance — demanding they dye their hair, get specific haircuts, or even cover up tattoos.
    #20

    The Entitlement Is Strong With This One

    A Reddit post by an anonymous member, detailing a situation where a friend refused to make a wedding cake for free. This bride's actions highlight brides being out of touch.

    reddit.com Report

    13points
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    #21

    Imagine Thinking Your Rushed Marriage Is Worth More Than Your Friend's 10 Year Relationship

    Text from a social media post about lunatic brides out of touch with reality, discussing a wedding guest list drama.

    jamaicanmescream Report

    13points
    POST
    karmablack avatar
    Karma Black
    Karma Black
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "She's always MY victim" Fixed it for you.

    5
    5points
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    Experts believe that some individuals may already have controlling or entitled behavior, and the wedding setting simply unleashes it.

    They can get so wrapped up in their own vision that they forget their friends might be juggling full-time jobs, saving up for a new apartment, or covering unexpected medical bills.
    #22

    Holy Smack, A Silent Reception?

    A Dear Amy column detailing a bride's outlandish wedding requests, highlighting "Lunatic Brides" out of touch with reality.

    therookling Report

    13points
    POST
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    #23

    My Older Half-Sister Doesn’t Invite Me To Her Childfree Wedding As I Am Nineteen, Expects A Gift

    A text message conversation showing an uninvited sister being asked for a wedding gift. Lunatic brides shamed online.

    victim-of-the-moon00 Report

    13points
    POST
    kerstinbillfraser avatar
    YakFactory
    YakFactory
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is the bride to be afraid that her child sister will throw a tantrum or do something else that's unacceptable. A nineteen year old is not a child, and, as the bride's sister, she should be there to share in a family occasion. It's very greedy to expect a gift when the giver is not even invited. Gifts should be given with a free will, not demanded.

    2
    2points
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    Unlike late RSVPs, missing cake, or last-minute dress disasters — which can all be fixed — arguments and tensions during wedding planning can leave lasting scars.

    There are plenty of stories: brides and their maids of honor who don’t speak for years, friends who were once close stop visiting, siblings blame each other over seating charts for years, and even some parents and their children have drifted apart.

    You can’t avoid every bit of wedding drama, but you can handle it with a cool head.

    Whatever your role in the wedding, it’s not worth losing your peace of mind over.
    #24

    She Wrote That Post Like Punctuation Costs Her $300, Too

    A frustrated bride posts online about finding a DJ under $300 for her wedding, shamed online for being so out of touch with reality.

    navyscrewdriver Report

    12points
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    #25

    Bride And Groom Requests No Perfume On The Women And The Men Are Free Labour, On Top Of Paying $360 A Head

    A text message detailing an exorbitant and demanding wedding invitation from lunatic brides shamed online.

    serafis Report

    12points
    POST
    kerstinbillfraser avatar
    YakFactory
    YakFactory
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They don't want much, do they? I'd rather not go, and spend the day doing something that I want to do with someone I care about.

    3
    3points
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    #26

    Wedding Photographer Wanted Over 3 Days. Payment: Expanding Your Portfolio

    A social media post from a user with a monkey emoji for a profile picture, seeking a wedding photographer. This could be one of the Brides shamed online.

    TypicalMeeting8503 Report

    12points
    POST
    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We see a ton of posts here that toss the term "entitled" around, but THIS one actually lives up to the term.

    1
    1point
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    #27

    "You Can't Come To My Wedding, But I Know How Much You'll Want To Contribute So Feel Free To Give Us Money"

    A social media post about a wedding day and honeymoon fund. This reflects brides who are out of touch with reality.

    RealisticBug5646 Report

    12points
    POST
    #28

    Wedding Photographer Needed

    A social media post from a lunatic bride seeking a cheap wedding photographer for June 12th, budget $100-150.

    paladinedsr Report

    12points
    POST
    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My niece in Kindergarten has a little pink digital camera. She'd probably help you out for that price. 😁

    1
    1point
    reply
    #29

    You Know It’s Gunna Be Good When They Post Their Behaviour As “Group Member”

    A Reddit post from a Lunatic Bride, shamed online for being out of touch, asking if she should get a refund for a cancelled makeup artist.

    journalhalfbeing Report

    12points
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    #30

    I Will Never Understand Why People Think They Have A Right To Dictate Other’s Choices Like This Just For Their One Day Party

    A bridesmaid's long hair, dyed vibrant purple with pinkish undertones, causing wedding shaming online due to being out of touch.

    shart_warrior Report

    12points
    POST
    karmablack avatar
    Karma Black
    Karma Black
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If she's a really good friend, don't ask her to risk going bald just for your wedding.

    1
    1point
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    #31

    Bridezilla Wants To Kick Someone Out Of Her Wedding Party Because She’s Pregnant

    A social media post about wedding planning, showing a bridezilla facing backlash for being out of touch with reality.

    adashofhotsauce Report

    12points
    POST
    #32

    Entitled Bride Tells Photographer To Bring A Wedding Gift

    A social media post from a photographer asking for advice about shamed lunatic brides who asked for gifts.

    rebelmumma Report

    12points
    POST
    ceecee_2 avatar
    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Huh? I'd be sorely tempted.to keep the deposit. Are they expecting catering and wait staff to also give presents? Shocking behaviour.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #33

    They Got A Wedding Planned And Are Asking Others Not To Wear White On The White Night, Which Is A Theme Night Announced Months In Advance

    A social media post about a cruise wedding with a "White Night" theme, requesting guests avoid white outfits. This highlights wedding guest behavior shamed online for being out of touch with reality.

    umilikeanonymity Report

    12points
    POST
    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Maybe realize that the world doesn't revolve around you and people can wear whatever the heck they want while they're on vacation. 🙄

    1
    1point
    reply
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    #34

    Bride Flips Out When Husband Tries To Input Suggestions For His Own Wedding

    A social media post detailing a groomzilla's controlling behavior. Brides shamed for being out of touch with reality.

    generic_bitch Report

    12points
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    #35

    Bride’s Father’s Best Friend Suddenly Passed Away Today And She Wants To Uninvite His Widow

    A Reddit post from a confused bride asking for wedding advice. This bride's dilemma highlights how brides can be out of touch with reality.

    Serious_Specific_357 Report

    11points
    POST
    #36

    Bridezilla Thinks Photographer's Spare Time Should Be Used To Edit Her Photos

    A bride's frustrated rant online about a wedding photographer, highlighting the reality of being shamed online.

    khainsaw Report

    11points
    POST
    #37

    “How Dare She Have A Wedding A Week After Mine”

    A social media post about brides shamed online for being out of touch with reality regarding wedding conflicts.

    reddit.com Report

    11points
    POST
    kerstinbillfraser avatar
    YakFactory
    YakFactory
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Short answer to your question is "Yes".

    0
    0points
    reply
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    #38

    Disappointed Her Guests Aren't Paying For Their Honeymoon In Full

    A Facebook post from a bride complaining about wedding gift money. This post exemplifies brides who are out of touch with reality.

    Froggerella Report

    11points
    POST
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    #39

    So Ungrateful

    A social media post about lunatic brides shamed online for being out of touch, receiving an inexpensive wedding gift.

    sajr2019 Report

    11points
    POST
    #40

    Entitled Bridezilla Removes Bridesmaid For Developing Anxiety After A Traumatic Incident, And Still Expects Her To Pay

    A Reddit post detailing a bridesmaid's dilemma and being shamed online for being out of touch with reality.

    Interesting_Ad9686 Report

    11points
    POST
    #41

    Bride Cancels Catering Because She Wants To Only Spend $4.16 Per Guest

    A Facebook post from a user about canceling catering due to cost, showing the plight of brides shamed online.

    Warm-Zucchini1859 Report

    11points
    POST
    karmablack avatar
    Karma Black
    Karma Black
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Maybe ramen? I'm sure the guests would just LOVE that.

    0
    0points
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    #42

    A Peripheral Friend Posted This After The Wedding

    A couple's wedding announcement requesting honeymoon funds after no-shows, revealing brides out of touch with reality.

    tub56857 Report

    11points
    POST
    karmablack avatar
    Karma Black
    Karma Black
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I wonder why there were so many empty seats 🤔

    0
    0points
    reply
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    #43

    Couldn’t Have Chosen Any Other Day?

    A woman filming a TikTok video, with the text: When my sister gets engaged on my 21st and has her bridal shower on my 22nd. This video highlights Brides that were shamed online.

    summerboothang Report

    11points
    POST
    #44

    Imagine Ranking Your Friends In Such A Way. Sorry Number 5

    A wedding party list with blurred names, showing roles like Maid of Honor, Bridesmaid, and Best Friends. Lunatic Brides.

    Ign0rethisc0mment Report

    11points
    POST
    #45

    Spare A Thought For This Poor Girl Who Has Been Dealt The Injustice Of Being Gifted A Mere $32,000 For Her Wedding

    An online post from an anxious bride discussing wedding contributions. Highlighted is a topic about brides shamed online.

    journalhalfbeing Report

    11points
    POST
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    #46

    Bride Doesn't Feel Like Getting Married Any More Because *Checks Notes* The Surprise Is Ruined

    A social media post from a user whose fiance accidentally saw her wedding dress. Shamed online brides.

    SteveTheGoblinBard Report

    11points
    POST
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    #47

    Help Provide A Very Detailed Wedding For A Needy Couple On The Fly

    A detailed list of wedding items needed for a Viking/Goth themed ceremony. This reflects people being out of touch with reality.

    CaptainEmmy Report

    10points
    POST
    lola_5 avatar
    WhyamIhere?
    WhyamIhere?
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That is NOT "a couple of items"

    1
    1point
    reply
    #48

    Encountered A South Asian Choosing Beggar

    A social media post with a small budget for a wedding photographer and videographer, reflecting brides out of touch with reality.

    This is 15K PKR (Pakistani Rupees which is around 60 USD) Valima = Post Wedding Dinner.

    abdullahthesaviour Report

    10points
    POST
    #49

    It's Crazy What People Don't Feel Comfortable Saying No To

    A screenshot of a lengthy social media post about a bridezilla's demands that left a bridesmaid shamed online.

    mc4065 Report

    10points
    POST
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    #50

    Bride And Groom Trying To Sell Presents From Their Wedding On Instagram. A Place Where Many Of Their Wedding Guests Follow Them

    Image of a Samsonite Winfield 3-piece luggage set for sale, highlighting Brides being so out of touch.

    earthtoaisha Report

    10points
    POST
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    #51

    Bride Wants MUA To Risk Getting Lice

    A wedding day story describing a makeup artist's refusal to touch a bridesmaid, reflecting on being out of touch with reality.

    avakaine Report

    10points
    POST
    #52

    Do People Like This Really Exist?

    A Facebook post from a bride-to-be, venting frustration about low RSVP numbers for her destination wedding, shamed online.

    Diligent-Dot8488 Report

    9points
    POST
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    #53

    No Exceptions,$400+ Gifts Only

    A detailed gift registry post demanding specific, high-value items, illustrating a bride out of touch with reality.

    MildlyScandalous Report

    8points
    POST
    robynhill avatar
    Robyn Hill
    Robyn Hill
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Since when do wedding gift registries including designer purses?

    0
    0points
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    #54

    I Know You Didn’t RSVP, But Still Send Me Gifts

    A wedding invitation for guests who did not RSVP or declined, sparking discussion on Lunatic Brides for being out of touch.

    you-hate-to-see-it Report

    8points
    POST
    robynhill avatar
    Robyn Hill
    Robyn Hill
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I hope she proofread that poorly disguised gift-grabbing note before she sent it.

    0
    0points
    reply
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    #55

    If Someone Sent This To Me I Would Simply Just Not Go

    A list of Wedding Rules on a black background with gold glitter. This image reveals how brides are out of touch with reality.

    VieleAud Report

    8points
    POST
    #56

    Bride Looking For Cheap Photographer/Videographer That Meets All Her Demands

    A post from a bride seeking a wedding videographer/photographer, highlighting challenging requirements and low budget, reflecting a common shamed online scenario.

    handovertheasparagus Report

    7points
    POST
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