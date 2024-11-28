ADVERTISEMENT

Every bride and groom wants a perfect wedding. It ideally only happens once in a lifetime, and wanting the event to turn out exactly how they envisioned it is understandable. 

However, some would step on other people’s toes just to let things fall into place, which is unacceptable. Thankfully, we have the internet to expose such entitled behavior

Scroll through to find screenshots showing ridiculous requirements, self-serving actions that put other guests in potential danger, and monetary gift requests to fund a honeymoon. Hopefully, you have never experienced any of these.

Just When You Think The Bridezilla Requests Can't Get Any More Ridiculous

I'm a maid of honor in my friends wedding. She goes by her middle name which is Rachel... My first name is Rachel. I am honestly unsure how to answer. Like ma'am I'm not changing my name for your wedding.

Not Invited To The Wedding, But Still Pay For It

Oh Yeah, That Guy Jon Is Coming Too

Setting unrealistic expectations could be a sign of pre-wedding stress. It’s likely a result of the hyperfocus on making things “perfect” and running according to plan. According to psychologist Dr. Paulette Kouffman Sherman, managing expectations could relieve stress. 

In an interview with Brides, Dr. Sherman suggests aiming for excellence rather than perfection to help manage expectations.

Pay For My Historic Wedding, Y'all!

How Dare Someone Be Pregnant At My Wedding!! I Understand Not Wanting To Host Events, But The Anger At Grandparents Buying Gifts And The Me!!!! Attitude Is So Entitled

Wut

You may read screenshots of people posting their Venmo accounts as a request for a cash gift. A 2023 registry study by The Knot revealed that 74% of wedding registry creators prefer to receive money from guests instead of traditional utensils and other home starters.

Some couples use the cash to fund their honeymoons or shoulder expenses for their first homes.

This Is As Tacky As It Gets.... Not Even A "Buy The Bride A Drink" Just $$$ Pls

I Had A Bad Feeling About Her. Run Bro

She'll Marry In An Empty Church

According to events director Bryce Carson, this trend has occurred over the past decade. But as he told Fortune in an interview, it isn’t always a cash grab. 

“Couples are getting married a little bit older in life. They’re already combining their homes,” he explained. “They do not need two sets of everything.”
Hey, I Know That I've Given My Wedding No Thought But I Want You Dedicate The Next 48 Hours Of Your Life To It

God Forbid Her Sister Getting A Tattoo Before The Wedding!

This Literally Just Happened - "I Want My Own Wedding Year"

YOU GET ONE DAY. ONE. NOT THE WHOLE YEAR.

For many people, living in the internet age means wanting to look good for the ‘gram. Because of this, Carson says people are now heavily focused on turning their weddings into fashion events. 

As he points out, some guests may feel hassled by outfit requirements, adding to the already hefty cost of attending a wedding. Therefore, brides and grooms should expect some attendees to “go rogue” and ignore the guidelines.

Not As Bad As Some, But Definitely Up There

The Sense Of Entitlement Is Strong Here, Even With A Significant Portion Of Their Expenses Paid For By Family

“Lose Weight If You Want To Be My Maid Of Honour”

We’d like to hear from you, readers. Have you experienced entitled behaviors from brides and grooms? How did you handle them? Share your stories in the comments!
Bride Mad Moh Is Pregnant And Is "Ruining" Bachelorette

How Dare Someone Else Get Married During A Covid Bride’s Wedding Year!!!

Entitled Bride To Be

Cb Bridezilla

Almost Kicks Out Entire Bridal Party For Not Responding When She Told Them Only To Respond If They Wouldn’t Adhere To Her Demands

My Mum Is An Artificial Florist And Had An ‘Influencer’ With 70k Followers Ask For Free Wedding Flowers For Exposure

We Sent You This Card So Send Us Money

Ah Yes. Someone Potentially Dying At Your Wedding Is A Much Better Idea Than Simply Not Having Seafood For One Day

The Entitlement

Another Bride Wanting To Cover Up A Family Member’s Body To Fit Her Perfect Day Aesthetic

Bride Wants Bridal Party And Friends To Pay For Her Solo Spa Weekend Instead Of Having A Bachelorette Party

Bride Posting Anonymously Wants To Know If It’s ‘Bradzilla’ To Pressure Bridesmaids Into Getting Drunk So They Don’t Have ‘Old Grandma Energy’ At Her Bachelorette Party

Bride Will Be The Only One Not Wearing Glasses And Isn’t Sure How To ‘Overcome This Issue’… Comments Were Asking If She Was Serious

Groom Says Fiancé’s Sister Is Too Fat To Be A Bridesmaid

Yikes

I’ve Never Seen This Before! I Wonder If Anyone Actually Sends Them Money

How About No

I Can’t Imagine Being So Demanding Over Gifts. Are Loved Ones’ Presence Not Enough Of A Gift

Was naive of me to think joining bridal groups would actually help me in any way. All it’s done is either make me panic over my upcoming wedding or provide me with eye roll moments such as this that at least make me laugh. I feel like we’re in a small minority, especially after this post but we specifically said no gifts

Bride Looking For Cheap Photographer/Videographer That Meets All Her Demands…

Another Gem In A Wedding Group With A Greedy Bride

Bride Is Expecting Everyone To Spend $400 Or More On Her Wedding Gifts

Watch Out For Bridezilla Karen

If I’m Not In Your Bridal Party Then I’m Not Going

Since When Was It Ok For The Couple To Dictate What People Wear

The comments were surprisingly supportive of her.

Ep Thinks Someone Should Not Celebrate Their Wedding Because Ep Got Married 17 Years That Same Day. Apparently Eternal Dibs Was Called

Bride Doesn’t Want Her Great Aunt’s Nurse To Attend The Wedding

Bride Steals 30k Of Wedding Donations And Then Asks For More

This Dude Ordering Women How To Act At His Wedding 🙄

Not Me But A Text Invite My Friend Got

Bride Seeks Dj For Her Day

Gosh, I wonder why she can’t find an affordable DJ y’all

Bride And Groom Ask Friends For Free Labor And Food And Then Demand That They Buy Special Clothing To Wear At The Wedding

Bride Demands 30k

Bride Writes To The New York Times, Confused About Why Her Best Friend Wants A Plus One To Her Destination Wedding

Found On A Facebook Post About Someone Asking If They Should Ask The Bride Why They’re Not In The Wedding Party

Definitely Not Me. But I Couldn't Resist Running To Here When I Saw It

The Entitlement Is Strong With This One

Bride Asks If It's Tacky For Her Future Sil To Get Engaged Two Months Before The Most Important Day Of All Their Lives

You Must Go Into Debt To Be In My Wedding

Yikes on several bikes
I’d buy something else and show the bride and groom on their wedding day what I got for that amount. Crazy.

She Sounds Nice

Entitled Bridezilla Demands Her Bridesmaids Pay Everything To Look “Pristine” For Photos

Hot Tip - Save Money On Your Wedding By Defrauding Your Employer

Saw This Today In One Of The Wedding Groups I’m In And Sprinted To This Sub

How Dare My 30yo Bridesmaid Have Some Grey Hair!!

I’ve been in the wedding industry for nearly 10 years and this is without a doubt one of the most unhinged posts I’ve seen on a brides group.
Comments are all absolutely slaying her and she’s not replying
Am I naive for hoping it’s a joke?!

A Bride Is Insisting Her Bridesmaid All Wear Converse Sneakers, Even The Ones Who Physically Can't

Sounds Like A Great Idea To Save A Few Cents! May Save Even More When The Twin And His New Bride Don’t Come To Your Wedding!

Help Provide A Very Detailed Wedding For A Needy Couple On The Fly

Cb Asks To People Pay To Be In Her Wedding

Beggar Bride Asks Stranger To Be Bridesmaid Because She Gives Expensive Gifts - From Wedding Shaming Fb Page

I just... I met this woman once at a wedding where we were both bridesmaids. Apparently the bride told her my gift was "generous" so she wanted me to be her bridesmaid too to cash in? That's a hard pass. I'm wondering now why her other bridesmaid dropped out.

