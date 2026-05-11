56 Lunatic Brides That Were Shamed Online For Being So Out Of Touch With Reality
Weddings are the ultimate stress test, especially if you’re going all out on your celebration. Some couples can even get hit with main-character syndrome and start acting like the world revolves around their big day.
For example, they might ask photographers to work for free in exchange for “exposure.” Or tell a best friend they’re cut from the bridal party because their look doesn’t fit the aesthetic.
Bored Panda has rounded up a list of some of the most delusional and entitled brides and grooms to show you just how quickly their dream day can turn into a total nightmare.
Read on to see why no amount of Pinterest-perfect flowers or Insta-worthy photo-ops is worth losing your sanity, or your friends.
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I Paid For The First Slice After It Was Announced On The Day We'd Be Helping To Pay For Their Cake! Apparently Didn't Count For The Second
That’s Not Your Friend
The “bridezilla” trope is everywhere, from reality TV and movies to social media pages and articles dedicated entirely to shaming women for their wedding-day meltdowns.
The term — comparing stressed-out brides to Godzilla, the giant monster from the classic 1954 Japanese movie — blew up in the 2000s when the media realized that wedding drama equals big ratings. Because of that, the public image of a bride has shifted slightly, and she’s often seen as a controlling monster.
Bridezilla Is Angry Because Best Man's Pregnant Wife Is Due Around Bride's Wedding Day And We All Know That Best Man's Wife Deliberately Did That
Came Across This On My Feed. Really Not Sure If It’s A Joke Or Not
You know, I think if someone has 8+ years of experience doing weddings, they probably don’t need your ‘exposure’ for their business.
Is the term “bridezilla” just a mean-spirited stereotype, then, or is it grounded in something deeper? Research suggests it’s a bit of both — a cycle where media tropes and societal pressures feed into each other. The roots of this behavior run deep.
Many women, especially straight women, are conditioned from a young age to dream about their “perfect” wedding day and treat it as some sort of achievement.
From childhood, girls are surrounded by fairy tales where the happy ending is always a wedding. Cinderella marries her prince, Snow White ends up with her rescuer, and nearly every story closes with a version of “happily ever after.”
Today, magazines, romantic comedies, and advertisements continue to push women toward the same idea.
Sister Outed Me To My Parents And Then Uninvited Me To Her Wedding
Her Venue Is So Prestigious She Is Trying To Pay In Exposure
Bride Doesn’t Hire Photographer Because They Want Someone With A Larger Social Media Following
At the same time, a wedding is still treated as a woman’s project. She’s the one expected to plan it, manage it, make it beautiful, keep both families happy, and somehow not lose her mind in the process.
Research shows brides are often seen as the default decision-makers, whether that’s actually true or not.
So naturally, the attention and all the judgment land on her too. The term “groomzilla” is used far less often and mostly as a pop culture joke rather than a widely applied label.
The “bridezilla” stereotype only reinforces unfair ideas about men. It portrays grooms as passive bystanders who roll their eyes from the sidelines instead of helping with the pressure and responsibilities of wedding planning.
It’s Amazing How Many People Have Such Expendable Friends And Relatives. One Mistake And They’re Banned Forever
Imagine posting this online and expecting a positive response...
Just To Persuade Him
This Is Thousands Of Dollars Of Stuff Being Asked For In One Post
Your big day is not important to anyone else but you, and maybe the groom. Why should everyone feel like giving you everything for free, when they don't care?
Even though a bride doesn’t need to buy into all the cultural ideas of what a wedding should look like, with the global wedding industry raking in $650.33 billion a year, it’s no wonder they feel the pressure.
“When the cost of getting married is the same as that of putting a down payment on a house, making sure that things go right becomes a little more important than if you were just throwing a casual party for your friends,” says social and health psychologist Dr. Juliana Breines.
“Money and family conflicts aside, perhaps the most stressful aspect of wedding planning, and the one most likely to fuel ‘bridezilla’ moments, has to do with the pressure to be a beautiful bride and to look flawless on your big day.”
Looks Before Friends Always Offends
I think the last sentence summarises this person as a whole. I pity the groom.
No. There Isn't
Bride Wants All Of The Bridesmaids To Be The Same Height, Whatever It Takes
How tall is she without the heels!? Not related to the wedding height requirement thing, just the fact its EIGHT INCHES!?
Social media only adds to this pressure for some people, treating weddings more like content for their profile than an event. Did you know that “wedding influencer” is a real job title?
All of this is amplified by celebrity weddings that get nonstop coverage.
This sets sky-high expectations and makes even small mistakes feel like a disaster.
In a survey, nearly 75% of couples reported that their wedding planning decisions were directly influenced by what they saw on social media.
Bride Asks If It's Tacky For Her Future Sister-In-Law To Get Engaged Two Months Before The Most Important Day Of All Their Lives
Why do so many brides seem to think the world revolves around them??
How Many Flower Girls Does She Need
Yeah you sound pretty superficial. Wish you the best in getting perfect pictures, bc if that's your approach you probably won't have a very pretty life.
Even She Knows That It Is An Unreasonable Request
The stereotype can also make some brides feel like going full “bridezilla” is normal — or even expected — to live up to that ideal.
“There’s a long list of things that merge together in a wedding to give the perfect conditions for bad behavior. There’s the inevitable stress of making a massive life decision, there’s two sets of family dynamics to balance, there’s money involved, deadlines, expectations, and the list goes on. While we don’t condone or even expect poor behavior, it’s hard to miss why it happens,” says Julie Bunkley of Invision Events.
This Was An Interesting Read Today
I Doubt This Qualifies For High School Volunteer Hours
Influencer Wants Personal Song Written Plus One Hour Set At The Wedding For Free
It's usually the guests who become collateral damage in the fight for the ultimate fairy-tale wedding, though. They have to spend on travel, sometimes accommodation, outfits, and gifts.
According to a survey done in 2023, the average American planned to spend $611 per wedding that year. “This includes an average of $287 on travel/accommodations, $180 on gifts, and $144 on attire/grooming, per wedding.”
Around 62% of wedding guests said they were feeling stressed about how much they’ll spend to celebrate the big day.
And that's just the monetary cost. Some couples make bizarre demands that cross the line from coordination to control.
For instance, brides have pressured bridesmaids to wear painful, towering heels just to ensure everyone stands at the exact same height. Others go even further, asking their friends to change their physical appearance — demanding they dye their hair, get specific haircuts, or even cover up tattoos.
The Entitlement Is Strong With This One
Imagine Thinking Your Rushed Marriage Is Worth More Than Your Friend's 10 Year Relationship
Experts believe that some individuals may already have controlling or entitled behavior, and the wedding setting simply unleashes it.
They can get so wrapped up in their own vision that they forget their friends might be juggling full-time jobs, saving up for a new apartment, or covering unexpected medical bills.
Holy Smack, A Silent Reception?
My Older Half-Sister Doesn’t Invite Me To Her Childfree Wedding As I Am Nineteen, Expects A Gift
Is the bride to be afraid that her child sister will throw a tantrum or do something else that's unacceptable. A nineteen year old is not a child, and, as the bride's sister, she should be there to share in a family occasion. It's very greedy to expect a gift when the giver is not even invited. Gifts should be given with a free will, not demanded.
Unlike late RSVPs, missing cake, or last-minute dress disasters — which can all be fixed — arguments and tensions during wedding planning can leave lasting scars.
There are plenty of stories: brides and their maids of honor who don’t speak for years, friends who were once close stop visiting, siblings blame each other over seating charts for years, and even some parents and their children have drifted apart.
You can’t avoid every bit of wedding drama, but you can handle it with a cool head.
Whatever your role in the wedding, it’s not worth losing your peace of mind over.
She Wrote That Post Like Punctuation Costs Her $300, Too
Bride And Groom Requests No Perfume On The Women And The Men Are Free Labour, On Top Of Paying $360 A Head
They don't want much, do they? I'd rather not go, and spend the day doing something that I want to do with someone I care about.
Wedding Photographer Wanted Over 3 Days. Payment: Expanding Your Portfolio
"You Can't Come To My Wedding, But I Know How Much You'll Want To Contribute So Feel Free To Give Us Money"
Wedding Photographer Needed
My niece in Kindergarten has a little pink digital camera. She'd probably help you out for that price. 😁
You Know It’s Gunna Be Good When They Post Their Behaviour As “Group Member”
I Will Never Understand Why People Think They Have A Right To Dictate Other’s Choices Like This Just For Their One Day Party
If she's a really good friend, don't ask her to risk going bald just for your wedding.
Bridezilla Wants To Kick Someone Out Of Her Wedding Party Because She’s Pregnant
Entitled Bride Tells Photographer To Bring A Wedding Gift
They Got A Wedding Planned And Are Asking Others Not To Wear White On The White Night, Which Is A Theme Night Announced Months In Advance
Maybe realize that the world doesn't revolve around you and people can wear whatever the heck they want while they're on vacation. 🙄
Bride Flips Out When Husband Tries To Input Suggestions For His Own Wedding
Bride’s Father’s Best Friend Suddenly Passed Away Today And She Wants To Uninvite His Widow
Bridezilla Thinks Photographer's Spare Time Should Be Used To Edit Her Photos
“How Dare She Have A Wedding A Week After Mine”
Disappointed Her Guests Aren't Paying For Their Honeymoon In Full
So Ungrateful
Entitled Bridezilla Removes Bridesmaid For Developing Anxiety After A Traumatic Incident, And Still Expects Her To Pay
Bride Cancels Catering Because She Wants To Only Spend $4.16 Per Guest
A Peripheral Friend Posted This After The Wedding
Couldn’t Have Chosen Any Other Day?
Imagine Ranking Your Friends In Such A Way. Sorry Number 5
Spare A Thought For This Poor Girl Who Has Been Dealt The Injustice Of Being Gifted A Mere $32,000 For Her Wedding
Bride Doesn't Feel Like Getting Married Any More Because *Checks Notes* The Surprise Is Ruined
Help Provide A Very Detailed Wedding For A Needy Couple On The Fly
Encountered A South Asian Choosing Beggar
This is 15K PKR (Pakistani Rupees which is around 60 USD) Valima = Post Wedding Dinner.
It's Crazy What People Don't Feel Comfortable Saying No To
Bride And Groom Trying To Sell Presents From Their Wedding On Instagram. A Place Where Many Of Their Wedding Guests Follow Them
Bride Wants MUA To Risk Getting Lice
Do People Like This Really Exist?
No Exceptions,$400+ Gifts Only
Since when do wedding gift registries including designer purses?
I Know You Didn’t RSVP, But Still Send Me Gifts
I hope she proofread that poorly disguised gift-grabbing note before she sent it.