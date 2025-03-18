ADVERTISEMENT

Every serious relationship needs the couple to sit down and work out what they actually want, be it kids, a marriage, or just to run off into the woods. However, some men find it “easier” to just baby trap their partners instead of actually building a relationship of trust and respect.

A woman asked the internet if she went too far after calling off her engagement when her fiancé started making comments about her now “job” being having a baby. We reached out to the woman who made the post via private message and will update the article when she gets back to us.

If a couple wants to have kids, they both better agree to it

Image credits: Prostock-studio / Envato (not the actual photo)

So one woman had second thoughts about their engagement when her fiancé started demanding a baby

Image credits: Prostock-studio / Envato (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Low-Astronomer-1834

Most thought she was absolutely right

A few thought she overreacted